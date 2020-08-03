Successfully reported this slideshow.
ウチの現場を聞いてくれ！現場自慢LT大会 ふりかえり スキップせずに はや一年 ウチの現場を聞いてくれ！現場自慢LT大会 ふりかえり スキップせずに はや一年 株式会社ナビタイムジャパン 小田中 育生
小田中 育生 (おだなか いくお) (株)ナビタイムジャパン VP of Engineering ACTS(研究開発) ルートグループ責任者 経路探索の研究開発部門責任者としてGPGPUを活用した超高 速エンジンやMaaS時代にフィットしたマル...
ふりかえり、 やってます か?
小田中が所属する研究開発グループ
八割超のチームが「ふりかえり」を実施 2020/08/03集計
やっているところは毎週か隔週で実施 2020/08/03集計
よく聞く悩み 「ふりかえりが定着しない」とは無縁 「自己組織化チームが越境する日」より https://www.slideshare.net/NavitimeJapan/ss-117077724
でも、昔か ら そうだった?
5年くらい前は うまくいっていなかった 2015年 社内資料 「KPT、できてますか？本当に？」より
「マギル大学で記憶の忘却について研究し ているオリバー・ハルト氏によると、我々 の脳は平凡な出来事については忘却するよ うにできているそうです。」 「いちばんやさしいアジャイル開発の教本」 Lesson 41 やったことの見える化 より
長いスパンでふりかえるため、 悪いことしか覚えていない
それがいまではどうだろう
ふり かえ り 開 発 ふり かえ り 開 発 ふり かえ り 開 発 ふり かえ り 開 発 気が付けば一年以上、 「ふりかえり」が続いている
ふり かえ り 開 発 ふり かえ り 開 発 ふり かえ り 開 発 ふり かえ り 開 発 突然のリモートワークでも ふりかえりは止まらなかった
リモートでの働き方も 「ふりかえり」を起点にカイゼンした
新人のフォローについて深堀りしたり
特段の事情を除いて、 欠席するメンバーはいない。 小さな変化の起点であり続けている。
なぜ 変わった?
おやつ神社？ ハイタッチ？ それもよさそうだけど、 自分たちはもっと素朴なやり方で変わった。
次回、もっとうまくやるため に何をするか考える ふりかえり 「なぜ、ふりかえりをやるか」 を共有しているから
ふ り か え り 開 発 小さく繰り返しながら実施したことで カイゼンを実感できたから ふ り か え り 開 発 ふりかえ り 開発 ふりかえ り 開発 開発
様々な手法を取り入れ 常に新鮮な視点で取り組めたから
社外に、ふりかえりについて 熱く語る仲間がいたから
「ふりかえりおじさん」, 安西水丸,復刊ドットコム なにより、「ふりかえり」の力を信じて 継続する強い意思があったから
ふりかえりが必要なプロセスだと実感し 当たり前のプロセスになったら 1年なんてあっという間。
さあ ふりかえ りに 目覚めよ う
