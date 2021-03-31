Successfully reported this slideshow.
SISTEM PENYULUHAN PERTANIAN DI LOKASI FOOD ESTATE Prof. Dr. Ir. Dedi Nursyamsi, M.Agr Kepala Badan PPSDMP, Kementerian Per...
1. PENDAHULUAN 2. FOOD ESTATE BERBASIS KORPORASI PETANI 3. DEMONSTRATION PLOT; 4. PEMBERDAYAAN KOSTRAWIL, KOSTRADA DAN KOS...
u n  Petani: Individual  Kelompoktani: Konvensional  Gapoktan: Belum berskala ekonomi Tujuan Mendorong terbentuknya usa...
TRANSFORMASI KELEMBAGAAN PETANI MENJADI KORPORASI PETANI POKTAN Gapoktan Bersama KORPORASI PETANI • Struktur Organisasi Se...
TAHAPAN PEMBENTUKAN KORPORASI Persiapan Pembentukan Gapoktan Bersama Konsolidasi Gapoktan Bersama Pembentukan Korporasi Pe...
Penguatan Kelembagaan Ekonomi Petani yang dikelola secara profesional GAPOKTAN BERSAMA Pengadaan dan Penyaluran Sarana Pro...
FOOD ESTATE BERBASIS KORPORASI PETANI 2 Kawasan Kapuas 1 Klaster IV Klaster VI Klaster V Kawasan Kapuas II Klaster VII Kla...
Kementeria n Pertanian STRUKTUR ORGANISASI GAPOKTAN BERSAMA DI KAWASAN FOOD ESTATE KALIMANTAN TENGAH Lanjutan….. Nama Gapo...
FOOD ESTATE HUMBANG HASUNDUTAN Lanjutan….. Ria Bersinar KAWASAN 200 Ha di RIA RIA DEMFARM 15 Ha di RIA RIA DEMFARM 10 Ha d...
KETUA WAKIL KETUA SEKRETARIS DIVISI SARANA DAN PRASARANA DIVISI PRODUKSI PRODUKSI DAN PASCA PANEN DIVISI PEMASARAN DIVISI ...
Dewan Pengawas Ketua Bendahara Sekretaris Ketua Unit Usaha Informasi dan Teknologi Ketua Unit Usaha Saprotan Ketua Unit Us...
DEMONSTRASI PLOT 3 5 2 1 Perencanaan Penyiapan dan Pengolahan Lahan Panen 3 4 Penanaman Hasil Demplot
Mengindentifikasi data dan informasi yang dibutuhkan di Kostrada dan Kostratani; Dinas yang melaksanakan urusan pertanian ...
Mengindentifikasi data dan informasi yang dibutuhkan di Kostratani; Dinas yang melaksanakan urusan pertanian dan urusan pa...
Mengindentifikasi dan memvalidasi data dan informasi yang dibutuhkan oleh pelaku utama dan pelaku usaha, kemudian mendistr...
Pusat Pengembangan Jejaring Kemitraan Pusat Data Dan Informasi PERAN KOSTRATANI Lanjutan….. Pusat Gerakan Pembangunan Pert...
Peran Penyuluh Pertanian dalam Kostratani A 01 04 03 02 Percepatan Pencapaian Target Program dan Kegiatan Pembangunan Pert...
Kolaborasi Penyuluh Pertanian dan Petugas Teknis Fungsional Lainnya B Melaksanakan Tugas yang Jelas dan Bertanggungjawab d...
Tahapan kegiatan penumbuhan dan pengembangan korporasi petani: 19 Kegiatan Materi Pendampingan bisnis Materi Pendampingan ...
1. Mengawal dan Mendampingi Pelaksanaan Kegiatan di Lapangan Sesuai dengan Lingkup Pendampingan; 2. Membantu Proses Penang...
