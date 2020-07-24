Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CSS com super poderes
Nayama Rosa Aluna da 2 geração na Laboratoria Desenvolvedora Front-end Jr - CvcCorp https://www.linkedin.com/in/nayamarosa...
Håkon Wium Lie Bert Bos Fontes: https://www.w3.org/Style/CSS20/history.html https://www.w3.org/Style/CSS20/challenges.html...
Pré processadores CSS o que são e para que servem? ● Código limpo (nesting e variáveis) ● “DRY” ● Dão mais flexibilidade a...
Sass o que é o Sass? “Sass é a linguagem de extensão CSS de nível profissional mais madura, estável e poderosa do mundo.” ...
Sass x CSS mas eu preciso ser muito bom em CSS? CSS3Sass
Sass x Scss qual a diferença das extensões? .sass .scss
Nesting Escrevendo com o Sass o que eu preciso saber?
Escrevendo com o Sass o que eu preciso saber? Variáveis
Escrevendo com o Sass o que eu preciso saber? Mixins
Escrevendo com o Sass o que eu preciso saber? Extend/Herança(placeholder class)
Mais do Sass o que mais ele tem de diferente? ● Funções especiais ○ url( ) ○ calc( ) ○ min( ) e max( ) ● Operadores ○ + e ...
Instalando o Sass como eu uso no meu projeto? 1º 2º 3º 4º Instalar Node.js Executar npm init Executar npm install node-sas...
Demonstração
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Introdução ao Sass - CSS com super poderes

65 views

Published on

Apresentação feita no Webinar da Laboratoria, falando um pouco sobre pré processadores CSS, Sass e como utilizá-lo dando exemplos com códigos.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Introdução ao Sass - CSS com super poderes

  1. 1. CSS com super poderes
  2. 2. Nayama Rosa Aluna da 2 geração na Laboratoria Desenvolvedora Front-end Jr - CvcCorp https://www.linkedin.com/in/nayamarosa/ https://github.com/nayamarosa
  3. 3. Håkon Wium Lie Bert Bos Fontes: https://www.w3.org/Style/CSS20/history.html https://www.w3.org/Style/CSS20/challenges.html https://www.w3.org/Style/CSS20/ 1994 1995 1996 1998 1999 2006 W3C CSS1 CSS2 CSS3 Linha do tempo quando surgiu o CSS? Cascading Style Sheets Hampton Catlin
  4. 4. Pré processadores CSS o que são e para que servem? ● Código limpo (nesting e variáveis) ● “DRY” ● Dão mais flexibilidade ao código ● Manutenção mais fácil ● Organização do CSS Fonte: SASS for CSS: Advance your frontend skills with CSS preprocessor
  5. 5. Sass o que é o Sass? “Sass é a linguagem de extensão CSS de nível profissional mais madura, estável e poderosa do mundo.” ● Syntactically Awesome Style Sheets ● Pré processador CSS ● Originalmente escrito em Ruby ● Atualmente tem suporte em diversas linguagens(Node, Java, PHP…) Fonte: https://sass-lang.com/libsass
  6. 6. Sass x CSS mas eu preciso ser muito bom em CSS? CSS3Sass
  7. 7. Sass x Scss qual a diferença das extensões? .sass .scss
  8. 8. Nesting Escrevendo com o Sass o que eu preciso saber?
  9. 9. Escrevendo com o Sass o que eu preciso saber? Variáveis
  10. 10. Escrevendo com o Sass o que eu preciso saber? Mixins
  11. 11. Escrevendo com o Sass o que eu preciso saber? Extend/Herança(placeholder class)
  12. 12. Mais do Sass o que mais ele tem de diferente? ● Funções especiais ○ url( ) ○ calc( ) ○ min( ) e max( ) ● Operadores ○ + e - ○ *, / e % ○ <, <=, > e >= ○ == e != ● At-rules ○ @use ○ @function ○ @import ○ @mixin e @include ○ @extend ● Partial ○ _file.scss
  13. 13. Instalando o Sass como eu uso no meu projeto? 1º 2º 3º 4º Instalar Node.js Executar npm init Executar npm install node-sass Atualizar package.json "scss": "node-sass -w scss -o css" node-sass: referente ao pacote node-sass -w scss: observa arquivos .scss na pasta /scss e recompila se algo mudar -o css: pasta de destino do css compilado 5º Executar npm run scss Fonte: https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-sass
  14. 14. Demonstração

×