Flynn vs. CNN 1:21-cv-02587

Plaintiffs, John P. “Jack” Flynn and Leslie A. Flynn (“Plaintiffs” or the “Flynns”), by counsel, file the following Complaint against Defendant, Cable News Network, Inc. (“CNN”). Plaintiffs seek (a) compensatory damages and punitive damages in the sum of

$75,000,000.00, (b) prejudgment interest on the principal sum awarded by the Jury from January 6, 2021 to the date Judgment is entered pursuant to New York Civil Practice Law and Rules (“CPLR”) § 5001, (c) attorney’s fees, and (d) court costs –

arising out of the Defendant’s defamation and false light invasion of privacy.