1. Verifikasi dan Validasi Data Poktan CPCL Dalam Simluhtan; 2. Menyiapkan Juknis dan SOP Penumbuhan dan Pengembangan Korp...
Lanjutan….. PERAN PENYULUH PERTANIAN, MAHASISWA DAN DETA SHARING PENYULUH PERTANIAN 1. Identifikasi dan survey 2. Sosialis...
Lanjutan….. MAHASISWA 1. Identifikasi dan survey 2. Magang/Praktek Kerja (Merdeka Belajar-Kampus Merdeka) 3. Pendampingan ...
Lanjutan….. TIM DETA SERING 1. Mengawal dan mendampingi pelaksanaan kegiatan di lapangan sesuai dengan lingkup pendampinga...
TERIMA KASIH
SISTEM PENYULUHAN PERTANIAN DI LOKASI FOOD ESTATE

Materi kepala badan ppsdm, prof dedi nursyamsi

SISTEM PENYULUHAN PERTANIAN DI LOKASI FOOD ESTATE

  1. 1. SISTEM PENYULUHAN PERTANIAN DI LOKASI FOOD ESTATE Prof. Dr. Ir. Dedi Nursyamsi, M.Agr Kepala Badan PPSDMP, Kementerian Pertanian
  2. 2. 1. PENDAHULUAN 2. FOOD ESTATE BERBASIS KORPORASI PETANI 3. DEMONSTRATION PLOT; 4. PEMBERDAYAAN KOSTRAWIL, KOSTRADA DAN KOSTRATANI 5. PENDAMPINGAN KHUSUS (PENYULUH PERTANIAN, TIM DETASERING DAN MAHASISWA) DAFTAR ISI
  3. 3. u n  Petani: Individual  Kelompoktani: Konvensional  Gapoktan: Belum berskala ekonomi Tujuan Mendorong terbentuknya usahatani skala ekonomi Membentuk organisasi petani berbasis manajemen agribisnis berkarakter perusahaan Peningkatan skala Usahatani, daya saing produk dan menguntungkan Memberikan nilai tambah kepada petani dan usahatani Mendorong para petani untuk berkelompok besar dalam satu manajemen berbasis kawasan pertanian Mempermudah akses permodalan, saprodi, dan pemasaran Meningkatkan posisi tawar, pendapatan dan kesejahteraan petani KEMBAGAAN EKONOMI PETANI  Skala usaha  Berbasis kawasan  Manajemen Bisnis KORPORASI PETANI Swasta Asuransi Perbankan PENDAHULUAN 1
  4. 4. TRANSFORMASI KELEMBAGAAN PETANI MENJADI KORPORASI PETANI POKTAN Gapoktan Bersama KORPORASI PETANI • Struktur Organisasi Sederhana • Kelas Belajar • Wadah Kerjasama • Unit Produksi • Usahatani Skala Kecil • Monokultur • Teknologi Tradisional (manual) • Bersifat on farm (hulu) • Struktur Organisasi Kompleks • Jejaring Usaha • Mitra Bisnis • Diversifikasi Usaha • Usaha pertanian skala besar berbasis klaster • Multi komoditas • Mekanisasi, modernisasi pertanian dan sistem digitalisasi • Integrasi on farm dan off farm • Manajemen corporate dan profesional TRANSFORMASI GAPOKTAN Kelembagaan Petani Kelembagaan Ekonomi Petani (KEP) Manajemen organisasi Manajemen Usahatani
