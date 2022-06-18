Successfully reported this slideshow.

Properties of GI tract, pH partition hypothesis

0

Share

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Personalized medicine, Pharmacogenomics, customized drug delivery systems,3d ...
Personalized medicine, Pharmacogenomics, customized drug delivery systems,3d ...
Loading in …3
×
1 of 24
1 of 24

Properties of GI tract, pH partition hypothesis

Jun. 18, 2022
0 likes 4 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Science

Properties of GI tract, permeability solubility charge state, pH partition hypothesis, micro climate,tight junction complex , transport model.
Advanced biopharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics syallabus.
Mpharm 2bd sem syllabus

Properties of GI tract, permeability solubility charge state, pH partition hypothesis, micro climate,tight junction complex , transport model.
Advanced biopharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics syallabus.
Mpharm 2bd sem syllabus

Science

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South Margaret Renkl
(4/5)
Free
The Secret Life of Fungi Aliya Whiteley
(4/5)
Free
The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine Brendan Borrell
(3/5)
Free
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
(5/5)
Free
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer
(4.5/5)
Free
Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness Susannah Cahalan
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Workbook: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free
Why People Believe Weird Things: Pseudoscience, Superstition, and Other Confusions of Our Time Michael Shermer
(4/5)
Free
Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race Margot Lee Shetterly
(4/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Guided Journal: Infographics eBook (Goals Journal, Self Improvement Book) Stephen R. Covey
(5/5)
Free
The Happiness Project, Tenth Anniversary Edition: Or, Why I Spent a Year Trying to Sing in the Morning, Clean My Closets, Fight Right, Read Aristotle, and Generally Have More Fun Gretchen Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Bad Science: Quacks, Hacks, and Big Pharma Flacks Ben Goldacre
(4/5)
Free
Lost Connections: Uncovering the Real Causes of Depression – and the Unexpected Solutions Johann Hari
(4.5/5)
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
(4.5/5)
Free
Junky: The Definitive Text of "Junk" Burroughs William S.
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Rise and Reign of the Mammals: A New History, from the Shadow of the Dinosaurs to Us Steve Brusatte
(5/5)
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
(4.5/5)
Free
The Monster's Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World David K. Randall
(0/5)
Free
Why Sharks Matter: A Deep Dive with the World's Most Misunderstood Predator David Shiffman
(0/5)
Free
Empire of the Scalpel: The History of Surgery Ira Rutkow M.D.
(5/5)
Free
The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World David Robson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Mind and the Moon: My Brother’s Story, the Science of Our Brains, and the Search for Our Psyches Daniel Bergner
(0/5)
Free
A Portrait of the Scientist as a Young Woman: A Memoir Lindy Elkins-Tanton
(0/5)
Free
Reef Life: An Underwater Memoir Callum Roberts
(4.5/5)
Free
Spare Parts: The Story of Medicine Through the History of Transplant Surgery Paul Craddock
(0/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Every Deep-Drawn Breath: A Critical Care Doctor on Healing, Recovery, and Transforming Medicine in the ICU Dr Wes Ely
(5/5)
Free
Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic Scott Gottlieb
(4/5)
Free
On Animals Susan Orlean
(4/5)
Free
Pump: A Natural History of the Heart Bill Schutt
(3.5/5)
Free
The Way of Imagination Scott Russell Sanders
(4/5)
Free

