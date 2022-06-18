Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 18, 2022
FRAMELESS BASED SRS AND SRT

Jun. 18, 2022
Stereotactic radiation therapy and radiosurgery are ultra-focused radiation to the tumor only. The treatment controls the growth of a tumor or abnormal cells by either killing the cells directly or by disrupting the ability of the cells to grow.

SRS and SRT are very similar, but SRS delivers a large dose of radiation on a single day and SRT has a fractionated treatment schedule. This means that in an SRT treatment the patient will have treatments spanning multiple days. Although, the total dose in SRT may be larger than in SRS any single day will have a much smaller dose delivery. Both are used for the treatment of localized tumors in the brain.
Through this presentation we have tried to show the whole treatment process from beginning to end.
×