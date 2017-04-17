O Sistema Solar - 6º Ano (2017)

O Sistema Solar Sol Planetas Satélites Cometas Asteróides
O Sistema Solar Sol
Sol É composto basicamente de hidrogênio (74% de sua massa) e hélio (24% da sua massa), com traços de outros elementos, in...
O SOL é a estrela central do Sistema Solar. Todos os outros corpos do Sistema Solar, giram ao seu redor. Temperatura do In...
O SOL representa 99,86% da massa do Sistema Solar e possui uma massa 332.900 vezes maior que a da Terra. CURIOSIDADE!!! A ...
Nesta imagem você ERUPÇÕES SOLARES que explodem da superfície do Sol na forma de colunas que são atiradas ao espaço. O SOL...
Ciclo de vida do Sol
Comparação do tamanho do Sol com os outros planetas do Sistema Solar.
Outras estrelas, como o Sol.
Constelação de Orion
O Sistema Solar PLANETAS SATÉLITES
MERCÚRIO
MERCÚRIO É O MENOR E O PLANETA MAIS PRÓXIMO DO SOL e por isso ele gira tão rapidamente ao redor dessa estrela. Enquanto um...
Translação de Mercúrio compara com a translação da Terra
A figura acima mostra a comparação entre o tamanho de Mercúrio e da Terra. Nosso planeta é aproximadamente 2,5 vezes maior...
Por estar tão próximo do Sol e NÃO POSSUIR UMA ATMOSFERA, a face de Mercúrio que está voltada para o Sol possui uma temper...
A superfície de Mercúrio possui uma grande quantidade de crateras e elas surgiram pelo fato de asteróides e meteoros terem...
Vênus Recebeu seu nome em homenagem à deusa romana do amor e da beleza Vênus, equivalente a Afrodite.
VÊNUS É O PLANETA MAIS QUENTE DO SISTEMA SOLAR e tem algumas características semelhantes (seu tamanho, a massa e a distânc...
Mas, Vênus tem uma característica bem diferente da Terra, ELE GIRA EM UM SENTIDO OPOSTO AO DA TERRA E TÃO LENTAMENTE que U...
Mas a atmosfera de VÊNUS comparada com a Terra é carregada de nuvens, o que torna impossível ver a sua superfície. Até o m...
A ATMOSFERA DE VÊNUS É CARREGADA DE NUVENS DE GÁS CARBÔNICO, o que torna a respiração impossível de ser realizada neste pl...
As nuvens de sua atmosfera refletem a luz do Sol, por esta razão VÊNUS É TÃO BRILHANTE para nós aqui da Terra.
Vênus refletida no Oceano Pacífico à noite. Vênus refletida no Oceano Pacífico à noite, o planeta é mais brilhante que qua...
Vênus ao amanhecer. Ao amanhecer é denominado “estrela” D’Alva e no entardecer “estrela” da tarde (Vésper).
A superfície de Vênus também POSSUI MUITAS CRATERAS formadas pelos meteoritos e asteróides que se chocam contra o planeta....
TERRA É também designada como Mundo ou Planeta Azul.
A TERRA localiza-se no Sistema Solar entre Vênus e Marte. ELA É O TERCEIRO PLANETA MAIS PRÓXIMO DO SOL E O QUINTO DO SISTE...
Recentemente estudos revelaram que TERRA TEM A FORMA GEÓIDE, ou seja, é um corpo irregular quase esférico devido ao achame...
A TERRA É IRREGULAR, pois existem lugares planos e elevados e áreas mais baixas.
A Lua é o único satélite natural conhecido da Terra, tendo começado a orbitá-la há 4,53 bilhões de anos.
A LUA é o único satélite natural da Terra e o quinto maior do Sistema Solar. É o mais brilhante objeto no céu a seguir ao ...
Por volta de 1600, Galileu e outros astrônomos fizeram as primeiras observações da superfície lunar utilizando telescópios...
Cratera lunar.
A LUA é o único corpo celeste para além da Terra no qual os seres humanos já pisaram. O dia foi 20 de julho de 1969 e os a...
