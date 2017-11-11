Faculté de pédagogie Première branche L’INFLUENCE DES USAGES DES TICE SUR L’AMÉLIORATION DES COMPÉTENCES DES ÉLÈVES DE EB5...
1 Sommaire: Résumé...........................................................................................................
2 Cours magistral............................................................................................................
3 Résumé
4 De nos jours, les TICE envahissent le monde pour cela notre recherche action c’est basé sur l’influence de l’usage des T...
5 Remerciement
6 Nous devons tout d’abord remercier la direction de la faculté de pédagogie à l’université libanaise, première branche, à...
7 Introduction
8 La technologie de l'éducation est souvent définie, de manière un peu rapide, comme un ensemble d'outils ou de techniques...
9 Ormières et Chalvet (2008) ont dit que les TICE favorisent l’apprentissage puisque l’élève devient acteur de son apprent...
10 La méthodologie: Notre méthodologie est composée de l’échantillon sur lequel nous avons appliqué l’action, les outils q...
11 Cadre théorique
12 L'enseignement actif : l’enseignement actif laisse les élèves construire leur savoir. Il permet de savoir les connaissa...
13 Importance de la TICE Selon Ormières et Chalvet (2008), les TICE favorisent l’apprentissage puisque l’élève est l’acteu...
14 Selon Jeunier, Morcillo-Bareille et Camps (2005), le rôle des TBI est d’adapter de nouvelles approches de l’enseignemen...
15 Méthodologie
16 Dans cette partie nous proposons notre méthode de travail et ceci pour améliorer les compétences des élèves de EB5 dans...
17 Limites de la recherche
18 - Le nombre des élèves, pour lequel nous avons appliqué l’action, est petit. - Le nombre des séances pour appliquer l’a...
19 - Éthiques de la recherche
20 La direction de l’école nous a accueuilli d’une bonne façon et nous a donné la permission d’appliquer notre recherche c...
21 - Résultats et interprétation
22 Les notes des élèves avant l’action dans le test concernant la circulation sanguine étaient comprises entre 2 et 16 sur...
23 A propos des 3 domaines étudiés chacun seul dans les diagrammes, nous avons eu à peu près les même notes . Titre 4: gra...
24 Ceci montre que la classe témoin est restée au même niveau avant l’action et après l’action sauf deux élèves qui ont un...
25 L’élève 10 avait 12 avant l’action et il a eu 16 après l’action ce qui montre un bon progrès, de même l’élève 11 avait ...
26 Pour le domaine B: Saisir des informations : Avant l’action, les notes étaient comprises entre 2 et 6 sur 8 et après l’...
27 Avant l’action, les notes étaient comprises entre 0 et 2 mais après l’action les notes sont devenues entre 2 et 4. Tout...
28 Conclusion
29 L’usage des TICE a permis d’améliorer les compétences des élèves qui sont l’utilisation des connaissances et la maîtris...
30 Perspectives
31 Il faut utiliser les TICE d’une manière efficace dans les écoles libanaises pour améliorer l’apprentissage des élèves d...
32 Annexe 1
33 Les plans de travail concernant les deux classes témoin et expérimentale seront planifiés: Cours magistral Objectifs: ...
34 1- Action du soleil : la chaleur transforme l’eau en vapeur, un gaz invisible suspendu dans l’air (du liquide au gaz.. ...
35  L’enseignant fait constater aux élèves que l’eau tombe du ciel. Il interroge: « D’où vient cette eau? »  Les élèves ...
36  Vidéo  Vidéo-projecteur  Tableau  Ordinateur Stratégies d’enseignement : Interactif Méthode de travail: coopératif...
37 Fixation: (10 min) Travail de groupe: (groupe de 2)  Dessiner un schéma concernant les étapes du cycle de l’eau. ...
38 Développement: (25 min) Travail collectif:  Observer les étapes du cycle de l’eau dans la nature, sur l’activinspire. ...
39 Annexe 2
40 Domaine de compétences A: Application des connaissances I. Faire correspondre : (5 pts) o L’artère défend le corps cont...
41 A- Le tableau 1 donne les variations de la composition du sang traversant un muscle au repos.  Calcule : a- Le volume ...
42 _________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________ 2- ...
43 Domaine de compétences A: Application des connaissances I. Complète le texte avec les mots qui conviennent. (4 pts) inf...
44 a- Quelles sont les quantités de pluie tombées dans les villes de la côte : Tripoli, Beyrouth, Saïda ? ----------------...
45
46 Domaine de compétences D: La maîtrise de la communication scientifique IV. Traduire ce schéma ci-dessous concernant le ...
