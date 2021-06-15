Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Nayme Colque Aserico MERCADOTECNIA III Mgr: José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos “MORIR ANTES QUE ...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Nayme Colque Aserico MERCADOTECNIA III Mgr: José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos “MORIR ANTES QUE ...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Nayme Colque Aserico MERCADOTECNIA III Mgr: José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos “MORIR ANTES QUE ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
28 views
Jun. 15, 2021

Presupuesto para la umss del departamento de cochabamaba

en el presupuesto de la umss no ay ingresos lo suficientemente que cubra a todo lo necesitado

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presupuesto para la umss del departamento de cochabamaba

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Nayme Colque Aserico MERCADOTECNIA III Mgr: José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” PRESUPUESTO PARA LA UMSS DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE COCHABAMABA “Nosotros mismos ser el cambio que deseamos ver en el mundo” (Gandhi) 1.INTRODUCCION En los próximos años, la UMSS necesita adaptarse a los nuevos cambios sociales, económicos, culturales y políticos que se están produciendo en un mundo globalizado, donde los nuevos procesos cambian el escenario de manera dinámica. Estos cambios, que también repercuten en nuestra Universidad, están relacionados con la incorporación de las nuevas tecnologías de la información en el desarrollo de las actividades académicas, la creciente competencia por los recursos naturales y económicos, la rendición de cuentas a la sociedad, las nuevas demandas sociales y económicas. La configuración del espacio plurinacional de Enseñanza Superior dará lugar a que la universidad y todas sus unidades académicas afronten una serie de retos con perspectiva de futuro. Los cambios demográficos, las nuevas titulaciones, la multiplicación de las universidades privadas, las nuevas demandas sociales sobre formación continua, vinculada a la investigación, son las presiones más importantes a las que se ve sometida la universidad; por tanto, hay necesidad de dar una respuesta científica a todos y cada uno de estos factores. Esta transformación es muy difícil de llevar a cabo si no se dispone de una visión de futuro, hacia donde se quiere encaminar a la Universidad.1 La respuesta a esta situación es la elaboración de un Plan de Desarrollo, con la participación de la comunidad universitaria constituida por docentes, investigadores, estudiantes y administrativos; permitiendo así implantar un sistema de calidad que posibilite mejorar las condiciones internas y preparar nuestra Universidad para afrontar dichos cambios. También, se debe mencionar que ya no es suficiente solo la formación de profesionales con título de gra-do para atender las demandas regionales y nación-ales; por el contrario, existe la necesidad de contar con profesionales especializados en determinados sectores, como: telecomunicaciones, agro-industria, hidrocarburos, no metálicos, siderurgia, sector social, educación y salud, etc., que plantean el desafío para nuestra Universidad en términos de la integración de las actividades académicas del pregrado con las de posgrado y la investigación. Estos desafíos, como otros, son abordados con líneas estratégicas, objetivos estratégicos, objetivos operativos y acciones sistematizadas en el presente Plan de Desarrollo. El presente documento se enmarca en lo dispuesto por la Constitución Política del Estado que, en sus artículos 92 y 93, otorga la autonomía y la financiación suficientes a las universidades públicas. El marco normativo es el Estatuto Orgánico de la Universidad y los reglamentos que se desprenden de él. Asimismo, está en concordancia con los lineamientos establecidos en el Sistema de Planificación del Sistema de la Universidad Boliviana. Los costos y los sistemas contables. Contabilidad de costos. Vinculación y distinción con la contabilidad patrimonial y gerencial. Los lineamientos están elaborados con base en la Ley 1178 (SAFCO), DS 181 (SABS Compilado), R.R. 256/10(RE-SABS UMSS), Resolución Ministerial Nº 262, de 15 de julio de 2009, que aprueba los Modelos de Documentos Base de Contratación y Estatuto Orgánico de la Universidad Mayor