Modelo do Sputnik II, a nave espacial de Laika. Laika era uma cadela sem dono: foi o primeiro animal do espaço.
As Fases da Lua A LUA demora cerca de 27 dias para dar a volta ao redor da Terra e de seu próprio eixo. Por isso, é sempre...
Fases da Lua
Lado visível da LuaLado escuro da Lua
A atração existente entra LUA e a Terra provoca o efeito das marés. Facilmente observado nos mares e oceanos, o que poucos...
MARTE
MARTE, O QUARTO PLANETA A PARTIR DO SOL. A temperatura em Marte é bem variável, já que temperatura média durante o dia gir...
Comparando a Terra com Marte ele é bem menor.
Com o envio de sondas espaciais para estudar o planeta vermelho, muita coisa mudou daquilo que se imaginava sobre Marte. S...
Marte visto pelo robô Spirit.
Nos polos de Marte encontraremos uma capa de gelo, essas calotas polares que contém água e dióxido de carbono gelados. O p...
Marte também possui alguns dos VULCÕES MAIS ALTOS e alguns dos vales mais profundos do nosso Sistema Solar. O MONTE OLIMPO...
Marte também possui alguns dos VULCÕES MAIS ALTOS e alguns dos vales mais profundos do nosso Sistema Solar. O MONTE OLIMPO...
Marte possui duas luas, Fobos e Deimos, que tem formatos irregulares. Cientistas acreditam na verdade são dois asteróides ...
Fobos.
Deimos.
Comparação de tamanho dos planetas terrestre (esquerda para direita): MERCÚRIO, VÊNUS, TERRA e MARTE.
JÚPITER
JÚPITER É O MAIOR PLANETA DO SISTEMA SOLAR, comparado com a Terra ele é muito maior.
JÚPITER É COMPOSTO POR GASES COMO HIDROGÊNIO E HÉLIO. Por ser gasoso, na sua atmosfera ocorrem GRANDES TEMPESTADES e os ve...
Júpiter visto pela sonda espacial Voyager 1.
Enormes áreas de gases fazendo grandes rodamoinhos são vistos na atmosfera de Júpiter. Uma das maiores tempestades tem o a...
Enormes áreas de gases fazendo grandes rodamoinhos são vistos na atmosfera de Júpiter. Uma das maiores tempestades tem o a...
Recentemente (1979) foi possível ter certeza de que Júpiter também POSSUÍA ANÉIS AO SEU REDOR. Por serem muito finos, chei...
 Júpiter possui 64 SATÉLITES NATURAIS CONFIRMADOS. A imagens acimas mostram as luas denominadas galileanas em homenagem a...
SATURNO
SATURNO É O SEGUNDO MAIOR PLANETA DO SISTEMA SOLAR, comparado a Terra ele é muito maior.
Saturno como Júpiter é um PLANETA GASOSO e apresenta uma SISTEMA DE ANÉIS QUE É FACILMENTE VISÍVEL com um telescópio. Seus...
Na atmosfera de Saturno ocorrem TEMPESTADES E OS VENTOS podem soprar a mais de 1.700 km/h. A mancha vermelha que pode ser ...
Saturno tem pelo menos 30 luas conhecidas. Algumas dessas luas orbitam o planeta dentro dos anéis. A maior lua de Saturno ...
URANO
Urano é o SÉTIMO PLANETA EM RELAÇÃO AO SOL e não é visível a olho nu, por este motivo ele só foi descoberto em março de 17...
Urano comparado com a Terra.
Translação de Urano ao redor do Sol a cada 84 anos terrestres. Sua distância média ao Sol é de aproximadamente 3 bilhões d...
Urano é um dos quatro planetas GIGANTES GASOSOS e tem um movimento diferente dos outros planetas, ELE É MUITO INCLINADO.
Urano também possui um CONJUNTO DE ANÉIS. Estes anéis são bastante FINOS E LUMINOSOS, além de serem cheios de partículas e...
Urano possui 21 luas conhecidas. Algumas dessas luas são muito pequenas e pretas como carvão. As duas luas maiores são Tit...