47 Références:  Vryzas, K. et Tsitouridou , M. (2011). “Technologie, culture et éducation”. Synergies Sud-Est européen n°...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

TICE

7 views

Published on

C'est un recherche action que j'ai travaillé avec mes collegues Fatima El Jannoun et Fatima Ballout à propos du cycle de l'eau en EB5 sous la surveillance de Dr Imane abo ali

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
7
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

TICE

  1. 1. Faculté de pédagogie Première branche L’INFLUENCE DES USAGES DES TICE SUR L’AMÉLIORATION DES COMPÉTENCES DES ÉLÈVES DE EB5 :CAS DU “ CYCLE DE L’EAU” Préparée par : Fatima Ballout Fatima El-Jannoun Nawal Yatim Surveillée par: Dr. Imane Abou Ali 2015-2016
  2. 2. 1 Sommaire: Résumé...............................................................................................................3 Remerciement.....................................................................................................5 Introduction ......................................................................................................7 Cadre théorique................................................................................................11 L'enseignement actif :.....................................................................................................................12 Titre 1: Tableau présentant les domaines de compétences .........................................................12 Importance de la TICE...................................................................................................................13 Genres des TICE :...........................................................................................................................13 Méthodologie..................................................................................................................15 a. Échantillon : ............................................................................................................................16 b. Outils :......................................................................................................................................16 c. Variables..................................................................................................................................16 d. Procédure: ...............................................................................................................................16 Titre 2: planification de nos séances.............................................................................................................16 Limites de la recherche .....................................................................................17 Éthiques de la recherche...................................................................................19 Résultats et interprétation...............................................................................21 Titre 3: graphe montrant la somme des notes des trois domaines de compétences pour la classe témoin...............................................................................................................................................22 Titre 4: graphes montrant les notes des élèves (classe témoin) pour chaque domaine A,B et D, avant et après l’action.....................................................................................................................23 Titre 5: Titre 3: graphe montrant la somme des notes des trois domaines de compétences pour la classe expérimentale.............................................................................................24 Titre 6: graphe montrant les notes des élèves (classe expérimentale) dans le domaine de compétences A, avant et après l’action...............................................................................................25 Titre 7: graphe montrant les notes des élèves (classe expérimentale) dans le domaine de compétences B, avant et après l’action. ..............................................................................................26 Titre 8: graphe montrant les notes des élèves (classe expérimentale) dans le domaine de compétences D, avant et après l’action...............................................................................................26 Conclusion .......................................................................................................28 Perspectives .....................................................................................................30 Annexe 1..........................................................................................................32
  3. 3. 2 Cours magistral...........................................................................................................................................................33 Utilisation du PowerPoint...................................................................................................................................34 Utilisation de vidéo.................................................................................................................................................. 35 Utilisation du TBI......................................................................................................................................................37 Annexe 2........................................................................................................................39 Test d’évaluation des compétences.....................................................................................................................40 Evaluation................................................................................................................................................................................ 43 Références:.................................................................................................................47
  4. 4. 3 Résumé
  5. 5. 4 De nos jours, les TICE envahissent le monde pour cela notre recherche action c’est basé sur l’influence de l’usage des TICE sur l’amélioration des compétences des élèves de la classe de EB5 de l’école officielle “Al Banat Al Thania” dans le concept du “cycle de l’eau” et cette recherche nous a permis de conclure que l’usage des TICE peut améliorer les compétences des élèves dans les domaines de compétences A, B et D exposé par le CRDP.
  6. 6. 5 Remerciement
  7. 7. 6 Nous devons tout d’abord remercier la direction de la faculté de pédagogie à l’université libanaise, première branche, à l’Unesco représenter par Dr.Adel Tarabay et les employés dans le bureau de formation à la faculté. Deuxièmement remercier la direction de l’école Al Banat Al Thaniya représenter par Madame Jouhaina Hamzé, les membres de l’administration, et l’enseignante de la classe Demoiselle Sarah Al Masri et tous les élèves de la classe de EB5 à l’école qui nous a permi d’appliquer notre recherche action. Finalement, un grand Merci à Dr. Imane Abou Ali qui nous a aidé à finir cette recherche.
  8. 8. 7 Introduction
  9. 9. 8 La technologie de l'éducation est souvent définie, de manière un peu rapide, comme un ensemble d'outils ou de techniques contribuant à assurer ou à faciliter un apprentissage. Vryzas et Tsitouridou (2011), ont considéré que la technologie est l’ensemble des pratiques et des réflèxions qui peut être appliqué par différents systèmes techniques. Auparavant, les élèves devaient apprendre des leçons par cɶur, puisqu’il était difficile de trouver les informations et ils utilisaient la planche en bois et le stylet. Mais, suite à l’arrivée de l’imprimerie au milieu du 15e siècle, l’école commença peu à peu à se transformer. En effet, l’accès à l’information devint un peu plus aisé. Maîtres et élèves pouvaient maintenant trouver plus d’informations sur un sujet donné afin d’accroître leurs connaissances. Toutefois, le maître gardera son statut de centre du savoir et de pouvoir sur l’enfant jusqu’à l’aube de l’an 2000. L’imprimerie changea l’éducation en créant des livres et des manuels scolaires. La planche en bois et le stylet sont remplacés par une ardoise et une craie, puis par un cahier et crayon pour l’élève. Au milieu du 20e siècle, d’autres innovations beaucoup plus jeunes que l’imprimerie firent surface. Il y a 2 inventions: 1) La première invention est le carrousel de diapositives qui permettait de projeter de petites photos sur un écran blanc. 2) la deuxième invention est le retroprojecteur qui permettait de projeter de petites photos sur un écran blanc, l’enfant sera en situation problème. À partir de cette invention, les enseignants préparent à l’avance leur contenu en le mettant sur un transparent. (Christina, PédagoTIC, 2010) En plus, dans les années 20, le modèle socio-constructiviste a été développé par l’école russe de psychologie et les travaux de Vygotsky. On retrouve bien la même volonté que chez Piaget d’amener les élèves à l’autonomie par l’action, mais Vygotsky développe plus l’importance de faire ensemble et ajoute la dimension du contact avec les autres afin de construire ses connaissances. (CRDP, 2014) COLLIN et KARSENTI (2013) ont dit qu’il est communément admis que les nouvelles générations d’apprenants entretiennent un rapport étroit avec les technologies. Selon Karsenti (2007), l’intégration pédagogique des TIC en éducation est très importante et il est important de se préoccuper d’elles parce qu’elles ont une influence sur l’ensemble des sociétés de la planète en agissant de façon significative sur toutes les dimensions économiques, sociales et culturelles. Il a ajouté que les technologies ont un impact important si elles sont intégrées de façon pédagogique, notamment :une meilleure maîtrise des compétences fondamentales, une meilleure maîtrise des technologies elles-mêmes, une meilleure préparation aux compétences inhérentes à la société du savoir, une plus grande motivation des apprenants pour l’école et pour la poursuite d’études supérieures.
