Aspectos populacionais do Brasil 1 - 7º Ano (2017)

  1. 1. As características populacionais do Brasil ao longo da História
  2. 2. indígenas Até meados do século XIX a população brasileira cresceu lentamente. Quem compunha nossa população eram... portugueses escravos africanos
  3. 3. A população brasileira começou a crescer de forma mais acelerada com a chegada dos imigrantes europeus e asiáticos no final século XIX. Calcula-se que cerca 4 milhões de imigrantes entraram no território brasileiro.
  4. 4. Imigração para Brasil (1884-1933) Mas a partir de 1930 os fluxos imigratórios diminuíram sensivelmente. Lei de Cotas 1934
  5. 5. O Brasil no início do século XX verifica-se que as taxas de natalidades e de mortalidade eram bastantes elevadas. Fato que não possibilitava um grande crescimento populacional, pois nasciam muitas pessoas e o número de mortes era muito alto.
  6. 6. As com condições médicas eram precárias. Remédios e vacinas eram escassos.
  7. 7. Os sistemas de água encanada e esgoto eram insuficientes, pois se destinavam apenas a uma parcela mínima da população.
  8. 8. A falta de saneamento básico e cuidado com a higiene pessoal faziam com que as doenças se alastrassem com facilidade entre a população.
  9. 9. Por tudo isso, era grande número de pessoas que morriam por doenças como febre amarela, peste bubônica, sarampo, tuberculose e cólera. Criança com sarampo. Adulto com tuberculose.
  10. 10. 1940-1980 Entre os anos de 1940 e 1980 ocorrem significativos avanços na medicina, com a descoberta de antibióticos e vacinas. Serviços de assistência médico hospitalar são estendidos a uma grande parcela da população. Além disso, os sistemas de água e esgoto foram ampliados.
  11. 11. Esses fatores ocasionaram uma drástica diminuição nos índices de mortalidade e, consequentemente, um grande aumento no índice de crescimento natural da população brasileira. Nesse período (1940- 1960) a taxa de natalidade ainda possuía índices altos...
  12. 12. Na década de 1970 percebe-se no Brasil novas ritmos de crescimento, uma vez que verifica-se a queda na taxa de natalidade.
  13. 13. O aumento da URBANIZAÇÃO foi um dos fatores para queda na taxa de natalidade. A seguir, veremos como a urbanização está associada a uma menor taxa de natalidade.
  14. 14. Nas cidades é grande o número de mulheres que trabalham e geram a renda familiar. Com o trabalho fora de casa, as mulheres encontram muitas barreiras quando desejam ter filhos, como a falta de creches, as restrições que muitas empresas impõem àquelas que estão grávidas, entre outras. Assim, elas acabam tendo um número menor de filhos.
  15. 15. Os altos custos com alimentação, educação, saúde, transporte e vestuário nas áreas urbanas levam as pessoas a planejar o número de filhos que desejam ter. Como consequência há uma diminuição do número médio de filhos.
  16. 16. No meio urbano existe uma maior difusão de informações e uma popularização do uso de métodos preservativos (pílulas anticoncepcionais, preservativos, diafragmas, etc.), ampliando o acesso a essas formas de controle de natalidade. Além disso, observou-se um maior número de esterilização feminina (ligação de trompas) e masculina (vasectomia).
  17. 17. Estes fatores estão ligados a maior número brasileiros residindo nas cidades. Atualmente 80% dos brasileiros vivem nas cidades, fato que possibilita um maior acesso as informações e mais famílias fazem um planejamento familiar. Pág. 23
  18. 18. Crescimento Natural Brasileiro (1950-2020)
  19. 19. Saúde Além dos fatores acima citados, tem-se verificado nos últimos anos o aumento da expectativa de vida do brasileiro. Tal fato deve-se principalmente:
  20. 20. PARA PENSAR!!! Anote no seu caderno as conclusões que você tirou ao analisar os gráficos das páginas 23 e 24 (Gráfico 1 – Evolução da População rural e urbana no Brasil, Gráfico 2 – Expectativa de vida no Brasil e Gráfico 3 – Taxa de Mortalidade Infantil no Brasil).

