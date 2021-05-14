Global Anthocyanin Market Research Report

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The data examined by GME predicted that by 2026, the Global Anthocyanin Market would grow with a CAGR value of 4.5 percent. The global anthocyanin market will rise significantly over the next forecast period of 2021-2026, as its growth is attributable to rising food and beverage demand, particularly in the BRICS and South Asian developing countries.
Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-anthocyanin-market-3103

  1. 1. Anthocyanin Market Size & Analysis - Forecasts to 2026 The data examined by GME predicted that by 2026, the Global Anthocyanin Market would grow with a CAGR value of 4.5 percent. The global anthocyanin market will rise significantly over the next forecast period of 2021-2026, as its growth is attributable to rising food and beverage demand, particularly in the BRICS and South Asian developing countries. https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-anthocyanin-market-3103 By Source (Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers, Legumes & Cereal), By End-Use (Food & Beverage Industry, Nutraceutical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry, Animal Feed), By Application (Viscosity Modifier, Natural Colorants, Anti- oxidants), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, CSA, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa); End-User Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis & Competitor Analysis Key Market Insights • Anthocyanin is a type of flavonoid which is a broad category of plant-based pigments that are used as a natural coloring agent in a variety of applications. • Because of the rising intake of fruits by health-freak individuals, the fruit segment will be the top segment in the market. • The food and beverage market will dominate the revenue share as per the end-use outlook over the projected timeframe. • Major companies operating in the global anthocyanin market include Albemarle Corporation, Lake International Technologies, Akzo Noble N.V., The Good Scents Company, and Hansen A/S. Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global- anthocyanin-market-3103 Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026) • Fruits • Vegetables • Flowers • Legumes & Cereal End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026) • Food & Beverage Industry • Bakery & Confectionary • Dairy Products
  2. 2. • Beverages • Others • Nutraceutical Industry • Pharmaceutical Industry • Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry • Animal Feed Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026) • Viscosity Modifier • Natural Colorants • Anti-oxidants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026) North America • The U.S. • Canada • Mexico Europe • Germany • UK • France • Spain • Italy • Rest of Europe Asia Pacific • China • India • Japan • South Korea • Australia • Rest of APAC Central & South America
  3. 3. • Brazil • Argentina • Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa • Saudi Arabia • UAE • Rest of MEA Contact: Tracy Simon Email address: tracy.simon@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238 Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/ Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php

