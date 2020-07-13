長島奈槻portfolio 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
N a t s u k i N a g a s h i m a P O R T F O L I O
Who is ... N suki Naga ima? 0 1 . A b o u t M e
1997年千葉生まれ。6歳の時父の仕事でマレーシアへ。それ以来マレーシアの 台湾系インターナショナルスクールで小中高校在学。高校の時に「Visaプリペ イドカードデザインコンテスト2015」 最優秀賞と特別賞を受賞。また、夏休 み日本に帰国した...
Language Award TAA第17回キャンパスクリエイティブ戦略提案コンペ VISAプリペイドカードデザインコンテスト2015 優選 最優秀賞 特別賞 ルーキー賞 政治大学 グッズデザインコンテスト About Me 1 9 9 7 千...
Univers y?Wh did I do ... 私は広告を専攻しており、データ化が進む時代の中どのように データを利用するのかを分析し、どの用にクリエイティブに表 現するのかを勉強しています。インターネットの世界は常に新 しい情報が入ってく...
S e r v i c e D e s i g n 2 0 1 9 人々のストレスの解決策を出発点としたところ、台湾では健康意 識が高い物の、使いやすい健康管理アプリがないことに気づきま した。なので、私たちチームはFigmaでAPPのデザイン...
課 題 STAI 検査 ( 状態 - 特性不安尺度 ) ダイエット 生活の品質 仕事のストレス 状態不安定の原因 タッチポイント  分析 特定が困難
ダイエットによるストレス
タ ッ チ ポ イ ン ト 1. 市場に出回っているアプリは、食事の記録か運動の記録どちかしか記録できない。 2. ほとんどの人はダイエットと体脂肪を落とす適切な知識や概念が欠けている。 3. 外食が多い人は食事管理が困難。 4. 生理などによ...
解 決 策 の ア イ デ ィ ア - 女性向けに設計された 記録プラットフォーム - カロリー摂取量 / 消費量記録 - 体の状態記録 - 食事の健康管理 女性統合管理アプリ チャットボット 情報のシェア - AI - カスタマーサポート -...
Make Your Life Better.
C u s t o m e r J o u r n e y M a pANGELA 09AM12AM 2000-3000ml 50% 90% 75% START 2 3 4 SUCCESS
Taiwan Advertisiment's Assosiation CLIENT | Microsoft GROUP | 廣策 5 TAA 第 17 回 キャンパスクリエイティブ戦略提案コンペ PRODUCT | Surface Book2 ...
Strategy and CaMpeign
TAA 第 17 回キャンパスクリエイティブ戦略提案コンペ | 優選
M a g a z i n e D e s i g n B a n n e r TAA 第 17 回キャンパスクリエイティブ戦略提案コンペ | 優選
TAA 第 17 回キャンパスクリエイティブ戦略提案コンペ | 優選 Commercial
TAA 第 17 回キャンパスクリエイティブ戦略提案コンペ | 優選
知名度 理解 購買 店舗 オンライン 本屋イベント FB 広告 FB ページ オフィシャル ページ ニュースサイト のバナー広告 キーワード広告 雑誌広告 Youtube 広告 TAA 第 17 回キャンパスクリエイティブ戦略提案コンペ | 優選
Used| 課題の H＆J Customer Journey のデザイン。授業 では消費者データを踏まえ、ターゲット・オーディ エンスに対してブランドを統合的なメッセージで コンタクトさせ、納得してもらうトータル・マー ケ テ ィ ン グ・シ ...
D i g i t a l M a r k e t i n g   2 0 1 9 課題で Garmin のキャンペーン案出す際のポス ターデザイン。 Used|
When did I fe mo f f led? 0 3 . A w a r d
Visa プリペイドカードデザインコンテスト 2015 最 優 秀 賞 | 特 別 賞 私は HAPPY だからこそ FUN があると思います。生活の中で私たち を楽しくしてくれているのは、ほんの些細な物だったりします。 私が思う生活を色とりど...
校章の梅と学校に生存している台湾の固 有種のヤマムスメをイメージしてデザイ ンしました。 政治大学 グッズデザインコンテスト ルーキー賞
Why do I k I have le time? 0 4 . E x t r a c u r r i c u l a r 学業以外ではアクセサリーショップを立ち上げたり、展 示会、学生主体のファッションショーやサマーキャンプ のビジュアルデ...