  10. 10. 9 Ormières et Chalvet (2008) ont dit que les TICE favorisent l’apprentissage puisque l’élève devient acteur de son apprentissage en utilisant lui-même les outils et produit son propre savoir. La modernité et la diversité des usages des TICE motivent les élèves. Elles augmentent leur participation . Les échanges des travaux et des idées permettent aux élèves de mettre leur aptitude au service de la classe et les TICE facilitent ces échanges. L’une des finalités proposée par le CRDP (2005), est d’appréhender la nature des sciences et de la technologie, leur évolution et leur impact sur le développement de la pensée humaine. La compétence n’est pas un état ou une connaissance possédée. Elle ne se réduit ni à un savoir ni à un savoir- faire. Elle n’est pas assimilable à un acquis de formation. Posséder des connaissances ou des capacités ne signifie pas etre compétent. On peut connaitre des techniques ou des régles de gestion comptable et ne pas savoir les appliquer au moment opportun.(le Boterf,1994) le CRDP (1999), a proposé quatre domaines de compétences retenus au premier cycle, reliés aux différents aspects de l’apprentissage (cognitif, méthodologique, technique et linguistique) et qui sont: A) Application des connaissances. B) Saisirs des informations. C) La maîtrise des techniques spécifiques à l’expérimentation. D) La maîtrise de la communication scientifique. Auparavant l’apprentissage était basé sur des méthodes traditionnelles. Mais, de nos jours, les TICE envahissent le monde. Durant nos observations et nos pratiques à l’école nous avons remarqué que les élèves ne peuvent pas saisir le concept du cycle de l’eau. Ils mémorisent sans analyser et ils confondent des concepts comme l’évaporation et la condensation sans relier l’importance du cycle de l’eau dans la nature à la vie quotidienne. Les élèves, en général oublient toujours ce qu’ils apprennent en classe et en particulier les élèves du cycle primaire qui arrivent au cycle complémentaire comme s’ils n’ont rien appris avant et ceci parce qu’ils ne sachent pas l’importance des concepts acquis dans leur société. Notre recherche actions en sciences a pour objectif de trouver l’influence de l’utilisation des TICE sur l’amélioration des compétences des élèves dans le concept du cycle de l’eau puisque les élèves ont des problèmes à le comprendre. Notre question de recherche est: Quelle est l’influence des usages des TICE sur l’amélioration des compétences des élèves dans le concept du cycle de l’eau ? Notre recherche actions sera divisé en 3 parties: cadre théorique, méthodologie et résultat: Le cadre théorique: Dans le cadre théorique nous avons parlé de l’enseignement actif, les compétences utilisées au liban pour évaluer les élèves, l’importance des TICE dans l’enseignement actif et les genres des TICE.
  11. 11. 10 La méthodologie: Notre méthodologie est composée de l’échantillon sur lequel nous avons appliqué l’action, les outils que nous avons utilisés, comment nous avons procédé le travail, les limites de notre recherche et l’éthique de la recherche. Le résultat: Il est composé de ce que nous avons trouvé après l’application de notre action.
  12. 12. 11 Cadre théorique
  13. 13. 12 L'enseignement actif : l’enseignement actif laisse les élèves construire leur savoir. Il permet de savoir les connaissances des élèves et les compléter. (Shirley et Freed ,1997) Dans le bulletin CÉFES-centre d’études et de formation en enseignement supérieur (2001), il y a plusieurs stratégies pour engager les élèves dans un apprentissage actif. L’une des stratégies est l’utilisation des TICE. Dans le CRDP (1999), il y a quatre domaines de compétences retenus au premier cycle, reliés aux différents aspects de l’apprentissage (cognitif, méthodologique, technique et linguistique) sont : A) Application des connaissances qui consiste à employer des connaissances et des savoirs-faire des savoirs déjà acquis. B) Saisirs des informations qui est un domaine qui permet de se rendre compte si l’élève est capable de faire une observation scientifique, de recueillir des informations utiles de réinvestir certaines méthodes et quelques étapes de la démarche scientifique dans de nouvelles situations d’une façon de plus en plus autonome et enfin s’il est capable d’argumenter de critiquer afin de prendre des décision. C) La maîtrise des techniques spécifiques à l’expérimentation qui permet de se rendre compte si l’élève est capables d’utiliser des instruments d’investigation et de réaliser des expériences afin de prouver une hypothèse. D) La maîtrise de la communication scientifique qui permet de se rendre compte si l’élève est capable de s’exprimer correctement, efficacement d’une façon scientifique et d’expliciter les processus mentaux qu’il a adoptés pour résoudre le problème exigé. Ceci facilite l’évaluation de l’élève et par suite la remédiation. Titre 1: Tableau présentant les domaines de compétences .
  14. 14. 13 Importance de la TICE Selon Ormières et Chalvet (2008), les TICE favorisent l’apprentissage puisque l’élève est l’acteur de l’apprentissage où il utilise lui-même les outils et produit son propre savoir. La modernité et la diversité des usages des TICE motivent les élèves. Ils augmentent leur participation . Les échanges des travaux et des idées permettent aux élèves de mettre leur aptitude au service de la classe et les TICE facilitent ces échanges. Au Liban, beaucoup des recherches ont été faites sur l’usage des TICE. Entre ces recherches, il y’a la recherche faite par Dr. Suzanne Abourjeili (2016), elle a conclut que dans les écoles libanaises, l’utilisation de la technologie n’est pas efficace. Genres des TICE : La télévision : Selon le CNDP (2007): L’utilisation de la télévision comme étant un outil audiovisuel, il faut qu’elle soit sous certaines conditions: - Elles doivent être utilisées pour enseigner ou faire des recherches. - Les enregistrements (VHS, DVD, disque dur) par l’enseignant, sont autorisées pour enseigner, rechercher mais non pas toujours. Le powerpoint : Fiset (2009) considère que le powerpoint est une pédagogie active, une méthode de communication (Éviter de lire les diapositives / Garder un contact visuel / Donner le temps de lire les diapositives / Montrer les choses à l’écran / Adopter une séquence non linéaire / Faire vivre les diapositives ), présentations par les étudiants (Rétroaction sur le raisonnement, l’argumentation). L’ordinateur : Dubois (1997) a dit que l’une des importants inventions utilisées dans l’enseignement c’est une machine à enseigner. Les avantages pédagogiques de ces outils étaient: Individualisation.,consolidation et mémorisation des savoirs (livrets, langue seconde, ...),motivation et autonomie des élèves. Dubois (1997), dit que simultanément, d'autres outils informatiques trouvèrent des applications pédagogiques en classe, les micromondes (Logo, Microworlds Project Builder, Hypertalk, ...) et les progiciels (traitements de texte, tableurs, bases de données, ...). Puis vint le multimédia, les CD-Rom Interactifs et Internet. Ces nouveaux outils élargirent encore la palette des avantages:Mise en place de situations de communication réelles, diversification des sources d'informations, pratique d'une langue seconde par de réelles situations de communication, multiplication des échanges et des interactions, extension des échanges au niveau planétaire, augmentation de la motivation des élèves. TBI :
  15. 15. 14 Selon Jeunier, Morcillo-Bareille et Camps (2005), le rôle des TBI est d’adapter de nouvelles approches de l’enseignement et motiver les élèves pour les activités scolaires. Les connaissances dynamisent l’enseignement représenté au tableau et la façon de traiter les connaissances par les élèves. Tablettes : Guitton (2010) dit que l’élève agit directement avec l’ordinateur pour travailler les actions principales. KARSENTI et FIEVEZ (2013), ont considéré que la pénétration des tablettes tactiles en milieu scolaire permet de plus en plus la réussite des élèves et elle leur motive. Selon le Programme de formation de l’école québécoise (2001): Les effets des TICE sur l’amélioration des compétences : 1. Exploiter l’information: Les élèves peuvent repérer les informations, relier les données, juger leur valeur et finalement pouvoir les organiser et les synthétiser en tirant profit. 2. Résoudre des problèmes : Encadrer le problème qu’il faut résoudre et construire la solution pertinente qui doit être la seule solution adapter. 3. Exercer son jugement critique : Eviter de préjuger et disperser entre opinion et jugement. 4. Mettre en œuvre sa pensée créatrice : Ajouter de nouvelles ressources ou de nouveaux savoirs pour traiter les problèmes. 5. Se donner des méthodes de travail efficaces : Savoir les démarches méthodologiques qui conviennent le mieux dans une situation particulière. 6. Exploiter les technologies de l’information et de la communication : Les TICE permet l’acquisition plus rapidement et de maîtriser plus des compétences disciplinaires. 7. Actualiser son potentiel : Se connaître bien et exploiter à fond ses capacités. 8. Coopérer : Il faut distribuer les tâches et travailler d’une façon bénéfique. 9. Communiquer de façon appropriée : Échanger les idées et la langue est très importante pour effectiver la communication.
  16. 16. 15 Méthodologie
  17. 17. 16 Dans cette partie nous proposons notre méthode de travail et ceci pour améliorer les compétences des élèves de EB5 dans le concept du “cycle de l’eau”. a. Échantillon : Notre échantillon est composé de 22 élèves de la classe de EB5 de l’école oficielle « Al Bannat Al Thaniya » mixtes et âgées de 10 a 11 ans. Cette échantillon est composée de 2 classes une témoin composée de 11 élèves et une expérimentale composée aussi de 11 élèves. b. Outils : Notre outil sera formé:  Un test concernant “la circulation sanguine”qui sera distribué avant et qui a pour but de tester les compétences des élèves et un second test concernant le “cycle de l’eau” après l’action pour voir la progression de leurs compétences.  Le matériel utilisé pour exécuter la leçon: LCD/ powerpoint et video TBI Tableau vert Livre c. Variables La variable indépendante est l’usage des TICE. La variable dépendante est l’amélioration des compétences des élèves. Les compétences des élèves varient en fonction des TICE. d. Procédure: On va procéder notre travail en divisant la classe en deux une témoin et une expérimentale chacune comportant 11 élèves dont on va diviser le travail en 3 séances pour la classe témoin et 5 séances pour la classe expérimentale. Classes Séances Classe témoin Classe expérimentale Séance 1 Faire un test pour tester les compétences des élèves sur le concept de la circulation sanguine (annexe 2) Séance 2 Expliquer un Cours magistral à propos de « cycle de l’eau » (annexe 1) Expliquer un cours à l’aide du powerpoint (annexe 1) Séance 3 Evaluer par des Exercices concernant « le cycle de l’eau » Présenter une Vidéo et évaluer par des fiches de travail (annexe 1) Séance 4 Appliquer des exercices concernant « le cycle de l’eau » Expliquer le cours en s’aidant du TBI (annexe 1) Après deux semaines Séance 5 Faire un test concernant « le cycle de l’eau » (annexe 2) Titre 2: planification de nos séances
  18. 18. 17 Limites de la recherche
  19. 19. 18 - Le nombre des élèves, pour lequel nous avons appliqué l’action, est petit. - Le nombre des séances pour appliquer l’action n’était pas suffisant. - La division de la classe en deux groupes, nous a crée des problèmes avec les élèves où ils ont senti qu’ils ne sont pas égaux . - La division était comme l’enseignante a choisit et non pas selon le pré-test fait. - Le retard pour appliquer l’action puisque le LCD à l’école était perdu. - Dans une recherche action, on ne peut pas généraliser.
  20. 20. 19 - Éthiques de la recherche
  21. 21. 20 La direction de l’école nous a accueuilli d’une bonne façon et nous a donné la permission d’appliquer notre recherche chez eux sans aucun problème. L’enseignante de la classe nous a aidé en appliquant l’action et elle a coopéré avec nous lors de l’application.
