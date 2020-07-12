Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aspect ratio & Resolutions cheat sheet v1.0

Resolutions for commonly used Aspect Ratio
https://navnx.com

Aspect ratio & Resolutions cheat sheet v1.0

  1. 1. 1 Aspect Ratio - Resolutions 1.33 (4:3) 8K 8192x6144 8K UHD 7680x5760 6K 6144x4608 5K 5120x3840 4K 4096x3072 4K UHD 3840x2880 3K 3072x2304 3K HD 2880x2160 2K 2048x1536 1080P FHD 1920x1440 720P HD 1280x962 1.66 (5:3) 8K 8192x4915 8K UHD 7680x4608 6K 6144x3686 5K 5120x3072 4K 4096x2458 4K UHD 3840x2304 3K 3072x1843 3K HD 2880x1728 2K 2048x1229 1080P FHD 1920x1152 720P HD 1280x768 1.78 (16:9) 8K 8192x4608 8K UHD 7680x4320 6K 6144x3456 5K 5120x2880 4K 4096x2304 4K UHD 3840x2160 3K 3072x1728 3K HD 2880x1620 2K 2048x1152 1080P FHD 1920x1080 720P HD 1280x720 1.85 8K 8192x4428 8K UHD 7680x4151 6K 6144x3321 5K 5120x2768 4K 4096x2214 4K UHD 3840x2076 3K 3072x1661 3K HD 2880x1557 2K 2048x1107 1080P FHD 1920x1038 720P HD 1280x692
  2. 2. 2 Aspect Ratio - Resolutions 1.90 8K 8192x4320 8K UHD 7680x4042 6K 6144x3234 5K 5120x2700 4K 4096x2160 4K UHD 3840x2021 3K 3072x1620 3K HD 2880x1516 2K 2048x1078 1080P FHD 1920x1011 720P HD 1280x674 2.00 8K 8192x4096 8K UHD 7680x3840 6K 6144x3072 5K 5120x2560 4K 4096x2048 4K UHD 3840x1920 3K 3072x1536 3K HD 2880x1440 2K 2048x1024 1080P FHD 1920x960 720P HD 1280x640 2.35 8K 8192x3486 8K UHD 7680x3268 6K 6144x2614 5K 5120x2179 4K 4096x1743 4K UHD 3840x1634 3K 3072x1307 3K HD 2880x1226 2K 2048x871 1080P FHD 1920x817 720P HD 1280x545 2.37 8K 8192x3456 8K UHD 7680x3240 6K 6144x2592 5K 5120x2160 4K 4096x1728 4K UHD 3840x1620 3K 3072x1296 3K HD 2880x1215 2K 2048x864 1080P FHD 1920x810 720P HD 1280x540
  3. 3. 3 Aspect Ratio - Resolutions https://navnx.com Digital Editor and Colorist Aspect Ratio – Resolutions Cheat Sheet V1.0 2.39 (DCI Scope) 8K 8192x3432 8K UHD 7680x3218 6K 6144x2574 5K 5120x2145 4K 4096x1716 4K UHD 3840x1609 3K 3072x1287 3K HD 2880x1207 2K 2048x858 1080P FHD 1920x804 720P HD 1280x536 2.40 8K 8192x3413 8K UHD 7680x3200 6K 6144x2560 5K 5120x2133 4K 4096x1707 4K UHD 3840x1600 3K 3072x1280 3K HD 2880x1200 2K 2048x853 1080P FHD 1920x800 720P HD 1280x533 2.44 8K 8192x3357 8K UHD 7680x3148 6K 6144x2518 5K 5120x2098 4K 4096x1679 4K UHD 3840x1574 3K 3072x1259 3K HD 2880x1180 2K 2048x839 1080P FHD 1920x787 720P HD 1280x525

