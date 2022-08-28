Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

UNIT 2 ASTRONOMY.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Disaster readiness risk Reduction.pptx
Disaster readiness risk Reduction.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
1 of 24
1 of 24

UNIT 2 ASTRONOMY.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 4 views

Download to read offline

Education

About science and About Earth

About science and About Earth

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
Free
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment Eckhart Tolle
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Breaking Through Your Own Glass Ceiling: Consistent, Authentic Confidence Linda González
Free
The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Unlock Your Best Life Colin O'Brady
Free
How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond Belle Liang PhD
Free
Do Hard Things: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness Steve Magness
Free
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
Free
Momentum: Setting Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Action Aja Marsh
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs – An Antidote for Short-Termism Ari Wallach
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
Free
Life Lessons Harry Potter Taught Me: Discover the Magic of Friendship, Family, Courage, and Love in Your Life Jill Kolongowski
Free
Courage and Crucibles: Leadership in Challenging Times Pierre Quinn
Free
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be Tunde Oyeneyin
Free
How to Notice and Name Emotions Emma McAdam
Free
Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships is (Mostly) Wrong Eric Barker
Free

UNIT 2 ASTRONOMY.pptx

  1. 1. UNIT 2: ASTRONOMY
  2. 2. After Unit 2 you should be able to: o Understand scaling: solar system, galaxy, universe o Understand that we are a part of a spiral galaxy known as the Milky Way o Know the approximate age of the universe and solar system o Understand the Big Bang theory and supporting evidence such as cosmic background radiation and red-shift of light o Understand the process of fusion taking place in the Sun o Understand how the solar system formed, what layered the planets, and how they were separated into two distinct groups: Jovian and Terrestrial o Differentiate between a comet and an asteroid o Understand how moon phases are observed o Understand the difference between the sidereal period and synodic period of the moon o Understand what impacts the formation of high and low tides o Differentiate between lunar and solar eclipses o Use the Electromagnetic Spectrum, Characteristics of Stars, and Solar System Data charts in the ESRT
  3. 3. Unit 2 vocabulary you should be able to use and understand: o Universe o Star o Sun o Solar system o Galaxy o Milky Way galaxy o Spiral galaxy o Singularity o Big Bang theory o Cosmic background radiation o Radiation o Visible light o Wavelength o Electromagnetic spectrum o Red-shift o Blue-shift o Doppler Effect o Luminosity o Supernova o Massive o Giant star o White dwarf o Main sequence star o Fusion o Atoms o Gravity o Density o Terrestrial planet o Jovian planet o Gas giant o Period of revolution o Period of rotation o Equatorial diameter o Eccentricity o Mass o Moon o Comet o Asteroid o Impact crater o Celestial object o Sidereal period o Synodic period o Waxing o Waning o Crescent o Gibbous o Tides o High tide o Low tide o Spring tide o Neap tide o Solar eclipse o Lunar eclipse
  4. 4. The universe is vast. Incredibly, incredibly vast. Even with modern technology, humans are unable to leave even our solar system within the timeframe of their lives. Astronomy is therefore much more abstract and theoretical than other disciplines here on Earth.
  5. 5. Scaling the Universe The true dimensions of the universe are unknown, but it has been said (in an expression) that there are as many stars as grains of sand on all the beaches of the world.  Our solar system surrounds a star known as the Sun  Our solar system is a part of many solar systems that make up the Milky Way galaxy
  6. 6. Galaxies  Galaxies take on a variety of shapes  The Milky Way is known as a spiral galaxy, with our solar system located in one of the outer arms  There are billions of galaxies that make up the visible universe
  7. 7. Age of the Universe  Our universe is estimated to be about 13.7 billion years old  This estimate is based on the projected expansion from a singularity (single point) based on current evidence
  8. 8. The Big Bang  The Big Bang is the current accepted theory for the expansion of the universe  Approximately 13.7 billion years ago there was a rapid expansion and differentiation of matter that created the universe
  9. 9. Evidence for the Big Bang  The Big Bang is supported by two pieces of evidence:  Cosmic background radiation  Red-shift of visible light
  10. 10. To understand the evidence supporting the Big Bang, you must first understand radiation traveling through space.  Electromagnetic radiation travels in waves  Shorter wavelengths = higher energy  Wavelengths of radiation can be stretched or compressed
  11. 11. Cosmic Background Radiation  Radiation exists from an explosion, believed to be from a time period following the Big Bang
  12. 12. Red Shift of Visible Light  Light from distant sources that are moving away from an observer experiences stretching in the wavelength towards the red end of the spectrum  Light from distant galaxies is red- shifted so they are moving away  This phenomenon of wavelength alteration is known as the Doppler Effect  When an object is moving towards an observer, the waves are compressed and it is blue-shifted  This is evidence that this matter was once together at a singularity
  13. 13. Stars  Our Sun is a medium-sized yellow star  Stars are classified by luminosity, color, and size  Larger stars have a short lifespan and can explode in a violent supernova  We see stars in the night sky that have burned out long ago but their light is still traveling towards us
  14. 14. Fusion  The process of fusion unites lighter elements and produces heavier ones releasing massive amounts of energy and light  Hydrogen atoms fuse into helium inside of our Sun heating Earth 93 million miles away
  15. 15. The Beginnings of Our Solar System Our solar system is approximately 5 billion years old.  The force of gravity caused fragments of debris to begin clumping together within a spinning disc  Our Sun would later begin the process of fusion in the center of the spinning disc
  16. 16. 8 Planets 8 planets would form within this spinning disc  The densest material was closest to the Sun  This formed rocky, denser planets known as the Terrestrial planets  The less dense, gaseous, and icy Jovian planets formed beyond the asteroid belt
  17. 17. Terrestrial Planets  Mercury  Venus  Earth  Mars Jovian Planets  Jupiter  Saturn  Uranus  Neptune
  18. 18. Other Components of Our Solar System  Comets (primarily ice and dust)  Asteroids (rocky and metallic)  Impact evidence is recorded in the geologic record (as craters) along with mass extinctions but erosion and deposition have erased many craters on Earth
  19. 19. Additional Solar System Data  Found in the ESRT
  20. 20. Our moon is critically important to life here on Earth. In addition to our tides, the moon is responsible for maintaining Earth’s rate of rotation.
  21. 21. The Moon  The Moon revolves around Earth once every 27.3 days (sidereal period)  Coincidentally, the moon’s period of rotation is equal to its period of revolution meaning that we will only ever see one side of the moon
  22. 22. Moon Phases  The Moon enters phases as it orbits Earth based on how we view the lit side of the moon  The time for the moon to go through all phases once is slightly longer (29 days --- the synodic period) than its orbit due to Earth’s revolution around the Sun.
  23. 23. Tides  The Moon exhibits gravitational pull on the Earth  This pull bulges water towards the Moon as well as on the opposite side of the Earth (high tide)  When the Sun, Moon, and Earth are aligned, the tides are the highest and the lowest on Earth (spring tides)  The Moon has a more significant influence on tides even though it is smaller than the Sun because it is closer to Earth  Tides are about 6 hours apart (high to low)
  24. 24. Eclipses Eclipses are named for the object that is being blocked from an Earth perspective  Solar eclipse: Sun is blocked by the moon  Lunar eclipse: the Moon is blocked from the Sun’s rays by the Earth

×