Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
If you aren’t familiar with a hedge fund this is a fund that can have either long or short positions, will buy and sell undervalued securities, as well as trade options, and buy bonds online. There are plenty of reasons why you should consider investing in hedge funds as part of your investment strategy as well online investment in India.