NETUNO
Netuno comparando com a Terra.
Netuno é o OITAVO PLANETA A PARTIR DO SOL E O ÚLTIMO DOS GIGANTES GASOSOS. Netuno e Urano são muito parecidos, já que são ...
Netuno apresenta uma GRANDE MANCHA ESCURA, uma clara indicação de grandes tempestades na sua atmosfera. Em fotos recentes ...
Netuno também possui um conjunto de anéis, mas seus anéis são bastante fracos (pouco densos) e compostos de pequenas partí...
Netuno possui 14 luas conhecidas.
O Sistema Solar
Plutão
Plutão se localiza num mundo escuro e desolado de rocha e gelo, difícil de observar a partir da Terra, não visitado por so...
Plutão e seu Sistema de Satélites
Terra comparada com a Lua, Plutão e seu satélite Caronte.
Comparação de tamanho entre Plutão e alguns objetos transnetunianos
O Sistema Solar em perspectiva
O Cinturão de Kuiper é uma área do sistema solar que se estende desde a órbita de Netuno até 50 UA do Sol. Este cinturão c...
As constelações são agrupamentos de estrelas que vistas da Terra parecem estar próximas umas das outras e que formam uma d...
 A proximidade dessas estrelas é apenas aparente, devido ao ponto de vista de um observador da Terra.  Na realidade as c...
Se observarmos a disposição das estrelas no céu noturno, podemos imaginar figuras feitas por elas. Foi isso que começaram ...
Foi preciso chegar ao século XX, mais precisamente no ano de 1922, para que a União Internacional Astronômica estabelecess...
Foi no século XX que a União Astronômica Internacional (UAI) estabeleceu oficialmente a existência de 88 constelações. A m...
MATERIAL DE APOIO: Material em texto e vídeos: http://astro.if.ufrgs.br/ http://planetario.ufsc.br/textos/ http://tvescola...
O Sistema Solar - 6º Ano (2017)
O Sistema Solar - 6º Ano (2017)
O Sistema Solar - 6º Ano (2017)
O Sistema Solar - 6º Ano (2017)
O Sistema Solar - 6º Ano (2017)
O Sistema Solar - 6º Ano (2017)
O Sistema Solar - 6º Ano (2017)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

O Sistema Solar - 6º Ano (2017)

28 views

Published on

O Sistema Solar - 6º Ano (2017)

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Imagem da superfície de Vênus obtida por radar a 28 de Janeiro de 1998 pela sonda Magellan.
  • Vênus em plena luz do dia às 5 da manhã de dezembro de 2005.
  • http://ciencia.estadao.com.br/noticias/geral,cientistas-desvendam-antigo-misterio-da-calota-polar-marciana,558303
  • Júpiter visto do espaço pela Galileu.

    • O Sistema Solar - 6º Ano (2017)

    1. 1. O Sistema Solar Sol Planetas Satélites Cometas Asteróides
    2. 2. O Sistema Solar Sol
    3. 3. Sol É composto basicamente de hidrogênio (74% de sua massa) e hélio (24% da sua massa), com traços de outros elementos, incluindo ferro, níquel, oxigênio, silício, enxofre, magnésio, néon, cálcio e crômio.
    4. 4. O SOL é a estrela central do Sistema Solar. Todos os outros corpos do Sistema Solar, giram ao seu redor. Temperatura do Interior do Sol: 10.000.000ºC
    5. 5. O SOL representa 99,86% da massa do Sistema Solar e possui uma massa 332.900 vezes maior que a da Terra. CURIOSIDADE!!! A luz solar demora aproximadamente 8 minutos e 18 segundos para chegar à Terra.
    6. 6. Nesta imagem você ERUPÇÕES SOLARES que explodem da superfície do Sol na forma de colunas que são atiradas ao espaço. O SOL LIBERA MUITOS TIPOS DE RADIAÇÃO (ondas de rádio, raios ultravioleta, raios gama e raios X) além de luz e calor. A atmosfera da Terra nos protege dos efeitos nocivos dos raios ultravioleta e raios-X.
