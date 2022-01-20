Health and safety training

It does seem that workplace health and safety has a bad press, from outlawing running in the playground to banning the use of blue-tack as a hazardous substance! With so much criticism it is easy to forget just why health and safety in the workplace is so important. The NNTC suite of health & Safety Training Courses will help make your employees more competent in health and safety, reduce accidents at work and help you avoid the financial costs associated with accidents, occupational ill health, and litigation costs.



