Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
( u˘i…“™…ˆ…‰%v™……™…& ¥…M……«& 1-2 7) (3) 137 (®….1, +x…÷.2 0) @Ò π…& {…Ø˚SU‰Ù{…& nË˘¥……‰n˘… ∫…& UÙxn˘& + i…∂…E!Æ˙“ n‰˘¥…i……...
™…rº˘ i™……®… K»"Æ˙…‰¶™……‰ v…‰ºx…÷∆ n‰ ˘¥…º… +n»˘k…x…  ¥… i……∆ n÷»˘ø‰ +™…«º®…… EºÚi…«Æ˙º“ ∫…S……ƒ  Bºπ… i……∆ ¥…‰ n˘ ®…‰º ∫…S...
+º∫®……E∆ Ú ¥…º“Æ˙…ƒ =ºi… x……‰  ®…ºP……‰x…º…‰ V…x……ƒ 2…º ™…… {…º…Æ˙™…º…SUÙ®…«º ™…… S…» 1 2 +º¶…“ x……‰  +FÊ =ºCl… ®…VÊ÷»M…÷™…...
+∫i……»¥™…º FÊ&  ∂…®…“ ¥… o(Æ˙ºEÍÚ& ∫……©……»V™……™… |…i…ºÆ∆˙ n˘v……»x…& +º®…“ S…º ™…‰ ®…ºP…¥……»x……‰ ¥…º™…∆ S…º  ®…Ω∆º˛ x… ∫…⁄Æ...
x… ™……‰ ¥…Æ˙…»™… ®…ºØ˚i……» ®…¥… ∫¥…ºx…& ∫…‰x…‰ ¥… ∫…ﬁΩ7$…  nº˘¥™…… ™…l…º…∂… x…»& +º FÊV…«®¶…Ë Œ∫i… M…ºi…ËÆ»˙ k…º ¶…¥…«  i…...
∫… <»  ®…ﬁΩM……‰ +{™……‰  ¥…x…ºM…÷«Ø˚{…» i¥…ºS™…÷»{…º®…∫™…º…∆  x… v……» ™… ¥™…»•…¥…“uº˘™…÷x…º… ®…i™…Ê ¶™…º…‰% FÊ¥…ºu˘…ƒ @»Òi…...
V…÷Ωπ…xi…º  ¥…∑……»x™…∫™…º EÚ®……Ê{…»∫i…÷Ài…º ¶…Æ»˙®……h…∫™… EºÚ…Æ˙…‰& 2  x…i™…‰   S…ºz…÷ ™…∆ ∫…n»˘x…‰ V…M…ﬁΩß…‰ |…∂…»Œ∫i… ¶…...
+¥…º i®…x……» ∫…ﬁΩV…i…∆º  {…x¥…»i…∆º  v…™……‰  ™…÷Ω¥…∆  ¥…|…»∫™…º ®…x®…»x…… ®…Æ˙V™…l…& 6 ™……‰ ¥……∆  ™…ºY…Ë& ∂…»∂…®…º…x……‰ Ωº...
=ºi… ¥……∆   ¥…ºI…÷ ®…tº…∫¥…xv…º…‰ M……¥…º +…{…»2… {…“{…™…xi… n‰º˘¥…“& =ºi……‰ x……‰  +º∫™… {…⁄Ω¥™…«& {… i…ºn«˘x¥…º“i…∆ {…º…i…...
(5) 156 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘& V…M…i…“ n‰˘¥…i……  ¥…πh…÷& ¶…¥……»  ®…ºj……‰ x… ∂…‰¥™……‰  P…ﬁΩi…...
Rv01 137
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Social Media
9 views
Jun. 23, 2021

Rv01 137

Rigveda text A2-C2

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rv01 137

  1. 1. ( u˘i…“™…ˆ…‰%v™……™…& ¥…M……«& 1-2 7) (3) 137 (®….1, +x…÷.2 0) @Ò π…& {…Ø˚SU‰Ù{…& nË˘¥……‰n˘… ∫…& UÙxn˘& + i…∂…E!Æ˙“ n‰˘¥…i……  ®…j……¥…Ø˚h……Ë ∫…÷Ωπ…÷Ω®…… ™……»i…º®… p»˘ ¶…ºM……Ê∏…“ i…… ®…i∫…ºÆ˙… <º®…‰ ∫……‰®……»∫……‰ ®…i∫…ºÆ˙… <º®…‰ +… Æ˙…»V……x……  n˘ ¥…∫{…ﬁ∂……∫®…ºj…… M…»xi…º®…÷{…» x…& <º®…‰ ¥……∆   ®…j……¥…Ø˚h…º… M…¥……» ∂…Æ˙º& ∫……‰®……»& ∂…÷ΩGÚ… M…¥……» ∂…Æ˙& 1 <º®… +… ™……»i…º ®…xn»˘¥…º& ∫……‰®……»∫…º…‰ n˘v™……» ∂…Æ˙& ∫…÷Ωi……∫…º…‰ n˘v™……» ∂…Æ˙& =ºi… ¥……»®…÷Ωπ…∫……‰  §…÷Ω v… ∫…º…E∆Ú ∫…⁄™…« ∫™… Æ˙ºŒ∂®… ¶…»& ∫…÷Ωi……‰  ®…ºj……™…º ¥…Ø»˚h……™… {…º“i…™…‰º S……Ø»˚@«ºÒi……™…» {…º“i…™…‰  2 i……∆ ¥……∆  v…‰ºx…÷∆ x… ¥……»∫…ºÆ˙“®…∆º∂…÷∆ n÷»˘Ωº˛xi™… p»˘ ¶…º& ∫……‰®…∆  n÷˘Ωº˛xi™… p»˘ ¶…& +º∫®…ºj…… M…»xi…º®…÷{…» x…º…‰%¥……«XÊº… ∫……‰®…»{…“i…™…‰ +º™…∆ ¥……∆   ®…j……¥…Ø˚h…º… x…ﬁ ¶…»& ∫…÷Ωi…& ∫……‰®…º +… {…º“i…™…‰  ∫…÷Ωi…& 3 (4) 138 (®….1, +x…÷.2 0) @Ò π…& {…Ø˚SU‰Ù{…& nË˘¥……‰n˘… ∫…& UÙxn˘& +i™… 7$& n‰˘¥…i…… {…⁄π…… |…|…» {…⁄Ωπh…∫i…÷» ¥…V…º…i…∫™…» ∂…∫™…i…‰ ®… Ωº˛i¥…®…»∫™… i…º¥…∫…º…‰ x… i…»xn˘i…‰ ∫i…º…‰j…®…»∫™…º x… i…»xn˘i…‰ +S……«  ®… ∫…÷|…º™…z…ºΩ˛®…xi™…⁄»Ài… ®…™…º…‰¶…÷¥…»®…¬  ¥…∑…»∫™…º ™……‰ ®…x…» +…™…÷™…÷Ω¥…‰ ®…ºJ……‰ n‰º˘¥… +…»™…÷™…÷Ω¥…‰ ®…ºJ…& 1 |…  Ω˛ i¥……» {…⁄π…z… V…ºÆ∆˙ x… ™……®…» x…º ∫i……‰®…‰  ¶…& EﬁΩÚh¥… @ºÒh…¥…º…‰ ™…l…º… ®…ﬁv…º =7≈Ω$…‰ x… {…“ {…Æ˙º…‰ ®…ﬁv…»& Ω÷Ω˛¥…‰ ™…k¥……» ®…™…º…‰¶…÷¥…∆  n‰º˘¥…∆ ∫…ºJ™……™…º ®…i™…« & +º∫®……E»Ú®……K›æ"π……xt÷Ω |…x…»∫EﬁÚ v…º ¥……V…‰ π…÷ t÷Ω |…x…»∫EﬁÚ v… 2 ™…∫™…» i…‰ {…⁄π…xi∫…ºJ™…‰  ¥…»{…ºx™…¥…º& GÚi¥……»  S…ºi∫…xi……‰%¥…»∫…… §…÷¶…÷ X…ºÆ˙ < i…º GÚi¥……» §…÷¶…÷ X…ºÆ‰˙ i……®…x…÷» i¥…º… x…¥…“ ™…∫…”  x…º™…÷i…∆  Æ˙º…™… <« ®…Ω‰˛ +Ω‰ ˛≥˝®……x… =Ø˚∂…∆∫…º ∫…Æ˙“  ¶…¥…º ¥……V…‰ ¥……V…‰º ∫…Æ˙“  ¶…¥… 3 +º∫™…… >º π…÷ h…º ={…» ∫…º…i…™…‰  ¶…÷Ω¥……‰%Ω‰ ˛≥˝®……x……‰ Æ˙ Æ˙º¥……ƒ +»V……∑… ∏…¥…∫™…ºi……®…»V……∑… +…‰ π…÷ i¥……» ¥…¥…ﬁi…“®… Ωº˛ ∫i……‰®…‰  ¶…n«˘∫®… ∫…º…v…÷ ¶…»& x…º Ω˛ i¥……» {…⁄π…z… i…º®…x™…» +…P…ﬁh…‰º x… i…‰  ∫…ºJ™…®…»{…<÷Ω)¥…‰ 4 (1 1) 139 (®….1, +x…÷.2 0) @Ò π…& {…Ø˚SU‰Ù{…& nË˘¥……‰n˘… ∫…& UÙxn˘& +i™… 7$& 