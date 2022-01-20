First aid training

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Most injuries at work are minor, such as cuts and bruises, but there are times when we require more than a sticking plaster. It is a legal requirement for organisations to ensure that their employees and customers are protected and receive immediate attention should a situation arise. By attending an NNTC First Aid Course such as First Aid at Work or Emergency First Aid at Work your staff will learn valuable techniques and gain confidence to help others in need and ultimately save lives.