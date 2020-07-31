VALORES DE LOS NIÑOS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ser honesto significa, pues, decidir que vamos a conducirnos con rectitud, justicia y honradez frente a los desafíos que n...
¿POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE EL VALOR DE LA HONESTIDAD? Porque este valor nos hace mejores como personas, nos permite estar en p...
LEALTAD Lealtad es la unión del respeto, la comprensión, la confianza, la sinceridad y el compromiso, valores que suelen i...
¿POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE EL VALOR DE LA LEALTAD? Sencillamente porque hemos constatado que es una persona firme en sus afect...
GRATITUD Es un sentimiento de aprecio y valoración por las acciones que otros hacen a favor nuestro. El aprender a dar las...
Es importante porque un niño que sabe -y le nace- dar las gracias suele ser:  Más paciente y tolerante con los otros niño...
Es luchar por las cosas que se quieren conseguir en la sociedad, es una cualidad muy positiva de las personas. El esfuerzo...
¿POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE EL VALOR DEL ESFUERZO? Es importante porque esforzarse es poner toda nuestra energía en la tarea qu...
PACIENCIA Es una virtud consistente en soportar con resignación infortunios, trabajos, ofensas, etcétera, sin lamentarse. ...
¿POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE EL VALOR DE LA PACIENCIA? Es importante porque de esta manera el niño sabe esperar su turno en la f...
¿POR QUÉ SON IMPORTANTES LOS VALORES EN LOS NIÑOS? Debemos educar a los niños desde pequeños en valores para lograr que el...
Los 5 principales valores para la educación de los niños.

  FACULTAD DE LA EDUCACIÓN, EL ARTE Y LA COMUNICACIÓN
CARRERA EDUCACIÓN INICIAL
Nombre: Nayely Jiménez Macas
Fecha: 02 de agosto del 2020
Docente: Bernardino Acaro
EDUCACIÓN EN VALORES
  3. 3. Ser honesto significa, pues, decidir que vamos a conducirnos con rectitud, justicia y honradez frente a los desafíos que nos plantea la realidad; quiere decir que no vamos a mentir, robar, engañar o hacer trampa, aun cuando esto nos pueda producir algún beneficio. HONESTIDAD
  4. 4. ¿POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE EL VALOR DE LA HONESTIDAD? Porque este valor nos hace mejores como personas, nos permite estar en paz con su conciencia y los convierte en individuos confiables e íntegros ante los demás y ante sí mismos. El filósofo alemán Immanuel Kant, quien era un hombre de una gran honestidad personal, consideraba que este valor no sólo podía hacernos felices, sino que también permitía que la sociedad funcionara correctamente. “No hay mejor política que la honradez”, decía.
  5. 5. LEALTAD Lealtad es la unión del respeto, la comprensión, la confianza, la sinceridad y el compromiso, valores que suelen ir unidos y que son fundamentales a la hora de relacionarse con los demás. La lealtad va un paso más allá de la amistad. Lealtad por unos ideales, por un club deportivo, por un animal, por una religión, etc. Bien sea formar parte de una hermandad religiosa, de un equipo de fútbol o de una comunidad ecologista, hay que educar a nuestro hijo en respetar los valores de una institución o de una causa concreta. Hacerle ver que hay que remar todos en la misma dirección, pese a que a veces no le guste algo. Hacer algo por alguien o algo que amen es parte del significado de la lealtad, Y LO MÁS IMPORTANTE SER LEAL A UNO MISMO.
  6. 6. ¿POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE EL VALOR DE LA LEALTAD? Sencillamente porque hemos constatado que es una persona firme en sus afectos e ideas y porque sobre todo ,no nos engaña en ningún aspecto o circunstancia. Actúa con sinceridad y sabemos a ciencia cierta que nunca será capaz de engañarnos. Hemos aprendido en la vida que siempre una persona leal mira de frente a su interlocutor, siempre habla mirándonos a los ojos. Entonces si una persona es leal tiene amigos verdaderos se gana la confianza rápidamente y es una persona que es muy valorada por todos.
