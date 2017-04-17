Ao sair da Itália o Sr. Garibaldi EMIGROU. Ao chegar no Brasil o Sr. Garibaldi IMIGROU. 1 - EMIGRAÇÃO 2 - IMIGRAÇÃO partir...
 MIGRAÇÃO EXTERNA (ou Internacional) O deslocamento de um país para o outro.
As migrações EXTERNAS podem acontecer entre países do mesmo continente (intracontinental) ou de continentes diferentes (in...
Os principais países de origem dos imigrantes, segundo o Censo de 2010, são Estados Unidos (51.933), Japão (41.417), Parag...
 MIGRAÇÃO INTERNA O deslocamento dentro de um país.
As migrações INTERNAS podem acontecer entre regiões diferentes (inter- regional) ou de uma mesma região (intrarregional).
Reparem que no Brasil existem áreas de repulsão, como o Nordeste, e de atração, como o Sudeste.
Principais motivos que levaram as migrações internas no Brasil...
Êxodo rural – Saída do campo para cidade Consequências?
Êxodo urbano – Saída da cidade para o campo. Motivos?
As migrações podem ser:  Definitivas;  De retorno;  Temporárias;  Sazonais;  Diárias.
Movimento pendular (migração diária) é aquele realizado por trabalhadores diariamente. Esses trabalhadores residem em uma ...
Aumento da população absoluta. Êxodo rural. Aumento das áreas de periferia (FAVELAS). Aglomerações populacionais nas cidad...
Aspectos populacionais do Brasil 3 - 7º Ano (2017)
Aspectos populacionais do Brasil 3 - 7º Ano (2017)
Aspectos populacionais do Brasil 3 - 7º Ano (2017)
Aspectos populacionais do Brasil 3 - 7º Ano (2017)
Aspectos populacionais do Brasil 3 - 7º Ano (2017)
Aspectos populacionais do Brasil 3 - 7º Ano (2017)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aspectos populacionais do Brasil 3 - 7º Ano (2017)

32 views

Published on

Aspectos populacionais do Brasil 3 - 7º Ano (2017)

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Aspectos populacionais do Brasil 3 - 7º Ano (2017)

  1. 1. Ao sair da Itália o Sr. Garibaldi EMIGROU. Ao chegar no Brasil o Sr. Garibaldi IMIGROU. 1 - EMIGRAÇÃO 2 - IMIGRAÇÃO partir / sair chegar / entrar
  2. 2.  MIGRAÇÃO EXTERNA (ou Internacional) O deslocamento de um país para o outro.
  3. 3. As migrações EXTERNAS podem acontecer entre países do mesmo continente (intracontinental) ou de continentes diferentes (intercontinental).
  4. 4. Os principais países de origem dos imigrantes, segundo o Censo de 2010, são Estados Unidos (51.933), Japão (41.417), Paraguai (24.666), Portugal (21.376) e Bolívia (15.753).
  5. 5.  MIGRAÇÃO INTERNA O deslocamento dentro de um país.
  6. 6. As migrações INTERNAS podem acontecer entre regiões diferentes (inter- regional) ou de uma mesma região (intrarregional).
  7. 7. Reparem que no Brasil existem áreas de repulsão, como o Nordeste, e de atração, como o Sudeste.
  8. 8. Principais motivos que levaram as migrações internas no Brasil...
  9. 9. Êxodo rural – Saída do campo para cidade Consequências?
  10. 10. Êxodo urbano – Saída da cidade para o campo. Motivos?
  11. 11. As migrações podem ser:  Definitivas;  De retorno;  Temporárias;  Sazonais;  Diárias.
  12. 12. Movimento pendular (migração diária) é aquele realizado por trabalhadores diariamente. Esses trabalhadores residem em uma cidade e trabalham em outra próxima.
  13. 13. Aumento da população absoluta. Êxodo rural. Aumento das áreas de periferia (FAVELAS). Aglomerações populacionais nas cidades (Aumento da densidade demográfica).

×