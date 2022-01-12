Difference between bond bubble vs bond funds in india

All bonds investment (also called INCOME FUNDS) invest money for their investors in debt obligations called bonds (debt securities). It pass the interest income they earn to investors in the form of dividends, which are often automatically reinvested to buy bonds online in India. A bond bubble is like any other bubble (like a stock bubble) in the financial markets. When prices reach EXTREME levels that are not sustainable, you've got a bubble. When that bubble bursts prices fall like a rock.