  5. 5. TAHAPAN PEMBENTUKAN KORPORASI Persiapan Pembentukan Gapoktan Bersama Konsolidasi Gapoktan Bersama Pembentukan Korporasi Penguatan Korporasi 1. Sosialisasi Korporasi Petani 2. Penguatan Kelembagaan Poktan dan Gapoktan 3. Peningkatan kapasitas SDM petani dalam rangka merubah mindset, prilaku petani dan managemen pengelolaan usaha pertanian 1. Proses pembentukan & pengenalan bisnis kluster 2. Konsolidasi petani, poktan dan Gapoktan dengan suatu commitment 3. Rembug tani untuk mensepakati pembentukan Gapoktan Bersama 1. Pembentukan Gapoktan Bersama 2. Peningkatan kapasitas SDM pengelola Gapoktan Bersama 3. Penyusunan AD/ADRT Gapoktan Bersama 4. Penyusunan Business Plan Gapoktan Bersama 5. Penyiapan legalitas Gapoktan Bersama 6. Penyiapan modal kerja Gapoktab Bersama 7. Membangun networking Gapoktan Bersama 1. Konsolidasi antar BUMP dengan suatu commitment 2. Menetapkan sistem koordinasi, sharing sumberdaya dan kerjasama bisnis antar Gapoktan Bersama 3. Penyiapan sarana dan prasarana 4. Menetapkan sharing modal untuk pembentukan korporasi petani 1. Penyusunan Business Plan 2. Penyiapan SDM pengelola korporasi petani 3. Penyiapan dokumen korporasi petani 4. Pembentukan korporasi petani 5. Pengurusan perizinan 6. Coaching manajerial dan kewirausahaan 7. Penyiapan modal kerja korporasi petani 1. Implementasi Business Plan 2. Peningkatan kapasitas diversifikasi usaha 3. Penguatan manajemen korporasi petani 4. Perluasan sumber pembiayaan, networking, promosi dan perlindungan usaha Konsolidasi Kelembagaan Petani
  6. 6. Penguatan Kelembagaan Ekonomi Petani yang dikelola secara profesional GAPOKTAN BERSAMA Pengadaan dan Penyaluran Sarana Produksi Jasa Alsintan/UPJA Perbenihan Pengolahan Primer Pemasaran •KOSTRATANI •Pendampingan Usahatani •Penelitian dan Pelatihan •Penguatan Kelembagaan kelompok tani/Gapoktan Berbasis Pemberdayaan Berbasis Bisnis Berbasis Pemberdayaan PETANI BERDAYA SECARA EKONOMI DAN SOSIAL Gapoktan Bersama BUMN (Opsi) Perusda (Opsi) PT Profession al Factory Pengolahan Lanjutan Standardisasi & Quality Control Diversifikasi Produk Pertanian Pengolahan Hasil Sampingan/limbah Promosi dan Pemasaran (Domestik dan ekspor) Mitra Bisnis Strategis Berbasis Bisnis Berbasis Bisnis Berbasis Bisnis KESEJAHTERAAN PETANI Klaster Kawasan BUDIDAYA PERTANIAN NILAI TAMBAH & DA YA SAING • Fasilitasi Pembiayaan • Asuransi Pertanian • Fasilitasi pendukung lainnya Penguatan Kelembagaan Ekonomi Petani yang dikelola secara profesional Gapoktan Bersama BUMN (Opsi) Perusda (Opsi) GAPOKTAN BERSAMA PT Professional Factory Mitra Bisnis Strategis Pengolahan Lanjutan • KOSTRATANI • Pendampingan Usahatani • Penelitian dan Pelatihan • Penguatan Kelembagaan kelompok tani/Gapoktan Pengadaan dan Penyaluran Sarana Produksi MODEL KORPORASI PETANI FOOD ESTATE Lanjutan…..
