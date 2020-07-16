Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your ultimate destination for Commerce Com m erce Z on e By Na v r a t a n Sir
Nature and Significance of Management What is Management Management is an art of getting things done with and through othe...
Efficiency and Effectiveness Efficiency :(completing the work at low cost) means doing the task correctly at minimum cost ...
Example of Efficiency and Effectiveness 1. Rohini prepared a well-documented and factual report on Co’s performance but sh...
Characteristics of Management Manag ement Goal oriented process: Pervasive : Multidimensional: Continuous process: ... Gro...
Outlines of characteristics of Management 1. Goal oriented Process :It is a goal oriented process, which is to achieve alr...
Objectives of Management Organisational • Survival • Profit • Growth Personal • Good salary • Job Security • Promotion • W...
Importance Management (1) Achieving Group Goals: Management creates team work and coordination in the group. Managers give...
Level of Management
Management is Art , Science, Profession Arts • Theory • Personalised Knowledge • Practice & Creativity Science • Systemati...
Management is Arts Art is the experienced and personal utilization of subsisting information to accomplish solicited outco...
Management is Science Science is an organized collection of knowledge that emphasizes definite universal truths or the act...
Management is Profession The profession can be described as an occupation upheld by specific education and practice, in wh...
Functions of Management
Planning & Organizing Planning: The first and the most important function of management is Planning. Planning involves set...
Staffing & Directing Staffing:Staffing refers to hiring appropriate personnel according to the requirements of the work. S...
Controlling Controlling: It is very important to ensure that the work is carried out in the right direction towards the se...
Co-ordination Coordination refers to the process through which the various functions of management are synchronized toward...
Importance of Co-ordination
Nature and significance of management

  1. 1. Your ultimate destination for Commerce Com m erce Z on e By Na v r a t a n Sir
  2. 2. Nature and Significance of Management What is Management Management is an art of getting things done with and through others. Management can be defined as, the process of getting things done with the aim of achieving organizational goals effectively and efficiently.
  3. 3. Efficiency and Effectiveness Efficiency :(completing the work at low cost) means doing the task correctly at minimum cost through optimum utilization of resources Effectiveness :(Completing the work on time) is concerned with end result means completing the task correctly within stipulated time.
  4. 4. Example of Efficiency and Effectiveness 1. Rohini prepared a well-documented and factual report on Co’s performance but she could not present it in Board meeting as she could not complete it on time. [Answer: Efficient but not effective] 2. Best roadways promised to deliver goods in time and charged extra money from Mr. Singh. But the goods were not delivered on time. [Answer: Efficient but not effective] 3. You want to cut down a tree in your yard. A pocket knife can be used very efficiently, but you will never cut down the tree (not effective). An axe is effective, but not necessarily efficient. A chainsaw is both efficient and effective.
  5. 5. Characteristics of Management Manag ement Goal oriented process: Pervasive : Multidimensional: Continuous process: ... Group activity Dynamic function: Intangible:
  6. 6. Outlines of characteristics of Management 1. Goal oriented Process :It is a goal oriented process, which is to achieve already specified and desired objectives by proper utilization of available resources. 2. Pervasive: Management is universal in nature. It is used in all types of organizations whether economic, social or political irrespective of its size, nature and location and at each and every level. 3. Multidimensional: It is multidimensional as it involves management of work, people and operations. 4. Continuous: It consists of a series of function and its functions are being performed by all managers simultaneously. The process of management continues till an organization exists for attaining its objectives. 5. Group Activity: It is a group activity since it involves managing and coordinating activities of different people as a team to attain the desired objectives of the organization. 6. Dynamic function : It is a dynamic function since it has to adapt according to need, time and situation of the changing business environment. For example, McDonalds made major changes in its ‘Menu’ to survive in the Indian market. 7. Intangible Force: It is intangible force as it can’t be seen but its effects can be felt in the form of results like whether the objectives are met and whether people are motivated or not and there is orderliness and coordination in the work environment.
