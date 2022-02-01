Top Benefits of Wearing Sunstone

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Sunstone is a fabulous gem to wear in chakra healing because it not only purifies all of the chakras but can also bring in increased vibrational power. This orange gemstone is most closely associated with the solar plexus chakra. If used herein crystal healing will enable you to let go of deep feelings and emotions that you have been carrying onto, while also getting in light and high energy.