Properties of GI tract, pH partition hypothesis

  1. 1. Drug absorption Presented by: Pallerla Naveen Reddy Mpharm(pharmaceutics), Central university of South Bihar.
  2. 2. Properties of GI Tract Permeation-solubility-charge state pH partition hypothesis Microclimate Tight junction complex
  3. 3. PHYSIOLOGICAL ASPECTS / PROPERTIES OF GI TRACT 1)GASTRIC EMPTYING: *Few drugs are absorbed from the stomach. *Most of the drugs are retained in stomach temporarily,largely in solution, and are progressively delivered to the small intestine where they are absorbed.*For this reason gastric emptying is a critical factor in drug absorption. *The emptying time of stomach through the pylorus is proportional to the volume remaining in thestomach. *This constitutes a first order process which can be characterized by a single half-life value. *The diferent type of food shows different values of gastric emptying time. The order ofgastric emptying can be summarized as follows. Carbohydrates < Proteins< Water< Lipids Example: paracetamol absorption is rate limited due to gastric emptying.
  4. 4. 2)Intestinal transit time: *The intestinal transit rate also has a significant influence on the drug absorption, since it determines the residence time of the drug in the absorption site. *Increasing the rate of gastric emptying and gastro-intestinal motility increases the rate of absorption of a drug but, for digoxin and riboflavin, increased gastrointestinal motility is associated with a decrease in the rate of absorption. *Since, intestine is the major site of absorption of most of the drugs, Long intestinal transit time is desirable for the complete absorptionof drugs.Delayed intestinal transit is desirable for: *Drugs that dissolve only in intestine (enteric coated) *Drugs absorbed from specific sites in the intestine.
  5. 5. Other factors: *GI motility *GI pH *Drug stability in GIT *Surface area *Blood flow to GIT
  6. 6. 3)WATER FLUXES IN THE GI TRACT: *In addition to the transport of material through the GI tract, water fluxes due to secretion and reabsorption in the different segments may significantly influence drug absorption. *Over a 24 hour period approximately the flow rate into the duodenum reaches between 6-10 liter of fluid perday. *Most of this fluid is reabsorbed in the duodenum so that at its distal end the flow rate is reduced to 3-5 liter per 24 hour. It is further reduced to 1.5-2 liter/24 hour by the end of thejejunum, 0.7-1.2 liter/24 hour by the end of the ileum, and is only 0.1 liter/24 hour at the end of the colon, i.e. in the faeces. *Water crosses the mucosal membrane through pores that are too smallfor transfer of drug molecules accross. *Water fluxes in the gut wall therefore are unlikely to have a direct effect on drug absorption. However, the presence of large volumes of water in the duodenum,and to a lesser extent in the jejunum and ileum, may influence the dissolutionof sparingly solubledrugs. The considerable water flux in these GI segments may also facilitate intra luminal transportof dissolved drug molecules towards the absorption sites on the mucosa. *The secretion andreabsorption of water also modifies the luminal concentration of drug and therefore its rate of absorption.
  7. 7. Permeability-Solubility-Charge State: *According to Ficks first law, passive diffusion of a solute is the product of diffusivity and concentration gradient of the solute inside the membrane. *The membrane/water apparent partition coefficient relates the latter internal gradient to the external bulk- water concentration difference between the two solutions separated by the membrane. *For an ionizable molecule to permeate by passive diffusion most efficiently, the molecule needs to be in its uncharged form at the membrane surface. *The amount of the uncharged form present at a given pH, which directly contributes to the flux, depends on several important factors, such as pH, binding to protein and bile acids, self-binding, and solubility.
  8. 8. PH PARTITION HYPOTHESIS
  9. 9. * This theory depends on some assumptions are as follows:- i) The GIT is simple lipoidal barrier for transport of drug. ii) Larger the fraction of unionized drug, faster the absorption ii) Greater the lipophilicity of unionized drug, better the absorption. a) Pka of drug:- Amount of drug that exist in unionized form and in ionized form is a function of pKa of drug & pH of the fluid at the absorption site and it can be determined by Henderson-hesselbach equation: * pH = pKa + log [lionized form/ unionised form ]……….For, weakly acidic drugs
  10. 10. • • For Weak acidic drug:- •
  11. 11. ii)Acids in the pKa range 2.5 to 7 .5 are greatly affected by changes in pH and therefore their absorption is pH-dependent; e.g. several NSAIDs like aspirin, ibuprofen, phenylbutazone, and a number of penicillin analogs. Such drugs are better absorbed from acidic conditions of stomach. iii)Stronger acids with pKa < 2.5 such as cromolyn sodium are ionized in the entire pH range of GIT and therefore remain poorly absorbed. For Basic drugs: i) Very weak basesi (pKa< 5) such as caffeine, diazepam etc are remain non ionized at all the ph values therefore their absorption is rapid and pH independent. ii)Bases in the pKa range 5 to 11.0 are greatly affected by changes in pH and hence their absorption is pH-dependent; e.g. Several morphine analogs, chloroquine, imipramine and amitriptyline. Such drugs are better absorbed from the relatively alkaline conditions of the intestine
  12. 12. Lipophilicity and Drug Absorption *As mentioned earlier, it is the pKa of a drug that determines the degree of ionization at a particular pH and that only the unionized drug, if sufficiently lipid soluble, is absorbed into the systemic circulation. *Thus, even if ithe drug exists in the unionized form, it will be poorly absorbed if it has poor lipid solubility (or low Ko/w). *Ideally, for optimum absorption, drug should have sufficient aqueous solubility to dissolve in the fluids at the absorption site and lipid solubility (Ko/w) high enough to facilitate the partitioning of the drug in the lipoidal biomembrane and into the systemic circulation. * In other words, a perfect hydrophilic -lipophilic balance (HLB) should be there in the structure of the drug for optimum bioavailability.
  13. 13. *The lipid solubility of a drug is determined from its oil/water partition coefficient (K0/w) value. *This value is a measure of the degree of distribution of drug between one of the several organic, water immiscible, lipophilic solvents such as n-octanol, etc. and an aqueous phase. *In general, the octanol/pH 7.4, buffer partition coefficient value in the range of I to 2 of a drug is sufficient for passive absorption across lipoidal membranes. *In yet another study by Schanker on a series of barbituric acid derivatives having .same pKa, the percent absorbed increased with an increase in the partition coefficient of the drug. *Thus, to enhance the bioavailability of a drug, not only its dissolution rate but also its rate of permeability should be considered
  14. 14. pH-absorption curve for acidic and basic drugs. Dotted lines indicate curves predicted by pH-partition hypothesis And bold lines indicate that practical curves.
  15. 15. iv) In general pH absorption curves are less steep then expected and are shifted to higher pH values for acids and to lower pH values for bases. I. Presence of virtual membrane pH 2. Absorption of ionized drug 3. Influence of GI surface area and residence time of drug 4. Presence of aqueous unstirred diffusion layer The experimental pH-absorption curves are less steep and shift to the left (lower pH values) for a basic drug and to the right (higher pH values) for an acidic drug. This led to the suggestion that a virtual pH, also called as the microclimate pH, different from the lumenal pH exists at the membrane surface. * The absorption of short-chain weak acids in the rat intestine, as a function of pH, appears not to confirm to the pH-partition hypothesis Ph MICROCLIMATE
  16. 16. *Similar anomalies were found with weak bases. * The apparent pKa values observed in the absorption pH curve were shifted to higher values for acid sand to lower values for bases, compared with the true pKa values. *Such deviations could be explained by the effect of an acid layer on the apical side of cells, the so-called acid Ph microclimate. * Shiau et al directly measured the microclimate pH, pHm, to be 5.2 - 6.7 in different sections of the intestine (very reproducible values in a given segment) covered with the normal mucus layer, as the luminal (bulk) pH,pHb, was kept at 7.2. *Good controls ruled out pH electrode artifacts. With the mucus layer washed off, pHm rise from 5.4 to 7.2. Values of pHb as low as 3 and as high as 10 remarkably did not affect values of pHm. * Glucose did not affect pHm when the microclimate was established.
  17. 17. TIGHT JUNCTION COMPLEX

×