J u s t F o r F u n ハ ン ド メ イ ド ア ク セ サ リ ー シ ョ ッ プ 友達二人とアクセサリーショップを立ち上げ、イベントなどで出店をしていました。幼い頃から物作りが好きで、た またま同級生にもハンドメイドが好き...
日本、マカオ、台湾。三人とも違う国籍だけど、 同じ趣味を持つ事で結成された Just For Fun。 ピアス作る以外にも時にはカタログの撮影、 画像編集など自分たちで楽しくやってきまし た。とにかくやってみる！楽しくやる！難し く考えないで、...
主に大学生が中心となって企画・運営し、また大学生が出演者となってファッション・ ダンス・アート・音楽など様々な文化をミックスした総合エンターテイメントショー。 私は広報部で社会に向けて CAMPUS COLLECTION を発信していく部署 に...
N C C U I t l a b 2 0 1 8 展 示 会 「 お や す み 」 數 位 平 台 2 0 1 8 大 展「 晩 安 晩 安 」 夢占いとは、夢に出てきたものや状況を元に、 現在の心理状態や近い未来に起こる出来事など を判断...
N C C U I t l a b 2 0 1 8 展 示 会 「 お や す み 」
夢 占 い に お い て も 、 恐 怖 の 存 在 と 幸 運 を 呼 ぶ 存 在 、 蛇 が 出 て く る 夢 に は 、 二 つ の 意 味 を 持 つ と さ れ て い ま す 。 夢 に 現 れ た 蛇 の 色 に 注 目 し ...
數 位 平 台 2 0 1 8 大 展 「 晩 安 晩 安 」 夢 の 中 の 水 は 、 感 情 と 金 運 を 象 徴 し て い ま す 。 溺 れ る こ と は 、 親 し い 友 人 と の 関 係 や 金 銭 面 で の 危 機 ...
數 位 平 台 2 0 1 8 大 展 「 晩 安 晩 安 」 夢 占 い に お け る 泣 く と は 、 不 安 や 悲 し み 、 ス ト レ ス か ら の 解 放 の 暗 示 。 ま た 、 感 動 や 願 望 の 成 就 な ど ...
How Mu I love draw g? 0 5 . I l l u s t r a t i o n
主人公は日本に住んでるお絵かきが好きなごく普通な女の子。普通な生活を送 る彼女だったが、思わぬ移住で新しい人々に出会い、新しい環境を目にし、自 分に「ある」能力があることに気づく ... 新しい土地にやってきた彼女、 すべてのものが彼女にとって...
ペンを拾って桜を描いたら、なんとその桜が紙から飛び出して幼稚園中に 咲くのだった ... ！ 6. 潜めた能力 幼稚園に行ったものの、やっぱり言葉が通じず、中々打ち解けること のできない彼女だったが、他の子たちが置いていった鉛筆を拾い ... ...
持っていたペンがいきなり変形し始め、彼女は今までにないほどの エネルギーを感じるのだった。 そして、その能力はいずれ彼女の人生に大きな影響を与えるのだっ た ... 7. 覚醒
1. I was born in Japan, but I grew up in Malaysia. And I’ m currently studying university in Taiwan. 2. Tennis has taken u...
