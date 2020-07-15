Flutterはナビタイムジャパンの新規アプリ開発で輝く

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Flutterはナビタイム ジャパンの 新規アプリ開発で輝く 2020/07/15 ナビタイム ジャパン 松村航裕
● 松村航裕 (Kosuke Matsumura) ● Android / iOS / Flutter ○ Androidの方が得意 ● Flutter歴 約1年半 ● 個人でもFlutter製アプリをリリース https://note.com...
NAVITIME JAPAN 会社名 株式会社ナビタイムジャパン (英名 NAVITIME JAPAN Co., Ltd.) 代表者 代表取締役社長　大西 啓介 (工学博士) 設立日 2000年 3月 1日 社員数 550名 (2020年4月現...
4 トータルメディア事業 ヘルスケア事業 公共交通事業 ドライブ事業 ツーリング事業 MaaS協業事業 インバウンド事業 レベニューシェア ビジネス事業 テレマティクス事業 交通コンサル ティング事業 ビジネス ナビタイム事業 法人 ソリューシ...
● Flutterとは？ ● 導入の目的と背景 ● ネイティブ vs Flutter ● Flutterを採用した所感 ● ナビタイム ジャパンにおける Flutterとの今後の付き合い方 Index
Flutterとは？
● Google製のクロスプラットフォーム開発フレームワーク Android/iOSに限らず、Web、デスクトップアプリの開発も可能 （Web、デスクトップアプリはまだ β/α版） ● 2018年12月、正式版(v1.0)リリース ● 言語はD...
● Hot Reloadが魅力的 ● 宣言的UI (レイアウトも全てコードで書く) ● UIパーツが充実 特にMaterial Design Flutterとは？
お台場エリア実証実験のMaaSアプリでFlutterを採用 （現在は実証実験終了に伴い、サービス終了） その他、4アプリでの採用実績 ナビタイムジャパンにおける 採用実績例
導入の目的と背景
導入の目的と背景 法人顧客からの 新規アプリ開発案件の増加 例）時刻表の表示や、 乗換検索結果の表示など アプリ要件はシンプル アプリ開発 リソースの不足 新技術導入による エンジニアの モチベーション向上 法人顧客 ナビタイム ※ 特 定 の...
ネイティブ vs Flutter
Flutter Android/iOS 備考 言語 △ ◎ *後述 レイアウトの 組みやすさ ◎  ◎ HotReloadが便利 慣れるまでは大変かもしれない 多言語対応 △ ◎ あまり直感的ではない 安定性 ○ ◎ 不具合がちらほら… ライブ...
言語機能はSwift/Kotlinが優位。それでもFlutterがDartを採用した理由 ・他言語からの移行が容易(らしい) ・レイアウトも含めてすべてDartで表現できる ・Hot Reloadが実現可能 　AOT(Ahead Of Time...
Dartのnull安全性について (Non-Null By Default: NNBD) Dartへの拒否反応のひとつとして、 Null安全ではないことがよく挙げられます。 しかし現在進行形で対応が進められており、 NNBD対応も時間の問題だと...
Flutterを採用した所感
良かった点 ● OS差分が出ない ○ 片方のOSで、良かれと思って作ったアニメーションが もう片方のOSで実現が難しかったり ● OS間の仕様調整が不要 ● 開発速度は、確実に早い ○ Android/iOSで同じ機能をそれぞれ設計・実装して ...
大変だった点 ● Flutterの不具合を踏むと辛い ● 有識者が少ない ○ 学習コストや設計検討において多少時間がかかった → モブプロで開発 ○ 一方、twitterやDiscordなどのSNSが活発 ● 社内で開発・運用できる人が少ない ...
ナビタイム ジャパンにおける Flutterとの付き合い方
一般的には… ● 新規作成のアプリ ○ リプレース案件でも選択肢になる ● デザインや機能にOS差分がないアプリ ○ BtoBなど、仕様が絶対的なものには適する ● OS特有の機能をメインとしないアプリ ○ センサーやカメラなど ○ ネイティブ...
ナビタイム ジャパンの場合 Flutterが適したアプリとは ナビや地図(ネイティブライブラリ )を扱う 複雑なアプリには不向き
ナビタイム ジャパンの場合 Flutterが適したアプリとは 乗換検索アプリや キュレーションアプリでは向いている ただし、OSの新機能などを 積極的に取り込むような 開発スタイルの場合も不向き
Flutterが適したアプリとは ナビタイム ジャパンの場合 ・新規開発案件 ・ネイティブを必要とする複雑な機能がない 　（地図はGoogleMap） ・OS差分を極力なくす必要がある 以上の理由から、モビリティパスなど主に BtoBtoCの新...
まとめ
まとめ ● Flutter採用により、開発スピードは確実に向上した ● Flutter/Dartは、構えるほど難しくない ● メリット・デメリットを認識した上での採用の見極めが大切 ● 直近の課題は、開発者不足
ご清聴ありがとうございました
Flutterはナビタイムジャパンの新規アプリ開発で輝く

