Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
+l…  u˘i…“™……7$EÚ& (|…l…®…ˆ…‰%v™……™…& ¥…M……«& 1-26) (15) 122 (®….1, +x…÷.18) @Ò π…& EÚI…“¥……x…¬ nË˘P…«i…®…∫…& UÙxn˘&  j…7÷...
Æ˙l……‰  ¥……∆  ®…j……¥…Ø˚h…… nº˘“P……«{∫…º…& ∫™…⁄®…»M…¶…Œ∫i…º& ∫…⁄Æ˙º…‰ x……t…Ë i…¬ 15 (13) 123 (®….1, +x…÷.18) @Ò π…& EÚI…“¥…...
(13) 124 (®….1, +x…÷.18) @Ò π…& EÚI…“¥……x…¬ nË˘P…«i…®…∫…& UÙxn˘&  j…7÷${…¬ n‰˘¥…i…… =π……& =ºπ…… =ºSUÙxi…“  ∫… ®…v…º…x…‰ +º...
(7) 125 (®….1, +x…÷.18) @Ò π…& EÚI…“¥……x…¬ nË˘P…«i…®…∫…& UÙxn˘&  j…7÷${…¬ 1-5, V…M…i…“ 6-7 n‰˘¥…i…… ∫¥…x…™…∫™… n˘…x…∫i…÷ i...
(11) 127 (®….1, +x…÷.19) @Ò π…& {…Ø˚SU‰Ù{…& nË˘¥……‰n˘… ∫…& UÙxn˘& +i™… 7$& 1-5,7-11, + i…v…ﬁ i…& 6 n‰˘¥…i…… + FÊ& +ºÀFÊ Ω˛...
∫… ∫…÷ΩGÚi…÷»& {…÷ΩÆ˙…‰ Ω»˛i…º…‰ n˘®…‰ n˘®…‰º% FÊ™…«ºY…∫™……»v¥…ºÆ˙∫™…» S…‰i… i…º GÚi¥……» ™…ºY…∫™…» S…‰i… i… GÚi¥……» ¥…‰ºv…...
{…º… Ω˛ x…» <xp˘ ∫…÷7÷$i…  ª…ºv……‰ %¥…™…º…i…… ∫…nº˘ ®…q÷»˘®…«i…º“x……∆ n‰º˘¥…& ∫…xn÷»˘®…«i…º“x……®…¬ Ωº˛xi…… {…º…{…∫™…» Æ˙ºI...
i¥…∆ i… ®…»xp˘ ¥……¥…ﬁv…º…x……‰ +»∫®…º™…÷Æ»˙ ®…j…º™…xi…∆  i…÷ ¥…V……i…º ®…i™…»º ¥…X…‰ h… ∂…⁄Æ˙º ®…i™…« ®…¬ V…º Ω˛ ™……‰ x……‰  ...
i…÷¶™…»®…÷Ωπ……∫…º& ∂…÷S…»™…& {…Æ˙º…¥… i…» ¶…ºp˘… ¥…∫j……» i…x¥…i…‰º n∆˘∫…÷» Æ˙ºŒ∂®…π…÷»  S…ºj…… x…¥™…‰ π…÷ Æ˙ºŒ∂®…π…÷» i…÷¶...
i…®…»™…«º®…… ¶… Æ»˙I…i™…ﬁV…⁄Ω™…xi…º®…x…÷» µ…ºi…®…¬ =ºCl…Ë™…« B»x……‰& {… Æ˙º¶…⁄π…» i… µ…ºi…∆ ∫i……‰®…Ë Æ˙º…¶…⁄π…» i… µ…ºi…®…...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Social Media
47 views
Jun. 20, 2021

Rv01 122

Rigveda Text ashtaka 2 chapter 1

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rv01 122

  1. 1. +l…  u˘i…“™……7$EÚ& (|…l…®…ˆ…‰%v™……™…& ¥…M……«& 1-26) (15) 122 (®….1, +x…÷.18) @Ò π…& EÚI…“¥……x…¬ nË˘P…«i…®…∫…& UÙxn˘&  j…7÷${…¬ n‰˘¥…i……  ¥…∑…‰ n‰˘¥……& |… ¥…º& {……xi…∆  Æ˙P…÷®…x™…º¥……‰%xv……‰  ™…ºY…∆ Ø˚ºp˘…™…» ®…º“≤Ω÷˛π…‰  ¶…Æ˙v¥…®…¬  nº˘¥……‰ +»∫i…º…‰π™…∫…÷»Æ˙∫™… ¥…º“ÆË˙ Æ»˙π…÷Ωv™…‰¥…» ®…ºØ˚i…º…‰ Æ˙…‰n»˘∫™……‰& 1 {…cÊ“ ¥… {…⁄Ω¥…«Ω⁄»˛Ài… ¥……¥…ﬁΩv…v™……» =ºπ……∫…º…x…HÚ…» {…÷Ø˚ºv……  ¥…n˘…»x…‰ ∫i…ºÆ˙“x……«iE∆ºÚ ¥™…÷»i…∆º ¥…∫……»x…º… ∫…⁄™…« ∫™…  ∏…º™…… ∫…÷Ωf(∂…º“  Ω˛Æ»˙h™…Ë& 2 ®…º®…k…÷» x…º& {… Æ»˙V®…… ¥…∫…ºΩ˛…« ®…º®…k…÷Ω ¥……i……‰  +º{……∆ ¥…ﬁπ…»h¥……x…¬  ∂…º∂…º“i… ®…»xp˘…{…¥…«i…… ™…÷Ω¥…∆ x…º∫i…z…º…‰  ¥…∑…‰  ¥… Æ˙¥…∫™…xi…÷ n‰º˘¥……& 3 =ºi… i™…… ®…‰  ™…º∂…∫……» ∑…‰i…ºx……™…Ëº ¥™…xi…º… {……xi……Ë  ∂…ºV……‰ Ω÷Ω˛¥…v™…Ë  |… ¥…º…‰ x…{……»i…®…º{……∆ Eﬁ»Úh…÷v¥…∆º |… ®…º…i…Æ˙…» Æ˙…Œ∫{…ºx…∫™…º…™……‰& 4 +… ¥……‰  Ø˚¥…ºh™…÷®……Ë  ∂…ºV……‰ Ω÷Ω˛¥…v™…Ëº P……‰π…‰ ¥…º ∂…∆∫…º®…V…÷« x…∫™…º x…∆∂…‰  |… ¥…»& {…⁄Ωπh…‰ nº˘…¥…x…º +…ƒ +SUÙ…» ¥……‰S…‰™… ¥…º∫…÷i……» i…®…ºFÊ‰& 5 ∏…÷Ωi…∆ ®…‰   ®…j……¥…Ø˚h…º… Ω˛¥…‰º®……‰i… ∏…÷»i…∆º ∫…n»˘x…‰  ¥…º∑…i…»& ∫…“®…¬ ∏……‰i…÷» x…º& ∏……‰i…÷»Æ˙… i…& ∫…÷Ω∏……‰i…÷»& ∫…÷ΩI…‰j…º…  ∫…xv…÷»Æ˙º o(& 6 ∫i…÷Ωπ…‰ ∫…… ¥……∆  ¥…Ø˚h…  ®…j… Æ˙º… i…M…«¥……∆  ∂…ºi…… {…ﬁΩI…™……»®…‰π…÷ {…ºX…‰ ∏…÷Ωi…Æ»˙l…‰  |…º™…Æ»˙l…‰º n˘v……»x……& ∫…ºt& {…÷ΩÀ7$  x…»Ø˚xv…º…x……∫……‰  +M®…x…¬ 7 +º∫™… ∫i…÷»π…‰º ®… Ω»˛®…P…∫™…º Æ˙…v…º& ∫…S……» ∫…x…‰®…º x…Ω÷»˛π…& ∫…÷Ω¥…“Æ˙…»& V…x…º…‰ ™…& {…ºX…‰¶™……‰  ¥…º… V…x…“ ¥…º…x…∑……»¥…i……‰ Æ˙º l…x…º…‰ ®…¡∆  ∫…⁄Ω Æ˙& 8 V…x…º…‰ ™……‰  ®…»j……¥…Ø˚h……¥… ¶…ºw…÷M…º{……‰ x… ¥……∆  ∫…÷Ωx……‰i™…»Ih…™…º…w…÷E¬Ú ∫¥…º™…∆ ∫… ™…I®…∆º æ˛n»˘™…‰º  x… v…»k…º +…{…º ™…nº˘” Ω˛…‰j……» ¶…@«ºÒi……¥……» 9 ∫… µ……v…»i…º…‰ x…Ω÷»˛π…º…‰ n∆˘∫…÷»V…⁄i…º& ∂…v…« ∫i…Æ˙…‰ x…ºÆ˙…∆ M…⁄Ωi…«∏…»¥……&  ¥…∫…ﬁ»7$Æ˙… i…™……« i… §……≤Ωº˛∫…ﬁi¥…º…  ¥…∑……»∫…÷ {…ﬁΩi∫…÷ ∫…nº˘ ®…SU⁄ÙÆ»˙& 10 +v…º M®…xi…º… x…Ω÷»˛π…º…‰ Ω˛¥…∆  ∫…⁄ΩÆ‰˙& ∏……‰i……» Æ˙…V……x……‰ +º®…ﬁi…»∫™… ®…xp˘…& x…º¶…º…‰V…÷¥…º…‰ ™… z…»Æ˙º¥…∫™…º Æ˙…v…º& |…∂…»∫i…™…‰ ®… Ωº˛x…… Æ˙l…»¥…i…‰ 11 Bºi…∆ ∂…v…»  v……®…º ™…∫™…» ∫…⁄ΩÆ‰˙ Æ˙i™…»¥……‰S…ºxn˘∂…»i…™…∫™…º x…∆∂…‰  t÷Ω|…… x…º ™…‰π…÷» ¥…º∫…÷i……»i…“ Æ˙º…Æ˙Œx¥…∑…‰  ∫…x¥…xi…÷ |…¶…ﬁΩl…‰π…÷Ω ¥……V…»®…¬ 12 ®…xn˘…»®…Ω‰º˛ n˘∂…»i…™…∫™… v…º…∫…‰Ãu˘™…«i{…XÊº  §…ß…»i…º…‰ ™…xi™…z……»  EÚ ®…º7$…∑…» <º7$Æ»˙Œ∂®…Æ‰˙ºi… <« ∂…º…x……∫…º∫i…Ø»˚π… @ÒYÊi…‰º x…ﬂx…¬ 13  Ω˛Æ»˙h™…EÚh…» ®… h…O…“¥…º®…h…«º∫i…z…º…‰  ¥…∑…‰  ¥… Æ˙¥…∫™…xi…÷ n‰º˘¥……& +º™……Ê  M…Æ»˙& ∫…ºt +… V…ºM®…÷π…º“Æ˙…‰ª……2……»EÚxi…⁄Ω¶…™…‰ π¥…º∫®…‰ 14 S…ºi¥……Æ˙…‰  ®…… ®…∂…º∂……«Æ»˙∫™…º  ∂…∑…º∫j…™…º…‰ Æ˙…Y…º +…™…»¥…∫…∫™…  V…ºπh……‰&