Natsuki Nagashima natsuki.naga616@gmail.com natsuki.naga natsuki_naga Thank You
  N a t s u k i N a g a s h i m a P O R T F O L I O
  Who is ... N suki Naga ima? 0 1 . A b o u t M e
  1997年千葉生まれ。6歳の時父の仕事でマレーシアへ。それ以来マレーシアの 台湾系インターナショナルスクールで小中高校在学。高校の時に「Visaプリペ イドカードデザインコンテスト2015」 最優秀賞と特別賞を受賞。また、夏休 み日本に帰国した際にウェブ会社の短期インターンに参加。2016年マレーシア を離れ台湾の国立政治大学広告学科に入学。大学ではオンライン英会話のイン ターンで学んだデジタルマーケティング やSNS運営を生かし、学部のイベント や校外イベント(キャンパスコレクションなど)に参加し広報を担当しているこ とも。大学の友人とハンドメイドアクセサーショップ「Just For Fun」の経営 もしている。趣味はテニス、カフェ巡り、お絵かき。 N a t s u k i N a g a s h i m a About Me 長 島 奈 槻
  Language Award TAA第17回キャンパスクリエイティブ戦略提案コンペ VISAプリペイドカードデザインコンテスト2015 優選 最優秀賞 特別賞 ルーキー賞 政治大学 グッズデザインコンテスト About Me 1 9 9 7 千 葉 で 生 ま れ る 。 父 の 仕 事 で マ レ ー シ ア 、 ク ア ラ ル ン プ ー ル へ 。 小 中 高 台 湾 系 の 学 校 で 中 国 語 の 勉 強 を す る 。 台 湾 の 国 立 政 治 大 学 コ ミ ュ ニ ケ ー シ ョ ン 学 部 広 告 学 科 に 入 学 。 大 学 卒 業 後 日 本 で 就 職 す る た め 帰 国 。 2 0 0 3 2 0 1 6 2 0 2 0 J A P A N M A L A Y S I A T A I W A N J A P A N
  Univers y?Wh did I do ... 私は広告を専攻しており、データ化が進む時代の中どのように データを利用するのかを分析し、どの用にクリエイティブに表 現するのかを勉強しています。インターネットの世界は常に新 しい情報が入ってくるので、ブランドや商品の特性を表現し、 数秒で顧客の注意を引がないといけません。なので、お客様の 問題点を分析し、視覚的にどう引き付けるかを研究しています。 0 2 . C l a s s W o r k s
  S e r v i c e D e s i g n 2 0 1 9 人々のストレスの解決策を出発点としたところ、台湾では健康意 識が高い物の、使いやすい健康管理アプリがないことに気づきま した。なので、私たちチームはFigmaでAPPのデザインをしました。 こちらは、期末のアプリ総合ポスターです。 Used| Figma
  課 題 STAI 検査 ( 状態 - 特性不安尺度 ) ダイエット 生活の品質 仕事のストレス 状態不安定の原因 タッチポイント  分析 特定が困難
  ダイエットによるストレス
  タ ッ チ ポ イ ン ト 1. 市場に出回っているアプリは、食事の記録か運動の記録どちかしか記録できない。 2. ほとんどの人はダイエットと体脂肪を落とす適切な知識や概念が欠けている。 3. 外食が多い人は食事管理が困難。 4. 生理などにより食事制限が困難。 5. 減量過程を SNS にはシェアできない。 6. やる気が出ない、三日坊主。
  解 決 策 の ア イ デ ィ ア - 女性向けに設計された 記録プラットフォーム - カロリー摂取量 / 消費量記録 - 体の状態記録 - 食事の健康管理 女性統合管理アプリ チャットボット 情報のシェア - AI - カスタマーサポート - バーチャルコーチ - 専門家からの正しい情報共有 - ダイエット仲間のコミュニティ - ダイエット情報の共有： 健康的なレストラン、 ジムの予約
  Make Your Life Better.
