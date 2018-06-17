San sebastian

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Comida típica
Vestimenta
Aplicaciones informaticas

Published in: Education
  1. 1.  Zinacatepec es un topónimo de origen náhuatl, que proviene de las palabras tzinácatl=murciélago; tépetl=cerro ; y -c, desinencia locativa. De esta manera, el nombre del municipio se puede traducir como Cerro de los murciélagos.
  2. 2.  La Fiesta Patronal está dedicada a San Sebastián Mártir, y es celebrada el día 20 de Enero. En dicha festividad se puede encontrar dulces típicos de la región, actividades culturales, bailes y juegos mecánicos, entre otras cosas.
  3. 3.  Podrás visitar la Cienega, un conjunto de manantiales semi térmicos, con aspecto de pantano, lugar de cría para ciertas especies de peces como la Mojarra, carpa, pez gato (Xiobilli), algunas tortugas de agua dulce, iguanas y lagartijas, perteneciente a la Reserva de la Biosfera Tehuacán- Cuicatlán siendo especies protegidas.  Otro lugar de interés es El Coyotzin, una cueva de donde sale un canal de riego, donde puedes realizar camping y pic-nics.
  4. 4. Comida típica
  5. 5. Vestimenta