1-4,6-1 0, §…ﬁΩ˛i…“ 5,  j…7÷${…¬ 1 1 n‰˘¥…i……  ¥…∑…‰ n‰˘¥……& 1,11,  ®…j……¥…Ø˚h……Ë 2, + ∑…x……Ë 3-5, <xp˘& 6, + FÊ& 7, ®…Ø˚i…& 8, <xp˘…FÊ“ 9, §…ﬁΩ˛∫{… i…& 1 0 +∫i…÷Ω ∏……Ëπ…»]¬ı {…÷ΩÆ˙…‰ +ºÀFÊ  v…º™…… n»˘v…º +… x…÷ i…SUÙv……Ê   nº˘¥™…∆ ¥…ﬁ»h…“®…Ω˛ <xp˘¥…º…™…⁄ ¥…ﬁ»h…“®…Ω‰˛ ™…r»˘ GºÚ…h……  ¥…º¥…∫¥…» i…º x……¶……» ∫…∆ºn˘… ™…º x…¥™…»∫…“ +v…º |… ∫…⁄ x…º ={…» ™…xi…÷ v…º“i…™……‰  n‰º˘¥……ƒ +SUºÙ… x… v…º“i…™…»& 1 ™…rº˘ i™…Œx®…»j……¥…Ø˚h……¥…ﬁΩi……n˘v™……»nº˘n˘…l…‰º +x…ﬁ»i…∆º ∫¥…‰x…» ®…ºx™…÷x…º… n˘I…»∫™…º ∫¥…‰x…» ®…ºx™…÷x……» ™…÷Ω¥……‰ Æ˙ºil…… v…º ∫…sº∫¥…{…»∂™……®…  Ω˛Æ˙ºh™…™…»®…¬ v…º“ ¶…2…ºx… ®…x…»∫…º… ∫¥…‰ ¶…»Æ˙ºI… ¶…º& ∫……‰®…»∫™…º ∫¥…‰ ¶…»Æ˙ºI… ¶…»& 2 ™…÷Ω¥……∆ ∫i……‰®…‰  ¶…nÊ˘¥…º™…xi……‰  + ∑…x……∏…º…¥…™…»xi…<¥…º 4*…‰E»Ú®…º…™…¥……‰  ™…÷Ω¥……∆ Ωº˛¥™……¶™…º…›¤™…¥…»& ™…÷Ω¥……‰¥…∑…º… + v…º  ∏…™…º& {…ﬁI…»2…  ¥…∑…¥…‰n˘∫…… |…÷Ωπ…º…™…xi…‰  ¥……∆ {…º¥…™……‰   Ω˛Æ˙ºh™…™…‰º Æ˙l…‰  n˘ª……  Ω˛Æ˙ºh™…™…‰  3 +S…‰  i… n˘ª…º… ¥™…÷‹¤x……E»Ú®…ﬁh¥…l……‰ ™…÷ΩYÊi…‰  ¥……∆ Æ˙l…º™…÷V…º…‰  n˘ ¥…» 7$π¥…v¥…º∫®……x…º…‰  n˘ ¥…» 7$π…÷ + v…» ¥…º…∆ ∫l……®…» ¥…ºxv…÷Æ‰˙º Æ˙l…‰  n˘ª……  Ω˛Æ˙ºh™…™…‰  {…ºl…‰¥…º ™…xi……»¥…x…÷Ω∂……∫…»i…º… Æ˙V……‰%YÊ»∫…º… ∂……∫…»i…º… Æ˙V…»& 4 ∂…S…“  ¶…x…«& ∂…S…“¥…∫…⁄Ω  n˘¥…º… x…H∆ Ú n˘∂…∫™…i…®…¬ ®…… ¥……∆  Æ˙º… i…Ø˚{…» n˘∫…ºiEÚn˘…» S…ºx……∫®…pº˘… i…& EÚn˘…» S…ºx… 5 ¥…ﬁπ…» z…xp˘ ¥…ﬁπ…º{……h……»∫…º <xn»˘¥… <º®…‰ ∫…÷Ωi…… + p»˘π…÷i……∫… =º o(nº˘∫i…÷¶™…∆  ∫…÷Ωi……∫…» =º o(n»˘& i…‰ i¥……» ®…xn˘xi…÷ nº˘…¥…x…‰  ®…ºΩ‰˛  S…ºj……™…º Æ˙…v…»∫…‰ M…º“¶…M… ¥……«Ωº˛& ∫i…¥…»®……x…º +… M…» Ω˛ ∫…÷®…ﬁ≥º˝“EÚ…‰ x…º +… M…» Ω˛ 6 +…‰ π…⁄ h……‰  +FÊ‰ ∂…ﬁh…÷ Ωº˛ i¥…®…“  ≥º˝i……‰ n‰º˘¥…‰¶™……‰  •…¥… ∫… ™…º Y…™…‰ ¶™…º…‰ Æ˙…V…»¶™……‰ ™…º Y…™…‰ ¶™…&
  2. 2. ™…rº˘ i™……®… K»"Æ˙…‰¶™……‰ v…‰ºx…÷∆ n‰ ˘¥…º… +n»˘k…x…  ¥… i……∆ n÷»˘ø‰ +™…«º®…… EºÚi…«Æ˙º“ ∫…S……ƒ  Bºπ… i……∆ ¥…‰ n˘ ®…‰º ∫…S……» 7 ®……‰ π…÷ ¥……‰  +º∫®…nº˘ ¶… i…… x…º {……È∫™…º… ∫…x……» ¶…⁄¥…xt÷Ω|…… x…º ®……‰i… V……» Æ˙π…÷Æ˙º∫®…i{…÷ΩÆ˙…‰i… V……» Æ˙π…÷& ™…u»˘ 2…ºj…∆ ™…÷ΩM…‰™…÷»M…‰º x…¥™…∆º P……‰π…º…n˘®…»i™…«®…¬ +º∫®……∫…÷Ω i…x®…»Ø˚i…º…‰ ™…PÊ» n÷Ω˘7$Æ∆ ˙  n˘v…ﬁΩi…… ™…PÊ» n÷Ω˘7$Æ»˙®…¬ 8 nº˘v™…R¬Û Ω»˛ ®…‰ V…ºx…÷π…∆º {…⁄¥…º…Ê + K»"Æ˙…&  |…º™…®…‰ v…º& EÚh¥…º…‰ + j…º®…«x…÷»¥…n÷Ω˘∫i…‰ ®…‰º {…⁄¥…Êº ®…x…÷»¥…n÷˘& i…‰π……∆  n‰º˘¥…‰π¥……™…» i…Æ˙º∫®……E∆ºÚ i…‰π…÷Ω x……¶…»™…& i…‰π……∆  {…ºn‰˘x…º ®…¡… x…»®…‰  M…ºÆ‰˙xpº˘…FÊ“ +… x…»®…‰  M…ºÆ˙… 9 Ω˛…‰i……» ™…I…uº˘ x…x……‰  ¥…xi…º ¥……™…»º §…ﬁΩº˛∫{… i…»™…«V… i… ¥…‰ºx… =ºI… ¶…»& {…÷Ø˚º¥……Æ‰ ˙ ¶…Ø˚ºI… ¶…»& V…ºM…ﬁΩ¶®…… n⁄Ω˘Æ˙+…» n˘∂…∆º 4*…‰EºÚ®…p‰º˘Æ˙v…º i®…x……» +v……»Æ˙™…n˘Æ˙º Æ˙xn˘…» x… ∫…÷ΩGÚi…÷»& {…÷Ω∞¸ ∫…s…» x… ∫…÷ΩGÚi…÷»& 1 0 ™…‰ n‰ ˘¥……∫……‰  nº˘¥™…‰EÚ…»n˘∂…º ∫l… {…ﬁ» l…º¥™……®…v™…‰EÚ…»n˘∂…º ∫l… +º{∫…÷Ω I…i……‰  ®… Ωº˛x…ËEÚ…»n˘∂…º ∫l… i…‰ n‰ ˘¥……∫……‰ ™…ºY… ®…º®…∆ V…÷»π…v¥…®…¬ 1 1 (13) 140 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘& V…M…i…“ 1-9,11,  j…7÷${…¬ V…M…i…“ ¥…… 10  j…7÷${…¬, 12-13 n‰˘¥…i…… + FÊ& ¥…‰º nº˘π…n‰ ˘  |…º™…v……»®……™… ∫…÷Ωt÷i…‰  v…º… ∫… ®…»¥…º |… ¶…»Æ˙º… ™……‰ x…»®…ºFÊ™…‰  ¥…∫j…‰ h…‰¥… ¥……∫…™…º… ®…x®…»x…º… ∂…÷ÀS…» V™…º…‰i…“Æ»˙l…∆ ∂…÷ΩGÚ¥…»h…» i…®…º…‰Ω˛x…»®…¬ 1 +º ¶…  uº˘V…x®……»  j…º¥…ﬁn˘z…»®…ﬁV™…i…‰ ∫…∆¥…i∫…ºÆ‰˙ ¥……»¥…ﬁv…‰ V…ºMv…®…º“ {…÷x…»& +ºx™…∫™…º…∫……  V…º=)™…º… V…‰x™…º…‰ ¥…ﬁπ…º… x™…‹¤x™…‰x…» ¥…º x…x……‰  ®…ﬁ7$ ¥……Æ˙ºh…& 2 EﬁΩÚπh…º|…÷i……Ë  ¥…‰ ¥…ºV…‰ +»∫™… ∫…º I…i……» =º¶…… i…»Æ‰˙i…‰ +º ¶… ®…º…i…Æ˙º…  ∂…∂…÷»®…¬ |…º…S…… V…»=∆) v¥…º∫…™…»xi…∆ i…ﬁπ…÷ΩS™…÷i…º®…… ∫……S™…∆º E÷Ú{…»™…∆º ¥…v…« x…∆  {…ºi…÷& 3 ®…÷Ω®…÷ΩI¥…º…‰›¤ ®…x…»¥…‰ ®……x…¥…∫™…ºi…‰ Æ»˙P…÷Ωp÷˘¥…»& EﬁΩÚπh…∫…“ i……∫… >º V…÷¥…»& +º∫…º®…ºx…… +» V…ºÆ˙…∫……‰  Æ˙P…÷Ωπ™…nº˘…‰ ¥……i…»V…⁄i…º… ={…» ™…÷V™…xi… +…º∂…¥…»& 