    7. 7. Ciclo de vida do Sol
    8. 8. Comparação do tamanho do Sol com os outros planetas do Sistema Solar.
    9. 9. Outras estrelas, como o Sol.
    10. 10. Constelação de Orion
    11. 11. O Sistema Solar PLANETAS SATÉLITES
    12. 12. MERCÚRIO
    13. 13. MERCÚRIO É O MENOR E O PLANETA MAIS PRÓXIMO DO SOL e por isso ele gira tão rapidamente ao redor dessa estrela. Enquanto um ano na Terra dura 365 dias, em MERCÚRIO O ANO DURA 88 DIAS. Apresenta a menor inclinação em relação ao plano da órbita dentre todos os planetas do Sistema Solar.
    14. 14. Translação de Mercúrio compara com a translação da Terra
    15. 15. A figura acima mostra a comparação entre o tamanho de Mercúrio e da Terra. Nosso planeta é aproximadamente 2,5 vezes maior que Mercúrio.
    16. 16. Por estar tão próximo do Sol e NÃO POSSUIR UMA ATMOSFERA, a face de Mercúrio que está voltada para o Sol possui uma temperatura extremamente elevada, aproximadamente 427oC. Enquanto a face que esta escura, por não receber luz e calor diretamente do Sol é muito fria, atinge o valor aproximado de -173oC.
    17. 17. A superfície de Mercúrio possui uma grande quantidade de crateras e elas surgiram pelo fato de asteróides e meteoros terem se chocado com a superfície.
    18. 18. Vênus Recebeu seu nome em homenagem à deusa romana do amor e da beleza Vênus, equivalente a Afrodite.
    19. 19. VÊNUS É O PLANETA MAIS QUENTE DO SISTEMA SOLAR e tem algumas características semelhantes (seu tamanho, a massa e a distância em relação ao Sol) se comparado ao nosso planeta.
    20. 20. Mas, Vênus tem uma característica bem diferente da Terra, ELE GIRA EM UM SENTIDO OPOSTO AO DA TERRA E TÃO LENTAMENTE que UM DIA EM VÊNUS corresponde a aproximadamente 243 DIAS DA TERRA.
    21. 21. Mas a atmosfera de VÊNUS comparada com a Terra é carregada de nuvens, o que torna impossível ver a sua superfície. Até o momento não se encontrou nenhuma forma de vida.
    22. 22. A ATMOSFERA DE VÊNUS É CARREGADA DE NUVENS DE GÁS CARBÔNICO, o que torna a respiração impossível de ser realizada neste planeta. VÊNUS NÃO ESTÁ TÃO PRÓXIMO DO SOL COMO MERCÚRIO, no entanto a SUA GROSSA ATMOSFERA RETÉM O CALOR CRIANDO UMA ESTUFA. Durante o dia ele torna-se mais quente que Mercúrio e a sua temperatura chega a 484oC.
    23. 23. As nuvens de sua atmosfera refletem a luz do Sol, por esta razão VÊNUS É TÃO BRILHANTE para nós aqui da Terra.
    24. 24. Vênus refletida no Oceano Pacífico à noite. Vênus refletida no Oceano Pacífico à noite, o planeta é mais brilhante que qualquer estrela.
    25. 25. Vênus ao amanhecer. Ao amanhecer é denominado “estrela” D’Alva e no entardecer “estrela” da tarde (Vésper).
    26. 26. A superfície de Vênus também POSSUI MUITAS CRATERAS formadas pelos meteoritos e asteróides que se chocam contra o planeta. Nesta imagem feita pela NASA vemos a cratera de Dickinson.
    27. 27. TERRA É também designada como Mundo ou Planeta Azul.
    28. 28. A TERRA localiza-se no Sistema Solar entre Vênus e Marte. ELA É O TERCEIRO PLANETA MAIS PRÓXIMO DO SOL E O QUINTO DO SISTEMA SOLAR EM TAMANHO.
    29. 29. Recentemente estudos revelaram que TERRA TEM A FORMA GEÓIDE, ou seja, é um corpo irregular quase esférico devido ao achamento dos polos.
