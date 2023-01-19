Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Nayyab Mir 1922110025.pdf

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Government Post Graduate College for Women Gulberg II,Lahore Submitted To:- Ma’am Urwa warsi Submitted By:- Nayyab Mir Rol...
ELEMENTS OF VISUAL PERCEPTION :- The field of digital image processing is constructed on the foundation of mathematical an...
Structure of Human Eye:- The structures and capabilities of the eyes are complex. every eye continuously adjusts the quant...
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
computing standards.pdf
computing standards.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

income statement and journal .pdf
NayyabMirTahir
DIP NOTES T1.pdf
NayyabMirTahir
accrual examples .pdf
NayyabMirTahir
Lecture 1 FA.pdf
NayyabMirTahir
pdf (5) (1).pdf
NayyabMirTahir
Loading.. (1)-1.pdf
NayyabMirTahir
Data Types & Objects .pptx
NayyabMirTahir
scope rules.pptx
NayyabMirTahir
1 of 6 Ad

Nayyab Mir 1922110025.pdf

Jan. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

This is the assignment of human eye structure in DIP(Digital Image Processing).

This is the assignment of human eye structure in DIP(Digital Image Processing).

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

computing standards.pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
8 slides
Statement of Cash Flows - CR.pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
24 slides
Spatial filters.pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
6 slides
accounting (1).pptx
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
6 slides
OOAD t1 short questions.pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
24 slides
AI week 2.pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
20 slides
past papers solved.pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
7 slides
Lecture 1 FA.docx
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
7 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from NayyabMirTahir (20)

income statement and journal .pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
DIP NOTES T1.pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
accrual examples .pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
Lecture 1 FA.pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
pdf (5) (1).pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
Loading.. (1)-1.pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
Data Types & Objects .pptx
NayyabMirTahir
7 views
scope rules.pptx
NayyabMirTahir
8 views
RMMM
NayyabMirTahir
348 views
Project management concepts
NayyabMirTahir
105 views
Software Testing Strategies
NayyabMirTahir
136 views
Theorybased questions of os past papers
NayyabMirTahir
76 views
Semaphores in os
NayyabMirTahir
78 views
Os notes
NayyabMirTahir
84 views
Past papers ccn
NayyabMirTahir
76 views
Differential equation past papers (1)
NayyabMirTahir
63 views
Software configuration management
NayyabMirTahir
73 views
Week 13 part(2)
NayyabMirTahir
59 views
Week13
NayyabMirTahir
63 views
Risk management
NayyabMirTahir
50 views
income statement and journal .pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
6 slides
DIP NOTES T1.pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
23 slides
accrual examples .pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
4 slides
Lecture 1 FA.pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
7 slides
pdf (5) (1).pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
10 slides
Loading.. (1)-1.pdf
NayyabMirTahir
0 views
2 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Reliability Evaluation of a Radial Feeder with the Placement of Both Shunt Ca...
IRJET Journal
0 views
Application of Vetiver Grass Technology for Dump slope stabilization and Effl...
IRJET Journal
0 views
DETERMINATION OF STRENGTH OF SOIL ANDIT’S STABILITY USING ULTRASONIC PULSE VE...
IRJET Journal
0 views
Achievements.pptx
KumarShubham771183
0 views
Growth of Nano Scale and Optical Properties of Indium Oxide Thin Films
IRJET Journal
0 views
CFD BASED ANALYSIS OF VORTEX SHEDDING IN NEAR WAKE OF HEXAGONAL CYLINDER
IRJET Journal
0 views
AWARENESS OF PLANT DISEASES AND THEIR IDENTIFICATION
IRJET Journal
0 views
Study on Temperature Effect and Molar Concentration Parameter for Green Concrete
IRJET Journal
0 views
Using Deep Learning and Transfer Learning for Pneumonia Detection
IRJET Journal
0 views
Mathematical Tools for the Analysis of Periodic and Aperiodic Grid Signals
IRJET Journal
0 views
Review Paper on Two Way Communication System with Binary Code Medium for Peop...
IRJET Journal
0 views
BIG MART SALES PREDICTION USING MACHINE LEARNING
IRJET Journal
0 views
A REVIEW: DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT OF INTEGRATED 2 & 3- WHEELER ELECTRIC VEHICLE
IRJET Journal
0 views
PARKINSON DISEASE PROGNOSIS
IRJET Journal
0 views
Using LoRa Technology to Monitor and Control Sensors in Greenhouse
IRJET Journal
0 views
Logo Detection Using AI ML
IRJET Journal
0 views
Automatic Text Classification Of News Blog using Machine Learning
IRJET Journal
0 views
Indium Oxide Nano Particle Preparation and Characterization using Laser Ablat...
IRJET Journal
0 views
Effect on Performance & Emission Characteristics on Di Diesel Engine using bi...
IRJET Journal
0 views
POWER LINE COMMUNICATION APPLICATIONS FOR SMART GRIDS
IRJET Journal
0 views
Reliability Evaluation of a Radial Feeder with the Placement of Both Shunt Ca...
IRJET Journal
0 views
7 slides
Application of Vetiver Grass Technology for Dump slope stabilization and Effl...
IRJET Journal
0 views
8 slides
DETERMINATION OF STRENGTH OF SOIL ANDIT’S STABILITY USING ULTRASONIC PULSE VE...
IRJET Journal
0 views
8 slides
Achievements.pptx
KumarShubham771183
0 views
9 slides
Growth of Nano Scale and Optical Properties of Indium Oxide Thin Films
IRJET Journal
0 views
5 slides
CFD BASED ANALYSIS OF VORTEX SHEDDING IN NEAR WAKE OF HEXAGONAL CYLINDER
IRJET Journal
0 views
7 slides
Advertisement