4 +…n»˘∫™…º i…‰ v¥…º∫…™…»xi…º…‰ ¥…ﬁl…‰ Æ˙i…‰ EﬁΩÚπh…®…¶¥…∆º ®… Ωº˛ ¥…{…«º& EÚ Æ»˙GÚi…& ™…i∫…”  ®…ºΩ˛“®…º¥…Àx…º |…… ¶… ®…®…ﬁ« ∂…n˘ ¶…∑…º∫…xi∫i…ºx…™…ºz…‰ i…º x……x…»n˘i…¬ 5 ¶…⁄π…ºz… ™……‰% v…» §…ºß…⁄π…÷Ω x…|…»i…‰º ¥…ﬁπ…‰ ¥…º {…cÊ“ Æ˙º¶™…‰  i…º Æ˙…‰Ø»˚¥…i…¬ +…‰ºV…º…™…®……»x…∫i…ºx¥…»2… ∂…÷®¶…i…‰ ¶…º“®……‰ x… ∂…ﬁK"…» n˘ ¥…v……¥… n÷Ω˘M…ﬁ« ¶…»& 6 ∫… ∫…∆ºŒ∫i…Æ˙…‰   ¥…º 7$Æ˙º& ∫…∆ M…ﬁ»¶……™… i… V…º…x…z…‰º¥… V……»x…ºi…“x…i™…º +… ∂…»™…‰ {…÷x…»¥…«v…«xi…‰º + {…» ™…Œxi… n‰º˘¥™…»®…ºx™…u˘{…« &  {…ºj……‰& Eﬁ»Úh¥…i…‰º ∫…S……» 7 i…®…ºO…÷¥…»& E‰ºÚ ∂…x…º“& ∫…∆  Ω˛ Æ‰ ˙ ¶…ºÆ˙ >ºv¥……«∫i…»∫l…÷®…«º©…÷π…º“& |……™…¥…‰º {…÷x…»& i……∫……∆  V…ºÆ˙…∆ |…»®…÷ΩXÊz…‰  i…º x……x…»nº˘n˘∫…÷∆Ω {…Æ∆ ˙ V…ºx…™…»YÊº“¥…®…∫i…ﬁ»i…®…¬ 8 +ºv…º“¥…º…∫…∆ {… Æ»˙ ®…º…i…⁄  Æ˙ºΩ˛z…Ω»˛ i…÷ ¥…ºO…‰ ¶…º& ∫…i¥…» ¶…™……« i…º  ¥… X…™…»& ¥…™…º…‰ n˘v…»i{…ºu˘i…‰º Æ‰˙ Æ»˙Ωº˛i∫…n˘…x…÷Ω ∂™…‰x…“  ∫…S…i…‰ ¥…i…«ºx…“Æ˙Ω»˛ 9 +º∫®……E»Ú®…FÊ‰ ®…ºP…¥…»i∫…÷ n˘“ nº˘¡v…º ∑…∫…“ ¥……x¥…ﬁπ…º¶……‰ n˘®…⁄»x……& +º¥……∫™…º…  ∂…∂…÷»®…i…“Æ˙n˘“n‰º˘¥…«®…Ê ¥… ™…÷Ωi∫…÷ {…» Æ˙ºV…¶…÷« Æ˙…h…& 1 0 <ºn˘®…»FÊ‰º ∫…÷ v…»i…∆º n÷˘v… i…º…n˘ v…»  |…º™……n÷»˘  S…ºx®…x®…»x…º& |…‰™……‰  +∫i…÷ i…‰ ™…k…‰  ∂…÷ΩG∆Ú i…ºx¥…º…‰›¤ Æ˙…‰S…»i…‰º ∂…÷ S…º i…‰x…º…∫®…¶™…∆  ¥…x…∫…‰º Æ˙cÊº®…… i¥…®…¬ 1 1 Æ˙l……»™…º x……¥…»®…÷Ωi… x……‰  M…ﬁΩΩ˛…™…º  x…i™……» Æ˙j……∆ {…ºu˘i…”  Æ˙…∫™…FÊ‰
  3. 3. +º∫®……E∆ Ú ¥…º“Æ˙…ƒ =ºi… x……‰  ®…ºP……‰x…º…‰ V…x……ƒ 2…º ™…… {…º…Æ˙™…º…SUÙ®…«º ™…… S…» 1 2 +º¶…“ x……‰  +FÊ =ºCl… ®…VÊ÷»M…÷™…º…« t…¥…º…I……®…º…  ∫…xv…»¥…2…º ∫¥…M…⁄»i……«& M…¥™…∆º ™…¥™…∆º ™…xi……‰  nº˘“P……«Ω‰˛π…∆º ¥…Æ»˙®…Ø˚ºh™……‰  ¥…Æ˙xi… 1 3 (13) 141 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘& V…M…i…“ 1-11,  j…7÷${…¬ 12-13 n‰˘¥…i…… + FÊ& §… ≥º˝il…… i…u˘{…÷»π…‰ v…… ™… n˘∂…«ºi…∆ n‰º˘¥…∫™…º ¶…M…«º& ∫…Ω»˛∫…º…‰ ™…i…º…‰ V… x…» ™…nº˘“®…÷{…º =)Æ»˙i…‰º ∫……v…»i…‰ ®…º i…@«ºÒi…∫™…º v…‰x……» +x…™…xi… ∫…ºª…÷i…»& 1 {…ﬁΩI……‰ ¥…{…÷»&  {…i…÷Ω®…… z…i™…º +… ∂…»™…‰  uº˘i…“™…º®…… ∫…ºuÊ ∂…»¥……∫…÷ ®…º…i…ﬁπ…÷» i…ﬁΩi…“™…»®…∫™… ¥…ﬁπ…º¶…∫™…» nº˘…‰Ω˛∫…‰º n˘∂…»|…®…Ài… V…x…™…xi…º ™……‰π…»h…& 2  x…™…«n˘”  §…÷ΩtÊ…x®…» Ωº˛π…∫™…º ¥…{…« ∫… <«∂…º…x……∫…º& ∂…¥…»∫…º… GÚxi…» ∫…⁄ΩÆ˙™…»& ™…nº˘“®…x…÷» |…º n˘¥…º…‰ ®…v¥…» +…v…º¥…‰ M…÷Ωº˛… ∫…xi…∆  ®……i…º Æ˙∑……» ®…l…º…™… i…» 3 |… ™…Œi{…ºi…÷& {…»Æ˙º®……z…º“™…i…‰º {…™……« {…ﬁΩI…÷v……‰  ¥…º“Ø˚v…º…‰ n∆˘∫…÷» Æ˙…‰Ω˛ i… =º¶…… ™…n»˘∫™… V…ºx…÷π…∆º ™… n˘x¥…»i…º +… n˘t ¥…»9%…‰ +¶…¥…jﬁΩ(h…… ∂…÷ S…»& 4 +… n˘x®…º…i…ﬂÆ˙… ¥…»∂…ºt…∫¥…… ∂…÷ S…ºÆ˙ÀΩ ˛∫™…®……x… =¥…º™……  ¥… ¥……»¥…ﬁv…‰ +x…÷Ω ™…i{…⁄¥…º…« +Ø»˚Ω˛i∫…x…º…V…÷¥…º…‰  x… x…¥™…»∫…º“π¥…¥…»Æ˙…∫…÷ v……¥…i…‰ 5 +… n˘r˘…‰i……»Æ∆˙ ¥…ﬁh…i…‰º  n˘ ¥…» 7$π…÷Ω ¶…M…» ®…¥… {…{…ﬁS…º…x……∫…» @ÒYÊi…‰ n‰º˘¥……x™…iGÚi¥……» ®…ºV®…x……» {…÷Ø˚7÷Ω$i……‰ ®…i…»º ∂…∆∫…∆   ¥…º∑…v…º… ¥…‰ i…º v……™…»∫…‰ 6  ¥… ™…n˘∫l……»tV…ºi……‰ ¥……i…»S……‰ n˘i……‰ =º)…Æ˙…‰ x… ¥…E!…» V…ºÆ˙h…º… +x……»EﬁÚi…& i…∫™…º {…i®…»xnº˘I…÷π…»& EﬁΩÚπh…V…∆ Ω˛∫…º& ∂…÷ S…»V…x®…x…º…‰ Æ˙V…º +… ¥™…»v¥…x…& 7 Æ˙l…º…‰ x… ™…º…i…&  ∂…E»! ¶…& EﬁΩÚi……‰ t…®…K‰ " ¶…Æ˙Ø˚ºπ…‰ ¶…»Æ˙“™…i…‰ +…n»˘∫™…º i…‰ EﬁΩÚπh……∫……‰  n˘ I… ∫…⁄ΩÆ˙™…º& ∂…⁄Æ»˙∫™…‰¥… i¥…‰ºπ…l……»n˘“π…i…‰º ¥…™…»& 8 i¥…™…º… ¡»FÊ‰º ¥…Ø»˚h……‰ v…ﬁΩi…µ…»i……‰  ®…ºj…& ∂……»∂…ºp‰˘ +»™…«º®…… ∫…÷Ωn˘…x…»¥…& ™…i∫…º“®…x…÷Ω GÚi…÷»x……  ¥…º∑…l……»  ¥…º¶…÷Æ˙ºÆ˙…z… x…‰º ®…& {…» Æ˙º¶…⁄Æ˙V……»™…l……& 9 i¥…®…»FÊ‰ ∂…∂…®…º…x……™…» ∫…÷x¥…ºi…‰ Æ˙cÊ∆  ™… ¥…9% n‰º˘¥…i……» i… ®…x¥… ∫… i…∆ i¥…º… x…÷ x…¥™…∆  ∫…Ω˛∫……‰ ™…÷¥…x¥…º™…∆ ¶…M…∆º x… EºÚ…Æ‰˙ ®…» Ω˛Æ˙cÊ v…“®… Ω˛ 1 0 +º∫®…‰ Æ˙ºÀ™… x… ∫¥…l…»º n˘®…⁄»x…∫…∆º ¶…M…∆º n˘I…∆º x… {…»{…ﬁS…… ∫… v…h…«º ∫…®…¬ Æ˙º∂®…È Æ»˙¥…º ™……‰ ™…®…» i…º V…x®…»x…“ =º¶…‰ n‰º˘¥……x…º…∆ ∂…∆∫…»®…ﬁΩi… +… S…» ∫…÷ΩGÚi…÷»& 1 1 =ºi… x…»& ∫…÷Ωt…‰i®……» V…º“Æ˙…∑…º…‰ Ω˛…‰i……» ®…ºxp˘& ∂…ﬁ»h…¥…PÊºxp˘Æ»˙l…& ∫… x……‰  x…‰π…ºz…‰π…»i…®…ËºÆ˙®…⁄»Æ˙º…‰% FÊ¥…º…«®…∆ ∫…÷» ¥…ºi…∆ ¥…∫™…º…‰ +SU»Ù 1 2