    30. 30. A TERRA É IRREGULAR, pois existem lugares planos e elevados e áreas mais baixas.
    31. 31. A Lua é o único satélite natural conhecido da Terra, tendo começado a orbitá-la há 4,53 bilhões de anos.
    32. 32. A LUA é o único satélite natural da Terra e o quinto maior do Sistema Solar. É o mais brilhante objeto no céu a seguir ao Sol, embora a sua superfície seja na realidade escura.
    33. 33. Por volta de 1600, Galileu e outros astrônomos fizeram as primeiras observações da superfície lunar utilizando telescópios, descobrindo uma infinidade de crateras na sua superfície. Desde esta época a Lua é o corpo celeste que mais informações temos do Sistema Solar.
    34. 34. Cratera lunar.
    35. 35. A LUA é o único corpo celeste para além da Terra no qual os seres humanos já pisaram. O dia foi 20 de julho de 1969 e os astronautas foram NEIL ARMSTRONG e em seguida EDWIN ALDRIN, a nave que os levou até lá chamava-se Apolo 11.
    36. 36. Modelo do Sputnik II, a nave espacial de Laika. Laika era uma cadela sem dono: foi o primeiro animal do espaço.
    37. 37. As Fases da Lua A LUA demora cerca de 27 dias para dar a volta ao redor da Terra e de seu próprio eixo. Por isso, é sempre o mesmo lado que fica de frente para o nosso planeta, chamado de lado visível. A outra parte, conhecida como lado oculto, só foi visualizada a partir da viagem de sondas espaciais.
    38. 38. Fases da Lua
    39. 39. Lado visível da LuaLado escuro da Lua
    40. 40. A atração existente entra LUA e a Terra provoca o efeito das marés. Facilmente observado nos mares e oceanos, o que poucos sabem é que o fenômeno de marés também pode ser observado nos continentes, onde ocasiona variações de dezenas de centímetros. A LUA e as Marés
    41. 41. MARTE
    42. 42. MARTE, O QUARTO PLANETA A PARTIR DO SOL. A temperatura em Marte é bem variável, já que temperatura média durante o dia gira em torno de 25º C e durante a noite gira em torno de – 125º C.
    43. 43. Comparando a Terra com Marte ele é bem menor.
    44. 44. Com o envio de sondas espaciais para estudar o planeta vermelho, muita coisa mudou daquilo que se imaginava sobre Marte. Sondas espaciais pousaram na superfície de Marte e fizeram experimentos no solo e na atmosfera marciana e descobriu-se que o SOLO CONTÉM ARGILA RICA EM FERRO, e que o ferro é o que dá a Marte sua cor vermelha.
    45. 45. Marte visto pelo robô Spirit.
    46. 46. Nos polos de Marte encontraremos uma capa de gelo, essas calotas polares que contém água e dióxido de carbono gelados. O polo sul de Marte.
    47. 47. Marte também possui alguns dos VULCÕES MAIS ALTOS e alguns dos vales mais profundos do nosso Sistema Solar. O MONTE OLIMPO é o maior vulcão de Marte e O MAIOR DO SISTEMA SOLAR. As suas medidas são absurdas, comparadas com as que estamos acostumados, seu diâmetro é de aproximadamente 620 quilômetros e atinge a altura de 25 quilômetros. Monte Olimpo
    48. 48. Marte também possui alguns dos VULCÕES MAIS ALTOS e alguns dos vales mais profundos do nosso Sistema Solar. O MONTE OLIMPO é o maior vulcão de Marte e O MAIOR DO SISTEMA SOLAR. As suas medidas são absurdas, comparadas com as que estamos acostumados, seu diâmetro é de aproximadamente 620 quilômetros e atinge a altura de 25 quilômetros. Monte Olimpo
    49. 49. Marte possui duas luas, Fobos e Deimos, que tem formatos irregulares. Cientistas acreditam na verdade são dois asteróides que foram capturados pela atração gravitacional de Marte.
    50. 50. Fobos.
    51. 51. Deimos.
