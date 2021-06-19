Successfully reported this slideshow.
principios de la comunicación oral, oratoria, dicción y estrategias de exposición

  1. 1. COMUNICACIÒN Nayleth Juliana Rodríguez Hernández C.I 27.777.103 Ing. Diseño Industrial
  2. 2. Comunicación Oral Los humanos a diferencia del resto de los seres vivos tenemos como cualidad la capacidad de poder expresarnos a través de palabras. Por tanto es un acto que se da entre dos o mas personas conocidas como comunicador y receptor. Los cuales establecen un mensaje como medio de comunicación a través de un canal, en este caso el verbal. El tener una buena comunicación con las personas que se desarrollan en nuestro entorno, permite el respeto, comprensión y éxito que puede tener un individuo a nivel personal, pues se puede desenvolver con naturalidad en medios empresariales lo cual permite que sea un postulante perfecto en puestos exclusivos de trabajo.
  3. 3. Cómo Tener una Buena Comunicación Oral Aprender a controlar nuestras expresiones corporales y transmitir seguridad Centrar nuestra concentración en los ojos de la persona o grupo de ellos con los que se esta llevando a cabo el acto de comunicar Ordenar nuestras ideas antes de hablar Tener siempre presente la importancia que tiene el punto de vista de los demás, por tanto tenemos que estar abiertos a criticas constructivas Tener una buena presentación personal ya que eso permite que la audiencia se sienta atraída por el tema que vamos a tratar
  4. 4. Por tanto, se debe concebir que es de vital importancia poseer información completa de lo que se esta hablando, así no se este seguro del tema. Ya que se considera mas viable intervenir en asuntos poco conocidos y no quedar por fuera de una comunicación por tener poco conocimiento o inseguridad. La comunicación tanto oral como escrita es vital en el desarrollo del ser humano, ya que gracias a ella se expresan emociones, sentimientos, deseos, metas, necesidades y demás. Es por ello que el hacer uso adecuado de las reglas literarias y emplear las palabras correctas facilita la comprensión de todo aquello que deseamos transmitir. Teniendo en consideración que las palabras son aquellos argumentos presentados en forma de oración que permiten dar vida a lo que conocemos como comunicación.
  5. 5. Introducir la idea principal del tema antes de desarrollarlo Estructurar las ideas de acuerdo al nivel de importancia Utilizar palabras fácil de entender y conocidas por los receptores Principios de la Comunicación Oral Hacer énfasis en los puntos mas importantes para centrar la atención es ese elemento
  6. 6. Exposición Es un recurso ampliamente utilizado por docentes o alumnos para exponer ideas a un publico en especifico. Y permite la interacción directa de los oyentes sobre aspectos que consideran relevantes Su estructura se basa en la preparación previa del tema a tratar para tener un dominio de este y evitar muletillas o el olvido de la información, cuenta con una presentación del orador e introducción al tema para alertar al aula de lo que hablará Una vez comenzada la exposición se aplican procesos de evaluación en donde se determina por parte de los oyentes si la información recibida es certera e importante. Permitiendo la intervención de estos a manera de realizar interrogantes En este proceso usualmente se utilizan materiales de apoyo como presentaciones power point o laminas representativas con imágenes y texto referente al tema que facilite recordar de manera rápido aspectos que pueden ser pasados por alto al momento de exponer
  7. 7. Oratoria Es la capacidad de expresarnos de manera espontanea frente a un público considerable y poder convencer con nuestros argumentos a los espectadores influyendo incluso en su forma de pensar por medio de la utilización de palabras que logren persuadir sus propias opiniones. Tipos Social Pedagógica Forense Persuasiva Religiosa dentro de una empresa Cada una de ellas tiene como finalidad modificar o influir de manera positiva en los conocimientos de los oyentes. Consiguiendo la atención del publico mediante un discurso presentado con claridad,
  8. 8. Dicción
  9. 9. QUÉ ES? Hace referencia a la buena pronunciación que puede manejar una persona al momento de expresarse. De igual forma promueve la capacidad de poder formar las oraciones de manera correcta para que sea entendido el mensaje. El tener una buena dicción permite saber manejar nuestra forma de hablar y poder expresarnos con claridad y precisión
  10. 10. Vicios Son formas incorrectas en la construcción o empleo inadecuado del lenguaje lo cual dificulta el proceso de comunicación Posibles errores: Uso excesivo de Extranjerismo Errores gramaticales Sonidos disonantes Repetición de las mismas vocales Doble interpretación de las palabras Uso repetitivo de las mismas palabras Estos errores expresan deficiencia en el lenguaje y dificultan la interpretación correcta de las palabras.
  11. 11. Cómo mejorar la Dicción? Son aspectos comúnmente vistos pues se producen en algunas ocasiones por la falta de conocimiento gramatical. Sin embargos, existen casos en los cuales el estado de animo, el control de los nervios, vocalización y falta de seguridad personal se ven reflejados directamente en la forma de expresarnos. Es por ellos que el primer paso para mejorar nuestra dicción es determinar cual de estos factores se aplican en cada uno de nosotros
  12. 12. Pasos a Seguir Recurrir a especiales como Logopedas o expertos en comunicación que nos orienten en como mejorar nuestros vicios, permitirá que evolucionemos y nos preparemos para futuras entrevistas o exposiciones en donde tenemos que aprender a manejar nuestras emociones y pronunciación para dar siempre una buena impresión Hablar con una velocidad adecuada Intentar vocalizar Controlar la respiración No olvidar que el lenguaje no verbal también forma parte de la comunicación