  4. 4. +∫i……»¥™…º FÊ&  ∂…®…“ ¥… o(Æ˙ºEÍÚ& ∫……©……»V™……™… |…i…ºÆ∆˙ n˘v……»x…& +º®…“ S…º ™…‰ ®…ºP…¥……»x……‰ ¥…º™…∆ S…º  ®…Ω∆º˛ x… ∫…⁄Æ˙º…‰ + i…º  x…7»$i…x™…÷& 1 3 (1 3) 142 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘& +x…÷7÷${…¬ n‰˘¥…i…… <v®…& ∫… ®…r˘& + FÊ& ¥……1, i…x…⁄x…{……i…¬ 2, x…Æ˙…∂…∆∫…& 3, <≥˝& 4, §…Ω˛& 5, n‰˘¥…“u˘…«Æ˙& 6, =π……∫……x…HÚ… 7, nË˘¥™……Ë Ω˛…‰i……Æ˙…Ë |…S…‰i…∫……Ë 8,  i…ª…& n‰˘¥™…& ∫…Æ˙∫¥…i…“≥˝…¶……Æ˙i™…& 9, i¥…7$…10, ¥…x…∫{… i…& 11, ∫¥……Ω˛…EﬁÚi…™…& 12, <xp˘& 13 ∫… ®…»r˘…‰ +FÊº +… ¥…»Ω˛ n‰º˘¥……ƒ +ºt ™…ºi…ª…÷»S…‰ i…xi…÷∆  i…x…÷π¥… {…⁄Ω¥™…» ∫…÷Ωi…∫……‰ ®……™… nº˘…∂…÷π…‰  1 P…ﬁΩi…¥…»xi…º®…÷{…» ®…… ∫…º ®…v…÷»®…xi…∆ i…x…⁄x…{……i…¬ ™…ºY…∆  ¥…|…»∫™…º ®……¥…»i…& ∂…∂…®…º…x…∫™…» nº˘…∂…÷π…»& 2 ∂…÷ S…»& {……¥…ºEÚ…‰ +o÷»(i…º…‰ ®…v¥……» ™…ºY…∆  ®…» ®…I… i… x…Æ˙º…∂…∆∫…ºŒ∫j…Æ˙…  nº˘¥……‰ n‰º˘¥……‰ n‰º˘¥…‰π…÷» ™…º Y…™…»& 3 <«º ≥º˝i……‰ +»FÊº +… ¥…ºΩ‰˛xp∆ ˘  S…ºj… ®…ºΩ˛  |…º™…®…¬ <º™…∆  Ω˛ i¥……» ®…º i…®…«®……SUÙ…» ∫…÷ V…=) ¥…ºS™…i…‰  4 ∫i…ﬁΩh…º…x……∫……‰  ™…ºi…ª…÷»S……‰ §…º Ω˛™…«ºY…‰ ∫¥…»v¥…ºÆ‰˙ ¥…ﬁΩYÊ‰ n‰º˘¥…¥™…»S…∫i…®…º ®…xp˘…»™…º ∂…®…«  ∫…º|…l…»& 5  ¥… ∏…»™…xi……®…ﬁi…º…¥…ﬁv…»& |…º™…Ë n‰º˘¥…‰¶™……‰  ®…ºΩ˛“& {…º…¥…ºEÚ…∫…»& {…÷Ø˚º∫{…ﬁΩº˛…‰ u˘…Æ˙…‰  n‰º˘¥…“Æ»˙∫…º2…i…»& 6 +… ¶…xn»˘®……x…‰º ={……»E‰ºÚ x…HºÚ…‰π……∫……» ∫…÷Ω{…‰∂…»∫…… ™…º=)“ @ºÒi…∫™…» ®…º…i…Æ˙º… ∫…“n»˘i……∆ §…ºΩ˛Æ˙… ∫…÷Ω®…i…¬ 7 ®…ºxp˘ V…»=)… V…÷M…÷Ω¥…«h…º“ Ω˛…‰i……»Æ˙º… nË˘¥™……» EºÚ¥…“ ™…ºY…∆ x……‰  ™…I…i…… ®…º®…∆  ∫…ºw…®…ºt  n»˘ ¥…º∫{…ﬁ∂…»®…¬ 8 ∂…÷ S…»nÊº˘¥…‰π¥…{… i…º… Ω˛…‰j……» ®…ºØ˚i∫…÷Ω ¶……Æ»˙i…“ <≥º˝… ∫…Æ»˙∫¥…i…“ ®…ºΩ˛“ §…ºΩ˛& ∫…“ n˘xi…÷ ™…º Y…™……»& 9 i…z…»∫i…÷ΩÆ˙“{…º®…o÷»(i…∆ {…÷ΩØ˚ ¥……Æ∆ ˙ {…÷ΩØ˚ i®…x……» i¥…7º$… {……‰π……»™…º  ¥… π™…»i…÷ Æ˙º…™…‰ x……¶……» x……‰ +∫®…º™…÷& 1 0 +º¥…º∫…ﬁΩV…z…÷{…º i®…x……» n‰º˘¥……x™…» I… ¥…x…∫{…i…‰ +º FÊΩ«º˛¥™…… ∫…÷»π…⁄n˘ i… n‰º˘¥……‰ n‰º˘¥…‰π…÷Ω ®…‰ v…»Æ˙& 1 1 {…⁄Ωπ…ºh¥…i…‰  ®…ºØ˚i¥…»i…‰  ¥…º∑…n‰ ˘¥……™… ¥…º…™…¥…‰  ∫¥……Ω˛…» M……™…ºj…¥…‰ {…∫…‰ Ωº˛¥™… ®…xp˘…»™… EÚi…«x… 1 2 ∫¥……Ω˛…»EﬁÚi…º…x™…… M…º¡÷{…» Ωº˛¥™…… x…» ¥…º“i…™…‰  <xp˘… M…» Ω˛ ∏…÷Ωv…“ Ω˛¥…∆º i¥……∆ Ω»˛¥…xi…‰ +v¥…ºÆ‰˙ 1 3 (8) 143 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘& V…M…i…“1-7,  j…7÷${…¬ 8 n‰˘¥…i…… + FÊ& |… i…¥™…»∫…º” x…¥™…»∫…” v…º“ i…®…ºFÊ™…‰  ¥…º…S……‰ ®…ºÀi… ∫…Ω»˛∫…& ∫…⁄Ωx…¥…‰  ¶…Æ‰˙ +º{……∆ x…{…º…t…‰ ¥…∫…÷» ¶…& ∫…ºΩ˛  |…º™……‰ Ω˛…‰i……» {…ﬁ l…º¥™……∆ x™…∫…“ n˘fº(Œi¥…™…»& 1 ∫… V……™…»®……x…& {…Æ˙º®…‰ ¥™……‰ ®…x™…º… ¥…Æ˙º FÊÆ»˙¶…¥…x®……i…º Æ˙∑…»x…‰ +º∫™… GÚi¥……» ∫… ®…v…º…x…∫™…» ®…ºV®…x…º… |… t…¥……» ∂…º…‰ S…& {…ﬁ» l…º¥…“ +»Æ˙…‰S…™…i…¬ 2 +º∫™… i¥…‰ºπ…… +ºV…Æ˙…» +º∫™… ¶…º…x…¥…»& ∫…÷∫…∆ºf(∂…»& ∫…÷Ω|…i…“ EÚ∫™… ∫…÷Ωt÷i…»& ¶……i¥…»I…∫…º…‰ +i™…ºH÷Úx…«  ∫…xv…»¥…º…‰%FÊ‰ Æ‰ ˙V…xi…‰º +∫…»∫…xi……‰ +ºV…Æ˙…»& 3 ™…®…‰  Æ˙ºÆ‰˙ ¶…ﬁM…»¥……‰  ¥…º∑…¥…‰ n˘∫…∆º x……¶……» {…ﬁ l…º¥™…… ¶…÷¥…»x…∫™… ®…ºV®…x……» +ºÀFÊ i…∆ M…º“¶…Ω ˛x…÷ Ωº˛ ∫¥… +… n˘®…‰º ™… BEºÚ…‰ ¥…∫¥…º…‰ ¥…Ø»˚h…º…‰ x… Æ˙…V…» i… 4
