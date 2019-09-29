@@das Buch@@ Crown Duel (Crown

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
1.
Crown Duel (Crown
In der letzten Seite lesen oder herunterladen
2.
DETAIL
Crown Duel (Crown
Pages : 471
Publisher : Sherwood Smith;
Language : eng
ID : 21060
ISBN-10 : 0142301515
ISBN-13 : 9780142301517
Description
Battle on and off the field, with sword and fan, with might and manners...
It begins in a cold and shabby tower room, where young Countess Meliara swears to her dying father that she and her brother will defend their people from the growing greed of the king. That
promise leads them into a war for which they are ill prepared, a war that threatens the homes and lives of the very people they are trying to protect.
But war is simple compared to what follows, when the bloody fighting is done and a fragile peace is at hand. Although she wants to turn her back on politics and the crown, Meliara is summoned
to the royal palace. There, she soon discovers, friends and enemies look alike, and intrigue fills the dance halls and the drawing rooms. If she is to survive, Meliara must learn a whole new way of
fighting--with wit and words and secret alliances. In war, at least, she knew whom she could trust. Now she can trust no one.
The Firebird edition of Crown Duel combines the hardcover editions of Crown Duel and Court Duel-and features a never-before-published story by Sherwood Smith!
