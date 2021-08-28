According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Synthetic Zeolite Market is projected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2021 to USD 6.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR value of 2.5% between 2021 to 2026. Browse 159 Market Data Tables and 119 Figures spread through 189 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Synthetic Zeolites Market - Forecast to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/synthetic-zeolite-market-3522