  22. 22. 21 - Résultats et interprétation
  23. 23. 22 Les notes des élèves avant l’action dans le test concernant la circulation sanguine étaient comprises entre 2 et 16 sur 20. Nous n’avons pas pu diviser la classe selon leurs notes pour cela nous avions des élèves de niveaux différents dans les 2 classes. Pour la somme des notes des 3 domaines de compétence dans la classe témoin nous avons eu des notes comprises entre 2 et 17 sur 20. L’élève 1 a eu 11 avons l’action et 12 après l’action c’est à dire il est resté au même niveau. L’élève 2 a eu 13 avons l’action et après l’action de même il est resté au même niveau. L’élève 3 a eu 9 avons l’action et 14 après l’action, nous remarquons qu’il a progressé et ceci revient peut être a une bonne compréhension en changeant la maîtresse et l’application des exercices. L’élève 4 a eu 12 avant l’action et 13 après donc il est resté au même niveau. L’élève 5 a eu 6 avant l’action et 11 après l’action, peut être comme l’élève 3, il a mieux compris ou il a mieux mémorisé. L’élève 6 a eu la même note avant et après l’action 10 et de même l’élève 7 avait 9 avant l’action et 11 après l’action, cela montre aussi qu’il est au même niveau. Les élèves 8 et 11 ont eu la même note avant et après l’action. L’élève 9 avait 2 avant l’action et 5 après et l’élève 11 avait 8 avant l’action et 9 après l’action. Donc ils sont restés au même niveau. Titre 3: graphe montrant la somme des notes des trois domaines de compétences pour la classe témoin
  24. 24. 23 A propos des 3 domaines étudiés chacun seul dans les diagrammes, nous avons eu à peu près les même notes . Titre 4: graphes montrant les notes des élèves (classe témoin) pour chaque domaine A,B et D, avant et après l’action.
  25. 25. 24 Ceci montre que la classe témoin est restée au même niveau avant l’action et après l’action sauf deux élèves qui ont un peu progressé particulièrement dans le domaine A. Pour la classe expérimentale où nous avons utilisé des TICE, pour la somme des notes de trois domaines, nous avons eu des notes entre 4 et 16 sur 20 avant l’action et des notes entre 10 et 20 après l’action. L’élève 1 a eu avant l’action dans le pré-test 10, après l’action il a progressé et il a eu 16. L’élève 2 a fait un pas important et il a progressé de 8 jusqu’à 17 après l’action. L’élève 3 avait 12 avant l’action et 15 après l’action, un petit progrès est remarqué là. L’élève 4 avait 13 avant l’action et 16 après l’action, lui aussi a fait un petit progrès. Pour ces 2 élèves, le petit progrès qui n’est pas remarquable puisqu’ils sont restés au même niveau pour le domaine B. L’élève 5 a eu avant l’action 16 et après l’action 18, le progrès là n’est pas aussi remarquable puisque d’après sa première note nous remarquons qu’il est studieux. L’élève 6 avait 10 avant l’action et 14 après l’action ce qui montre un bon progrès, de même l’élève 7 avait 14 et il a évolué jusqu’à 19. L’élève 8 a fait un bon progrès de 15 jusqu’à 20. L’élève 9 s’est beaucoup amélioré, il avait une note de 4 et il a pu atteindre le moyen qui est 10 après l’action. Titre 5: Titre 3: graphe montrant la somme des notes des trois domaines de compétences pour la classe expérimentale.
  26. 26. 25 L’élève 10 avait 12 avant l’action et il a eu 16 après l’action ce qui montre un bon progrès, de même l’élève 11 avait 12 avant l’action et il a eu 17 après l’action. Ceci montre que l’utilisation des TICE a permis d’améliorer les notes des élèves généralement. Pour le domaine A: Utilisation des connaissances : Avant l’action, les notes étaient comprises entre 2 et 6 sur 8. Après l’action, les notes ont évolué pour atteindre des notes comprises entre 6 et 8 sur 8. L’élève 2, par exemple, avait une note basse 3 et sa note est devenue 8, de même l’élève 9 avait 2 et après l’action il a eu 6 et toutes les notes des autres élèves ont haussé entre 1 et 3 points. Ceci montre que l’utilisation des TICE a permis d’améliorer cette compétence d’une façon remarquable. Titre 6: graphe montrant les notes des élèves (classe expérimentale) dans le domaine de compétences A, avant et après l’action.
  27. 27. 26 Pour le domaine B: Saisir des informations : Avant l’action, les notes étaient comprises entre 2 et 6 sur 8 et après l’action les notes sont comprises entre 2 et 8. Nous avons remarqué qu’à peu près tous les élèves sont restés au même niveau à propos de ce domaine et le seul progrès remarquable était du part de l’élève 3 qui avait 3 avant l’action et 6 après l’action. Pour le domaine D : maîtrise des techniques de la communication scientifique: Titre 7: graphe montrant les notes des élèves (classe expérimentale) dans le domaine de compétences B, avant et après l’action. Titre 8: graphe montrant les notes des élèves (classe expérimentale) dans le domaine de compétences D, avant et après l’action.
  28. 28. 27 Avant l’action, les notes étaient comprises entre 0 et 2 mais après l’action les notes sont devenues entre 2 et 4. Toutes les notes des élèves ont évolué dans ce domaine, sauf les élèves 5 et 10 qui sont restés au même niveau et le progrès remarquable est de la part des élèves 1 et 7 qui avaient 1 avant l’action et 4 après l’action. Ceci montre que l’usage des TICE a amélioré d’une façon remarquable la communication des élèves. Les résultats montrent la différence entre les niveaux de la classe témoin qui sont restés au même niveau avant et après l’action, et les niveaux de la classe expérimentale qui ont évolué d’une façon remarquable.
  29. 29. 28 Conclusion
  30. 30. 29 L’usage des TICE a permis d’améliorer les compétences des élèves qui sont l’utilisation des connaissances et la maîtrise des techniques de la communication scientifique d’une façon remarquable . Mais l’amélioration de la compétence: saisir des informations n’était pas fréquente puisque les élèves ont resté dans le même niveau à propos de cette compétence. Donc d’après notre recherche, l’usage des TICE aide à mieux mémoriser et à une bonne maîtrise de la communication.
  31. 31. 30 Perspectives
  32. 32. 31 Il faut utiliser les TICE d’une manière efficace dans les écoles libanaises pour améliorer l’apprentissage des élèves de différents niveaux. Finalement est ce que l’utilisation efficace de la technologie en classe peut améliorer tous les compétences des élèves et de quelles manières il faut l’utiliser?
