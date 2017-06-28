BALANCE SCORECARD Aplicado a la Gestión de Responsabilidad Social
• Balance Scorecard Conocido también como Cuadro de Mando Integral. Es un sistema de medición de la contabilidad estratégi...
• Su observación se focaliza en los momentos críticos. • Su perspectiva se desarrolla sobre la base de 4 puntos: 1. Financ...
¿Qué sucedería si aplicamos el BALANCE SCORECARD a la gestión de Responsabilidad Social ?
• Las organizaciones podrían contar con una estructura organizacional con valores más sólidos; ya que evaluaría también el...
Implementar el BSC en la gestión de Responsabilidad Social puede ser muy productivo para los organizaciones.

  1. 1. BALANCE SCORECARD Aplicado a la Gestión de Responsabilidad Social
  2. 2. • Balance Scorecard Conocido también como Cuadro de Mando Integral. Es un sistema de medición de la contabilidad estratégica de costeo y se caracteriza principalmente por : Realizar mediciones , que en apariencia son irrelevantes, pero que en el camino de las actividades de la empresa pueden resultar fundamentales.
  3. 3. • Su observación se focaliza en los momentos críticos. • Su perspectiva se desarrolla sobre la base de 4 puntos: 1. Financiera 2. El cliente 3. Proceso interno del negocio 4. Aprendizaje en el crecimiento
  4. 4. ¿Qué sucedería si aplicamos el BALANCE SCORECARD a la gestión de Responsabilidad Social ?
  5. 5. • Las organizaciones podrían contar con una estructura organizacional con valores más sólidos; ya que evaluaría también el bienestar no solo del cliente, también el impacto social que se produce dentro y fuera la organización. • Debido a que el BSC se relaciona con una política de causa y efecto; la compañía contaría con ratios y datos de información relevante antes de que se presenten contingencias por las políticas que pueda asumir la compañía; en otras palabras el BSC buscaría medir el impacto de forma anticipada, puesto que ya cuenta con la información en su departamento respectivo.

×