    52. 52. Comparação de tamanho dos planetas terrestre (esquerda para direita): MERCÚRIO, VÊNUS, TERRA e MARTE.
    53. 53. JÚPITER
    54. 54. JÚPITER É O MAIOR PLANETA DO SISTEMA SOLAR, comparado com a Terra ele é muito maior.
    55. 55. JÚPITER É COMPOSTO POR GASES COMO HIDROGÊNIO E HÉLIO. Por ser gasoso, na sua atmosfera ocorrem GRANDES TEMPESTADES e os ventos são muito velozes que alcançam 400km/h.
    56. 56. Júpiter visto pela sonda espacial Voyager 1.
    57. 57. Enormes áreas de gases fazendo grandes rodamoinhos são vistos na atmosfera de Júpiter. Uma das maiores tempestades tem o aspecto de uma grande mancha vermelha. Desde 1600, quando os astrônomos utilizaram telescópios para olhar os planetas, viram esta grande mancha em Júpiter. Esta mancha é tão grande que tem quase duas vezes o tamanho da Terra. Nas tempestades de Júpiter são comuns acontecerem relâmpagos como na Terra, contudo eles são muito maiores do que os da Terra.
    58. 58. Enormes áreas de gases fazendo grandes rodamoinhos são vistos na atmosfera de Júpiter. Uma das maiores tempestades tem o aspecto de uma grande mancha vermelha. Desde 1600, quando os astrônomos utilizaram telescópios para olhar os planetas, viram esta grande mancha em Júpiter. Esta mancha é tão grande que tem quase duas vezes o tamanho da Terra. Nas tempestades de Júpiter são comuns acontecerem relâmpagos como na Terra, contudo eles são muito maiores do que os da Terra.
    59. 59. Recentemente (1979) foi possível ter certeza de que Júpiter também POSSUÍA ANÉIS AO SEU REDOR. Por serem muito finos, cheios de poeira ou como dizem os cientistas, pequenas partículas, que não era possível de serem observados pelos telescópios da Terra. Na foto abaixo você tem uma idéia de como é formado o conjunto de anéis ao redor de Júpiter.
    60. 60.  Júpiter possui 64 SATÉLITES NATURAIS CONFIRMADOS. A imagens acimas mostram as luas denominadas galileanas em homenagem ao seu descobridor, Galileu Galilei.  Europa, a menor das quatro luas, o seu tamanho é aproximadamente ao da lua da Terra  Ganimedes é a maior lua conhecida no Sistema Solar.  Io possui vulcões ativos, que despejam lavas como os vulcões da Terra. Io, Europa, Ganimedes e Calixto
    61. 61. SATURNO
    62. 62. SATURNO É O SEGUNDO MAIOR PLANETA DO SISTEMA SOLAR, comparado a Terra ele é muito maior.
    63. 63. Saturno como Júpiter é um PLANETA GASOSO e apresenta uma SISTEMA DE ANÉIS QUE É FACILMENTE VISÍVEL com um telescópio. Seus anéis são formados por uma mistura de poeira com pedras congeladas.
    64. 64. Na atmosfera de Saturno ocorrem TEMPESTADES E OS VENTOS podem soprar a mais de 1.700 km/h. A mancha vermelha que pode ser vista na imagem ao lado é uma indicação de tempestades que ocorrem na atmosfera de Saturno.
    65. 65. Saturno tem pelo menos 30 luas conhecidas. Algumas dessas luas orbitam o planeta dentro dos anéis. A maior lua de Saturno é Titã, a segunda maior lua do Sistema Solar.
    66. 66. URANO
    67. 67. Urano é o SÉTIMO PLANETA EM RELAÇÃO AO SOL e não é visível a olho nu, por este motivo ele só foi descoberto em março de 1781 pelo astrônomo William Herschel. Para poder ser visto são necessários telescópios muito potentes. William Herschel.
    68. 68. Urano comparado com a Terra.
    69. 69. Translação de Urano ao redor do Sol a cada 84 anos terrestres. Sua distância média ao Sol é de aproximadamente 3 bilhões de quilômetros (20UA).