  7. 7. FOOD ESTATE BERBASIS KORPORASI PETANI 2 Kawasan Kapuas 1 Klaster IV Klaster VI Klaster V Kawasan Kapuas II Klaster VII Klaster VIII PULANG PISAU Sebang au Kuala Kahayan Hilir 239 Ha 178 Ha 1.191 Ha 2.121 Ha SEBANGUN KUALA KAHAYAN HILIR MALIKU PANDIH BATU 1.495 Ha KAHAYAN KUALA 3.945 Ha 895 Ha KAPUAS BARAT 1.986 Ha BASARANG 252 Ha KAPUAS MURUNG 2.604 ha DADAHUP 2.008 ha 1.433 ha 335 ha KAPUAS TIMUR 2.246 ha TAMBAN CATUR 2.358 ha KAPUAS KUALA 1.409 Ha KAPUAS HILIR 760 ha BATAGUH 5.278 ha MANTANGAI 137 ha Klaster II Klaster I Klaster III Kawasan Pulang Pisau PULANG PISAU 10.000 Ha KAPUAS 20.000 ha PENDEKATAN KLASTER DAN KAWASAN DI FE KALTENG
  8. 8. Kementeria n Pertanian STRUKTUR ORGANISASI GAPOKTAN BERSAMA DI KAWASAN FOOD ESTATE KALIMANTAN TENGAH Lanjutan….. Nama Gapoktan Bersama Klaster Kecamatan Khapas Mandiri I Kahayan Kuala, Pandih Batu dan Sebangau Kuala Jaya Sejahtera II Pandih Batu Kahayan Modern III Maliku dan Kahayan Hilir Bataguh Makmur IV Bataguh Tamban Kuala Bersatu V Tamban Catur dan Kapuas Kuala Makmur Bersama VI Kapuas Timur dan Pulau Petak Sangga Lau VII Basarang, Kapuas Barat dan Selat Sepakat Maju Bersama VIII Kapuas Murung dan Dadahup Bendahara Sekretaris Ketua Unit Usaha Informasi dan Teknologi Ketua UnitUsaha Saprotan Ketua UnitUsaha Alsintan Ketua Unit Usaha Pembiayaan Ketua Unit Usaha Pengolahan dan Pemasaran Ketua Dewan Pengawas
  9. 9. FOOD ESTATE HUMBANG HASUNDUTAN Lanjutan….. Ria Bersinar KAWASAN 200 Ha di RIA RIA DEMFARM 15 Ha di RIA RIA DEMFARM 10 Ha di KP GURGUR Zonasi Blok Tanam Lokasi Ria Ria  Blok 1,2,3 : Kawasan Bawang Merah 100 Ha  Blok 4,5 : Kawasan Bawang Putih 50 Ha  Blok 6 : Kawasan Kentang Industri 50 Ha  Blok A : Demfarm 15 Ha (Bawang Merah, Bawang Putih Kentang)
  10. 10. KETUA WAKIL KETUA SEKRETARIS DIVISI SARANA DAN PRASARANA DIVISI PRODUKSI PRODUKSI DAN PASCA PANEN DIVISI PEMASARAN DIVISI PERMODALAN DAN PENGEMBANGAN USAHA DEWAN PENGAWAS STRUKTUR ORGANISASI KELOMPOK USAHA BERSAMA (KUB) DI KAWASAN FOOD ESTATE SUMATERA UTARA BENDAHARA SUBDIV PENGADAAN SUBDIV ALSINTAN SUBDIV PENGOLAHAN LIMBAH DAN DAUR ULANG Lanjutan…..