  2. 2. Æ˙l……‰  ¥……∆  ®…j……¥…Ø˚h…… nº˘“P……«{∫…º…& ∫™…⁄®…»M…¶…Œ∫i…º& ∫…⁄Æ˙º…‰ x……t…Ë i…¬ 15 (13) 123 (®….1, +x…÷.18) @Ò π…& EÚI…“¥……x…¬ nË˘P…«i…®…∫…& UÙxn˘&  j…7÷${…¬ n‰˘¥…i…… =π……& {…ﬁΩl…⁄ Æ˙l…º…‰ n˘ I…»h……™…… +™…º…‰V™…Ëx…∆  n‰º˘¥……∫…‰  +º®…ﬁi……»∫……‰ +∫l…÷& EﬁΩÚπh……n÷˘n»˘∫l……nº˘™…º…«›¤  ¥…Ω˛…»™…º… 2… E»Úi∫…xi…º“ ®……x…÷»π……™…º I…™……»™… 1 {…⁄¥…º…«  ¥…∑…»∫®…º…o÷(¥…»x……n˘§……‰ v…º V…™…»xi…º“ ¥……V…∆  §…ﬁΩº˛i…“ ∫…x…÷»j…“ =ºPÊ… ¥™…»J™…t÷¥…º i…& {…÷»x…º¶…⁄«Æ˙…‰π…… +»M…x|…l…º®…… {…⁄Ω¥…«Ω⁄»˛i……Ë 2 ™…nº˘t ¶…º…M…∆  ¥…º¶…V……» ∫…º x…ﬁ¶™…º =π……‰  n‰˘ ¥… ®…i™…«ºj…… ∫…÷»V……i…‰ n‰º˘¥……‰ x…º…‰ +j…» ∫… ¥…ºi…… n˘®…⁄»x…º… +x……»M…∫……‰ ¥……‰S… i…º ∫…⁄™……« ™… 3 M…ﬁΩΩ∆˛M…ﬁ»Ω˛®…Ωº˛x…… ™…º…i™…SUÙ…»  nº˘¥…‰ n»˘¥…‰º + v…º x……®…º… n˘v……»x……  ∫…π……»∫…xi…“ t…‰i…ºx…… ∂…∑…ºn˘…M…º…n˘O…»®…O…º ®…o»(V…i…‰º ¥…∫…⁄»x……®…¬ 4 ¶…M…»∫™…º ∫¥…∫…º… ¥…Ø»˚h…∫™… V…º… ®…Ø˚π…»& ∫…⁄x…ﬁi…‰ |…l…º®…… V…»Æ˙∫¥… {…º2…… ∫… n»˘P™…º… ™……‰ +ºP…∫™…» v…º…i…… V…™…‰ ®…º i…∆ n˘ I…»h…™…º… Æ˙l…‰ x… 5 =n˘“ Æ˙i……∆ ∫…⁄Ωx…ﬁi…º… =i{…÷Æ∆ ˙v…º“Ø˚nº˘FÊ™…»& ∂…÷∂…÷S…º…x……∫……‰  +∫l…÷& ∫{…º…Ω˛…« ¥…∫…⁄» x…º i…®…º∫……{…»M…⁄≤Ωº˛… ¥…πEﬁ»Úh¥…xi™…÷Ωπ…∫……‰   ¥…¶…º…i…“& 6 +{…º…x™…n‰˘i™…º¶™…‹¤x™…n‰ ˘ i…º  ¥…π…÷»∞¸{…‰º +Ω»˛x…º“ ∫…∆ S…»Æ‰˙i…‰ {…º Æ˙º I…i…º…‰∫i…®……‰  +ºx™…… M…÷Ω˛…»EºÚÆ˙t…Ë n÷Ω˘π……& ∂……‰∂…÷»S…i…º… Æ˙l…‰ x… 7 ∫…ºf(∂…“ Æ˙ºt ∫…ºf(∂…º“ Æ˙n÷Ω˘ ∑……‰ nº˘“P…» ∫…»S…xi…‰º ¥…Ø»˚h…∫™…º v……®…» +ºx…º¥…ºt…œ∫j…º∂…i…∆º ™……‰V…»x…º…x™…‰EË ÚEºÚ… GÚi…÷∆Ω {… Æ»˙ ™…Œxi… ∫…ºt& 8 V…º…x…ºi™…<»)& |…l…º®…∫™…º x……®…» ∂…÷ΩGÚ… EﬁΩÚπh……n»˘V… x…7$  ∑…i…º“S…“ @ºÒi…∫™…º ™……‰π…º… x…  ®…»x…… i…º v……®……Ω»˛Æ˙Ω˛Ãx…πEﬁΩÚi…®…º…S…Æ»˙xi…“ 9 EºÚx™…‰ ¥… i…ºx¥…º…›¤ ∂……∂…»n˘…x…º…ƒ B π…» n‰˘ ¥… n‰º˘¥… ®…™…»I…®……h…®…¬ ∫…∆º∫®…™…»®……x…… ™…÷¥…º i…& {…÷Æ˙∫i……»nº˘… ¥…¥…«I……∆  ∫… EﬁÚh…÷π…‰  ¥…¶…º…i…“ 10 ∫…÷Ω∫…∆ºEºÚ…∂…… ®…º…i…ﬁ®…ﬁ»7‰$¥…º ™……‰π…º… ¥…∫i…ºx¥…∆  EﬁÚh…÷π…‰ fº(∂…‰ EÚ®…¬ ¶…ºp˘… i¥…®…÷»π……‰  ¥…i…ºÆ∆˙ ¥™…÷»SUºÙ x… i…k…‰  +ºx™…… =ºπ…∫……‰  x…∂…xi… 11 +∑……»¥…i…º“M……Ê®…»i…“Ã¥…º∑…¥……»Æ˙º… ™…i…»®……x…… Æ˙ºŒ∂®… ¶…º& ∫…⁄™…« ∫™… {…Æ˙…» S…º ™…Œxi…º {…÷x…ºÆ˙… S…» ™…Œxi… ¶…ºp˘… x……®…º ¥…Ω»˛®……x…… =ºπ……∫…»& 12 @ºÒi…∫™…» Æ˙ºŒ∂®…®…»x…÷Ω™…SU»Ù®……x…… ¶…ºp∆˘¶…»p∆º˘ GÚi…÷»®…º∫®……∫…÷» v…‰ Ω˛ =π……‰  x……‰ +ºt ∫…÷ΩΩ˛¥…º… ¥™…÷»SUºÙ…∫®……∫…÷Ω Æ˙…™……‰  ®…ºP…¥…»i∫…÷ S… ∫™…÷& 13
  3. 3. (13) 124 (®….1, +x…÷.18) @Ò π…& EÚI…“¥……x…¬ nË˘P…«i…®…∫…& UÙxn˘&  j…7÷${…¬ n‰˘¥…i…… =π……& =ºπ…… =ºSUÙxi…“  ∫… ®…v…º…x…‰ +ºFÊ… =ºtxi∫…⁄™…«  =Ã¥…º™…… V™……‰ i…»Æ˙∏…‰i…¬ n‰º˘¥……‰ x…º…‰ +j…» ∫… ¥…ºi…… x¥…l…»º |……∫……»¥…“ gΩ({…i|… S…i…÷»π{… nº˘i™…Ë 1 + ®…»x…i…º“ nË˘¥™……» x… µ…ºi…… x…» |… ®…x…ºi…“ ®…»x…÷Ωπ™……» ™…÷ΩM…… x…» <«º™…÷π…“ h……®…÷{…º®…… ∂…∑…»i…“x……®……™…i…º“x……∆ |…»l…º®……‰π…… ¥™…»t…Ëi…¬ 2 Bºπ……  nº˘¥……‰ n÷»˘ Ωº˛i…… |…i™…»n˘Ã∂…º V™……‰ i…º¥…«∫……»x…… ∫…®…ºx…… {…÷ΩÆ˙∫i……»i…¬ @ºÒi…∫™…º {…xl…º…®…x¥…‰  i… ∫…º…v…÷ |…»V……x…ºi…“¥…º x…  n˘∂……‰   ®…x…… i… 3 ={……‰  +n˘Ã∂… ∂…÷Ωxv™…÷¥…º…‰ x… ¥…I……‰  x…º…‰v……<»¥…º… ¥…Æ»˙EﬁÚi…  |…º™…… h…» +ºsº∫…z… ∫…»∫…ºi……‰ §…º…‰v…™…»xi…“ ∂…∑…k…º®……M…º…i{…÷x…»Æ‰˙º™…÷π…“ h……®…¬ 4 {…⁄¥…Êº +v…Êº Æ˙V…»∫……‰ +ºu™…∫™…º M…¥…º…∆ V… x…»j™…EﬁÚi…º |… E‰ºÚi…÷®…¬ ¥™…÷» |…l…i…‰  ¥…i…ºÆ∆˙ ¥…Æ˙“ ™…º +…‰¶…… {…ﬁΩh…xi…“   {…ºj……‰Ø˚º{…∫l……» 5 Bº¥…‰n‰º˘π…… {…÷»Ø˚ºi…®……» fº(∂…‰ E∆Ú x……V……»À®…º x… {… Æ»˙ ¥…ﬁh… HÚ V…º… ®…®…¬ +ºÆ‰˙º{…∫……» i…ºx¥…º…›¤ ∂……∂…»n˘…x…º… x……¶…º…«n˘“π…»i…‰º x… ®…ºΩ˛…‰  ¥…»¶…º…i…“ 6 +ºß…º…i…‰¥…» {…÷∆Ω∫… B» i… |…i…º“S…“ M…»i…º…«Ø˚ M…»¥… ∫…ºx…™…‰º v…x……»x……®…¬ V…º…™…‰¥…º {…i™…» =∂…ºi…“ ∫…÷Ω¥……∫……» =ºπ…… Ωº˛ª…‰¥…º  x…  Æ»˙h…“i…‰º +{∫…»& 7 ∫¥…∫…º… ∫¥…ª…‰º V™……™…»∫™…Ëº ™……‰ x…»®……ÆË˙ºM…{…Ë i™…∫™……& |… i…ºS…I™…‰ ¥… ¥™…÷ΩSUÙxi…“  Æ˙ºŒ∂®… ¶…º& ∫…⁄™…« ∫™…º…Y™…»I‰" ∫…®…x…ºM……<»¥…º µ……& 8 +…º∫……∆ {…⁄¥……« ∫…º…®…Ω»˛∫…÷Ω ∫¥…∫…ﬂ»h…º…®…{…»Æ˙º… {…⁄¥……« ®…º¶™…‰  i… {…º2……i…¬ i……& |…»cÊº¥…z…¥™…»∫…“x…⁄«Ωx…®…º∫®…‰ Æ‰˙º¥…n÷»˘SUÙxi…÷ ∫…÷Ω n˘x……» =ºπ……∫…»& 9 |… §……‰ v…™……‰π…& {…ﬁh…ºi……‰ ®…»P…º…‰x™…§…÷»v™…®……x……& {…ºh…™…»& ∫…∫…xi…÷ Æ‰˙º¥…n÷»˘SUÙ ®…ºP…¥…»r…‰ ®…P……‰ x… Æ‰˙º¥…i∫i…º…‰j…‰ ∫…⁄»x…ﬁi…‰ V…º…Æ˙™…»xi…“ 10 +¥…‰º™…®…»∑…Ët÷¥…º i…& {…÷ΩÆ˙∫i……»t÷ΩI‰" M…¥……»®…Ø˚ºh……x…º…®…x…“ EÚ®…¬  ¥… x…⁄Ωx…®…÷»SUºÙ…n˘∫…» i…º |… E‰ºÚi…÷M…ﬁ«ΩΩ∆˛M…ﬁ»Ωº˛®…÷{…»  i…9%…i…‰ +º FÊ& 11 =k…‰º ¥…™…» 2…u˘∫…ºi…‰Æ»˙{…uÊºz…Æ»˙2…º ™…‰  {…»i…÷Ω¶……V…º…‰ ¥™…÷»7$…Ë +º®…… ∫…ºi…‰ ¥…»Ω˛ ∫…º ¶…⁄ Æ»˙ ¥…º…®…®…÷π……‰  n‰˘ ¥… nº˘…∂…÷π…‰º ®…i™……« ™… 12 +∫i……‰ b∆' ∫i……‰®™…º… •…¿»h…º… ®…‰%¥…“ ¥…ﬁv…v¥…®…÷∂…ºi…“Ø»˚π……∫…& ™…÷Ωπ®……E∆ Ú n‰˘¥…º“Æ˙¥…»∫…… ∫…x…‰®… ∫…Ωº˛ ª…h…∆  S… ∂…º i…x…∆  S…º ¥……V…»®…¬ 13
  4. 4. (7) 125 (®….1, +x…÷.18) @Ò π…& EÚI…“¥……x…¬ nË˘P…«i…®…∫…& UÙxn˘&  j…7÷${…¬ 1-5, V…M…i…“ 6-7 n‰˘¥…i…… ∫¥…x…™…∫™… n˘…x…∫i…÷ i…& |…º…i…… Æ˙cÊ∆  |……i…º Æ˙i¥……» n˘v…… i…º i…∆  S…» EºÚi¥……x|…» i…ºM…ﬁ¡º…  x… v…»k…‰ i…‰x…» |…ºV……∆ ¥…ºv…«™…»®……x…º +…™…⁄» Æ˙º…™…∫{……‰π…‰ h… ∫…S…i…‰ ∫…÷Ω¥…“Æ»˙& 1 ∫…÷ΩM…÷Æ»˙∫…i∫…÷ Ω˛Æ˙ºh™…& ∫¥…∑……‰  §…ﬁΩΩ˛n»˘∫®…Ëº ¥…™…º <xp˘…‰  n˘v…… i… ™…∫i¥…º…™…xi…∆º ¥…∫…÷»x…… |……i… Æ˙i¥……‰ ®…÷ΩI…“V…»™…‰¥…º {… n»˘®…÷Œi∫…ºx…… i…» 2 +…™…»®…ºt ∫…÷ΩEﬁÚi…∆  |…º…i… Æ˙ºSUÙ z…º7‰$& {…÷Ωj…∆ ¥…∫…÷»®…i…º… Æ˙l…‰ x… +∆º∂……‰& ∫…÷Ωi…∆ {……»™…™… ®…i∫…ºÆ˙∫™…» I…º™…u˘“ Æ∆˙ ¥…v…«™… ∫…⁄Ωx…ﬁi……» ¶…& 3 ={…» I…Æ˙Œxi…º  ∫…xv…»¥……‰ ®…™…º…‰¶…÷¥…» <«V…º…x…∆ S…» ™…ºI™…®……»h…∆ S… v…‰ºx…¥…»& {…ﬁΩh…xi…∆  S…º {…{…÷»ÀÆ˙ S… ∏…¥…º∫™…¥……‰  P…ﬁΩi…∫™…º v……Æ˙º… ={…» ™…Œxi…  ¥…º∑…i…»& 4 x……E»Ú∫™… {…ﬁΩ9‰% + v…» i…9% i…  ∏…ºi……‰ ™…& {…ﬁΩh…… i…º ∫… Ω»˛ n‰º˘¥…‰π…÷» M…SUÙ i… i…∫®…º… +…{……‰  P…ﬁΩi…®…»π…«Œxi…º  ∫…xv…»¥…º∫i…∫®……» <º™…∆ n˘ I…»h……  {…x¥…i…‰º ∫…n˘…» 5 n˘ I…»h……¥…i…º… ®… nº˘®…… x…»  S…ºj…… n˘ I…»h……¥…i……∆  nº˘ ¥… ∫…⁄™……« ∫…& n˘ I…»h……¥…xi……‰ +º®…ﬁi…∆  ¶…V…xi…‰º n˘ I…»h……¥…xi…º& |…  i…»Æ˙xi…º +…™…÷»& 6 ®…… {…ﬁΩh…xi…º…‰ n÷˘ Æ»˙i…º®…‰x…º +…Æ˙ºx®…… V……» Æ˙π…÷& ∫…⁄ΩÆ˙™…»& ∫…÷µ…ºi……∫…»& +ºx™…∫i…‰π……∆  {… Æ˙º v…Æ»˙∫i…÷Ω EÚ 2…ºn˘{…ﬁ»h…xi…®…º ¶… ∫…∆ ™…»xi…÷Ω ∂……‰EÚ…»& 7 (7) 126 (®….1, +x…÷.18) @Ò π…& EÚI…“¥……x…¬ nË˘P…«i…®…∫…& 1-5, ∫¥…x…™…& ¶……¥…™…¥™…& 6, Æ˙…‰®…∂…… 7 UÙxn˘&  j…7÷${…¬ 1-5, +x…÷7÷${…¬ 6-7 n‰˘¥…i…… ∫¥…x…™…& ¶……¥…™…¥™…& 1-5,7 Æ˙…‰®…∂…… 6 +®…»xnº˘…xi∫……‰®…º…x|… ¶…»Æ‰˙ ®…x…º“π……  ∫…xv…º…¥… v…»  I…™…ºi……‰ ¶…º…¥™…∫™…» ™……‰ ®…‰  ∫…ºΩ˛ª…º®… ®…»®…“i… ∫…º¥……x…ºi…⁄i…º…Ê Æ˙…V…º… ∏…¥…» <ºSUÙ®……»x…& 1 ∂…ºi…∆ Æ˙…Y…º…‰ x……v…»®……x…∫™…  x…ºπEÚ…UºÙi…®…∑…º…x|…™…»i……xi∫…ºt +…n»˘®…¬ ∂…ºi…∆ EºÚI…“¥…º…ƒ +∫…÷»Æ˙∫™…º M……‰x……∆   nº˘ ¥… ∏…¥…º…‰%V…Æ˙º®…… i…»i……x… 2 ={…» ®…… ∂™…º…¥……& ∫¥…ºx…™…‰ x… nº˘k…… ¥…ºv…⁄®…»xi…º…‰ n˘∂…º Æ˙l……»∫……‰ +∫l…÷& π…º 7$& ∫…ºΩ˛ª…º®…x…÷Ω M…¥™…º®……M…º…i∫…x…»iEºÚI…“¥……ƒ  + ¶… {…ºi¥…‰ +<)…»®…¬ 3 S…ºi¥…º…ÀÆ˙º∂…q˘∂…»Æ˙l…∫™…º ∂……‰h……»& ∫…ºΩ˛ª…º∫™……O…‰º ∏…‰Àh…» x…™…Œxi… ®…ºnº˘S™…÷i…»& EﬁÚ∂…ºx……¥…»i…º…‰ +i™……»xEºÚI…“¥…»xi…º =n»˘®…ﬁI…xi… {…ºX……& 4 {…⁄¥…º…«®…x…÷Ω |…™…» i…º®…… n»˘n‰˘ ¥…º∫j…“x™…÷ΩHÚ…ƒ +º7$…¥…º Æ˙v……»™…∫…º…‰ M……& ∫…÷Ω§…xv…»¥…º…‰ ™…‰  ¥…º∂™……»<¥…º µ…… +x…»∫¥…xi…º& ∏…¥…º B‰π…»xi… {…ºX……& 5 +…M…» v…i…º… {… Æ»˙M… v…i…º… ™…… E»Ú∂…º“E‰Ú¥…º V…K»"Ω‰˛ n˘n˘…» i…º ®…¡∆º ™……n÷»˘Æ˙º“ ™……∂…⁄»x……∆ ¶…º…‰V™……» ∂…ºi…… 6 ={……‰ {… ®…‰º {…Æ˙…» ®…ﬁ∂…º ®…… ®…‰  nº˘ß…… h…» ®…x™…l……& ∫…¥…º…«Ω˛®…»Œ∫®… Æ˙…‰®…º∂…… M…ºxv……Æ˙“ h…… ®…¥…… ¥…ºEÚ… 7
  5. 5. (11) 127 (®….1, +x…÷.19) @Ò π…& {…Ø˚SU‰Ù{…& nË˘¥……‰n˘… ∫…& UÙxn˘& +i™… 7$& 1-5,7-11, + i…v…ﬁ i…& 6 n‰˘¥…i…… + FÊ& +ºÀFÊ Ω˛…‰i……»Æ∆˙ ®…x™…‰º n˘…∫¥…»xi…∆º ¥…∫…÷∆  ∫…⁄Ωx…÷∆ ∫…Ω»˛∫……‰ V…º…i…¥…‰ n˘∫…∆º  ¥…|…∆º x… V…º…i…¥…‰ n˘∫…®…¬ ™… >ºv¥…«™……» ∫¥…v¥…ºÆ˙…‰ n‰º˘¥……‰ n‰º˘¥……S™……» EﬁΩÚ{…… P…ﬁΩi…∫™…º  ¥…ß……» 7º$®…x…÷» ¥… 7$ ∂…º…‰ S…π…º…V…÷=)…»x…∫™… ∫…ºÃ{…π…»& 1 ™… V…»9∆% i¥…º… ™…V…»®……x…… Ω÷˛¥…‰®…º V™…‰9º%®… K»"Æ˙∫……∆  ¥…|…º ®…x®…» ¶…ºÃ¥…|…‰  ¶…& ∂…÷GºÚ ®…x®…» ¶…& {… Æ»˙V®……x… ®…¥…º t…∆ Ω˛…‰i……»Æ∆˙ S…π…«h…º“x……®…¬ ∂…º…‰ S…πE‰ Ú∂…∆º ¥…ﬁπ…»h…∆º ™… ®…º®……  ¥…∂…º& |……¥…»xi…÷ V…⁄Ωi…™…‰º  ¥…∂…»& 2 ∫…  Ω˛ {…÷Ω∞¸  S…ºn˘…‰V…»∫……  ¥…ºØ˚C®…»i…º… n˘“t…»x…º…‰ ¶…¥…» i… p÷˘Ω∆˛i…ºÆ˙& {…»Æ˙º∂…÷x…« p÷»˘Ω∆˛i…ºÆ˙& ¥…º“≥÷˝  S…ºt∫™…º ∫…®…ﬁ»i…º…Ë ∏…÷¥…ºu˘x…‰ ¥…º ™…Œi∫l…ºÆ˙®…¬  x…ºππ…Ω»˛®……h……‰ ™…®…i…‰º x……™…»i…‰ v…x¥…º…∫…Ωº˛… x……™…»i…‰ 3 fº(≤Ω˛…  S…»n˘∫®…º… +x…÷» n÷Ω˘™…«l……»  ¥…ºn‰˘ i…‰ V…»9%… ¶…Æ˙ºÆ˙ h…» ¶…nº˘…«7$¨¥…»∫…‰º%FÊ™…‰  nº˘…7$¨¥…»∫…‰ |… ™…& {…÷Ω∞¸ h…º M……Ω»˛i…‰º i…I…ºu˘x…‰ ¥… ∂…º…‰ S…π……» Œ∫l…ºÆ˙…  S…ºn˘z…º…  x…  Æ»˙h…º…i™……‰V…»∫…º…  x… Œ∫l…ºÆ˙… h…»  S…ºn˘…‰V…»∫…… 4 i…®…»∫™… {…ﬁΩI…®…÷{…»Æ˙…∫…÷ v…“®… Ωº˛ x…H∆ºÚ ™…& ∫…÷Ωn˘∂…« i…Æ˙º…‰  n˘¥……»i…Æ˙º…n˘|……»™…÷π…‰º  n˘¥……»i…Æ˙…i…¬ +…nº˘∫™……™…÷ΩO…«¶…»h…¥…uº˘“≥÷˝ ∂…®…«º x… ∫…⁄Ωx…¥…‰  ¶…ºHÚ®…¶…»HºÚ®…¥…º…‰ ¥™…xi……‰  +ºV…Æ˙…» +ºFÊ™…º…‰ ¥™…xi……‰  +ºV…Æ˙…»& 5 ∫…  Ω˛ ∂…v…º…Ê x… ®……Ø»˚i…∆ i…÷ ¥…ºπ¥… h…ºÆ˙xÊ»∫¥…i…“π…⁄Ω¥…«Æ˙…»Œ∫¥…º7$ x…ºÆ˙…i…« x……Œ∫¥…º7$ x…»& +…n»˘rº˘¥™……x™……»nº˘ n˘™…«ºY…∫™…» E‰ºÚi…÷Æ˙ºΩ«˛h……» +v…» ∫®……∫™…º Ω˛π…« i…º…‰ æ˛π…“ ¥…i…º…‰  ¥…∑…‰  V…÷π…xi…º {…xl…º…∆ x…Æ»˙& ∂…÷Ω¶…‰ x… {…xl……»®…¬ 6  uº˘i…… ™…n˘”  EºÚ“∫i……∫……‰  +º ¶…t»¥……‰ x…®…º∫™…xi…» ={…º¥……‰S…»xi…º ¶…ﬁM…»¥……‰ ®…ºeÊxi……‰  nº˘…∂…… ¶…ﬁM…»¥…& +º FÊÆ˙“ ∂…‰º ¥…∫…⁄»x…º…∆ ∂…÷ S…º™……Ê v…ºÃh…Æ‰ ˙π……®…¬  |…º™……ƒ +» {…ºv…È¥…«  x…π…“7º$ ®…‰ v…»Æ˙º +… ¥…» x…π…“7º$ ®…‰ v…»Æ˙& 7  ¥…∑……»∫……∆ i¥……  ¥…º∂……∆ {…Ài…» Ω˛¥……®…Ω‰º˛ ∫…¥……« ∫……∆ ∫…®…º…x…∆ n˘®{…»Ài… ¶…÷ΩV…‰ ∫…ºi™… M…»¥……«Ω˛∫…∆ ¶…÷ΩV…‰ + i…»Àl…º ®……x…÷»π……h……∆  {…ºi…÷x…« ™…∫™……»∫…º™…… +º®…“ S…º  ¥…∑…‰  +º®…ﬁi……»∫…º +… ¥…™……‰  Ωº˛¥™…… n‰º˘¥…‰π¥…… ¥…™…»& 8 i¥…®…»FÊ‰º ∫…Ω»˛∫…º… ∫…Ω»˛xi…®…& ∂…÷ΩŒπ®…xi…»®……‰ V……™…∫…‰ n‰º˘¥…i……»i…™…‰ Æ˙º ™…x…« n‰º˘¥…i……»i…™…‰ ∂…÷ΩŒπ®…xi…»®…º…‰  Ω˛ i…‰º ®…n˘…‰  t÷Ω |…xi…»®… =ºi… GÚi…÷»& +v…» ∫®…… i…‰º {… Æ»˙ S…Æ˙xi™…V…Æ˙ ∏…÷7º$“¥……x…º…‰ x……V…»Æ˙ 9 |… ¥……‰  ®…ºΩ‰˛ ∫…Ω»˛∫…º… ∫…Ω»˛∫¥…i… =π…º§…÷«v…‰  {…∂…÷Ωπ…‰ x……FÊ™…‰º ∫i……‰®……‰  §…¶…⁄i¥…ºFÊ™…‰  |… i…º ™…n˘”  Ωº˛ ¥…π®…º…Œx¥…∑……»∫…÷Ω I……∫…÷Ω V……‰M…÷»¥…‰ +O…‰  Æ‰˙º¶……‰ x… V…»Æ˙i… @Òπ…⁄Ωh……∆ V…⁄Ãh…ºΩ˛…Êi…» @Òπ…⁄Ωh……®…¬ 10 ∫… x…º…‰ x…‰ n»˘9∆º% n˘f»(∂……x…º +… ¶…ºÆ˙…FÊ‰  n‰º˘¥…‰ ¶…º& ∫…S…»x……& ∫…÷S…‰ºi…÷x……» ®…ºΩ˛…‰ Æ˙º…™…& ∫…÷»S…‰ºi…÷x……» ®… Ω»˛ ∂… ¥…9% x…∫EﬁÚ v… ∫…∆ºS…I…‰  ¶…÷ΩV…‰ +º∫™…Ë ®… Ω»˛ ∫i…º…‰i…ﬁ¶™……‰  ®…P…¥…xi∫…÷Ω¥…“™…»º ®…l…“ Ø˚ºO……‰ x… ∂…¥…»∫…… 11 (8) 128 (®….1, +x…÷.19) @Ò π…& {…Ø˚SU‰Ù{…& nË˘¥……‰n˘… ∫…& UÙxn˘& +i™… 7$& n‰˘¥…i…… + FÊ& +º™…∆ V……»™…i…º ®…x…÷»π…º…‰ v…Æ˙“ ®… h…º Ω˛…‰i…º… ™… V…»9% =º ∂…V…º…®…x…÷» µ…ºi…®…º FÊ& ∫¥…®…x…÷» µ…ºi…®…¬  ¥…º∑…∏…÷» 7$& ∫…J…“™…ºi…‰ Æ˙º ™… Æ»˙¥… ∏…¥…∫™…ºi…‰ +n»˘§v…º…‰ Ω˛…‰i…º…  x… π…»n˘ nº˘≥˝∫{…ºn‰˘ {… Æ»˙¥…“i… <º≥˝∫{…ºn‰˘ 1 i…∆ ™…»Y…º∫……v…º®… {…» ¥……i…™……®…∫™…ﬁΩi…∫™…» {…ºl…… x…®…»∫…… Ωº˛ ¥…π®…»i…… n‰º˘¥…i……»i…… Ωº˛ ¥…π®…»i…… ∫… x…» >ºV……«®…÷Ω{……¶…ﬁ»i™…º™…… EﬁΩÚ{…… x… V…⁄»™…« i… ™…∆ ®……»i…º Æ˙∑…º… ®…x…»¥…‰ {…Æ˙º…¥…i……‰  n‰º˘¥…∆ ¶……& {…»Æ˙º…¥…i…»& 2 B¥…‰ x… ∫…ºt& {…™…Ê  i…º {……Ãl… ¥…∆ ®…÷Ω÷Ω˛M…‘ Æ‰˙i……‰  ¥…ﬁπ…º¶…& EÚ x…»GÚnº˘q˘v…ºp‰˘i…º& EÚ x…»GÚn˘i…¬ ∂…ºi…∆ S…I……»h……‰ +ºI… ¶…»nÊº˘¥……‰ ¥…x…‰ π…÷ i…÷Ω¥…« h…»& ∫…nº˘…‰ n˘v……»x…º ={…»Æ‰˙π…÷Ω ∫……x…÷»π¥…º FÊ& {…Æ‰ ˙π…÷Ω ∫……x…÷»π…÷ 3
  6. 6. ∫… ∫…÷ΩGÚi…÷»& {…÷ΩÆ˙…‰ Ω»˛i…º…‰ n˘®…‰ n˘®…‰º% FÊ™…«ºY…∫™……»v¥…ºÆ˙∫™…» S…‰i… i…º GÚi¥……» ™…ºY…∫™…» S…‰i… i… GÚi¥……» ¥…‰ºv…… <»π…⁄™…ºi…‰  ¥…∑……» V…º…i…… x…» {…∫{…∂…‰ ™…i……‰  P…ﬁi…º∏…“Æ˙ i…» l…ºÆ˙V……»™…i…º ¥… <»)¥…Êºv…… +V……»™…i… 4 GÚi¥…º… ™…n»˘∫™…º i… ¥…»π…“π…÷ {…ﬁΩXÊi…‰º%FÊ‰Æ˙¥…‰ h… ®…ºØ˚i…º…∆ x… ¶…º…‰V™…‰  π…ºÆ˙…™…º x… ¶…º…‰V™……» ∫…  Ω˛ π®…º… n˘…x…º ®…x¥…» i…º ¥…∫…⁄»x……∆ S… ®…ºV®…x……» ∫… x…»∫j……∫…i…‰ n÷˘ Æ˙ºi……n»˘ ¶…ºø÷i…º& ∂…∆∫……»nº˘P……n»˘ ¶…ºø÷i…»& 5  ¥…∑…º…‰  ¥…Ω˛…»™…… +Æ˙º i…¥…«∫…÷»n«˘v…‰º Ω˛∫i…‰º n˘ I…»h…‰ i…ºÆ˙ h…ºx…«  ∂…»∏…l…SU≈Ù¥…º∫™…™…º… x…  ∂…»∏…l…i…¬  ¥…∑…»∫®…º… < n»˘π…÷v™…ºi…‰ n‰ ˘¥…ºj…… Ωº˛¥™…®……‰ Ω»˛π…‰  ¥…∑…»∫®…º… <i∫…÷ΩEﬁÚi…‰º ¥……Æ»˙®…ﬁh¥…i™…º FÊu˘…«Æ˙º… ¥™…ﬁ»h¥… i… 6 ∫… ®……x…÷»π…‰ ¥…ﬁΩV…x…‰º ∂…∆i…»®……‰  Ωº˛i…º…‰›¤ FÊ™…«ºY…‰π…÷Ω V…‰x™…º…‰ x…  ¥…º∂{… i…»&  |…º™……‰ ™…ºY…‰π…÷»  ¥…º∂{… i…»& ∫… Ωº˛¥™…… ®……x…÷»π……h…… ®…º≥˝… EﬁΩÚi…… x…» {…i™…i…‰ ∫… x…»∫j……∫…i…‰º ¥…Ø»˚h…∫™… v…⁄Ωi…Ê®…«ºΩ˛…‰ n‰º˘¥…∫™…» v…⁄Ωi…Ê& 7 +ºÀFÊ Ω˛…‰i……»Æ˙®…“≥˝i…‰º ¥…∫…÷» v…Ài…  |…º™…∆ S…‰ i…»9%®…Æ˙ºÀi… x™…‰  Æ˙Æ‰˙ Ω˛¥™…º¥……Ω∆º˛ x™…‰  Æ˙Æ‰˙  ¥…º∑……™…÷∆   ¥…º∑…¥…‰ n˘∫…∆º Ω˛…‰i……»Æ∆˙ ™…V…ºi…∆ EºÚ ¥…®…¬ n‰º˘¥……∫……‰  Æ˙ºh¥…®…¥…»∫…‰ ¥…∫…⁄Ω™…¥……‰  M…º“¶…‘ Æ˙ºh¥…∆ ¥…»∫…⁄Ω™…¥…»& 8 (11) 129 (®….1, +x…÷.19) @Ò π…& {…Ø˚SU‰Ù{…& nË˘¥……‰n˘… ∫…& UÙxn˘&:-+i™… 7$& 1-7,10, + i…∂…E!