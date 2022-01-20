Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 20, 2022
Most injuries at work are minor, such as cuts and bruises, but there are times when we require more than a sticking plaster. It is a legal requirement for organisations to ensure that their employees and customers are protected and receive immediate attention should a situation arise. By attending an NNTC First Aid Course such as First Aid at Work or Emergency First Aid at Work your staff will learn valuable techniques and gain confidence to help others in need and ultimately save lives.

  1. 1. First Aid Training National Network Of Training Consultants Most injuries at work are minor, such as cuts and bruises, but there are times when we require more than a sticking plaster. It is a legal requirement for organizations to ensure that their employees and customers are protected and receive immediate first aid health should a situation arise. By attending an NNTC First Aid Course such as First Aid at Work or Emergency First Aid at Work your staff will learn valuable techniques and gain confidence to help others in need and ultimately save lives. https://nntc.org.uk/first-%20aid-training/
  2. 2. NNTC can create a bespoke first aid training E-Learning package for your organization. This means no more paying for individual licenses for all your employees. Please contact Jackie for details and pricing. https://nntc.org.uk/first-aid-training/
  3. 3. All these courses are run in an interactive student-centred style with all assurances given to create a safe learning environment. Wherever possible the delegates attention will be directed towards the organisations health & safety policies, this will ensure anyone attending is fully aware of their roles and responsibilities towards creating a safe working environment free from aggression and violence. Please note all our courses are tailored free of charge to your requirements so may vary slightly from the stated aims and outcomes and are run in-house or virtually. https://nntc.org.uk/first-aid-training/
  4. 4. CONTACT US Phone Number: :02031053699 / 07375675564 E-MAIL ADDRESS: jackienntc@icloud.com Website https://nntc.org.uk/first-aid-training/