  7. 7. GRATITUD Es un sentimiento de aprecio y valoración por las acciones que otros hacen a favor nuestro. El aprender a dar las gracias o agradecer entrega bienestar y reconocimiento a los niños. Como todos los demás valores, se enseña a dar las gracias con el ejemplo, modelando para los niños nuestras propias acciones de agradecer.
  8. 8. Es importante porque un niño que sabe -y le nace- dar las gracias suele ser:  Más paciente y tolerante con los otros niños y adultos que le rodea.  Altruista, bondadoso y empático con sus semejantes.  Más generoso, lo que se traduce en mejores habilidades de relación.  Optimista y positivo. Diversos estudios han comprobado que el agradecimiento protege contra el estrés, fortalece la estima propia y fomenta el éxito personal y profesional.
  9. 9. Es luchar por las cosas que se quieren conseguir en la sociedad, es una cualidad muy positiva de las personas. El esfuerzo se puede definir como la voluntad, la fuerza física o las ganas para lograr un fin que se persigue pese a las dificultades que se encuentran en el camino. Es un concepto opuesto a la resignación. Cuando inculcamos el valor del esfuerzo a nuestros hijos estamos también transmitiéndoles otros valores muy importantes de la formación humana. Estos valores son la disciplina, la colaboración, la perseverancia, el control y la fortaleza. ESFUERZO
  10. 10. ¿POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE EL VALOR DEL ESFUERZO? Es importante porque esforzarse es poner toda nuestra energía en la tarea que estamos realizando con el fin de llevarla a buen término. Cabe recalcar que todo lo que vale la pena en la vida requiere esfuerzo, además que todo esfuerzo siempre tiene su recompensa tarde o temprano. Por ello es importante trasmitir, esencialmente a niños y jóvenes, lo positivo a empeñarse y vincularse con la tarea iniciada.
  11. 11. PACIENCIA Es una virtud consistente en soportar con resignación infortunios, trabajos, ofensas, etcétera, sin lamentarse. La palabra paciencia es de origen latín, proviene del verbo “pati” que significa “sufrir”, por lo tanto, la paciencia se ve reflejada cuando una persona soporta en silencio situaciones desagradables. La capacidad de padecer o soportar algo sin alterarse, también la capacidad para hacer cosas pesadas o minuciosas, o la facultad de saber esperar cuando algo se desea mucho.
  12. 12. ¿POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE EL VALOR DE LA PACIENCIA? Es importante porque de esta manera el niño sabe esperar su turno en la fila, su turno en el juego, saber escuchar al adulto, contestar a las preguntas del maestro en el momento que le corresponde, etc. Para que el niño sepa mantener la calma durante situaciones estresantes, situaciones a las que va a tener que enfrentarse durante toda su vida. la gente paciente suele tener menos episodios de depresión y que tienden a experimentar más sensaciones positivas, a diferencia de sus contrapartes, a quienes les salen canas verdes con solo hacer una fila..
  13. 13. ¿POR QUÉ SON IMPORTANTES LOS VALORES EN LOS NIÑOS? Debemos educar a los niños desde pequeños en valores para lograr que ellos sean mejores personas. El valor es todo bien encerrado en las cosas, descubierto con mi inteligencia, deseado y querido por mi voluntad. Los valores dignifican y acompañan la existencia de cualquier ser humano. El valor, por tanto, es la convicción razonada y firme de que algo es bueno o malo y de que nos conviene más o menos. Los valores reflejan la personalidad de los individuos y son la expresión del tono moral, cultural, afectivo y social marcado por la familia, la escuela, las instituciones y la sociedad en que nos ha tocado vivir. Cada día se hace indispensable una educación en valores dado que nos encontramos inmersos en una sociedad continuamente cambiante que en ocasiones nos hace olvidar aspectos como valorarnos a nosotros mismos, la tolerancia, o la colaboración.