  33. 33. 32 Annexe 1
  34. 34. 33 Les plans de travail concernant les deux classes témoin et expérimentale seront planifiés: Cours magistral Objectifs:  Reconnaître le trajet et la transformation de l'eau dans la nature.  Identifier les étapes du cycle de l’eau. Compétences:  Emettre des hypothèses sur le trajet de l’eau dans la nature.  Schématiser le cycle de l’eau dans la nature. Matériel:  Livre  Tableau Stratégies d’enseignement : Interactif Méthode de travail: coopératif / discussion Lexique:Liquide – solide – gaz- évaporation – condensation – précipitations – ruissellement – infiltration. Déroulement: Introduction: (10 min) Travail collectif:  L’enseignant fait constater aux élèves que l’eau tombe du ciel. Il interroge: « D’où vient cette eau? »  Les élèves répondront très certainement que l’eau vient des nuages.  Puis il pose plusieurs questions sur le cycle de l’eau, en écoutant les réponses des élèves, mais sans intervenir: o Dans les nuages, l’eau est à quel état? (liquide) o Quand il pleut, à quel état est-elle? (liquide) o Quand il grêle? Quand il neige? (solide) o L’eau de pluie, où va-t-elle Développement: (25 min) Travail collectif:  Observer les étapes du cycle de l’eau dans la nature sur le livre.  L’enseignant note - ce qui a été vu, et ce que les élèves ont été vu - au tableau ,les mots importants: évaporation, condensation, précipitations, ruissellement/infiltration et puis il les explique avec interaction avec les élèves.
  35. 35. 34 1- Action du soleil : la chaleur transforme l’eau en vapeur, un gaz invisible suspendu dans l’air (du liquide au gaz.. ) évaporation. 2- La vapeur d’eau s’élève, refroidit et se transforme en minuscules gouttes d’eau (condensation) qui se regroupent pour former les nuages.(du gaz au liquide) 3-Les nuages s'accumulent sur les reliefs, poussés par le vent ; la température refroidit ; l’eau des nuages retombe alors sous forme de pluie (précipitations), de neige ou de grêle, selon la température.. 4- Infiltration (une partie peut s’enfoncer dans la terre et former des nappes souterraines), Ruissellement de l’eau en surface (les rivières grossissent et se jettent dans les fleuves). 5- Les fleuves se jettent alors dans la mer… Et le cycle recommence ! Fixation: (10 min) Travail de groupe: (groupe de 2)  Dessiner un schéma concernant les étapes du cycle de l’eau.  Utilisation du PowerPoint Objectifs:  Reconnaître le trajet et la transformation de l'eau dans la nature.  Identifier les étapes du cycle de l’eau. Compétences:  Emettre des hypothèses sur le trajet de l’eau dans la nature.  Schématiser le cycle de l’eau dans la nature. Matériel:  PowerPoint  Vidéo-projecteur  Tableau  Ordinateur Stratégies d’enseignement : Interactif Méthode de travail: coopératif / discussion Lexique: Liquide – solide – gaz- évaporation – condensation – précipitations – ruissellement – infiltration. Déroulement: Introduction: (10 min) Travail collectif:
  36. 36. 35  L’enseignant fait constater aux élèves que l’eau tombe du ciel. Il interroge: « D’où vient cette eau? »  Les élèves répondront très certainement que l’eau vient des nuages.  Puis il pose plusieurs questions sur le cycle de l’eau, en écoutant les réponses des élèves, mais sans intervenir: o Dans les nuages, l’eau est à quel état? (liquide) o Quand il pleut, à quel état est-elle? (liquide) o Quand il grêle? Quand il neige? (solide) o L’eau de pluie, où va-t-elle Développement: (25 min) Travail collectif:  Observer les étapes du cycle de l’eau dans la nature, sur le PowerPoint.  L’enseignant note - ce qui a été vu, et ce que les élèves ont été vu - au tableau ,les mots importants: évaporation, condensation, précipitations, ruissellement/infiltration et puis il les explique avec interaction avec les élèves. 1- Action du soleil : la chaleur transforme l’eau en vapeur, un gaz invisible suspendu dans l’air (du liquide au gaz.. ) évaporation. 2- La vapeur d’eau s’élève, refroidit et se transforme en minuscules gouttes d’eau (condensation) qui se regroupent pour former les nuages.(du gaz au liquide) 3-Les nuages s'accumulent sur les reliefs, poussés par le vent ; la température refroidit ; l’eau des nuages retombe alors sous forme de pluie (précipitations), de neige ou de grêle, selon la température.. 4- Infiltration (une partie peut s’enfoncer dans la terre et former des nappes souterraines), Ruissellement de l’eau en surface (les rivières grossissent et se jettent dans les fleuves). 5- Les fleuves se jettent alors dans la mer… Et le cycle recommence ! Fixation: (10 min) Travail de groupe: (groupe de 2)  Dessiner un schéma concernant les étapes du cycle de l’eau.  Utilisation de vidéo Objectifs:  Reconnaître le trajet et la transformation de l'eau dans la nature.  Identifier les étapes du cycle de l’eau. Compétences:  Emettre des hypothèses sur le trajet de l’eau dans la nature.  Schématiser le cycle de l’eau dans la nature. Matériel:
  37. 37. 36  Vidéo  Vidéo-projecteur  Tableau  Ordinateur Stratégies d’enseignement : Interactif Méthode de travail: coopératif / discussion Lexique: Liquide – solide – gaz- évaporation – condensation – précipitations – ruissellement – infiltration. Déroulement: Introduction: (10 min) Travail collectif:  L’enseignant fait constater aux élèves que l’eau tombe du ciel. Il interroge: « D’où vient cette eau? »  Les élèves répondront très certainement que l’eau vient des nuages.  Puis il pose plusieurs questions sur le cycle de l’eau, en écoutant les réponses des élèves, mais sans intervenir: o Dans les nuages, l’eau est à quel état? (liquide) o Quand il pleut, à quel état est-elle? (liquide) o Quand il grêle? Quand il neige? (solide) o L’eau de pluie, où va-t-elle Développement: (25 min) Travail collectif:  Observer les étapes du cycle de l’eau dans la nature, dans le vidéo.  L’enseignant note - ce qui a été vu, et ce que les élèves ont été vu - au tableau ,les mots importants: évaporation, condensation, précipitations, ruissellement/infiltration et puis il les explique avec interaction avec les élèves. 1- Action du soleil : la chaleur transforme l’eau en vapeur, un gaz invisible suspendu dans l’air (du liquide au gaz.. ) évaporation. 2- La vapeur d’eau s’élève, refroidit et se transforme en minuscules gouttes d’eau (condensation) qui se regroupent pour former les nuages.(du gaz au liquide) 3-Les nuages s'accumulent sur les reliefs, poussés par le vent ; la température refroidit ; l’eau des nuages retombe alors sous forme de pluie (précipitations), de neige ou de grêle, selon la température.. 4- Infiltration (une partie peut s’enfoncer dans la terre et former des nappes souterraines), Ruissellement de l’eau en surface (les rivières grossissent et se jettent dans les fleuves). 5- Les fleuves se jettent alors dans la mer… Et le cycle recommence !