Æ˙“ 8-9, + 7$& 11 n‰˘¥…i…… <xp˘& 1-5,7-11, <xn÷˘& 6 ™…∆ i¥…∆ Æ˙l…» ®…xp˘ ®…‰ºv…∫……»i…™…‰%{…º…EÚ… ∫…xi…» ®… π…Æ˙ |…ºh…™…» ∫…º |……x…»¥…tº x…™…» ∫… ∫…ºt 2…ºk…®…º ¶…7»$™…‰º EÚÆ˙º…‰ ¥…∂…»2… ¥…º… V…x…»®…¬ ∫……∫®……E»Ú®…x…¥…t i…⁄i…÷V……x… ¥…‰ºv…∫……» ®…º®……∆ ¥……S…∆º x… ¥…‰ºv…∫……»®…¬ 1 ∫… ∏…÷» v…º ™…& ∫®…º… {…ﬁi…»x……∫…÷Ω EÚ…∫…÷»  S…qº˘I……™™…» <xpº˘ ¶…Æ»˙Ω⁄˛i…™…‰º x…ﬁ ¶…ºÆ˙ ∫…º |…i…⁄»i…«™…‰º x…ﬁ ¶…»& ™…& ∂…⁄ÆË˙º& ∫¥…‹¤& ∫… x…»i…º… ™……‰  ¥…|…Ëº¥……«V…∆º i…Ø»˚i…… i…®…“ ∂…º…x……∫…» <Æ˙v…xi… ¥…º… V…x…∆  {…ﬁΩI…®…i™…∆º x… ¥…º… V…x…»®…¬ 2 nº˘∫®……‰  Ω˛ π®…º… ¥…ﬁπ…»h…∆º  {…x¥…» ∫…º i¥…S…∆º E∆Ú  S…»t…¥…“Æ˙ºÆ˙Ø∆ ˚ ∂…⁄Æ˙º ®…i™…»  {… Æ˙¥…ﬁΩh… I…º ®…i™…« ®…¬ <xpº˘…‰i… i…÷¶™…∆º i… qº˘¥…‰ i…p÷Ω˘p˘…™…º ∫¥…™…»∂…∫…‰  ®…ºj……™…» ¥……‰S…∆º ¥…Ø»˚h……™… ∫…º|…l…»& ∫…÷®…ﬁ≥º˝“EÚ…™…» ∫…º|…l…»& 3 +º∫®……E∆ Ú ¥…º <xp»˘®…÷∂®…∫…º“7$™…‰º ∫…J……»™…∆  ¥…º∑……™…÷∆  |…º…∫…Ω∆º˛ ™…÷V…∆º ¥……V…‰ π…÷ |…º…∫…Ω∆º˛ ™…÷V…»®…¬ +º∫®……E∆ºÚ •…¿º…‰i…™…‰%¥……» {…ﬁΩi∫…÷π…÷Ω EÚ…∫…÷»  S…i…¬ x…º Ω˛ i¥…º… ∂…j…÷Ω& ∫i…Æ»˙i…‰ ∫i…ﬁΩh……‰ π…º ™…∆  ¥…∑…∆º ∂…j…÷∆  ∫i…ﬁΩh……‰ π…º ™…®…¬ 4  x… π…⁄ x…º®…… i…»®…Ài…º EÚ™…»∫™…  S…ºk…‰ V…»9%… ¶…Æ˙ºÆ˙ h…» ¶…ºx……Ê i… ¶…»Ø˚ºO…… ¶…»Ø˚O…º…‰ i… ¶…»& x…‰ π…» h…º…‰ ™…l……» {…÷ΩÆ˙…x…‰ºx……& ∂…⁄»Æ˙º ®…x™…»∫…‰  ¥…∑……» x… {…⁄ΩÆ˙…‰Æ˙{…» {…Ãπ…º ¥… <»)Æ˙º…∫…… ¥… <»)x…º…Ê +SU»Ù 5 |… i…u˘…‰ S…‰™…∆º ¶…¥™…º…™…‰xn»˘¥…‰º Ω˛¥™…º…‰ x… ™… <ºπ…¥…º…x®…x®…º Æ‰˙V…» i… Æ˙I…º…‰Ω˛… ®…x®…º Æ‰˙V…» i… ∫¥…º™…∆ ∫……‰ +º∫®…n˘…  x…ºn˘…‰ ¥…ºv…ËÆ»˙V…‰i… n÷˘®…«º i…®…¬ +¥…» ª…¥…‰nº˘P…∂…∆ ∫……‰%¥…i…ºÆ˙®…¥…» I…÷Ωp˘ ®…»¥… ª…¥…‰i…¬ 6 ¥…ºx…‰®…º i…r˘…‰j…»™……  S…ºi…xi™……» ¥…ºx…‰®…» Æ˙ºÀ™… Æ»˙ ™…¥…& ∫…÷Ω¥…“™…»  Æ˙ºh¥…∆ ∫…xi…∆  ∫…÷Ω¥…“™…« ®…¬ n÷Ω˘®…«x®……»x…∆ ∫…÷Ω®…xi…÷» ¶…ºÆ‰˙ ®…ºπ…… {…ﬁ»S…“®… Ω˛ +… ∫…ºi™…… ¶…º Æ˙xp∆ ˘ t÷Ω|…Ω⁄»˛ i… ¶…º™…«V…»j…∆ t÷Ω|…Ω⁄»˛ i… ¶…& 7 |…|……» ¥……‰ +º∫®…‰ ∫¥…™…»∂……‰ ¶…∞¸ºi…“ {…» Æ˙¥…ºM…« <xp˘…‰  n÷˘®…«i…º“x……∆ n˘Æ˙“ ®…xn÷˘®…«i…º“x……®…¬ ∫¥…º™…∆ ∫……  Æ»˙π…º™…v™…Ëº ™…… x…» ={…‰ºπ…‰ +ºj…Ë& Ωº˛i…‰®…»∫…ºz… ¥…»I… i…  I…ºuÊ… V…⁄ΩÃh…x…« ¥…»I… i… 8 i¥…∆ x…» <xp˘ Æ˙º…™…… {…Æ˙“ h…∫…… ™…º… Ω˛ {…ºl……ƒ +»x…‰ºΩ˛∫……» {…÷ΩÆ˙…‰ ™……»¡Æ˙ºI…∫……» ∫…S…»∫¥… x…& {…Æ˙º…EÚ +… ∫…S…»∫¥……∫i…®…º“EÚ +… {…º… Ω˛ x……‰  n⁄Ω˘Æ˙…nº˘…Æ˙…nº˘ ¶… 7»$ ¶…º& ∫…n˘…» {……¡º ¶… 7»$ ¶…& 9 i¥…∆ x…» <xp˘ Æ˙º…™…… i…∞»¸π…∫…º…‰O…∆  S…»k¥…… ®… Ωº˛®…… ∫…»I…ºn˘¥…»∫…‰ ®…ºΩ‰˛  ®…ºj…∆ x……¥…»∫…‰ +…‰ V…»9º% j……i…ºÆ˙ ¥…»i…º… Æ˙l…∆º E∆Ú  S…»n˘®…i™…« +ºx™…®…º∫®… p»˘ Æ˙π…‰º& E∆Ú  S…»n˘ p˘¥…º…‰  Æ˙ Æ»˙I…xi…∆  S…n˘ p˘¥…& 10
  7. 7. {…º… Ω˛ x…» <xp˘ ∫…÷7÷$i…  ª…ºv……‰ %¥…™…º…i…… ∫…nº˘ ®…q÷»˘®…«i…º“x……∆ n‰º˘¥…& ∫…xn÷»˘®…«i…º“x……®…¬ Ωº˛xi…… {…º…{…∫™…» Æ˙ºI…∫…»∫j…º…i……  ¥…|…»∫™…º ®……¥…»i…& +v…º…  Ω˛ i¥……» V… x…ºi…… V…“V…»x…u˘∫……‰ Æ˙I…º…‰Ω˛h…∆  i¥…º… V…“V…»x…u˘∫……‰ 11 (10) 130 (®….1, +x…÷.19) @Ò π…& {…Ø˚SU‰Ù{…& nË˘¥……‰n˘… ∫…& UÙxn˘& +i™… 7$& 1-9,  j…7÷${…¬ 10 n‰˘¥…i…… <xp˘& Bxp»˘ ™…º…¡÷{…» x…& {…Æ˙º…¥…i…º…‰ x……™…®…SUÙ…»  ¥…ºn˘l……»x…“¥…º ∫…i{…» i…ºÆ˙∫i…∆º Æ˙…V…‰ ¥…º ∫…i{…» i…& Ω˛¥……»®…Ω‰˛ i¥…… ¥…º™…∆ |…™…»∫¥…xi…& ∫…÷Ωi…‰ ∫…S……» {…÷Ωj……∫…º…‰ x…  {…ºi…Æ∆˙º ¥……V…»∫……i…™…‰º ®…∆ Ω»˛9∆º% ¥……V…»∫……i…™…‰ 1  {…§…º… ∫……‰®…» ®…xp˘ ∫…÷¥…º…x…®… p»˘ ¶…º& EÚ…‰∂…‰ x…  ∫…ºHÚ®…»¥…ºi…∆ x… ¥…∆∫…»M…∫i……i…ﬁπ…º…h……‰ x… ¥…∆∫…»M…& ®…n˘…»™… Ω˛™…«ºi……™…» i…‰ i…÷Ω ¥…7»$®……™…º v……™…»∫…‰ +… i¥……» ™…SUÙxi…÷ Ωº˛ Æ˙i…º…‰ x… ∫…⁄™…«º®…Ωº˛…  ¥…∑…‰ ¥…º ∫…⁄™…« ®…¬ 2 + ¥…»xn˘ qº˘¥……‰  x… Ω»˛i…∆º M…÷Ω˛…»  x…ºÀv… ¥…‰x…« M…¶…»º {… Æ»˙¥…“i…º®…∂®…»x™…x…ºxi…‰ +ºxi…Æ˙∂®…» x… µ…ºV…∆ ¥…ºX…“ M…¥……» ®…¥…º  ∫…π……»∫…ºz… K»"Æ˙∫i…®…& +{……»¥…ﬁh…º…‰ n˘π…º <xpº˘& {…Æ˙“ ¥…ﬁi…º… u˘…Æ˙º <π…º& {…Æ˙“ ¥…ﬁi……& 3 nº˘…fº(Ωº˛…h……‰ ¥…X…º ®…xpº˘…‰ M…¶…»∫i™…º…‰& I…s‰ ¥…  i…ºM®…®…∫…»x……™…º ∫…∆ ∂™…»n˘ Ωº˛Ω˛i™……»™…º ∫…∆ ∂™…»i…¬ ∫…∆º ¥…º¥™…º…x… +…‰V…»∫…º… ∂…¥……‰  ¶… Æ˙xp˘ ®…ºV®…x……» i…7‰ $¥… ¥…ﬁΩI…∆ ¥…º x…x…º…‰  