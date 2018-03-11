Successfully reported this slideshow.
BY: 1. Niharika Sharma-91600103042 2. Purvang Vasavada-91600103025 3. Krutika Domadiya-91600103029 4. Anuj Darji-916001030...
Introduction An algebra <L; ^ , v > is called a lattice if L is a nonempty set, ^ and v are binary operations on L, both ^...
Why Discrete Math Is Important
Discrete math is essential to college- level mathematics and beyond. Discrete math is the mathematics of computing. Discre...
Latticework is an openwork framework consisting of a criss- crossed pattern of strips of building material, typically wood...
Examples
Crystal Lattice Crystal structure is a description of the ordered arrangement of atoms ,ions or molecules in crystal mater...
Lattice system in Crystal lattice • Each lattice system consists of a set of three axes in a particular geometric arrangem...
Bethe lattice
• “CAYLEY TREE” REDIRECTS HERE. FOR FINITE TREE WITH EQUAL-LENGTH ROOT- TO-LEAF PATHS SEE ORDERED BELL NUMBER. • A BETHE L...
Continued.. • In some situations the definition is modified to specify that the root node has z − 1 neighbors.
Application of Lattices in computer field Lattice c compiler The Lattice C Compiler was released in June 1982 by Lifeboat ...
• Early 1982 commercial software for the IBM PC was ported. Lattice C compiler include - •Perfect writer •PerfectCalc, •Pe...
In computer security, lattice-based access control (LBAC) is a complex access control model based on the interaction betwe...
For example, if two subjects A and B need access to an object, the security level is defined as the meet of the levels of ...
Application of Lattice in Music • A lattice "is a way of modeling the tuning relationships of a just intonation system. It...
Pythagorean Tuning • Pythagorean tuning, which uses only the perfect fifth (3/2) and octave (2/1) and their multiples (pow...
Lattice multiplication • Lattice multiplication, also known as gelusia multiplication, sieve multiplication, shabakh, Vene...
356 * 25 =
356 * 25 3 5 6 2 5 1 20 1 6 0 0 3 Now add the diagonals and place the answer below the grid. Be sure to carry to the next ...
356 * 25 = 8,900