  5. 5. x… ™……‰ ¥…Æ˙…»™… ®…ºØ˚i……» ®…¥… ∫¥…ºx…& ∫…‰x…‰ ¥… ∫…ﬁΩ7$…  nº˘¥™…… ™…l…º…∂… x…»& +º FÊV…«®¶…Ë Œ∫i… M…ºi…ËÆ»˙ k…º ¶…¥…«  i… ™…º…‰v……‰ x… ∂…j…⁄Ωxi∫… ¥…x…º… x™…ﬁ»YÊi…‰ 5 E÷ΩÚ ¥…z……‰  +º FÊØ˚ºS…l…»∫™…º ¥…“Æ˙∫…ºu˘∫…÷»πE÷ΩÚ ¥…u˘∫…÷» ¶…º& EÚ…®…»®…º…¥…Æ»˙i…¬ S…º…‰n˘& E÷ΩÚ ¥…k…÷»i…÷ΩV™……i∫…º…i…™…‰º  v…™…º& ∂…÷ S…»|…i…“E∆ºÚ i…®…º™……  v…º™…… M…ﬁ»h…‰ 6 P…ﬁΩi…|…»i…“E∆Ú ¥… @ºÒi…∫™…» v…⁄Ωπ…«n»˘®…ºÀFÊ  ®…ºj…∆ x… ∫…» ®…v…º…x… @»ÒYÊi…‰ <xv……»x……‰ +ºGÚ…‰  ¥…ºn˘l…‰ π…÷Ω n˘“t»SU÷ΩÙGÚ¥…»h…º…«®…÷n÷»˘ x……‰ ™…∆∫…i…‰º  v…™…»®…¬ 7 +|…»™…÷SUºÙz…|…»™…÷SUÙ o(Æ˙FÊ‰  ∂…º¥…‰ ¶…»x…«& {…º…™…÷ ¶…»& {…… Ω˛ ∂…ºM®…Ë& +n»˘§v…‰ ¶…ºÆ˙f»( {…i…‰ ¶… Æ˙º7‰$% x…» ®…π… oº(& {… Æ»˙ {…… Ω˛ x…º…‰ V……& 8 (7) 144 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘& V…M…i…“ n‰˘¥…i…… + FÊ& B i…º |… Ω˛…‰i……» µ…ºi…®…»∫™… ®…º…™…™…º…‰v¥……» n˘v……»x…º& ∂…÷ S…»{…‰∂…∫…∆º  v…™…»®…¬ +º ¶… ª…÷S…»& GÚ®…i…‰ n˘ I…h…º…¥…ﬁi…º…‰ ™…… +»∫™…º v……®…» |…l…º®…∆ Ωº˛ Àx…∫…»i…‰ 1 +º¶…“®…ﬁΩi…∫™…» nº˘…‰Ω˛x……» +x…⁄π…i…º ™……‰x……Ë  n‰º˘¥…∫™…º ∫…n»˘x…‰º {…Æ˙“ ¥…ﬁi……& +º{……®…÷Ω{…∫l…‰º  ¥…¶…ﬁ»i…º…‰ ™…n˘…¥…»∫…ºn˘v…» ∫¥…ºv…… +»v…™…ºt… ¶…ºÆ˙“™…»i…‰ 2 ™…÷™…⁄»π…i…º& ∫…¥…»™…∫…º… i… n˘u˘{…÷»& ∫…®…º…x…®…l…»   ¥…ºi… Æ»˙j…i……  ®…ºl…& +…nº˘” ¶…M…º…‰ x… Ω˛¥™…º& ∫…®…º∫®…n˘… ¥……‰≤Ω÷Ω˛x…« Æ˙º∂®…“xi∫…®…»™…∆∫i…º ∫……Æ»˙ l…& 3 ™…®…º” u˘… ∫…¥…»™…∫…… ∫…{…º™…«i…»& ∫…®…º…x…‰ ™……‰x……»  ®…l…÷Ωx…… ∫…®……‰ EÚ∫……  n˘¥…º… x… x…H∆ Ú {… }º*i……‰ ™…÷¥……»V… x… {…÷Ω∞¸ S…Æ»˙z…ºV…Æ˙º…‰ ®……x…÷»π…… ™…÷ΩM…… 4 i…®…”   Ω˛x¥…Œxi… v…º“i…™…º…‰ n˘∂…º  µ…∂……‰  n‰º˘¥…∆ ®…i……« ∫… >ºi…™…‰  Ω˛¥……®…Ω‰˛ v…x…º…‰Æ˙ v…» |…º¥…i…º +… ∫… @»Òh¥…i™… ¶…ºµ…V…» o(¥…«º™…÷x…º… x…¥……» v…i… 5 i¥…∆ ¡»FÊ‰  nº˘¥™…∫™…º Æ˙…V…» ∫…º i¥…∆ {…… l…« ¥…∫™… {…∂…÷Ω{……<»¥…º i®…x……» Bx…“  i… Bºi…‰ §…ﬁ»Ωº˛i…“ +» ¶…º ∏…™……»  Ω˛Æ˙ºh™…™…º“ ¥…E»!Æ˙“ §…º Ω˛«Æ˙…»∂……i…‰ 6 +FÊ‰  V…÷Ωπ…∫¥…º |… i…» Ω˛™…«º i…u˘S…º…‰ ®…xpº˘ ∫¥…v……»¥…º @Òi…»V……i…º ∫…÷G»Úi……‰ ™……‰  ¥…º∑…i…»& |…ºi™…M" ∫…» n˘∂…«ºi……‰ Æ˙ºh¥…& ∫…∆f»(7$…Ë  {…i…÷Ω®……ƒ<»¥…º I…™…»& 7 (5) 145 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘& V…M…i…“ 1-4,  j…7÷${…¬ 5 n‰˘¥…i…… + FÊ& i…∆ {…ﬁ»SUÙi…º… ∫… V…»M……®…º… ∫… ¥…‰ nº˘ ∫…  S…» EºÚi¥……ƒ <« ™…i…‰º ∫… x¥…“ ™…i…‰ i…Œ∫®…»xi∫…Œxi… |…º ∂…π…º∫i…Œ∫®…» z…º7$™…º& ∫… ¥……V…»∫™…º ∂…¥…»∫…& ∂…÷ΩŒπ®…h…º∫{… i…»& 1 i… ®…i{…ﬁ»SUÙŒxi…º x…  ∫…º®……‰  ¥… {…ﬁ»SUÙ i…º ∫¥…‰x…‰ ¥…º v…“Æ˙º…‰ ®…x…»∫…º… ™…n˘O…»¶…“i…¬ x… ®…ﬁ»π™…i…‰ |…l…º®…∆ x……{…»Æ∆˙º ¥…S…º…‰%∫™… GÚi¥……» ∫…S…i…‰º +|…»f( {…i…& 2 i… ®…h»(SUÙŒxi… V…÷Ω=)‹¤∫i…®…¥…« i…º“¥…∑…º…x™…‰E»Ú& ∂…ﬁh…¥…ºu˘S……∆  ∫… ®…‰ {…÷ΩØ˚º|…Ëºπ…∫i…i…÷» Æ˙™…«Y…º∫……v…ºx……‰%ŒSU»Ùp˘…‰ i…º&  ∂…∂…÷ΩÆ˙…n»˘k…º ∫…∆ Æ˙¶…»& 3 =º{…º∫l……™…∆  S…Æ˙ i…º ™…i∫…º®……Æ»˙i… ∫…ºt…‰ V…º…i…∫i…»i∫……Æ˙º ™…÷V™…‰  ¶…& +º ¶… ∑…º…xi…∆ ®…ﬁ»∂…i…‰ x…º…xt‰  ®…÷Ωn‰˘ ™…nº˘” M…SU»Ùxi™…÷∂…ºi…“Æ»˙ {… 9º%i…®…¬ 4
  6. 6. ∫… <»  ®…ﬁΩM……‰ +{™……‰  ¥…x…ºM…÷«Ø˚{…» i¥…ºS™…÷»{…º®…∫™…º…∆  x… v……» ™… ¥™…»•…¥…“uº˘™…÷x…º… ®…i™…Ê ¶™…º…‰% FÊ¥…ºu˘…ƒ @»Òi…º S… r˘ ∫…ºi™…& 5 (5) 146 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘&  j…7÷${…¬ n‰˘¥…i…… + FÊ&  j…º®…⁄Ωv……«x…∆  ∫…ºuÊÆ»˙œ∂®… M…ﬁh…º“π…‰%x…⁄»x…®…ºÀFÊ  {…ºj……‰Ø˚º{…∫l…‰   x…ºπ…ºk…®…»∫™…º S…Æ»˙i……‰ w…÷Ω¥…∫™…º  ¥…∑……»  nº˘¥……‰ Æ˙…‰ S…ºx……{…» |…º¥……∆∫…»®…¬ 1 =ºI…… ®…ºΩ˛…ƒ +º ¶… ¥…»¥…I… Bx…‰ +ºV…Æ»˙∫i…∫l…… ¥…ºi…>» i…@«ºÒπ¥…& =º¥™……«& {…ºn˘…‰  x… n»˘v…… i…º ∫……x……Ë   Æ˙ºΩ˛x™…⁄v……‰  +Ø˚ºπ……∫……‰  +∫™… 2 ∫…º®…º…x…∆ ¥…ºi∫…®…º ¶… ∫…∆ºS…Æ»˙xi…º“  ¥…π¥…»Mv…‰ºx…⁄  ¥… S…»Æ˙i…& ∫…÷Ω®…‰E‰ Ú +ºx…º{…º¥…ﬁΩV™……ƒ +v¥…»x…º…‰  ®…®……»x…‰º  ¥…∑…º…xE‰Úi…º…ƒ + v…» ®…ºΩ˛…‰ n˘v……»x…‰ 3 v…“Æ˙…»∫…& {…ºn∆˘ EºÚ¥…™……‰  x…™…Œxi…º x……x……» æº˛n˘… Æ˙I…»®……h…… +V…÷Ω™…«®…¬  ∫…π……»∫…xi…º& {…™…« {…∂™…xi…º  ∫…xv…÷»®…º… ¥…Æ‰ ˙¶™……‰ +¶…¥…ºi∫…⁄™…º…Ê x…ﬂx…¬ 4  nº˘fº(I…‰h™…º& {… Æ˙º EÚ…9%…»∫…÷Ω V…‰x™…» <«º≥‰˝x™……‰  ®…ºΩ˛…‰ +¶……« ™… V…º“¥…∫…‰  {…÷ΩØ˚ºj…… ™…n˘¶…»¥…ºi∫…⁄Æ˙ΩË ˛¶™…º…‰ M…¶…Ê ¶™……‰ ®…ºP…¥……»  ¥…º∑…n»˘∂…«i…& 5 (5) 147 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘&  j…7÷${…¬ n‰˘¥…i…… + FÊ& EºÚl…… i…‰  +FÊ‰ ∂…÷ΩS…™…»xi… +…º™……‰n« ˘nº˘…∂…÷¥……«V…‰  ¶…Æ˙…∂…÷π…º…h……& =º¶…‰ ™…k…º…‰E‰Ú i…x…»™…‰º n˘v……»x…… @ºÒi…∫™…º ∫……®…»y…ºh…™…»xi… n‰º˘¥……& 