  C u s t o m e r J o u r n e y M a pANGELA 09AM12AM 2000-3000ml 50% 90% 75% START 2 3 4 SUCCESS
  Taiwan Advertisiment's Assosiation CLIENT | Microsoft GROUP | 廣策 5 TAA 第 17 回 キャンパスクリエイティブ戦略提案コンペ PRODUCT | Surface Book2 優選
  Strategy and CaMpeign
  TAA 第 17 回キャンパスクリエイティブ戦略提案コンペ | 優選
  M a g a z i n e D e s i g n B a n n e r TAA 第 17 回キャンパスクリエイティブ戦略提案コンペ | 優選
  TAA 第 17 回キャンパスクリエイティブ戦略提案コンペ | 優選 Commercial
  TAA 第 17 回キャンパスクリエイティブ戦略提案コンペ | 優選
  知名度 理解 購買 店舗 オンライン 本屋イベント FB 広告 FB ページ オフィシャル ページ ニュースサイト のバナー広告 キーワード広告 雑誌広告 Youtube 広告 TAA 第 17 回キャンパスクリエイティブ戦略提案コンペ | 優選
  Used| 課題の H＆J Customer Journey のデザイン。授業 では消費者データを踏まえ、ターゲット・オーディ エンスに対してブランドを統合的なメッセージで コンタクトさせ、納得してもらうトータル・マー ケ テ ィ ン グ・シ ス テ ム の 勉 強 を し ま し た。 I n t e g r a t e d M a r k e t i n g C o m m u n i c a t i o n 2 0 1 9
  D i g i t a l M a r k e t i n g   2 0 1 9 課題で Garmin のキャンペーン案出す際のポス ターデザイン。 Used|
  When did I fe mo f f led? 0 3 . A w a r d
  Visa プリペイドカードデザインコンテスト 2015 最 優 秀 賞 | 特 別 賞 私は HAPPY だからこそ FUN があると思います。生活の中で私たち を楽しくしてくれているのは、ほんの些細な物だったりします。 私が思う生活を色とりどりにしてくれる物達をギュっとつめまし た。このカードを見てひとりでも多くの人に私達の LIFE は楽し さであふれていると感じてもらいたいです。
  校章の梅と学校に生存している台湾の固 有種のヤマムスメをイメージしてデザイ ンしました。 政治大学 グッズデザインコンテスト ルーキー賞
  Why do I k I have le time? 0 4 . E x t r a c u r r i c u l a r 学業以外ではアクセサリーショップを立ち上げたり、展 示会、学生主体のファッションショーやサマーキャンプ のビジュアルデザインなどをしていました。
  J u s t F o r F u n ハ ン ド メ イ ド ア ク セ サ リ ー シ ョ ッ プ 友達二人とアクセサリーショップを立ち上げ、イベントなどで出店をしていました。幼い頃から物作りが好きで、た またま同級生にもハンドメイドが好きな子がいたので一緒に校内の市場で出店する事になりました。普段友達に作っ ている物が、他人から認められる時が来るとは思いもしませんでした。お金が発生することにより、プレッシャーを 感じる事も勿論ありましたが、それ以上にもっといい物を作るという目標ができました。三人とも国籍が違うので衝 突するかもと恐れていましたが、ちゃんと向き合ってコミュニュケーションをすれば分かり合える事もここから教わ りました。
  日本、マカオ、台湾。三人とも違う国籍だけど、 同じ趣味を持つ事で結成された Just For Fun。 ピアス作る以外にも時にはカタログの撮影、 画像編集など自分たちで楽しくやってきまし た。とにかくやってみる！楽しくやる！難し く考えないで、だって JUST FOR FUN だもん！ を大事にしてきました。お陰様で校内ならず 台北のクリエイター市場でも出店でき、幅広 いお客様の手に取ってもらう事ができました。
  主に大学生が中心となって企画・運営し、また大学生が出演者となってファッション・ ダンス・アート・音楽など様々な文化をミックスした総合エンターテイメントショー。 私は広報部で社会に向けて CAMPUS COLLECTION を発信していく部署 に所属。流行りを掴み、ウェブやインスタグラムの運営をしたり SNS イラスト、シー ルデザイン、CC BOOK レイアウトの制作をし ていました。 モデルオーディションには日本からの スタッフがきていた為、日中の通訳を 担当していました。 舞台監督も日本人スタッフだったので、私が間 に入り、台湾人の照明や音響スタッフへの指示 をリアルタイムに通訳していました。 同 時 通 訳 広 報 部////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
  N C C U I t l a b 2 0 1 8 展 示 会 「 お や す み 」 數 位 平 台 2 0 1 8 大 展「 晩 安 晩 安 」 夢占いとは、夢に出てきたものや状況を元に、 現在の心理状態や近い未来に起こる出来事など を判断する作業のこと。夢の内容には、見えな い世界や無意識領域からの意味のあるメッセー ジが隠されているのです。 「今日あなたはどんな夢を見ましたか？」 夢占い
  N C C U I t l a b 2 0 1 8 展 示 会 「 お や す み 」
