Fermented Ingredients Market Size & Growth

As per the research conducted by GME, the Fermented Ingredients Market will grow with a CAGR value of 9.1 per cent by 2026. The market drivers which contribute to the fermented ingredients market include the increased knowledge of the health benefits of fermented foods, the growth of the bio-ethanol industry, and a greater understanding of food preservation.

By Type (Amino Acids, Organic Acids, Industrial Enzymes, Antibiotics, Polymer, Vitamins, Biogas), By Form (Dry form, Liquid form), By Process (Batch Fermentation, Continuous Fermentation, Aerobic Fermentation, Anaerobic Fermentation), By Application (Food & Beverage, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Paper, Biofuel, Textile & Leather), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and CSA), End-User Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, and Competitor Analysis

Key Market Insights

• Fermentation is a biochemical process that converts sugar into gases, alcohol, or acid. It is similar to lactic acid fermentation and occurs in bacteria, yeast, and oxygen-depleted muscle cells.

• Fermentation additives are used to keep food fresh for an extended period. The healthiest fermentation ingredients are lactic acid and ethanol.

• Due to the rising consumption of ready-to-eat foods and beverages, rising beer consumption, and rising population food & beverages segment will be growing the fastest as well as largest.

• Antibiotics and organic acids are in high demand, and industrial enzymes, which are generated by aerobic fermentation and used in a variety of industries, are also in high demand.

• Owing to its high performance, bio-pharmaceuticals account for a significant share of the overall pharmaceutical industry, which is anticipated to accelerate the segment growth over the forecast era.

• Bakels, Citizen Cider LLC; Ingredion, Kerry Group, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.; CSK Food Enrichment, Lonza, Ajinomoto Corporation Inc., Vander Mill; Koninklijke DSM N.V., Red Boat; Squid; Lallemand Inc. BASF SE, Dohler Group, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; India Cocoa; E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company; and Cargill Inc., are the top players in the fermented ingredients market.