  11. 11. Dewan Pengawas Ketua Bendahara Sekretaris Ketua Unit Usaha Informasi dan Teknologi Ketua Unit Usaha Saprotan Ketua Unit Usaha Alsintan Ketua Unit Usaha Pembiayaan Ketua Unit Usaha Pengolahan & Pemasaran Penasehat STRUKTUR ORGANISASI GAPOKTAN BERSAMA DI KAWASAN FOOD ESTATE SUMBA TENGAH, NUSA TENGGARA TIMUR Lanjutan….. 1. Gabungan Bersama “Pro Oli Milla Parewa Tana” (kec. Umbu Ratu Nggay Barat) 2. Gapoktan Bersama "Mbarabandja" (kec Mamboro) 3. Gapoktan Bersama "Katiku Tana Selatan“ (kec Katiku Tana Selatan) 4. Gapoktan Bersama “Bangkit Bersama” (kec. Katikutana) 5. Gapoktan Bersama “Lakoka” (kec. Umbu Ratu Nggay)
  12. 12. DEMONSTRASI PLOT 3 5 2 1 Perencanaan Penyiapan dan Pengolahan Lahan Panen 3 4 Penanaman Hasil Demplot
  13. 13. Mengindentifikasi data dan informasi yang dibutuhkan di Kostrada dan Kostratani; Dinas yang melaksanakan urusan pertanian dan dinas yang melaksanakan urusan pangan di provinsi menyediakan data dan informasi sesuai dengan jenis data dan informasi yang dibutuhkan; Memvalidasi dan mendistribusikan data dan informasi dengan menggunakan teknologi informasi AOR dan AWR secara real-time. 01 03 02 KOSTRAWIL PEMBERDAYAAN KOSTRAWIL, KOSTRADA, KOSTRATANI 4
  14. 14. Mengindentifikasi data dan informasi yang dibutuhkan di Kostratani; Dinas yang melaksanakan urusan pertanian dan urusan pangan di kabupaten/kota menyediakan data dan informasi sesuai dengan jenis data dan informasi yang dibutuhkan; Memvalidasi dan mendistribusikan data dan informasi dengan menggunakan teknologi informasi AOR dan AWR secara real-time. r 01 03 02 KOSTRATADA Lanjutan…..
  15. 15. Mengindentifikasi dan memvalidasi data dan informasi yang dibutuhkan oleh pelaku utama dan pelaku usaha, kemudian mendistribusikan dengan menggunakan teknologi informasi ke Kostrada, Kostrawil dan Kostratanas secara real-time; Balai Penyuluhan Pertanian (BPP) sebagai Sekretaris Kostratani menyediakan data dan informasi sesuai dengan jenis data dan informasi yang dibutuhkan pelaku utama dan pelaku usaha sekaligus mendistribusikan dengan menggunakan teknologi informasi ke Kostrada, Kostrawil dan Kostratanas secara real-time Mekanisme Penyediaan Data dan Infomasi seperti pada Diagram Berikut 01 03 02 KOSTRATANI Lanjutan…..
  16. 16. Pusat Pengembangan Jejaring Kemitraan Pusat Data Dan Informasi PERAN KOSTRATANI Lanjutan….. Pusat Gerakan Pembangunan Pertanian Pusat Pembelajaran Pusat Konsultasi Agribisnis
  17. 17. Peran Penyuluh Pertanian dalam Kostratani A 01 04 03 02 Percepatan Pencapaian Target Program dan Kegiatan Pembangunan Pertanlan Ketersediaan Benih, Pupuk, Alsintan, Teknologi, Pembiayaan, Pangan, Inforrnasi Harga Percepatan Pelaksanaan Program Dan Kegiatan Pembangunan Pertanian Monitoring, Evaluasi dan Pelaporan Program dan Kegiatan Pembangunan Pertanian Yang Intensif Lanjutan…..
  18. 18. Kolaborasi Penyuluh Pertanian dan Petugas Teknis Fungsional Lainnya B Melaksanakan Tugas yang Jelas dan Bertanggungjawab di Wilayah Kecamatan yang Disupervisi oleh Tim Pokja Kecamatan Melakukan Monitoring, Evaluasi, dan Pelaporan dalam Pelaksanaan Program dan Kegiatan di Kecamatan Lanjutan…..