  夢 占 い に お い て も 、 恐 怖 の 存 在 と 幸 運 を 呼 ぶ 存 在 、 蛇 が 出 て く る 夢 に は 、 二 つ の 意 味 を 持 つ と さ れ て い ま す 。 夢 に 現 れ た 蛇 の 色 に 注 目 し て み ま し ょ う 。
  32. 32. 數 位 平 台 2 0 1 8 大 展 「 晩 安 晩 安 」 夢 の 中 の 水 は 、 感 情 と 金 運 を 象 徴 し て い ま す 。 溺 れ る こ と は 、 親 し い 友 人 と の 関 係 や 金 銭 面 で の 危 機 を 警 告 し ま す 。 あ な た が 水 面 に 浮 く こ と が で き れ ば 、 あ な た は 困 難 を 克 服 す る こ と が で き ま す 。 し か し 、 沈 む と 、 よ り 深 刻 な 問 題 に 直 面 し ま す 。 溺 れ る
  33. 33. 數 位 平 台 2 0 1 8 大 展 「 晩 安 晩 安 」 夢 占 い に お け る 泣 く と は 、 不 安 や 悲 し み 、 ス ト レ ス か ら の 解 放 の 暗 示 。 ま た 、 感 動 や 願 望 の 成 就 な ど を 、 象 徴 し て い ま す 。 泣 く 夢 の 中 で 落 ち る こ と は 、 不 安 感 の 高 ま り 、 自 信 喪 失 、 失 敗 の 恐 れ 、 体 調 不 良 な ど の 象 徴 で す 。 落 下
  34. 34. How Mu I love draw g? 0 5 . I l l u s t r a t i o n
  35. 35. 主人公は日本に住んでるお絵かきが好きなごく普通な女の子。普通な生活を送 る彼女だったが、思わぬ移住で新しい人々に出会い、新しい環境を目にし、自 分に「ある」能力があることに気づく ... 新しい土地にやってきた彼女、 すべてのものが彼女にとっては新鮮だったのだ。 2. 見たこともない景色1. 旅の始まり その土地は赤道近くに位置し、年間を通じて高温で、気温差が少なく野生動物が棲 む大自然が魅力的な国だ。どこを見ても新鮮な彼女はみんなに感動を伝えたいが、 相手が何を言っているのかわからず恐怖に感じるのだ。 3. 言葉の壁
  36. 36. ペンを拾って桜を描いたら、なんとその桜が紙から飛び出して幼稚園中に 咲くのだった ... ！ 6. 潜めた能力 幼稚園に行ったものの、やっぱり言葉が通じず、中々打ち解けること のできない彼女だったが、他の子たちが置いていった鉛筆を拾い ... 5. きっかけ 言葉が通じないことから彼女は人を恐れるようになる。幼稚園に行きたくなかっ たものの、母の説得により重い足を引きずって幼稚園に行くのだった。 4. 慣れない土地
  37. 37. 持っていたペンがいきなり変形し始め、彼女は今までにないほどの エネルギーを感じるのだった。 そして、その能力はいずれ彼女の人生に大きな影響を与えるのだっ た ... 7. 覚醒
  38. 38. 1. I was born in Japan, but I grew up in Malaysia. And I’ m currently studying university in Taiwan. 2. Tennis has taken up a large majority of my time. Another hobby I really enjoy is diving. 3. One of the dishes I enjoy the most is TKG, which stands for Tamago kake gohan. It is a famous dish in Japan where a raw eggs is placed on top of rice. 4. I need coffee Every. Single. Day. That is why in this picture, the coffee is portrayed as important as oxygen intake to me. 5. Maya calendar is a system that tells you the characteristic of your conscious and subconscious mind. And the symbol of my subconscious mind is a “ red dragon” which means “love, courageous and innovative.” . Th i s d r aw i n g i s a r e p r e s e n t at i o n o f m e . i t t e l l s y o u f i ve f a c t s ab o u t m y l i f e an d h o w i t s h ap e d m e t o w h o I a m t o d a y . I us e d bold c olors in t h is art work because I want to remind myself an d t o y o u w h o m i s r e ad i n g , t o al w ay s b e b o l d e n o u g h t o l i s t e n t o your h e a rt . Be c aus e that is the key to a colorful life.
  39. 39. Natsuki Nagashima natsuki.naga616@gmail.com natsuki.naga natsuki_naga Thank You

