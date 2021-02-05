Successfully reported this slideshow.
M&C SOLUTIONS PITTSBURGH FACILITIES SERVICES Our Business Is Making Your Business Look Good! Pittsburgh's One Stop Shop fo...
Facilities Services M&C Solutions simplifies the job of business owners, property managers, and corporations by providing ...
Professional Electrostatic Disinfecting We offer a chemical-free, non-toxic electrostatic spray disinfecting service with ...
Reliable Our company is fully insured and bonded and every employee has passed background checks to ensure the highest lev...
Pittsburgh's number one choice for maintenance & cleaning solutions! Our business is making your business look good! We offer professional commercial cleaning services, property maintenance, parking lot sweeping, general contracting & snow and ice management. We customize our services to meet your specific needs. Ask us about daily, weekly, and bi-weekly weekly service. Emergency services available! Contracts welcome. Call for a free quote.
  1. 1. M&C SOLUTIONS PITTSBURGH FACILITIES SERVICES Our Business Is Making Your Business Look Good! Pittsburgh's One Stop Shop for Facilities Services PITTSBURGH'S CHOICE FOR FACILITIES SERVICE M&C Solutions simplifies the job of Pittsburgh area business owners, property managers, and corporations by providing a large variety of facilities services under one trusted company. Commercial Cleaning We offer professional commercial cleaning services for schools, shopping malls, medical facilities, office buildings, industrial facilities and more. We customize our services to meet your specific needs. We offer daily, weekly, bi- weekly and customized service schedules. M&C Solutions also offers a wide variety of specialized cleaning services. Commercial, Medical, and Industrial Experience FIND OUT MORE
  2. 2. Facilities Services M&C Solutions simplifies the job of business owners, property managers, and corporations by providing a large variety of facilities maintenance services under one trusted company. FIND OUT MORE Snow & Ice Management We are highly experienced in the snow removal and management for large malls, hospitals, and shopping complexes in the Pittsburgh Area. M&C Solutions offers customized snow and ice management services to fit the particular needs of your property and develop a customized snow and ice management plan for your business. FIND OUT MORE
  3. 3. Professional Electrostatic Disinfecting We offer a chemical-free, non-toxic electrostatic spray disinfecting service with a 90 day protection from 99.999% of all viruses, bacteria, and blood borne pathogens. M&C Solutions is Pittsburgh's top non-toxic disinfecting service! FIND OUT MORE Commercial General Contracting M&C Solution's general contracting division provides build outs and remodels for a variety of projects at varying levels. From full elevator remodels to commercial kitchen and bath installation, M&C has the experience and expertise to turn your vision for your business's appearance into a reality. FIND OUT MORE
  4. 4. Reliable Our company is fully insured and bonded and every employee has passed background checks to ensure the highest level of professionalism. We would welcome the opportunity to earn your trust and deliver you the best service in the industry. High Quality Our commercial cleaning service is affordable and always aims customer satisfaction. We guarantee 100% quality of our cleaning and pride ourselves on providing a personalized cleaning for each individual client. With an enviable reputation for providing a high quality service to all our customers we offer a 24/7 cleaning and call out service to suit your personal or business needs. Our dedication to communication and quality make us the top at office cleaning in Pittsburgh! 247 EMERGENCY DISINFECTING SERVICE FOR CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES SCHEDULE NOW