1 §……‰v……» ®…‰ +º∫™… ¥…S…»∫……‰ ™… ¥…9º% ®…∆ Ω»˛9%∫™…º |…¶…ﬁ»i…∫™… ∫¥…v……¥…& {…“™…» i… i¥…º…‰ +x…÷» i¥……‰ M…ﬁh…… i… ¥…ºxn˘…Ø»˚∫i…‰ i…ºx¥…∆  ¥…xn‰˘ +FÊ‰ 2 ™…‰ {…º…™…¥……‰  ®……®…i…‰º™…∆ i…‰  +FÊ‰º {…∂™…»xi……‰ +ºxv…∆ n÷»˘ Æ˙ºi……n˘Æ»˙I…x…¬ Æ˙ºÆ˙I…º i……xi∫…÷ΩEﬁÚi……‰   ¥…º∑…¥…‰ nº˘…  n˘{∫…»xi…º < pº˘{…¥…º…‰ x……Ω»˛ n‰˘¶…÷& 3 ™……‰ x……‰  +FÊ‰º +Æ»˙ Æ˙¥……ƒ +P…º…™…÷Æ»˙Æ˙…i…º“¥…… ®…ºS…«™…» i… uº˘™…‰x…» ®…xj……‰  M…÷ΩØ˚& {…÷x…»Æ˙∫i…÷Ω ∫……‰ +»∫®…º… +x…÷» ®…ﬁI…“7$ i…ºx¥…∆  n÷˘Ø˚ºHËÚ& 4 =ºi… ¥…º… ™…& ∫…»Ω˛∫™… |… ¥…ºu˘…x®…i…º…Ê ®…i…»  ®…ºS…«™…» i… uº˘™…‰x…» +i…»& {…… Ω˛ ∫i…¥…®……x… ∫i…÷Ω¥…xi…º®…FÊ‰º ®…… E»Úx……Ê n÷˘ Æ˙ºi……™…» v……™…“& 5 (5) 148 @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘&  j…7÷${…¬ n‰˘¥…i…… + FÊ& ®…l…º“tn˘”   ¥…º7$…‰ ®……»i…º Æ˙∑…º… Ω˛…‰i……»Æ∆˙  ¥…º∑……{∫…÷∆   ¥…º∑…n‰ ˘¥™…®…¬  x… ™…∆ nº˘v…÷®…« x…÷Ωπ™……»∫…÷  ¥…ºI…÷ ∫¥…‹¤h…«  S…ºj…∆ ¥…{…÷»π…‰  ¥…º¶……¥…»®…¬ 1 nº˘nº˘…x… ®…z… n»˘n˘¶…xi…º ®…x®…º… FÊ¥…«∞»¸l…∆º ®…®…º i…∫™…» S……EÚx…¬
  7. 7. V…÷Ωπ…xi…º  ¥…∑……»x™…∫™…º EÚ®……Ê{…»∫i…÷Ài…º ¶…Æ»˙®……h…∫™… EºÚ…Æ˙…‰& 2  x…i™…‰   S…ºz…÷ ™…∆ ∫…n»˘x…‰ V…M…ﬁΩß…‰ |…∂…»Œ∫i… ¶…n«˘ v…ºÆ‰˙ ™…º Y…™……»∫…& |… ∫…⁄ x…»™…xi… M…ﬁΩ¶…™…»xi… <º7$…¥…∑……»∫…º…‰ x… Æ˙ºl™……‰  Æ˙…Æ˙Ωº˛…h……& 3 {…÷Ω∞¸ h…» nº˘∫®……‰  x…  Æ»˙h…… i…º V…®¶…ËºÆ˙…p˘…‰ S…i…‰º ¥…x…º +…  ¥…º¶……¥……» +…n»˘∫™…º ¥……i…º…‰ +x…÷» ¥…… i… ∂…º…‰ S…Æ˙∫i…÷Ωx…« ∂…™……« ®…∫…ºx……®…x…÷Ω t⁄x…¬ 4 x… ™…∆  Æ˙º{…¥…º…‰ x…  Æ»˙π…ºh™…¥…º…‰ M…¶…Êº ∫…xi…∆  Æ‰˙π…ºh…… Æ‰˙ºπ…™…»Œxi… +ºxv…… +»{…º∂™…… x… n»˘¶…z… ¶…ºJ™……  x…i™……»∫… <» |…‰ºi……Æ˙…‰  +Æ˙I…x…¬ 5 (5) 149 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘&  ¥…Æ˙…]¬ı n‰˘¥…i…… + FÊ& ®…ºΩ˛& ∫… Æ˙º…™… Bπ…»i…‰º {… i…ºn«˘ z…ºx… <ºx…∫™…º ¥…∫…÷»x…& {…ºn˘ +… ={…º w…V…»xi…º®…p»˘™……‰  ¥…ºv… z…i…¬ 1 ∫… ™……‰ ¥…ﬁπ……» x…ºÆ˙…∆ x… Æ˙…‰n»˘∫™…º…‰& ∏…¥……‰  ¶…ºÆ˙Œ∫i…» V…º“¥…{…“ i…∫…M…«& |… ™…& ∫…»ª…º…h…&  ∂…»∏…º“i… ™……‰x……Ë  2 +… ™…& {…÷Æ∆˙º x……®… h…º“®…n˘“ n‰º˘n˘i™…»& EºÚ ¥…x…« ¶…ºx™…º…‰›¤ x……¥……«  ∫…⁄Æ˙º…‰ x… Ø»˚Ø˚ºE!…UºÙi……i®……» 3 +º ¶…  uº˘V…x®…º… j…“ Æ˙…‰ S…ºx…… x…º  ¥…∑…º… Æ˙V……∆  ∫… ∂…÷∂…÷S…º…x……‰ +»∫l……i…¬ Ω˛…‰i…º… ™… V…»9%…‰ +º{……∆ ∫…ºv…∫l…‰  4 +º™…∆ ∫… Ω˛…‰i…º… ™……‰  uº˘V…x®…º…  ¥…∑……» nº˘v…‰ ¥……™……«  h… ∏…¥…º∫™…… ®…i…º…Ê ™……‰ +»∫®…Ë ∫…÷Ωi…÷EÚ…‰  nº˘n˘…∂…» 5 (3) 150 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘& =Œπh…E¬Ú n‰˘¥…i…… + FÊ& {…÷ΩØ˚ i¥……» nº˘…∑……x¥……‰ S…‰º% Æ˙Æ»˙FÊ‰º i…¥…» Œ∫¥…ºn˘… i…º…‰n˘∫™…‰ ¥… ∂…Æ˙ºh… +… ®…ºΩ˛∫™…» 1 ¥™…» x…ºx…∫™…» v…º x…x…»& |…Ωº˛…‰π…‰  S…ºn˘Æ»˙Ø˚π…& EºÚn˘… S…ºx… |…º V…M…»i…º…‰ +n‰ ˘¥…™……‰& 2 ∫… S…ºxp˘…‰  ¥…»|…º ®…i™……Ê  ®…ºΩ˛…‰ µ……v…»xi…®……‰  nº˘ ¥… |…|…‰k…‰  +FÊ‰ ¥…ºx…÷π…»& ∫™……®… 3 (9) 151 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘& V…M…i…“ n‰˘¥…i……  ®…j…& 1,  ®…j……¥…Ø˚h……Ë 2-9  ®…ºj…∆ x… ™…∆  ∂…®™…º… M……‰π…÷» M…º¥™…¥…»& ∫¥…º…v™……‰   ¥…ºn˘l…‰  +º{∫…÷ V…“V…»x…x…¬ +Æ‰ ˙V…‰i…º…∆ Æ˙…‰n»˘∫…º“ {……V…»∫……  M…ºÆ˙… |… i…»  |…º™…∆ ™…»V…ºi…∆ V…ºx…÷π…º…®…¥…»& 1 ™…rº˘ i™…u˘…∆  {…÷Ø˚®…º“≤Ω˛∫™…» ∫…º…‰ ®…x…º& |…  ®…ºj……∫…º…‰ x… n»˘ v…ºÆ‰˙ ∫¥…º…¶…÷¥…»& +v…º GÚi…÷∆   ¥…n˘i…∆ M…º…i…÷®…S…« i… =ºi… ∏…÷»i…∆ ¥…ﬁπ…h…… {…º∫i™……»¥…i…& 2 +… ¥……∆  ¶…⁄π…ŒxI…ºi…™…º…‰ V…x®…º Æ˙…‰n»˘∫™……‰& |…º¥……S™…∆  ¥…ﬁπ…h…º… n˘I…»∫…‰ ®…ºΩ‰˛ ™…n˘“ ®…ﬁΩi……™…º ¶…Æ»˙l…º…‰ ™…n˘¥…« i…‰º |… Ω˛…‰j…»™…º…  ∂…®™……» ¥…“l……‰ +v¥…ºÆ˙®…¬ 3 |… ∫……  I…º i…Æ»˙∫…÷Æ˙º ™…… ®… Ω»˛  |…º™… @Òi……»¥……x……¥…ﬁΩi…®…… P……‰ π…l……‰ §…ﬁΩΩ˛i…¬ ™…÷Ω¥…∆  nº˘¥……‰ §…ﬁ»Ωº˛i……‰ n˘I…»®…º…¶…÷¥…∆º M……∆ x… v…÷Ω™…÷«{…» ™…÷YÊ…l…‰ +º{…& 4 ®…ºΩ˛“ +j…» ®… Ωº˛x…… ¥……Æ»˙®…ﬁh¥…l……‰%Æ‰˙ºh…¥…º∫i…÷V…º +… ∫…s»xv…‰ºx…¥…»& ∫¥…Æ»˙Œxi…º i…… =»{…ºÆ˙i……» i…º ∫…⁄™…«º®……  x…º©…÷S…» =ºπ…∫…»∫i…Eº!¥…“ Æ»˙¥… 5 +… ¥……»®…ﬁΩi……™…» E‰ºÚ ∂…x…“ Æ˙x…⁄π…i…º  ®…j…º ™…j…º ¥…Ø»˚h… M…º…i…÷®…S…« l…&