  7. 7. Objectives of Management Organisational • Survival • Profit • Growth Personal • Good salary • Job Security • Promotion • Work Recognition Social • Environment Protection • Social development • Avoiding unfair trade Practice
  8. 8. Importance Management (1) Achieving Group Goals: Management creates team work and coordination in the group. Managers give common direction to individual efforts in achieving the overall goals of the organization. (2) Increases Efficiency: Management increases efficiency by using resources in the best possible manner to reduce cost and increase productivity. (3) Creates Dynamic organization: Management helps the employees overcome their resistance to change and adapt as per changing situation to ensure its survival and growth. (4) Achieving personal objectives: Management helps the individuals achieve their personal goals while working towards organizational objectives. (5) Development of Society: Management helps in the development of society by producing good quality products, creating employment opportunities and adopting new technologies.
  9. 9. Level of Management
  10. 10. Management is Art , Science, Profession Arts • Theory • Personalised Knowledge • Practice & Creativity Science • Systematic body of Knowledge • Based on experiments • Universal Validity Profession • Specialised Rule & Ethics • Professional Bodies • Service Motive • Restricted Entry
  11. 11. Management is Arts Art is the experienced and personal utilization of subsisting information to accomplish solicited outcomes. It can be procured via education, research and practice. As art is involved with the personal utilization of data some kind of inventiveness and creativity is needed to follow the fundamental systems acquired. The essential characteristics of art are as follows: The presence of theoretical knowledge: Art assumes the presence of specific academic knowledge. Specialists in their particular fields have obtained specific elementary postulates which are appropriate to a specific sort of art. For instance, the literature on public speaking, acting or music, dancing is publicly acknowledged. Personalized application: The application of this primary information differs from person to person. Art, hence, is a highly personalized notion. Based on custom and creativity: Art is practical. Art includes the creative practice of subsisting intellectual knowledge. We know that music is based on 7 notes. However, what makes the style of a musician different or distinctive is his performance of these notes in an artistic way that is uniquely his own solution.
  12. 12. Management is Science Science is an organized collection of knowledge that emphasizes definite universal truths or the action of comprehensive laws. The central characteristics of science are as follows: •The organized body of knowledge: Science is a precise entity of knowledge. Its systems are based on a purpose and consequence association. •Universal validity: Scientific conventions have global genuineness and application. •Systems based on experimentation: Scientific conventions are originally formed via research and then tested via repeated trial and error under the regulated situations.
  13. 13. Management is Profession The profession can be described as an occupation upheld by specific education and practice, in which entry is limited. A profession has the following features: The well-defined theory of knowledge: All services are based on a well-defined form of education that can be procured through education. Restricted entry: The entrance to a profession is defined through an examination or through obtaining an educational degree. For instance, to become a chartered accountant in India an aspirant has to clear a detailed examination regulated by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Professional community: All professions are affiliated to a professional association which controls entry, presents a certificate of training and expresses and supports a system of government.
  14. 14. Functions of Management
  15. 15. Planning & Organizing Planning: The first and the most important function of management is Planning. Planning involves setting objectives in advance, a goal which is to be achieved within a stipulated time. Various alternatives are formulated in order to achieve the goals. The best alternative courses of action is then selected which will help the organization to achieve its objectives. Planning is the most basic function of management. It is deciding in advance what to do and how to do when to do and by whom it is to be done. Organizing:: After planning, the next step in management is organising. It involves identifying the various tasks and resources which would be required for the implementation of the plans framed. Under the organizing function, the manager assigns the duties and tasks to various groups and departments. Authority relationships are also defined.
  16. 16. Staffing & Directing Staffing:Staffing refers to hiring appropriate personnel according to the requirements of the work. Staffing includes functions such as hiring, training and development of people. Directing: Directing involves guiding the people in various tasks and activities in the organization. It comprises two important aspects—motivation and leadership. Motivation involves providing the right encouraging environment for the personnel to work towards the goals and objectives of the organization. Leadership, on the other hand, implies effectively getting the work done by appropriately praising and providing criticism.
  17. 17. Controlling Controlling: It is very important to ensure that the work is carried out in the right direction towards the set goals and objectives. Controlling involves setting standards for tasks and measuring the actual performance against the set standards. It ensures that there is minimum diversion from the set targets. In addition, it involves taking appropriate corrective measures in case of any deviation from the standards.
  18. 18. Co-ordination Coordination refers to the process through which the various functions of management are synchronized towards the common goals and objectives of the organization. It is said to be the essence of management. It acts as a binding force in the organization in the sense that it unifies the efforts of various individuals in the organization towards the achievement of common goals and objectives of the organization.
  19. 19. Importance of Co-ordination

