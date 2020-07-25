Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Shaik Nayeem Engineering Mechanics Introduction: Derived Laws and System of forces 1 Shaik Nayeem
• Derived Laws • Triangle Law of Forces • Polygon law of forces • Units in Mechanics • System of Forces • Idealisations in...
Derived Laws Shaik Nayeem 3 Derived Laws Triangle law of forces Polygon law of forces
Triangle Law of Forces Shaik Nayeem 4  It is derived from the parallelogram law of forces  Triangle law of forces is sta...
Polygon law of forces Shaik Nayeem 5  States that “if number of concurrent forces acting simultaneously on a body are rep...
Polygon law of forces(Cont…) Shaik Nayeem 6
Units in Mechanics Shaik Nayeem 7 Fundamental Units Length(L) Mass(M) Time(S) Derived Units:  Sometimes, the units are al...
Units in Mechanics (Cont…) Shaik Nayeem 8 SystemofUnits Meter-Kilogramme-Second (MKS) System Centimetre- Gramme –Second (C...
Units in Mechanics (Cont…) Shaik Nayeem 9 Some quantities are expressed in MKS units as:
Units in Mechanics(Cont…) Shaik Nayeem 10  Another type of system of unit is SI( International System) units  SI:- Meter...
Units in Mechanics(Cont…) Shaik Nayeem 11  Force ∝ 𝑀𝑎𝑠𝑠 𝑋 𝐴𝑐𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛  Force = k X Mass X Acceleration  In SI units: a...
Units in Mechanics Shaik Nayeem 12 Prefixes and Symbols of multiplying factors in SI:
System of Forces Shaik Nayeem 13 SystemofForces Collinear Forces Coplanar Parallel Forces Coplanar like parallel Forces Co...
Collinear Forces Shaik Nayeem 14 Collinear forces are forces which have a common line of action, i.e. the line of action o...
Coplanar Parallel Forces Shaik Nayeem 15 All forces are parallel to each other and lie in single plane
Coplanar like parallel Forces Shaik Nayeem 16 All forces are parallel to each other, lie in single plane and are acting in...
Coplanar concurrent Forces Shaik Nayeem 17 Line of action of all forces pass through a single point and forces lie in the ...
Coplanar non- concurrent Forces Shaik Nayeem 18 All forces do not meet at a point, but lie in a single plane
Non-coplanar parallel forces Shaik Nayeem 19 All the forces are parallel to each other, but not in same plane
Non-coplanar concurrent forces Shaik Nayeem 20 All forces do not lie in the same plane, but their lines of action pass thr...
Non-coplanar non-concurrent forces Shaik Nayeem 21 All forces do not lie in the same plane and their lines of action do no...
Idealisations in Mechanics Shaik Nayeem 22 Assumptions in Mechanics The body is rigid The body can be treated as continuum...
Shaik Nayeem 23 Thank You Shaik Nayeem
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Derived laws and system of forces

31 views

Published on

Derived laws and system of forces: Engineering Mechanics

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Derived laws and system of forces

  1. 1. Shaik Nayeem Engineering Mechanics Introduction: Derived Laws and System of forces 1 Shaik Nayeem
  2. 2. • Derived Laws • Triangle Law of Forces • Polygon law of forces • Units in Mechanics • System of Forces • Idealisations in Mechanics Contents
  3. 3. Derived Laws Shaik Nayeem 3 Derived Laws Triangle law of forces Polygon law of forces
  4. 4. Triangle Law of Forces Shaik Nayeem 4  It is derived from the parallelogram law of forces  Triangle law of forces is states that “if two forces are acting on a body are represented one after another by the sides of the triangle , their resultant is represented by the closing side of triangle taken from first point to the last point”
  5. 5. Polygon law of forces Shaik Nayeem 5  States that “if number of concurrent forces acting simultaneously on a body are represented in magnitude and direction by the sides of the polygon, taken in order, then the resultant is represented in magnitude and direction by the closing side of the polygon , taken from first point to last point”
  6. 6. Polygon law of forces(Cont…) Shaik Nayeem 6
  7. 7. Units in Mechanics Shaik Nayeem 7 Fundamental Units Length(L) Mass(M) Time(S) Derived Units:  Sometimes, the units are also expressed in other units( which are derived from fundamental units) known as derived units ex: units of area, velocity, acceleration, pressure etc
  8. 8. Units in Mechanics (Cont…) Shaik Nayeem 8 SystemofUnits Meter-Kilogramme-Second (MKS) System Centimetre- Gramme –Second (CGS) System Foot- Pound- Second (FPS) System
  9. 9. Units in Mechanics (Cont…) Shaik Nayeem 9 Some quantities are expressed in MKS units as:
  10. 10. Units in Mechanics(Cont…) Shaik Nayeem 10  Another type of system of unit is SI( International System) units  SI:- Meter-Kilogramme – Second  The difference between MKS and SI is mainly in selecting the unit of force
  11. 11. Units in Mechanics(Cont…) Shaik Nayeem 11  Force ∝ 𝑀𝑎𝑠𝑠 𝑋 𝐴𝑐𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛  Force = k X Mass X Acceleration  In SI units: a=1 m /𝒔𝒆𝒄 𝟐 Force units are: kg-m/𝑠𝑒𝑐2 is called “Newton”  In MKS units: a=g = 9.81 m /𝒔𝒆𝒄 𝟐 Force in MKS units: kg-wt is called kilogramme weight  1kg-wt = 9.81 Newton
  12. 12. Units in Mechanics Shaik Nayeem 12 Prefixes and Symbols of multiplying factors in SI:
  13. 13. System of Forces Shaik Nayeem 13 SystemofForces Collinear Forces Coplanar Parallel Forces Coplanar like parallel Forces Coplanar concurrent Forces Coplanar non- concurrent Forces Non-coplanar parallel forces Non-coplanar concurrent forces Non-coplanar non-concurrent forces
  14. 14. Collinear Forces Shaik Nayeem 14 Collinear forces are forces which have a common line of action, i.e. the line of action of the forces lie along a single straight line.
  15. 15. Coplanar Parallel Forces Shaik Nayeem 15 All forces are parallel to each other and lie in single plane
  16. 16. Coplanar like parallel Forces Shaik Nayeem 16 All forces are parallel to each other, lie in single plane and are acting in the same direction
  17. 17. Coplanar concurrent Forces Shaik Nayeem 17 Line of action of all forces pass through a single point and forces lie in the same plane F1 F3 F2
  18. 18. Coplanar non- concurrent Forces Shaik Nayeem 18 All forces do not meet at a point, but lie in a single plane
  19. 19. Non-coplanar parallel forces Shaik Nayeem 19 All the forces are parallel to each other, but not in same plane
  20. 20. Non-coplanar concurrent forces Shaik Nayeem 20 All forces do not lie in the same plane, but their lines of action pass through a single point
  21. 21. Non-coplanar non-concurrent forces Shaik Nayeem 21 All forces do not lie in the same plane and their lines of action do not pass through a single point
  22. 22. Idealisations in Mechanics Shaik Nayeem 22 Assumptions in Mechanics The body is rigid The body can be treated as continuum It may be treated as a particleApplied force can be treated as point force Support conditions are idealized
  23. 23. Shaik Nayeem 23 Thank You Shaik Nayeem

×