  19. 19. Tahapan kegiatan penumbuhan dan pengembangan korporasi petani: 19 Kegiatan Materi Pendampingan bisnis Materi Pendampingan keorganisasian Tahap PENUMBUHAN: 1. Persiapan Identifikasi potensi dan masalah agribisnis Identifikasi dan mapping SDM dan stakeholders 2. Konsolidasi petani dan usahatani Konsolidasi usahatani (waktu tanam, varietas, teknologi on farm, dll) Konsolidasi petani 3. Perancangan korporasi Merancang struktur usaha Merancang badan usaha dan struktur korporasi (bidang usaha tiap korporasi/gapoktan bersama, dll) 4. Penyusunan model bisnis Menyusun bisnis plan tiap korporasi/gapoktan bersama Menyusun dukungan administrasi dan manajemen usaha 5. Pembentukan kelembagaan usaha Memulai usaha (secara terbatas) Penetapan jenis badan usaha Tahap PENGEMBANGAN: 6. Penguatan bisnis Optimalisasi sumber pembiayaan berupa diversifikasi usaha dan promosi usaha Penguatan manajemen internal Gapoktan Bersama 7. Pemandirian korporasi Penguatan manajemen bisnis Penguatan manajemen internal dan ekternal PENDAMPINGAN KHUSUS 5
  20. 20. 1. Mengawal dan Mendampingi Pelaksanaan Kegiatan di Lapangan Sesuai dengan Lingkup Pendampingan; 2. Membantu Proses Penanganan Masalah di Lapangan; 3. Melakukan Konsultasi dengan Tim Pelaksana Teknis; 4. Melakukan Sosialisasi dan Advokasi Program FE kepada Petani, Tokoh Masyarakat, dan Pelaku Bisnis Pertanian setempat. Lanjutan….. TUGAS POKOK DAN FUNGSI PENDAMPING FOOD ESTATE 5. Dalam Rangka Monitoring dan Penyelesaian Masalah Mengadakan Pertemuan Rutin (tentativ) 2 minggu sekali dengan BPP dan Pertemuan Harian dan Penyuluh Pertanian; 6. Melaporkan Capaian Kegiatan Harian
  21. 21. 1. Verifikasi dan Validasi Data Poktan CPCL Dalam Simluhtan; 2. Menyiapkan Juknis dan SOP Penumbuhan dan Pengembangan Korporasi Petani; 3. Sosialisasi Penumbuhan dan Pengembangan Korporasi Petani; 4. Pendampingan Dalam Penyusunan SK Pengukuhan Gapoktan Bersama; 5. Pendampingan Dalam Penyusunan AD ART Gapoktan Bersama; 6. Pendampingan Penguatan Gapoktan Bersama; 7. Pendampingan Dalam Perencanaan Bisnis untuk Gapoktan Bersama; 8. Pendampingan Pembentukan PT (Offtaker/ Investor dalam Kerjasama) 9. Pendampingan Dalam Menyiapkan Kelengkapan/Administrasi Pembentukan dan Penetapan PT. Lanjutan….. PERAN KOORDINATOR KELEMBAGAAN PETANI DI FOOD ESTATE
  22. 22. Lanjutan….. PERAN PENYULUH PERTANIAN, MAHASISWA DAN DETA SHARING PENYULUH PERTANIAN 1. Identifikasi dan survey 2. Sosialisasi Food Estate 3. Pemagangan 4. Pengawalan dan Pendampingan Penyuluh 5. Penumbuhan Korporasi
  23. 23. Lanjutan….. MAHASISWA 1. Identifikasi dan survey 2. Magang/Praktek Kerja (Merdeka Belajar-Kampus Merdeka) 3. Pendampingan teknis on farm dan off farm 4. Terbantunya stakeholder dalam mengembangkan kemitraan untuk korporasi petani
  24. 24. Lanjutan….. TIM DETA SERING 1. Mengawal dan mendampingi pelaksanaan kegiatan di lapangan sesuai dengan lingkup pendampingan 2. Membantu proses penanganan masalah di lapangan 3. Melakukan konsultasi dengan Tim Pelaksana Teknis apabila diperlukan 4. Melakukan sosialisasi dan advokasi program Food Estate kepada petani, tokoh masyarakat, dan pelaku
  25. 25. TERIMA KASIH