x… ¥…ﬁ»2… ∫… {…Æ˙º∑…‰¥…º  x… ¥…ﬁ»2… ∫… 4 i¥…∆ ¥…ﬁl……» x…ºt» <xpº˘ ∫…i…«º¥…‰%SUÙ…» ∫…®…÷Ωp˘®…»∫…ﬁV…º…‰ Æ˙l……ƒ <¥… ¥……V…™…ºi……‰ Æ˙l……ƒ <¥… <ºi… >ºi…“Æ»˙™…÷YÊi… ∫…®…º…x…®…l…«º®… I…»i…®…¬ v…‰ºx…⁄ Æ»˙¥…º ®…x…»¥…‰  ¥…º∑…n˘…‰ Ω˛∫…º…‰ V…x……»™…  ¥…º∑…n˘…‰ Ω˛∫…& 5 <º®……∆ i…‰º ¥……S…∆  ¥…∫…⁄Ω™…xi…» +…º™…¥…º…‰ Æ˙l…∆º x… v…“Æ˙º& ∫¥…{……» +i… I…π…÷& ∫…÷Ω|……™…º i¥……®…»i… I…π…÷& ∂…÷Ω®¶…xi…º…‰ V…‰x™…∆  ™…l…º… ¥……V…‰ π…÷  ¥…|… ¥…º… V…x…»®…¬ +i™…» ®…¥…º ∂…¥…»∫…‰ ∫…º…i…™…‰º v…x…º…  ¥…∑…º… v…x……» x… ∫…º…i…™…‰  6  ¶…ºx…i{…÷Æ˙…‰  x…¥…º i… ®…»xp˘ {…⁄ΩÆ˙¥…‰º  n˘¥……‰ n˘…∫……™…º ®… Ω»˛ nº˘…∂…÷π…‰  x…ﬁi…º…‰ ¥…X…‰ h… nº˘…∂…÷π…‰  x…ﬁi……‰ +º i…º l…ºM¥……™…º ∂…®§…»Æ∆˙  M…ºÆ‰˙Ø˚ºO……‰ +¥……»¶…Æ˙i…¬ ®…ºΩ˛…‰ v…x……» x…º n˘™…»®……x…º +…‰V…»∫…º…  ¥…∑…º… v…x…º…x™……‰V…»∫…… 7 <xp»˘& ∫…º®…i∫…÷Ω ™…V…»®……x…º®……™…»º |……¥…º u˘∑…‰ π…÷ ∂…ºi…®…⁄» i…Æ˙º… V…π…÷Ω ∫¥…»®…‘≤Ω‰˛π¥…º… V…π…÷» ®…x…»¥…‰º ∂……∫…»n˘µ…ºi……xi¥…S…∆  EﬁΩÚπh……®…»Æ˙xv…™…i…¬ n˘I…ºz…  ¥…∑…∆  i…i…ﬁπ…º…h…®……‰ π… i…º x™…»∂…«∫…º…x…®……‰ π… i… 8 ∫…⁄Æ»˙2…ºG∆Ú |… ¥…ﬁ»Ω˛VÊº…i… +…‰V…»∫…… |… {…ºi¥…‰ ¥……S…»®…Ø˚ºh……‰ ®…÷»π……™…i…“∂…º…x… +… ®…÷»π……™… i… =º∂…x…º… ™…i{…»Æ˙º…¥…i……‰%V…»M…z…⁄Ωi…™…‰  EÚ¥…‰ ∫…÷Ω|…… x…º  ¥…∑…º… ®…x…÷»π…‰¥… i…÷Ω¥…« h…ºÆ˙Ωº˛…  ¥…∑…‰ ¥… i…÷Ω¥…« h…»& 9 ∫… x…º…‰ x…¥™…‰  ¶…¥…ﬁ«π…EÚ®…«z…÷ΩCl…Ë& {…÷Æ˙…∆  n˘i…«& {…º…™…÷ ¶…»& {…… Ω˛ ∂…ºM®…Ë&  nº˘¥…º…‰nº˘…∫…‰ ¶…» Æ˙xpº˘ ∫i…¥……»x……‰ ¥……¥…ﬁv…º“l…… +Ω˛…‰  ¶… Æ˙¥…º t…Ë& 10 (7) 131 (®….1, +x…÷.19) @Ò π…& {…Ø˚SU‰Ù{…& nË˘¥……‰n˘… ∫…& UÙxn˘& +i™… 7$& n‰˘¥…i…… <xp˘& <xp˘…»™…º  Ω˛ t…ËÆ˙∫…÷»Æ˙º…‰ +x…»|…ºi…‰xp˘…»™… ®…ºΩ˛“ {…ﬁ» l…º¥…“ ¥…Æ˙“ ®… ¶…t÷«Ω|…∫……»i…º… ¥…Æ˙“ ®… ¶…& <xp∆º˘  ¥…∑…‰  ∫…ºV……‰π…»∫……‰ n‰º˘¥……∫……‰  n˘ v…Æ‰˙ {…÷ΩÆ˙& <xp˘…»™…º  ¥…∑…º… ∫…¥…»x…… x…º ®……x…÷»π…… Æ˙º…i…… x…» ∫…xi…÷Ω ®……x…÷»π…… 1  ¥…∑…‰ π…÷Ω  Ω˛ i¥…º… ∫…¥…»x…‰π…÷ i…÷ΩYÊi…‰  ∫…®…º…x…®…‰E∆ºÚ ¥…ﬁπ…»®…h™…¥…º& {…ﬁl…ºE¬Ú ∫¥…»& ∫… x…ºπ™…¥…º& {…ﬁl…»E¬Ú i…∆ i¥…º… x……¥…∆º x… {…ºπ…«Àh…» ∂…⁄Ωπ…∫™…» v…÷Ω Æ˙ v…“ ®… Ω˛ <xp∆º˘ x… ™…ºY…Ë 2…ºi…™…»xi… +…º™…¥…º& ∫i……‰®…‰  ¶…º Æ˙xp»˘®…º…™…¥…»& 2  ¥… i¥……» i…i…ª…‰  ®…l…÷Ωx…… +»¥…º∫™…¥……‰  µ…ºV…∫™…» ∫…º…i…… M…¥™…»∫™…  x…º&∫…ﬁV…º& ∫…I…»xi… <xp˘  x…º&∫…ﬁV…»& ™…hº(¥™…xi…º… u˘… V…x…º… ∫¥…‹¤™…«xi……» ∫…º®…⁄Ω»˛ ∫… +…º ¥…πEÚ Æ»˙GºÚuﬁ˘π…»h…∆ ∫…S…º…¶…÷¥…∆º ¥…X…» ®…xp˘ ∫…S…º…¶…÷¥…»®…¬ 3  ¥…ºn÷˘7‰ $ +º∫™… ¥…º“™…« ∫™… {…⁄ΩÆ˙¥…º& {…÷Æ˙º…‰ ™… n»˘xpº˘ ∂……Æ»˙n˘“Æ˙º¥…… i…»Æ˙& ∫……∫…Ωº˛…x……‰ +º¥…… i…»Æ˙& ∂……∫…º∫i… ®…»xpº˘ ®…i™…«º®…™…»V™…÷∆ ∂…¥…∫…∫{…i…‰ ®…ºΩ˛“®…»®…÷πh……& {…ﬁ l…º¥…“ ®…º®…… +º{……‰ ®…»xn˘∫…º…x… <º®…… +º{…& 4 +… n˘k…‰  +º∫™… ¥…º“™…« ∫™… S…ÃEÚÆ˙ºx®…n‰ ˘π…÷ ¥…ﬁπ…z…÷Ω ∂…V…º…‰ ™…n˘… ¥…»l… ∫…J…“™…ºi……‰ ™…n˘… ¥…»l… S…ºEÚl…«  EºÚ…Æ˙®…‰ ¶™…º& {…ﬁi…»x……∫…÷Ω |…¥…»xi…¥…‰ i…‰ +ºx™……®…»x™……∆ x…ºt∆  ∫… x…πh…i… ∏…¥…º∫™…xi…»& ∫… x…πh…i… 5 =ºi……‰ x……‰  +º∫™…… =ºπ…∫……‰  V…÷Ωπ…‰i…º ¡‹¤E«Ú∫™…» §……‰ v… Ωº˛ ¥…π…º…‰ Ω˛¥…“ ®… ¶…º& ∫¥…»π……«i…º… Ω˛¥…“ ®… ¶…& ™… n»˘xpº˘ Ω˛xi…»¥…‰º ®…ﬁv…º…‰ ¥…ﬁπ……» ¥… X…º XÊE‰ Úi… ∫… +… ®…‰  +º∫™… ¥…‰ºv…∫…º…‰ x…¥…“ ™…∫…º…‰ ®…x®…» ∏…÷ v…º x…¥…“ ™…∫…& 6
  8. 8. i¥…∆ i… ®…»xp˘ ¥……¥…ﬁv…º…x……‰ +»∫®…º™…÷Æ»˙ ®…j…º™…xi…∆  i…÷ ¥…V……i…º ®…i™…»º ¥…X…‰ h… ∂…⁄Æ˙º ®…i™…« ®…¬ V…º Ω˛ ™……‰ x……‰  +P…º…™… i…» ∂…ﬁh…÷Ωπ¥… ∫…÷Ω∏…¥…»∫i…®…&  Æ˙º7∆$ x… ™……®…ºz…{…» ¶…⁄i…÷ n÷˘®…«º i…Ã¥…∑……{…» ¶…⁄i…÷ n÷˘®…«º i…& 7 (6) 132 (®….1, +x…÷.19) @Ò π…& {…Ø˚SU‰Ù{…& nË˘¥……‰n˘… ∫…& UÙxn˘& +i™… 7$& n‰˘¥…i…… <xp˘& 1-5, <xp˘…{…¥…«i……Ë 6 i¥…™……» ¥…º™…∆ ®…»P…¥…ºx{…⁄¥™…Êº v…x…º <xp»˘i¥……‰i……& ∫……∫…¡…®… {…ﬁi…x™…ºi……‰ ¥…»x…÷Ω™……®…» ¥…x…÷π™…ºi…& x…‰ n»˘9‰% +ºŒ∫®…z…Ωº˛x™… v…» ¥……‰S…º… x…÷ ∫…÷»x¥…ºi…‰ +ºŒ∫®…x™…ºY…‰  ¥… S…»™…‰®…º… ¶…Æ‰ ˙ EﬁΩÚi…∆ ¥……»V…º™…xi…º…‰ ¶…Æ‰ ˙ EﬁΩÚi…®…¬ 1 ∫¥…ºV…Êºπ…‰ ¶…Æ»˙ +…º|…∫™…º ¥…C®…»x™…÷π…º§…÷«v…º& ∫¥…Œ∫®…ºz…YÊ» ∫… GºÚ…h…∫™…º ∫¥…Œ∫®…ºz…YÊ» ∫… +Ωº˛ z…xpº˘…‰ ™…l……»  ¥…ºn‰˘ ∂…º“πh……«∂…“ πh……Ê{…º¥……S™…»& +º∫®…ºj…… i…‰  ∫…ºw™…»C∫…xi…÷ Æ˙º…i…™……‰  ¶…ºp˘… ¶…ºp˘∫™…» Æ˙º…i…™…»& 2 i…k…÷ |…™…»& |…ºcÊl……» i…‰ ∂…÷∂…÷Eº!x…∆ ™…Œ∫®…»x™…ºY…‰ ¥……Æ˙º®…Eﬁ»Úh¥…i…º I…™…»®…ﬁΩi…∫™…º ¥……Æ»˙ ∫…º I…™…»®…¬  ¥… i…u˘…‰ S…‰ºÆ˙v…»  uº˘i……xi…& {…»∂™…Œxi… Æ˙ºŒ∂®… ¶…»& ∫… P……»  ¥…n‰º˘ +Œx¥…xp˘…‰  M…º¥…‰π…»h……‰ §…xv…÷Ω I…r…‰  M…º¥…‰π…»h…& 3 x…⁄ <ºil…… i…‰  {…⁄Ω¥…«l……» S… |…º¥……S™…∆º ™…n˘ K»"Æ˙º…‰¶™……‰%¥…ﬁ»h…º…‰Æ˙{…» µ…ºV… ®…xpº˘  ∂…I…ºz…{…» µ…ºV…®…¬ B‰¶™…»& ∫…®…º…x™……  nº˘∂……∫®…¶™…∆  V…‰ π…º ™……‰Œi∫…» S… ∫…÷Ωx¥…r…‰  Æ˙xv…™…º… E∆Ú  S…»n˘µ…ºi…∆ æ»˛h…º…™…xi…∆   S…n˘µ…ºi…®…¬ 4 ∫…∆ ™…VÊx…º…x…¬ GÚi…÷» ¶…º& ∂…⁄Æ»˙ <«ºI…™…ºr˘x…‰   Ωº˛i…‰ i…»Ø˚π…xi… ∏…¥…º∫™…¥…º& |… ™…»I…xi… ∏…¥…º∫™…¥…»& i…∫®…º… +…™…÷»& |…ºV……¥…º n˘m(…v…‰  +S…«ºxi™……‰V…»∫…… <xp»˘ +…‰ºC™…∆   n˘ v…π…xi… v…º“i…™……‰  n‰º˘¥……ƒ +SUºÙ… x… v…º“i…™…»& 5 ™…÷Ω¥…∆ i… ®…»xp˘…{…¥…«i…… {…÷Æ˙º…‰™…÷v…º… ™……‰ x…»& {…ﬁi…ºx™……n˘{…º i…∆i…º ®…r»˘i…∆º ¥…X…‰ h…º i…∆i…º ®…r»˘i…®…¬ n⁄Ω˘Æ‰˙ S…ºk……™…» SU∆Ùi∫…ºh(Ω»˛x…∆º ™… n˘x…»I…i…¬ +º∫®……E∆ºÚ ∂…j…⁄Ωx{… Æ»˙ ∂…⁄Æ˙  ¥…º∑…i……‰  nº˘®……« n»˘π…‘7$  ¥…º∑…i…»& 6 (7) 133 (®….1, x…÷.19) @Ò π…& {…Ø˚SU‰Ù{…& nË˘¥……‰n˘… ∫…& UÙxn˘&  j…7÷${…¬ 1, +x…÷7÷${…¬ 2-4, M……™…j…“ 5, v…ﬁ i…& 6, +i™… 7$& 7 n‰˘¥…i…… <xp˘& =º¶…‰ {…÷»x…… ®…º Æ˙…‰n»˘∫…“ @ºÒi…‰x…º p÷˘Ω˛…‰  n˘Ω˛… ®…º ∫…∆ ®…ºΩ˛“Æ»˙ x…ºxp˘…& +º ¶…º1M™…º ™…j…» Ωº˛i…… +º ®…j……» ¥…Ë}*∫l…º…x…∆ {… Æ»˙ i…ﬁΩ≤Ω˛… +∂…‰ Æ˙x…¬ 1 +º ¶…º1M™……»  S…n˘ p˘¥…& ∂…º“π……« ™……»i…÷Ω®…i…“ x……®…¬  UºÙŒxv… ¥…»]⁄Ωı Æ˙h……» {…ºn˘… ®…ºΩ˛…¥…»]⁄ı Æ˙h…… {…ºn˘… 2 +¥……»∫……∆ ®…P…¥…YÊ Ωº˛ ∂…v……Ê  ™……i…÷Ω®…i…“ x……®…¬ ¥…Ëº}º*∫l…º…x…ºE‰Ú +»®…«ºE‰Ú ®…ºΩ˛…¥…Ë }*∫l…‰ +®…«ºE‰Ú 3 ™……∫……∆   i…ºª…& {…»XÊº…∂…i……‰ % ¶…1ΩKË"Æ˙º{……¥…»{…& i…i∫…÷ i…‰  ®…x……™… i… i…ºEÚi∫…÷ i…‰  ®…x……™… i… 4  {…º∂…K»"¶…ﬁ 7$®…®¶…ﬁΩh…∆  {…º∂…… S…» ®…xpº˘ ∫…∆ ®…ﬁ»h… ∫…¥…»º Æ˙I…º…‰  x… §…»Ω«˛™… 5 +º¥…®…«ºΩ˛ <»xp˘ n˘…fº( Ω˛ ∏…÷Ωv…“ x…»& ∂…÷Ω∂……‰S…º  Ω˛ t…Ë& I…… x… ¶…º“π……ƒ +» p˘¥……‰ P…ﬁΩh……z… ¶…º“π……ƒ +» p˘¥…& ∂…÷ΩŒπ®…xi…»®…º…‰  Ω˛ ∂…÷ΩŒπ®… ¶…»¥…«ºv…ËØ˚ºO…‰ ¶…ºÆ˙“™…»∫…‰ +{…⁄»Ø˚π…GÊ…‰ +|…i…“i… ∂…⁄Æ˙º ∫…i¥…» ¶…Œ∫j…∫…ºuÊË& ∂…⁄»Æ˙º ∫…i¥…» ¶…& 6 ¥…ºx……‰ i…º  Ω˛ ∫…÷Ωx¥…xI…™…∆º {…Æ˙“ h…∫…& ∫…÷x¥…º…x……‰  Ω˛ π®…º… ™…V…ºi™…¥…º  u˘π……‰  n‰º˘¥……x…º…®…¥…º  u˘π…»& ∫…÷Ωx¥…º…x… <Œi∫…»π……∫… i… ∫…ºΩ˛ª……» ¥…º…V™…¥…ﬁ»i…& ∫…÷Ωx¥…º…x……™…‰xp˘…‰  n˘n˘…i™…º…¶…÷¥…∆  Æ˙ºÀ™… n»˘n˘…i™…º…¶…÷¥…»®…¬ 7 (6) 134 (®….1, +x…÷.20) @Ò π…& {…Ø˚SU‰Ù{…& nË˘¥……‰n˘… ∫…& UÙxn˘& +i™… 7$& 1-5, + 7$& 6 n‰˘¥…i…… ¥……™…÷& +… i¥…º… V…÷¥……‰  Æ˙…Æ˙Ωº˛…h…… +º ¶… |…™…º…‰ ¥……™…º…‰ ¥…Ω»˛Œxi¥…ºΩ˛ {…⁄Ω¥…«{…“ i…™…‰º∫……‰®…»∫™… {…⁄Ω¥…«{…“ i…™…‰ >ºv¥……« i…‰º +x…÷» ∫…⁄Ωx…ﬁi…º… ®…x…»Œ∫i…9%i…÷ V……x…ºi…“  x…º™…÷i¥…»i…º… Æ˙l…‰ºx…… ™……» Ω˛ nº˘…¥…x…‰º ¥……™……‰  ®…ºJ…∫™…» nº˘…¥…x…‰  1 ®…xn»˘xi…÷ i¥…… ®…ºŒxn˘x……‰  ¥……™…º ¥…xn»˘¥…º…‰%∫®…iGºÚ…h……∫…º& ∫…÷Eﬁ»Úi…… +º ¶…t»¥…º…‰M……‰ ¶…»& GºÚ…h…… +º ¶…t»¥…& ™…r»˘ GºÚ…h…… <ºÆ˙v™…Ëº n˘I…∆º ∫…S…»xi… >ºi…™…»& ∫…ºw…º“S…º“x……  x…º™…÷i……‰  nº˘…¥…x…‰º  v…™…º ={…» •…÷¥…i… <»º  v…™…»& 2 ¥…º…™…÷™…÷« I‰Ω" Æ˙…‰ Ω»˛i…… ¥…º…™…÷Æ»˙Ø˚ºh…… ¥…º…™…⁄ Æ˙l…‰  + V…ºÆ˙… v…÷Ω Æ˙¥……‰≤Ω»˛¥…‰º ¥… Ω»˛9%… v…÷Ω Æ˙ ¥……‰≤Ω»˛¥…‰ |… §……‰ v…™…º… {…÷Æ∆ ˙Àv… V…º…Æ˙ +… ∫…»∫…ºi…“ ®…»¥… |… S…»I…™…º Æ˙…‰n»˘∫…“ ¥……∫…™…º…‰π…∫…º& ∏…¥…»∫…‰ ¥……∫…™…º…‰π…∫…»& 3
  9. 9. i…÷¶™…»®…÷Ωπ……∫…º& ∂…÷S…»™…& {…Æ˙º…¥… i…» ¶…ºp˘… ¥…∫j……» i…x¥…i…‰º n∆˘∫…÷» Æ˙ºŒ∂®…π…÷»  S…ºj…… x…¥™…‰ π…÷ Æ˙ºŒ∂®…π…÷» i…÷¶™…∆  v…‰ºx…÷& ∫…»§…ºn÷«˘P…º…  ¥…∑…º… ¥…∫…⁄» x… n˘…‰Ω˛i…‰ +V…»x…™……‰ ®…ºØ˚i……‰  ¥…ºI…h……»¶™……‰  nº˘¥… +… ¥…ºI…h……»¶™…& 4 i…÷¶™…∆  ∂…÷ΩGÚ…∫…º& ∂…÷S…»™…∫i…÷Æ˙ºh™…¥…º…‰ ®…n‰ ˘π…⁄ΩO…… <»π…h…xi… ¶…÷Ω¥…«h™…º{…… ®…»π…xi… ¶…÷Ω¥…« h…» i¥……∆ i∫…º…Æ˙“ n˘∫…»®……x…º…‰ ¶…M…»®…“^‰ı i…Eº!