  38. 38. 37 Fixation: (10 min) Travail de groupe: (groupe de 2)  Dessiner un schéma concernant les étapes du cycle de l’eau.  Utilisation du TBI Objectifs:  Reconnaître le trajet et la transformation de l'eau dans la nature.  Identifier les étapes du cycle de l’eau. Compétences:  Emettre des hypothèses sur le trajet de l’eau dans la nature.  Schématiser le cycle de l’eau dans la nature. Matériel:  Vidéo-projecteur  Tableau blanc interactif  Ordinateur Stratégies d’enseignement : Interactif Méthode de travail: coopératif / discussion Lexique: Liquide – solide – gaz- évaporation – condensation – précipitations – ruissellement – infiltration. Déroulement: Introduction: (10 min) Travail collectif:  L’enseignant fait constater aux élèves que l’eau tombe du ciel. Il interroge: « D’où vient cette eau? »  Les élèves répondront très certainement que l’eau vient des nuages.  Puis il pose plusieurs questions sur le cycle de l’eau, en écoutant les réponses des élèves, mais sans intervenir: o Dans les nuages, l’eau est à quel état? (liquide) o Quand il pleut, à quel état est-elle? (liquide) o Quand il grêle? Quand il neige? (solide) o L’eau de pluie, où va-t-elle
  39. 39. 38 Développement: (25 min) Travail collectif:  Observer les étapes du cycle de l’eau dans la nature, sur l’activinspire.  L’enseignant clique sur l'icône (évaporation – condensation – précipitations – ruissellement – infiltration) pour montrer l’action et l’explication de chaque phénomène. 1- Action du soleil : la chaleur transforme l’eau en vapeur, un gaz invisible suspendu dans l’air (du liquide au gaz.. ) évaporation. 2- La vapeur d’eau s’élève, refroidit et se transforme en minuscules gouttes d’eau (condensation) qui se regroupent pour former les nuages.(du gaz au liquide) 3-Les nuages s'accumulent sur les reliefs, poussés par le vent ; la température refroidit ; l’eau des nuages retombe alors sous forme de pluie (précipitations), de neige ou de grêle, selon la température.. 4- Infiltration (une partie peut s’enfoncer dans la terre et former des nappes souterraines), Ruissellement de l’eau en surface (les rivières grossissent et se jettent dans les fleuves). 5- Les fleuves se jettent alors dans la mer… Et le cycle recommence ! Fixation: (10 min) Travail de groupe: (groupe de 2) Faire un exercice sur l’activinspire concernant le cycle de l’eau.
  40. 40. 39 Annexe 2
  41. 41. 40 Domaine de compétences A: Application des connaissances I. Faire correspondre : (5 pts) o L’artère défend le corps contre les microbes. o La veine transporte surtout le dioxygène. o Le globule rouge transporte l’eau et les nutriments. o Le plasma sanguin conduit le sang du cɶur vers l’organe. o Le globule blanc conduit le sang de l’organe vers le cɶur. II. Vrai ou faux : (3 pts) Le sang circule à sens unique dans un appareil circulatoire.________ La circulation pulmonaire issue du coeur droit permet les échanges avec les poumons.________ La circulation générale, issue du coeur gauche, permet les échanges qu'avec le cerveau.________ Domaine de compétences B: Saisir des informations III. Observe les documents et réponds.(8 pts) Substances contenues et dissoutes dans 100cm3 de sang Entrant dans un muscle en en repos Sortant d’un muscle en repos Dioxygène 20 cm3 15 cm3 Dioxyde de carbone 50 cm3 54 cm3 Nutriments 90 mg 87 mg Tableau 1 Test d’évaluation des compétences Le sang et la circulation sanguine Classe : EB5 Note : /20 Nom :_______________ Prénom : ____________ Date : _ _ / _ _ / _ _ _
  42. 42. 41 A- Le tableau 1 donne les variations de la composition du sang traversant un muscle au repos.  Calcule : a- Le volume de dioxygène consommé par le muscle. ____________________________________________________ b- Le volume de dioxyde de carbone rejeté par le muscle. ____________________________________________________ c- La masse de nutriments utilisée par le muscle. ____________________________________________________ B- Le tableau 2 donne les variations de la composition du sang traversant un muscle en activité durant une course. Substances contenues et dissoutes dans 100cm3 de sang Entrant dans un muscle en en activité Sortant d’un muscle en activité Dioxygène 22 cm3 4 cm3 Dioxyde de carbone 42 cm3 62 cm3 Nutriments 90 mg 80 mg Tableau 2  Calcule : a- Le volume de dioxygène consommé par le muscle. ____________________________________________________ b- Le volume de dioxyde de carbone rejeté par le muscle. ____________________________________________________ c- La masse de nutriments utilisée par le muscle. ____________________________________________________ C- Compare les résultats obtenus en A et B et réponds : 1- Comment varie la consommation du dioxygène et des nutriments dans un muscle en activité ?