    70. 70. Urano é um dos quatro planetas GIGANTES GASOSOS e tem um movimento diferente dos outros planetas, ELE É MUITO INCLINADO.
    71. 71. Urano também possui um CONJUNTO DE ANÉIS. Estes anéis são bastante FINOS E LUMINOSOS, além de serem cheios de partículas escuras de vários tamanhos.
    72. 72. Urano possui 21 luas conhecidas. Algumas dessas luas são muito pequenas e pretas como carvão. As duas luas maiores são Titânia e Oberon.
    73. 73. NETUNO
    74. 74. Netuno comparando com a Terra.
    75. 75. Netuno é o OITAVO PLANETA A PARTIR DO SOL E O ÚLTIMO DOS GIGANTES GASOSOS. Netuno e Urano são muito parecidos, já que são grandes planetas gasosos e parecem com grandes bolas verde-azuladas.
    76. 76. Netuno apresenta uma GRANDE MANCHA ESCURA, uma clara indicação de grandes tempestades na sua atmosfera. Em fotos recentes ela desapareceu, porém outras foram vistas.
    77. 77. Netuno também possui um conjunto de anéis, mas seus anéis são bastante fracos (pouco densos) e compostos de pequenas partículas.
    78. 78. Netuno possui 14 luas conhecidas.
    79. 79. O Sistema Solar
    80. 80. Plutão
    81. 81. Plutão se localiza num mundo escuro e desolado de rocha e gelo, difícil de observar a partir da Terra, não visitado por sondas espaciais e é quase desconhecido. No ano de 2006 ele foi classificado como um planeta anão.
    82. 82. Plutão e seu Sistema de Satélites
    83. 83. Terra comparada com a Lua, Plutão e seu satélite Caronte.
    84. 84. Comparação de tamanho entre Plutão e alguns objetos transnetunianos
    85. 85. O Sistema Solar em perspectiva
    86. 86. O Cinturão de Kuiper é uma área do sistema solar que se estende desde a órbita de Netuno até 50 UA do Sol. Este cinturão contém milhares de pequenos corpos, estes com formação semelhante à dos cometas. A diferença é que estes pequenos corpos nunca volatizaram seus gelos, de maneira que não possuem nem coma nem cauda, isso se dá por eles estarem orbitando longe do calor do Sol. Cinturão de Kuiper
    87. 87. As constelações são agrupamentos de estrelas que vistas da Terra parecem estar próximas umas das outras e que formam uma determinada figura no céu. As Constelações
    88. 88.  A proximidade dessas estrelas é apenas aparente, devido ao ponto de vista de um observador da Terra.  Na realidade as constelações são criações humanas, não são grupos de estrelas ligadas entre si.
    89. 89. Se observarmos a disposição das estrelas no céu noturno, podemos imaginar figuras feitas por elas. Foi isso que começaram a fazer os nossos antepassados de há alguns milénios atrás. Ao longo dos séculos, cada cultura foi criando suas próprias constelações que diferiam das constelações criadas por outras culturas.
    90. 90. Foi preciso chegar ao século XX, mais precisamente no ano de 1922, para que a União Internacional Astronômica estabelecesse 88 constelações que abrangiam assim todo o céu, tanto no hemisfério norte como no hemisfério sul. Essas constelações são aquelas que os astrônomos utilizam nos dias de hoje.
    91. 91. Foi no século XX que a União Astronômica Internacional (UAI) estabeleceu oficialmente a existência de 88 constelações. A maioria delas inclui-se nas 48 constelações definidas por Ptolomeu no século II as outras foram definidas nos séculos XVII e XVIII, sendo que as mais recentes se encontram no céu meridional, definidas por Nicolas Louis de Lacaille. A constelação Orion é uma das mais reconhecíveis no céu noturno.
    92. 92. MATERIAL DE APOIO: Material em texto e vídeos: http://astro.if.ufrgs.br/ http://planetario.ufsc.br/textos/ http://tvescola.mec.gov.br/tve/videoteca/serie/a bc-da-astronomia

    ×