¥…“™…‰  i¥…∆  ¥…∑…»∫®…º…o÷(¥…»x……i{…… ∫…º v…®…« h……∫…÷Ω™……« i{…… ∫…º v…®…« h…… 5 i¥…∆ x……‰  ¥……™…¥…‰π…º…®…{…⁄»¥™…«º& ∫……‰®……»x……∆ |…l…º®…& {…º“ i…®…»Ω«˛ ∫… ∫…÷Ωi……x……∆  {…º“ i…®…»Ω«˛ ∫… =ºi……‰  ¥…ºΩ÷˛i®…»i…“x……∆  ¥…º∂……∆ ¥…»¥…ºV…÷«π…“ h……®…¬  ¥…∑…º… <k…‰  v…‰ºx…¥……‰  n÷˘ø +…º ∂…Æ∆ ˙ P…ﬁΩi…∆ n÷»˘øi… +…º ∂…Æ»˙®…¬ 6 (9) 135 (®….1, +x…÷.20) @Ò π…& {…Ø˚SU‰Ù{…& nË˘¥……‰n˘… ∫…& UÙxn˘& +i™… 7$& 1-6,9, + 7$& 7-8 n‰˘¥…i…… ¥……™…÷& 1-3,9, <xp˘¥……™…⁄ 4-8 ∫i…º“h…» §…ºÃΩ˛Ø˚{…» x……‰ ™…… Ω˛ ¥…º“i…™…‰  ∫…ºΩ˛ª…‰ h…  x…º™…÷i……»  x…™…÷i¥…i…‰∂…º i…x…“  ¶…Ãx…™…÷i¥…i…‰ i…÷¶™…∆º  Ω˛ {…⁄Ω¥…«{…“ i…™…‰ n‰º˘¥…… n‰º˘¥……™…» ™…‰ ®…ºÆ‰˙ |… i…‰  ∫…÷Ωi……∫…º…‰ ®…v…÷»®…xi……‰ +Œ∫l…Æ˙ºx®…n˘…»™…º GÚi¥…‰  +Œ∫l…Æ˙x…¬ 1 i…÷¶™…º…™…∆ ∫……‰®…º& {… Æ»˙{…⁄i…º…‰ + p»˘ ¶…& ∫{…º…Ω˛…« ¥…∫……»x…º& {… Æ˙º EÚ…‰∂…»®…π…« i… ∂…÷ΩGÚ…¥…∫……»x……‰ +π…« i… i…¥…º…™…∆ ¶…º…M… +…º™…÷π…÷Ω ∫……‰®……‰  n‰º˘¥…‰π…÷» Ω⁄˛™…i…‰ ¥…Ω»˛ ¥……™……‰  x…º™…÷i……‰  ™……¡∫®…º™…÷V…÷« π…º…h……‰ ™……»¡∫®…º™…÷& 2 +… x……‰   x…º™…÷ o»(& ∂…º i…x…“  ¶…Æ˙v¥…ºÆ∆˙ ∫…»Ωº˛ ª…h…“  ¶…ºØ˚{…» ™…… Ω˛ ¥…º“i…™…‰º ¥……™……‰ Ωº˛¥™…… x…» ¥…º“i…™…‰  i…¥…º…™…∆ ¶…º…M… @ºÒŒi¥…™…º& ∫…Æ»˙Œ∂®…º& ∫…⁄™…Êº ∫…S……» +ºv¥…º™…÷« ¶…º¶…«Æ»˙®……h…… +™…∆∫…i…º ¥……™……‰  ∂…÷ΩGÚ… +»™…∆∫…i… 3 +… ¥…º…∆ Æ˙l……‰   x…º™…÷i¥……»x¥…I…ºn˘¥…»∫…‰º% ¶… |…™……∆  ∫…º ∫…÷ v…»i…… x… ¥…º“i…™…‰º ¥……™……‰ Ωº˛¥™…… x…» ¥…º“i…™…‰   {…§…»i…∆º ®…v¥…º…‰ +xv…»∫…& {…⁄¥…«º{…‰™…∆º  Ω˛ ¥……∆   Ωº˛i…®…¬ ¥……™…º¥…… S…ºxp‰˘h…º Æ˙…v…º∫…… M…»i…º ®…xp»˘2…º Æ˙…v…º∫…… M…»i…®…¬ 4 +… ¥…º…∆  v…™……‰  ¥…¥…ﬁi™…÷Æ˙v¥…ºÆ˙…ƒ ={…‰º®… ®…xn÷∆ ˘ ®…®…ﬁ«V…xi… ¥…º… V…x…»®…º…∂…÷®…i™…∆º x…¥…º… V…x…»®…¬ i…‰π……∆   {…§…i…®…∫®…º™…⁄ +… x……‰  M…xi… ®…ºΩ˛…‰i™…… <xp»˘¥……™…⁄ ∫…÷Ωi……x…º…®… p»˘ ¶…™…÷«Ω¥…∆ ®…n˘…»™… ¥……V…n˘… ™…÷Ω¥…®…¬ 5 <º®…‰ ¥…º…∆ ∫……‰®……» +º{∫¥…… ∫…÷Ωi…… <ºΩ˛…v¥…º™…÷« ¶…ºÃ¶…Æ»˙®……h…… +™…∆∫…i…º ¥……™……‰ ∂…÷ΩGÚ… +»™…∆∫…i… Bºi…‰ ¥……»®…º¶™…»∫…ﬁI…i…  i…ºÆ˙& {…º ¥…j…»®…º…∂…¥…»& ™…÷Ω¥…º…™…¥……‰% i…º Æ˙…‰®……»h™…º¥™…™…º… ∫……‰®……»∫…º…‰ +i™…º¥™…™……» 6 + i…» ¥……™……‰ ∫…∫…ºi……‰ ™……» Ωº˛ ∂…∑…»i…º…‰ ™…j…º O……¥…º… ¥…n»˘ i…º i…j…» M…SUÙi…∆M…ﬁΩΩ˛ ®…xp»˘2… M…SUÙi…®…¬  ¥… ∫…⁄Ωx…ﬁi…º… n˘f»(∂…‰º Æ˙“™…»i…‰ P…ﬁΩi…®…… {…⁄Ωh…«™……»  x…º™…÷i……» ™……l……‰ +v¥…ºÆ˙ ®…xp»˘2… ™……l……‰ +v¥…ºÆ˙®…¬ 7 +j……Ωº˛ i…u»˘Ω‰˛l…‰º ®…v¥…º +…Ω÷»˛Ài…º ™…®…»∑…ºil…®…÷»{…º i…9»%xi… V…º…™…¥…º…‰%∫®…‰ i…‰∫…»xi…÷ V…º…™…¥…»& ∫…º…E∆Ú M……¥…º& ∫…÷¥…»i…‰º {…S™…»xi…‰º ™…¥…º…‰ x… i…‰  ¥……™…º ={…» n˘∫™…Œxi… v…‰ºx…¥…º…‰ x……{…» n˘∫™…Œxi… v…‰ºx…¥…»& 8 <º®…‰ ™…‰ i…‰º ∫…÷ ¥……»™……‰ §…º…=)…‰ V…∫…º…‰%xi…x…«ºn˘“ i…‰  {…ºi…™…»xi™…÷ΩI…h…º…‰ ®… Ωº˛ µ……v…»xi… =ºI…h…»& v…x¥…» XÊºt‰ +»x…º…∂…¥……‰  V…º“Æ˙… 2…ºn˘ M…»Æ˙…ËEÚ∫…& ∫…⁄™…« ∫™…‰¥… Æ˙º∂®…™……‰  n÷˘Ãx…º™…xi…»¥…º…‰ Ω˛∫i…»™……‰n÷˘Ãx…º™…xi…»¥…& 9 (7) 136 (®….1, +x…÷.20) @Ò π…& {…Ø˚SU‰Ù{…& nË˘¥……‰n˘… ∫…& UÙxn˘& +i™… 7$& 1-6  j…7÷${…¬ 7 n‰˘¥…i……  ®…j……¥…Ø˚h……Ë 1-5,  }*K"…‰HÚ…& 6-7 |… ∫…÷ V™…‰9∆ %  x… S…ºÆ˙…¶™……∆  §…ﬁΩΩ˛z…®……‰  Ωº˛¥™…∆ ®…ºÀi… ¶…»Æ˙i…… ®…ﬁ≥º˝™…rº…∆ ∫¥…… n»˘9∆% ®…ﬁ≥º˝™…r…∆  i…… ∫…º©……V……» P…ﬁΩi……∫…÷»i…“ ™…ºY…‰™…»Y…º ={…»∫i…÷i…… +l…Ë x……‰& I…ºj…∆ x… E÷Úi…»2…ºx……v…ﬁπ…‰  n‰˘¥…ºi¥…∆ x…⁄  S…»nº˘…v…ﬁπ…‰  1 +n»˘Ã∂… M…º…i…÷Ø˚ºÆ˙¥…‰º ¥…Æ˙“ ™…∫…º“ {…xl……» @ºÒi…∫™…º ∫…®…»™…∆∫i… Æ˙ºŒ∂®… ¶…º2…I…÷Ω¶…«M…»∫™… Æ˙ºŒ∂®… ¶…»& t÷ΩI…∆  ®…ºj…∫™…º ∫……n»˘x…®…™…«º®h……‰ ¥…Ø»˚h…∫™… S… +l……» n˘v……i…‰ §…ﬁΩΩ˛n÷Ω˘Cl™…∆ ‹¤ ¥…™…» ={…º∫i…÷i™…∆  §…ﬁΩΩ˛u˘™…»& 2 V™……‰ i…»π®…i…º“®… n»˘Ài… v……Æ˙º™…ŒiI…»Ài…º ∫¥…»¥…«i…º“®…… ∫…»S…‰i…‰  nº˘¥…‰ n»˘¥…‰ V……M…ﬁΩ¥……∆∫……»  nº˘¥…‰ n»˘¥…‰ V™……‰ i…»π®…iI…ºj…®……»∂……i…‰ +… nº˘i™…… n˘…x…÷»x…º∫{…i…“   ®…ºj…∫i…™…º…‰¥…«Ø»˚h……‰ ™……i…º™…VÊ»x……‰%™…«º®…… ™……»i…º™…VÊ»x…& 3 +º™…∆  ®…ºj……™…º ¥…Ø»˚h……™…º ∂…∆i…»®…º& ∫……‰®……‰  ¶…⁄i¥…¥…º{……x…‰ºπ¥……¶…»M……‰ n‰º˘¥……‰ n‰º˘¥…‰π¥……¶…»M…& i…∆ n‰º˘¥……∫……‰  V…÷π…‰Æ˙i…º  ¥…∑…‰  +ºt ∫…ºV……‰π…»∫…& i…l……» Æ˙…V……x…… EÚÆ˙l…º…‰ ™…n˘“®…»Ωº˛ @Òi……»¥……x…º… ™…n˘“®…»Ω‰˛ 4 ™……‰  ®…ºj……™…º ¥…Ø»˚h…º…™…… ¥…»v…ºVÊx……‰ %x…º¥……«h…∆º i…∆ {… Æ»˙ {……i…º…‰ +∆Ω»˛∫……‰ nº˘…∑……∆∫…∆º ®…i…«º®…∆Ω»˛∫…&
  10. 10. i…®…»™…«º®…… ¶… Æ»˙I…i™…ﬁV…⁄Ω™…xi…º®…x…÷» µ…ºi…®…¬ =ºCl…Ë™…« B»x……‰& {… Æ˙º¶…⁄π…» i… µ…ºi…∆ ∫i……‰®…Ë Æ˙º…¶…⁄π…» i… µ…ºi…®…¬ 5 x…®……‰   nº˘¥…‰ §…ﬁ»Ωº˛i…‰ Æ˙…‰n»˘∫…“¶™……∆  ®…ºj……™…» ¥……‰S…∆º ¥…Ø»˚h……™… ®…º“≤Ω÷˛π…‰ ∫…÷®…ﬁ≥º˝“EÚ…™…» ®…º“≤Ω÷˛π…‰  <xp»˘®…º FÊ®…÷{…» ∫i…÷ Ω˛ t÷ΩI…®…»™…«º®…h…∆º ¶…M…»®…¬ V™……‰MV…“¥…»xi…& |…ºV…™……» ∫…S…‰®… Ωº˛ ∫……‰®…»∫™…º…‰i…“ ∫…»S…‰®… Ω˛ 6 >ºi…“ n‰º˘¥……x……∆  ¥…º™… ®…xp»˘¥…xi……‰ ®…∆∫…º“®… Ωº˛ ∫¥…™…»∂…∫……‰ ®…ºØ˚ o»(& +º FÊÃ®…ºj……‰ ¥…Ø»˚h…º& ∂…®…«  ™…∆∫…ºxi…n»˘∂™……®… ®…ºP…¥……»x……‰ ¥…º™…∆ S…» 7 < i…  u˘i…“™……7$E‰Ú |…l…®……‰%v™……™…& ∫…®……uÊ&

×