  43. 43. 42 _________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________ 2- Ce muscle rejette-t-il plus ou moins de dioxyde de carbone ? _________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________ 3- A partir de cette analyse, peux-tu expliquer pourquoi le rythme cardiaque et le rythme respiratoire augmentent beaucoup au cours d’une activité physique ? ____________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________ Domaine de compétences D: La maîtrise de la communication scientifique IV. 1- Lire bien le texte suivant : (4 pts) L’artère est un vaisseau sanguin qui conduit le sang du cɶur vers tous les organes du corps. La veine est un vaisseau sanguin qui conduit le sang des organes vers le cɶur. Les capillaires sont de très petits vaisseaux sanguins qui font circuler le sang dans les organes. 2- observe bien les flèches indiquant le sens de la circulation sanguine et annote le schéma ci-contre.
  44. 44. 43 Domaine de compétences A: Application des connaissances I. Complète le texte avec les mots qui conviennent. (4 pts) infiltration - Vapeur d’eau - pluie – évaporation – nuages – ruissellement -précipitation - condensation 1. La chaleur transforme l’eau en……………..…… un gaz invisible suspendu dans l’air, c’est l’…………………. 2. Les rivières grossissent et se jettent dans les fleuves c’est l’étape du ………………...... 3. La vapeur d’eau s’élève, refroidit et se transforme en gouttes d’eau, qui se regroupent pour former les nuages, c’est la …………………… 4. Une partie d’eau peut s’enfoncer dans la terre et former des nappes souterraines c’est l’……………….., 5. Les……………….. s'accumulent, poussés par le vent ; la température refroidit ; l’eau des nuages retombe alors sous forme de ……………… de neige, selon la température, c’est la………………… II. Faire correspondre :  Beau temps  Le vent est faible ; quelques nuages recouvrent le ciel.  Mauvais temps  Le vent ne souffle pas; le ciel est sans nuages.  Variable  Le vent souffle ; il va pleuvoir. Domaine de compétences B: Saisir des informations III. Ce document représente les quantités annuelles de pluie dans différentes régions du Liban. (4 pts) Evaluation Le cycle de l’eau Classe :EB5 Note : /20 Nom :_______________ Prénom : ____________ Date : _ _ / _ _ / _ _ _
  45. 45. 44 a- Quelles sont les quantités de pluie tombées dans les villes de la côte : Tripoli, Beyrouth, Saïda ? ----------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- b- Quelle est la quantité de pluie tombée au Mont-Liban ? ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ c- Par comparaison entre a et b, Que peut-on déduire ? ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________ d- La région de Hermel-Baalbeck est une région semi-désertique appelée « steppe » ; on n’y trouve pas beaucoup d’arbres. Justifier ceci à partir du document. ________________________________________________________________________ e- Que devient l’eau liquide lorsqu’elle est chauffée ? ________________________________________________________________________ f- Que se passe-t-il quand on approche de la casserole une assiette? ___________________________________________________________________________ Quantité de pluie tombée Région 1300 mm Les Cèdres Régionsde lamontagne duLiban 1200 mm Bécharré 900 mm Tripoli Villesdela côte 850 mm Beyrouth 600 mm Saïda 400 mm Baalbeck Région semi- désertiqu e 200 mm Hermel
  46. 46. 45
  47. 47. 46 Domaine de compétences D: La maîtrise de la communication scientifique IV. Traduire ce schéma ci-dessous concernant le cycle de l’eau en un texte expliquant les étapes de ce cycle.(4 pts) __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________
  48. 48. 47 Références:  Vryzas, K. et Tsitouridou , M. (2011). “Technologie, culture et éducation”. Synergies Sud-Est européen n° 3 - 2011 pp. 15-34.  Collin, S. et Karsenti, T. (2013). “Usages des technologies en éducation: analyse des enjeux socioculturels”. Éducation et francophonie acelf, Volume Xli: 1 – Printemps 2013.  Karsenti, T. (2007). “De l’importance de l’intégration pédagogique des technologies de l’information et de la communication (TIC) par les enseignants du primaire, du secondaire et du tertiaire”. www.thierrykarsenti.ca.  Ormières, H. et Chalvet, J. (2008). “Les plus-values des TICE au service de la réussite” . ministère éducation nationale, Novembre 2008.  Ann Freed, S. (1997). “Encourager l’apprentissage actif”. Revue D'éducation Adventiste, 6:1997, p.6-10.  Fiset, M. (2009). “L’utilisation pédagogique de PowerPoint”. SSEIVE Communauté de recherche et d’entraide en éducation Service de soutien, d’entraide, d’innovation et de valorisation de l’enseignement, 19 février 2009.  Dubois, L. (1997). “Internet à l'école primaire ?”. ldubois@edunet.ch. Juin 1997.  Jeunier,B., Morcillo-Bareille,A., Camps,J., Galy-Marié,E. et Tricot,A. (2005). “Expertise relative aux usages du tableau blanc interactif en école primaire”. ERT34 – Hypermédias et Apprentissages décembre 2005.  Guitton, P. (2010, juin). Agir avec doigté en trois dimensions , consulté en janvier 2012, de http://hal.inria.fr/inria-00511314/PDF/inria-juin-1-3.pdf.  Karsenti, T. et Fievez, A. (2013). L’iPad à l’école: usages, avantages et défis : résultats d’une enquête auprès de 6057 élèves et 302 enseignants du Québec (Canada). Montréal, QC : CRIFPE.  Brillant,J. (2001).“L’apprentissage actif comment des professeurs engagent leurs étudiants dans un apprentissage actif”.Le bulletin CÉFES-centre d’études et de formation en enseignement supérieur, numéro 4 ,octobre 2001.  Christina (2010). “L'avancement des technologies dans l'éducation”. PédagoTIC, publié le dimanche 10 octobre 2010.  Programme de formation de l’école québécoise :Enseignement secondaire (2001).  Les thèmes se référant à L’Orthophonie, CRDP (2014).  le CRDP (2005).  CRDP (1999): Évaluation guide de l'enseignant sciences générales.Ministère de l’Education Nationale de la Jeunesse et des sports.Liban.  CNDP (2007):La télévision en classe c’est enfin possible ! http://www.cndp.fr/tice/teledoc/actuel/televisionLD.htm  Le Boterf,Guy (1994).De la compétence.Essai sur un attracteur étrange, Paris, les Editions des organisations,pp.16-18

×