Nayyab Mir 1922110025.pdf

  1. 1. Government Post Graduate College for Women Gulberg II,Lahore Submitted To:- Ma’am Urwa warsi Submitted By:- Nayyab Mir Roll Number:- 1922110025 Session:- 2019-2023 Semester:- 7 Department:- Computer Science Assignment:- Digital Image Processing Topic:- Human Eye Structure According to DIP Submission Date:- 23-September 2022
  2. 2. ELEMENTS OF VISUAL PERCEPTION :- The field of digital image processing is constructed on the foundation of mathematical and probabilistic system, but human instinct and evaluation play th e principle function to make the selection between various techniques, and the choice or selection is basically made on subjective, visible decisions. Human Eye Structure:- The human eye is a barely asymmetrical sphere with a median diameter of the period of 20mm to 25mm. It has a quantity of approximately 6.5cc. the attention is just like a digital camera. The outside object is seen as the digital camera take the photo of any item. light enters the eye via a small hollow called the scholar, a black looking aperture having the high-quality of contraction of eye when exposed to vivid mild and is targeted on the retina which is sort of a digicam movie. Human intuition and analysis play a central position inside the desire of picture processing strategies, based on subjective and visual judgments. So, it is important to apprehend how human and electronic imaging gadgets evaluate in terms of resolution and ability to conform to modifications in illumination.
  3. 3. Structure of Human Eye:- The structures and capabilities of the eyes are complex. every eye continuously adjusts the quantity of mild it permits, makes a speciality of items near and a ways, and produces non-stop photos which are immediately transmitted to the brain. Orbit:- The orbit is the bony cavity that contains the eyeball, muscle groups, nerves, and blood vessels, as well as the systems that produce and drain tears. each orbit is a pear-formed shape this is fashioned with the aid of several bones. Sclera:- The outer protecting of the eyeball consists of a distinctly tough,
  4. 4. white layer called the sclera (or white of the attention). near the the front of the attention, in the area covered through the eyelids, the sclera is protected via a skinny, obvious membrane (conjunctiva), which runs to the threshold of the cornea. The conjunctiva additionally covers the moist back surface of the eyelids and eyeballs. Cornea:- Light enters the eye thru the cornea, the clean, curved layer in front of the iris and pupil. The cornea serves as a shielding covering for the front of the eye and also allows recognition light at the retina in the back of the attention. After passing via the cornea, mild travels via the student (the black dot in the center of the attention). Iris:- The iris—the circular, coloured place of the eye that surrounds the student—controls the amount of light that enters the eye. The iris permits greater mild into the attention (enlarging or dilating student) while the surroundings is darkish and allows m uch less light into the attention (shrinking or constricting the scholar) while the surroundings is brilliant. as a result, the pupil dilates and constricts just like the aperture of a digital camera lens as the amount of mild in the instantaneous surroundings changes. the scale of the student is managed by way of the motion of the pupillary sphincter muscle and dilator muscle. Ciliary Body:- Behind the iris sits the lens. through changing its form, the lens focuses light onto the retina. via the movement of small muscular tissues (referred to as the ciliary muscle mass), the lens turns into thicker to focus on close by objects and thinner to cognizance on distant gadgets.
  5. 5. Retina:- The retina incorporates the cells that sense mild (photoreceptors) and the blood vessels that nourish them. Macula:- The most sensitive a part of the retina is a small vicinity referred to as the macula, which has tens of millions of tightly packed photoreceptors (the kind called cones). The excessive density of cones within the macula makes the visible image distinctive, just as a excessive resolution virtual camera has greater megapixels. Image Formation in eye:-  Within the human eye, the distance among the lens and the retina (imaging location) is fixed.  The focal period needed to reap right focus is obtained with the aid of varying the shape of the lens.  The gap between the center of the lens and the retina alongside the visual axis is about 17mm.  The range of focal lengths is approximately 14mm to 17mm.  The retinal photo is targeted typically on the vicinity of the fovea. notion then takes location via the relative excitation of mild receptors. Brightness Adaption & Discrimination:-
  6. 6.  The range of light depth tiers to which the human visible gadget can adapt is full-size – at the order of 1010.  Subjective brightness (intensity as perceived with the aid of human visible gadget) is a logarithmic function of the light depth incident on the attention.  The human visible gadget can not perform over the range simultaneously. instead, it accomplishes this huge variation by way of changing its overall sensitivity. this is known as brightness model.  For any given set of situations, the modern- day sensitivity degree of the visual device is referred to as the brightness version stage.

×