  8. 8. +¥…º i®…x……» ∫…ﬁΩV…i…∆º  {…x¥…»i…∆º  v…™……‰  ™…÷Ω¥…∆  ¥…|…»∫™…º ®…x®…»x…… ®…Æ˙V™…l…& 6 ™……‰ ¥……∆  ™…ºY…Ë& ∂…»∂…®…º…x……‰ Ωº˛ n˘…∂…» i… EºÚ ¥…Ω˛…Êi…º… ™…V…» i… ®…x®…º∫……v…»x…& ={……Ωº˛ i…∆ M…SU»Ùl……‰ ¥…º“l……‰ +»v¥…ºÆ˙®…SUºÙ…  M…Æ»˙& ∫…÷®…ºÀi… M…»xi…®…∫®…º™…⁄ 7 ™…÷Ω¥……∆ ™…ºY…Ë& |…»l…º®…… M……‰ ¶…»Æ˙YÊi…º @Òi……»¥……x…º… ®…x…»∫…º…‰ x… |…™…÷» HÚπ…÷ ¶…Æ»˙Œxi… ¥…º…∆ ®…x®…»x…… ∫…∆º™…i…º…  M…Æ˙…‰%f»({™…i…º… ®…x…»∫…… Æ‰˙º¥…n˘…»∂……l…‰ 8 Æ‰˙º¥…u˘™……‰  n˘v……l…‰ Æ‰˙º¥…n˘…»∂……l…‰º x…Æ˙…» ®…º…™…… ¶…» Æ˙ºi…>» i…º ®…… Ω»˛x…®…¬ x… ¥…º…∆ t…¥……‰%Ω»˛ ¶…ºx……Êi…  ∫…xv…»¥…º…‰ x… n‰ ˘¥…ºi¥…∆ {…ºh…™…º…‰ x……x…»∂…÷®…«ºP…®…¬ 9 (7) 152 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘&  j…7÷${…¬ n‰˘¥…i……  ®…j……¥…Ø˚h……Ë ™…÷Ω¥…∆ ¥…∫j……» h… {…“¥…º∫…… ¥…»∫……l…‰ ™…÷Ω¥……‰Æ˙ŒSU»Ùpº˘… ®…xi…»¥……‰ Ωº˛ ∫…M……« & +¥……» i…Æ˙i…º®…x…ﬁ»i…… x…º  ¥…∑…» @ºÒi…‰x…»  ®…j……¥…Ø˚h…… ∫…S…‰l…‰ 1 Bºi…PÊºx… i¥…º…‰  ¥…  S…»E‰Úi…n‰˘π……∆ ∫…ºi™……‰ ®…xj…»& EÚ ¥…∂…º∫i… @ÒP……»¥……x…¬  j…ºÆ˙À∏…» Ω˛Œxi…º S…i…÷»Æ˙ ∏…Ø˚ºO……‰ n‰ ˘¥…º x…n˘…‰  Ω˛ |…l…º®…… +»V…⁄™…«x…¬ 2 +º{……n‰ ˘ i… |…l…º®…… {…ºu˘i…“ x…º…∆ EÚ∫i…u˘…∆   ®…j……¥…Ø˚ºh……  S…»E‰Úi… M…¶……Ê  ¶…º…Æ∆˙ ¶…»Æ˙ºi™……  S…»n˘∫™… @ºÒi…∆  {…{…ºi™…«x…ﬁ»i…∆º  x… i……»Æ˙“i…¬ 3 |…º™…xi…º ®…i{… Æ»˙ V…º…Æ∆˙ EºÚx…“x…º…∆ {…∂™……»®… ∫…º x……‰{…» x…º{…t»®……x…®…¬ +x…»¥…{…ﬁMh…º…  ¥…i…»i…º… ¥…∫……»x…∆  |…º™…∆  ®…ºj…∫™…º ¥…Ø»˚h…∫™…º v……®…» 4 +ºx…º∑……‰ V…º…i……‰ +»x…¶…º“∂…÷Æ˙¥…º…« EÚ x…»GÚn˘i{…i…™…n⁄Ω˘v¥…«∫……»x…÷& +º S…k…∆º •…¿» V…÷V…÷π…÷Ω™…÷«¥……»x…º& |…  ®…ºj…‰ v……®…º ¥…Ø»˚h…‰ M…ﬁΩh…xi…»& 5 +… v…‰ºx…¥……‰  ®……®…i…‰º™…®…¥…»xi…“•…«¿º |…™…∆  {…“{…™…ºxi∫…Œ∫®…ºz…⁄v…»x…¬  {…ºi¥……‰  ¶…»I…‰i… ¥…º™…÷x……» x…  ¥…ºu˘…x…º…∫…… ¥…¥……»∫…ºz… n»˘ i…®…÷Ø˚π™…‰i…¬ 6 +… ¥……∆   ®…j……¥…Ø˚h…… Ωº˛¥™…V…÷»À7º$ x…®…»∫…… n‰˘¥…º…¥…¥…»∫…… ¥…¥…ﬁi™……®…¬ +º∫®……E∆ºÚ •…¿º {…ﬁi…»x……∫…÷ ∫…¡… +º∫®……E∆ Ú ¥…ﬁΩ 7$nº˘¥™…… ∫…÷»{…º…Æ˙… 7 (4) 153 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘&  j…7÷${…¬ n‰˘¥…i……  ®…j……¥…Ø˚h……Ë ™…V……»®…Ω‰˛ ¥……∆ ®…ºΩ˛& ∫…ºV……‰π……» Ωº˛¥™…‰ ¶…»®…j……¥…Ø˚h…º… x…®……‰  ¶…& P…ﬁΩi…ËP…ﬁ« i…6…⁄Ω +v…º ™…u˘…»®…º∫®…‰ +»v¥…º™…«¥…º…‰ x… v…º“ i… ¶…º¶…«Æ»˙Œxi… 1 |…∫i…÷» i…¥…º…» v……®…º x… |…™…÷» HºÚÆ˙™……» ®…  ®…j……¥…Ø˚h…… ∫…÷¥…ﬁΩ HÚ& +ºx… HºÚ ™…u˘…∆   ¥…ºn˘l…‰ π…÷Ω Ω˛…‰i……» ∫…÷Ω|…∆ ¥……∆  ∫…⁄Ω Æ˙¥…ﬁ« π…h…º… ¥…™…»I…x…¬ 2 {…º“{……™…» v…‰ºx…÷Æ˙ n»˘ i…@«ºÒi……™…º V…x……»™…  ®…j……¥…Ø˚h…… Ω˛ ¥…ºnÊ˘  Ωº˛x……‰ i…º ™…u˘…∆   ¥…ºn˘l…‰  ∫…{…º™…«xi∫… Æ˙º…i…Ω»˛¥™…º…‰ ®……x…÷»π…º…‰ x… Ω˛…‰i……» 3
  9. 9. =ºi… ¥……∆   ¥…ºI…÷ ®…tº…∫¥…xv…º…‰ M……¥…º +…{…»2… {…“{…™…xi… n‰º˘¥…“& =ºi……‰ x……‰  +º∫™… {…⁄Ω¥™…«& {… i…ºn«˘x¥…º“i…∆ {…º…i…∆ {…™…»∫… =º ª…™……»™……& 4 (6) 154 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘&  j…7÷${…¬ n‰˘¥…i……  ¥…πh…÷&  ¥…πh…º…‰x…÷« E∆ Ú ¥…º“™……«  h…º |… ¥……‰ S…∆º ™…& {…… l…« ¥…… x…  ¥…®…º®…‰ Æ˙V……∆  ∫… ™……‰ +∫E»Ú¶……™…ºn÷˘k…»Æ∆˙ ∫…ºv…∫l…∆   ¥…S…GÚ®…º…h…∫j…‰ºv……‰Ø»˚M…º…™…& 1 |… i… u˘πh…÷»& ∫i…¥…i…‰ ¥…º“™…Ê h… ®…ﬁΩM……‰ x… ¶…º“®…& E÷»ÚS…ºÆ˙…‰  M…» Æ˙º9%…& ™…∫™…º…‰Ø˚π…÷»  j…ºπ…÷  ¥…ºGÚ®…»h…‰π¥… v… I…º™…Œxi…º ¶…÷¥…»x…… x…º  ¥…∑……» 2 |…  ¥…πh…»¥…‰ ∂…⁄Ωπ…®…‰ i…÷Ω ®…x®…»  M… Æ˙º I…i…» =Ø˚M…º…™……™…º ¥…ﬁπh…‰  ™… <ºn∆˘ nº˘“P…» |…™…»i…∆ ∫…ºv…∫l…º®…‰EÚ…‰   ¥…®…º®…‰  j…º ¶… Æ˙i{…ºn‰˘ ¶…»& 3 ™…∫™…º j…“ {…⁄Ωh……« ®…v…÷»x…… {…ºn˘…x™…I…“ ™…®……h…… ∫¥…ºv…™…º… ®…n»˘Œxi… ™… =»  j…ºv……i…÷» {…ﬁ l…º¥…“®…÷Ωi… t…®…‰EÚ…‰  nº˘…v……Æ˙º ¶…÷¥…»x…… x…º  ¥…∑……» 4 i…n»˘∫™…  |…º™…®…º ¶… {……l……‰  +∂™…º…∆ x…Æ˙º…‰ ™…j…» n‰˘¥…º™…¥…º…‰ ®…n»˘Œxi… =ºØ˚ºGºÚ®…∫™…º ∫…  Ω˛ §…xv…÷» Æ˙ºil……  ¥…πh……‰ & {…ºn‰˘ {…»Æ˙º®…‰ ®…v¥…º =i∫…»& 5 i…… ¥…º…∆ ¥……∫i…⁄»x™…÷∂®… ∫…º M…®…»v™…Ëº ™…j…º M……¥…º…‰ ¶…⁄ Æ»˙∂…ﬁK"… +º™……∫…»& +j……Ωº˛ i…n÷»˘Ø˚M…º…™…∫™…º ¥…ﬁπh…»& {…Æ˙º®…∆ {…ºn˘®…¥…» ¶…… i…º ¶…⁄ Æ»˙ 6 (6) 155 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘& V…M…i…“ n‰˘¥…i……  ¥…πh…÷& <xp˘& S… 1-3,  ¥…πh…÷& 4-6 |… ¥…º& {……xi…º®…xv…»∫……‰  v…™……™…ºi…‰ ®…ºΩ‰˛ ∂…⁄Æ˙…»™…º  ¥…πh…»¥…‰ S……S…«i… ™…… ∫……x…÷» x…º {…¥…« i……x…º…®…n˘…»¶™…… ®…ºΩ˛∫i…º∫l…i…÷ΩÆ˙¥…« i…‰¥… ∫…º…v…÷x……» 1 i¥…‰ºπ… ®…ºil…… ∫…º®…Æ»˙h…∆º  ∂…®…“ ¥…i…º…‰ Æ˙xp˘…» ¥…πh…⁄ ∫…÷i…º{…… ¥……»®…÷Ø˚π™… i… ™…… ®…i™……« ™… |… i…v…º“™…®……»x…º ®…iEﬁΩÚ∂……x…º…‰Æ˙∫i…÷»Æ˙∫…ºx……®…÷»Ø˚ºπ™…l…»& 2 i…… <»  ¥…v…«Œxi…º ®…¡»∫™…º {……È∫™…∆º  x… ®…º…i…Æ˙…» x…™… i…º Æ‰˙i…»∫…‰ ¶…÷ΩV…‰ n˘v……» i… {…÷Ωj……‰%¥…»Æ∆˙º {…Æ∆ ˙  {…ºi…÷x……«®…» i…ﬁΩi…“™…º®… v…» Æ˙…‰S…ºx…‰  nº˘¥…& 3 i…k…º n˘n»˘∫™…º {……È∫™…∆  M…ﬁh…“®…∫…º“x…∫™…» j…º…i…÷Æ»˙¥…ﬁΩEÚ∫™…» ®…º“≤Ω÷˛π…»& ™…& {……l… ¥…… x…  j…º ¶… Æ˙ u˘M……»®… ¶…Ø˚ºØ˚ GÚ ®…»7$…‰Ø˚M…º…™……™…» V…º“¥…∫…‰  4 u‰˘ <n»˘∫™…º GÚ®…»h…‰ ∫¥…ºf«(∂……‰ % ¶…ºJ™……™…º ®…i™……Ê  ¶…÷Æ˙h™… i… i…ﬁΩi…“™…»®…∫™…º x… EºÚÆ˙… n»˘v…π…« i…º ¥…™…»2…ºx… {…ºi…™…»xi…& {…i…º j…h…»& 5 S…ºi…÷¶… & ∫…º…E∆Ú x…»¥…ºÀi… S…º x……®…» ¶…2…ºG∆Ú x… ¥…ﬁΩk…∆ ¥™…i…È»Æ˙¥…“ ¥…{…i…¬ §…ﬁΩΩ˛SU»ÙÆ˙“Æ˙…‰  ¥…º ®…®……»x…º @ÒE»! ¶…º™…÷«¥……E÷»Ú®……Æ˙º& |…i™…‰ i™……Ωº˛¥…®…¬ 6
  10. 10. (5) 156 (®….1, +x…÷.21) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘& V…M…i…“ n‰˘¥…i……  ¥…πh…÷& ¶…¥……»  ®…ºj……‰ x… ∂…‰¥™……‰  P…ﬁΩi……∫…÷» i…º¥…¶…⁄»i…t÷|… B¥…º™…… =» ∫…º|…l……»& +v……» i…‰  ¥…πh……‰  ¥…ºn÷˘π……»  S…ºn˘v™…«º& ∫i……‰®……‰  ™…ºY…2…º Æ˙…v™……‰  Ωº˛ ¥…π®…»i…… 1 ™…& {…⁄Ω¥™……«™…» ¥…‰ºv…∫…‰º x…¥…“ ™…∫…‰ ∫…÷Ω®…VÊ…»x…™…‰º  ¥…πh…»¥…‰º n˘n˘…»∂… i… ™……‰ V…º…i…®…»∫™… ®…Ωº˛i……‰ ®… Ωº˛ •…¥…ºi∫…‰n÷Ω˘ ∏…¥……‰  ¶…º™…÷«V™…∆   S…nº˘¶™…»∫…i…¬ 2 i…®…÷» ∫i……‰i……Æ˙& {…⁄Ω¥™…» ™…l……»  ¥…ºn˘ @ºÒi…∫™…º M…¶…»  V…ºx…÷π……»  {…{…i…«x… +…∫™…» V…º…x…xi…º…‰ x……®…»  S… u˘¥…HÚx… ®…ºΩ˛∫i…‰   ¥…πh……‰ ∫…÷®…ºÀi… ¶…»V……®…Ω‰˛ 3 i…®…»∫™…º Æ˙…V…º… ¥…Ø»˚h…º∫i…®…º ∑…x…º… GÚi…÷∆  ∫…S…xi…º ®……Ø»˚i…∫™… ¥…‰ºv…∫…»& nº˘…v……Æ˙º n˘I…»®…÷k…º®…®…»Ωº˛¥…n∆ ˘ µ…ºV…∆ S…º  ¥…πh…÷Ω& ∫… J…»¥……ƒ +{……‰h…÷«Ωi…‰ 4 +… ™……‰  ¥…º¥……™…» ∫…ºS…l……»™…º nË˘¥™…º <xp˘…»™…º  ¥…πh…÷»& ∫…÷ΩEﬁÚi…‰  ∫…÷ΩEﬁÚk…»Æ˙& ¥…‰ºv…… +» V…x¥…Œij…π…v…º∫l… +…™…« ®…ﬁΩi…∫™…» ¶…º…M…‰ ™…V…»®……x…º®……¶…»V…i…¬ 5 (6) 157 (®….1, +x…÷.22) @Ò π…& n˘“P…«i…®……& +…ËS…l™…& UÙxn˘& V…M…i…“ 1-4,  j…7÷${…¬ 5-6 n‰˘¥…i…… + ∑…x……Ë +§……‰ v™…º FÊV®…« =n‰ ˘ i…º ∫…⁄™…º…Ê ¥™…÷‹¤π……2…ºxp˘… ®…º¡…»¥……‰ +ºS…π……» +…™…÷»I……i……®…º ∑…x…º… ™……i…»¥…‰º Æ˙l…∆º |……∫……»¥…“q‰º˘¥…& ∫…» ¥…ºi…… V…M…ºi{…ﬁl…»E¬Ú 1 ™…t÷ΩYÊ…l…‰º ¥…ﬁπ…»h…®… ∑…x…º… Æ˙l…∆  P…ﬁΩi…‰x…» x…º…‰ ®…v…÷»x…… I…ºj…®…÷»I…i…®…¬ +º∫®……E∆ºÚ •…¿º {…ﬁi…»x……∫…÷  V…x¥…i…∆ ¥…º™…∆ v…x…º… ∂…⁄Æ»˙∫……i…… ¶…V…‰®… Ω˛ 2 +º¥……«R¬Û  j…»S…ºGÚ…‰ ®…»v…÷Ω¥……Ω»˛x…º…‰ Æ˙l……‰  V…º“Æ˙…∑……‰  +º ∑…x……‰ ™……«i…÷Ω ∫…÷7÷»$i…&  j…º¥…ºxv…÷ΩÆ˙…‰ ®…ºP…¥……»  ¥…º∑…∫……Ë ¶…M…º& ∂…∆ x…º +… ¥…»I… gΩ({…n‰º˘ S…i…÷»π{…n‰˘ 3 +… x…º >V…»  ¥…Ω˛i…®… ∑…x…… ™…÷Ω¥…∆ ®…v…÷»®…i™…… x…º& EÚ∂…»™……  ®… ®…I…i…®…¬ |……™…÷Ω∫i…… Æ»˙7∆º$ x…“ Æ˙{……∆  ∫… ®…ﬁI…i…∆º ∫…‰v…»i…∆º u‰˘π…º…‰ ¶…¥…»i…∆ ∫…S…º…¶…÷¥……» 4 ™…÷Ω¥…∆ Ωº˛ M…¶…»º V…M…»i…“π…÷ v…il……‰ ™…÷Ω¥…∆  ¥…∑…‰ π…÷Ω ¶…÷¥…»x…‰π¥…ºxi…& ™…÷Ω¥…®…ºÀFÊ S…» ¥…ﬁπ…h……¥…º{…2…º ¥…x…º∫{…i…È»Æ˙ ∑…x…º…¥…ËÆ»˙™…‰l……®…¬ 5 ™…÷Ω¥…∆ Ω»˛ ∫l……‰  ¶…ºπ…V……» ¶…‰π…ºV…‰ ¶…ºÆ˙l……‰  Ω˛ ∫l……‰ Æ˙ºl™…º…›¤ Æ˙…l™…‰  ¶…& +l……‰  Ω˛ I…ºj…®… v…» v…il… =O…º… ™……‰ ¥……∆  Ωº˛ ¥…π®…º…x®…x…»∫…… nº˘n˘…∂…» 6 < i…  u˘i…“™……7$E‰Ú  u˘i…“™……‰%v™……™…& ∫…®……uÊ&

×