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Nayme Colque Aserico MERCADOTECNIA III Mgr: José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” de San Simón(R.R. 456/15, R.R 457/14 etc.).El mismo puede ser modificado parcial o totalmente según la modificación o implementación de nueva reglamentación promulgada por el Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas Públicas o la actualización de los reglamentos de la UMSS por el órgano Rector 2.DESARROLLO 2.1 UMSS destina 80% de su presupuesto al pago de salarios El Rector no acudió ante la Asamblea para informar del manejo económico en la universidad. Más del 80% del presupuesto de la Universidad Mayor de San Simón (UMSS), equivalentes a poco más de 48.5 millones de bolivianos, se destina al pago de sueldos y salarios del personal de planta, informó ayer el rector Juan Ríos del Prado. El dato fue proporcionado para explicar que el déficit que enfrenta la UMSS se debe a la caída de ingresos por coparticipación tributaria y no a las nuevas contrataciones en su gestión, como lo señalan desde varios frentes. Ríos debía acudir ayer a la Asamblea Legislativa Departamental (ALD) que, a instancias de la asambleísta Lizeth Beramendi, lo convocó a responder un cuestionario sobre la distribución del presupuesto, cuántos nuevos funcionarios fueron contratados en los últimos cinco años y bajo qué modalidades y procedimientos, entre otros cuestionamientos. Mediante una nota, se excusó aduciendo que, si bien tiene disposición personal, podría ser observado por el Consejo Universitario; también dijo que la autonomía universitaria no se lo permite y, además, la Constitución establece que las universidades públicas rinden cuentas a la Contraloría, a la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional y al Ejecutivo. Beramendi anunció que se le enviará otra nota reiterativa. De no acudir, dijo que presentará una denuncia por incumplimiento de deberes “porque todo funcionario público debe rendir cuentas” y añadió que la autonomía no es óbice, puesto que se solo se refiere a la administración académica. Según la asambleísta, en los últimos dos años, Ríos propició más de 400 nuevas contrataciones con visos de irregularidades. El Rector señaló que en su gestión contrató 255 personas, todas del área administrativa (entre guardias, personal de limpieza, periodistas, camarógrafos y otros), cuyos sueldos suman 14.2 millones de bolivianos anuales. Dividido entre 12 meses, y sumando aguinaldo y finiquitos, suponen algo menos de 1 millón de bolivianos que representa el 2% de la planilla del personal de planta. “De eso hace escarnio la señora Beramendi”.1 Explicó que no puede dejar de contratar ese personal porque sus funciones son de necesidad permanente y recurrente. Informó que la UMSS prepara un informe de más de cinco tomos sobre su situación financiera, que será enviado a todas las instancias de control, incluida la Contraloría para su análisis.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Nayme Colque Aserico MERCADOTECNIA III Mgr: José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” MAYOR POBLACIÓN Ríos justificó las contrataciones recordando que, al inicio de su primera gestión (en 2007), había poco más de 50.000 estudiantes y aproximadamente 1.300 docentes. Para noviembre de 2016, la población estudiantil llegó a 80.000 personas. También dijo que hubo crecimiento en infraestructura y puso como ejemplo a las Facultades de Humanidades y Arquitectura, que de tener un edificio ahora tienen dos a tres.3 El plantel docente también tuvo que ampliarse. De 1.300 maestros en 2007 subió a casi 2.000 este año. 2.2. Cochabamba, 31 ene 2020 (ATB Digital) El rector de la Universidad Mayor de San Simón (UMSS), Juan Ríos, señaló que el presupuesto asignado por el gobierno de Jeanine Áñez no alcanzaría ni para cubrir el pago de sueldos y salarios. Además, mencionó que el 2019 percibían Bs 40 millones y que ahora sólo reciben Bs 26 millones. La autoridad manifestó que espera una solución por parte del Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas.4 3.REFENCIAS 1. https://n9.cl/iqb3 2. https://n9.cl/tjf8j 3. https://n9.cl/wb10 4. https://n9.cl/5hfly 4.CONCLUCION El presupuesto debe incluir los posibles ingresos, compromisos y gastos relacionados con las actividades específicas que figuran en la programación anual de operaciones. El presupuesto de gastos detallará minuciosamente los programas y se clasificará por objeto del gasto 5.VIDEOS https://n9.cl/7yr3h Comentario: Para la umss falta presupuesto para la mantención de infraestructura y para los sueldos del personal ya que esto afecta mucho a los estudiantes y docentes. Comentario: Indicó en Cochabamba que se realizará una reunión con el viceministro de Presupuesto y Contabilidad Fiscal, Jaime Durán, para la asignación de un mayor presupuesto para la universidad. Asimismo, amenazó con realizar medidas de presión si es que la respuesta es negativa.

×