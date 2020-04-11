Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Electric Vehicles are the future of our country. The Government also target to switch to e-vehicles in the near future which is better alternative to fuel-based automobiles to mitigate air pollution. The Indian government aims to build a network of charging infrastructure throughout the country which is good opportunity for the start-up and also giving the incentive for generation of green energy. As the most of the auto industry has been complaining about the lack of charging support directly discouraging their interest in switching vehicles to electric. The lack of Charging Stations develop the fear that if vehicle will run out of charge and no charging station near them what they will do. So our mission is to provide E service on battery charging, battery replacement, Pickup the vehicle and unload to nearby garage, and if any excess of generation of electricity sold to DISCOM at government decided rate., which will boost the public interest in commuting between cities, enabling a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution. Our company will use the solar system to provide the charging service to the customers. Our future plans is to reach the different states and remote areas for providing charging stations which encourage the people to buy the Electric Vehicle

  1. 1. E Vech Savior Private Limited PROPOSAL FOR FUND RAISING FOR CHARGING STATIONS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES Prepared by- Jasneet Kaur NMO 1662
  2. 2. MISSION STATEMENT The Electric Vehicles are the future of our country. The Government also target to switch to e-vehicles in the near future which is better alternative to fuel-based automobiles to mitigate air pollution. The Indian government aims to build a network of charging infrastructure throughout the country which is good opportunity for the start-up and also giving the incentive for generation of green energy. As the most of the auto industry has been complaining about the lack of charging support directly discouraging their interest in switching vehicles to electric. The lack of Charging Stations develop the fear that if vehicle will run out of charge and no charging station near them what they will do. So our mission is to provide E service on battery charging, battery replacement, Pickup the vehicle and unload to nearby garage, and if any excess of generation of electricity sold to DISCOM at government decided rate., which will boost the public interest in commuting between cities, enabling a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution. Our company will use the solar system to provide the charging service to the customers. Our future plans is to reach the different states and remote areas for providing charging stations which encourage the people to buy the Electric Vehicle.
  3. 3. Organisation Information Our organisation is the Start-up. We have a team of 8 members in which 2 of your team members are automobile technician & 1 member is an electrical engineer, 1 computer science graduate, 2 team members have experience of marketing and Remaining 2 members are post graduated in the management program. Every team member have experience in their field which will help us in our business growth. Our organisation basically provide E service on battery charging, battery replacement, Pickup then vehicle and unload to nearby garage. Initially we have solar system on our workstation which has capacity of 2 KW(kilo watt) power generation and 1 vehicle on which solar system has installed of 1KW capacity of power generation. And apart from solar system we also have traditional of power sources. The future of the country is Electric Vehicle. As many organisations are working for increasing their market share in India for the electric vehicles for which Charging Stations are higher in demand in the market. The activities of our business is to provide the: 1. Services of the charging stations running with the solar panels. 2. Providing services at the customer place with e-vans which carries the charger attached with solar panels which help to provide the charging services at their place. 3. The customer can give a call or a message on the app when they need the help for charging, replacement of battery or any technical support. 4. Services to bring the vehicle to the nearest service station, if big problem arises. 5. Customers can contact us through app if they got stuck in in the area where no charging is available. For establish this business we require the initial investment and the funds are used for the following purposes: 1. Installation Charges 2. Maintenance Charges of E-vans 3. Investment in purchasing parts needed to build charger 4. Invest in getting local certification from the authorities 5. Installation of Solar Panels 6. E-Vans 7. App Software 8. Regular day to day expenses in starting days
  4. 4. Key personnel Leader IT Department More efficient management of organisation, managers and workers Application Management, Regular updation of App Human Resource department Recruiting , Interviewing workers, Handle Employee, Realtions, Benefits, Traiing Telecalling staff clarify incomplete or unclear details of customers provide field support to customer Electrical Engineer solves problems and tests equipment electrical systems to ensure stable transmission throughout the system Computer Science design software applications create software programs Marketing head Defining Managing the brand, conductong customer and market research Producing marketing and promotional materials Finanace Department planning, organizing, auditing, accounting for and controlling its company's finances company's financial statements
  5. 5. Problems/ Solution There are many problems arises in the businesses. We have to make a problem planning to know our threats and opportunities to achieve our goals/ objectives.  In the business of Electric vehicle charging stations, the time taken for charging vehicle is the problem. As the fast chargers are required for less time consumption for charging which is very costly. We have targeted these two main points for our USP. We have level 2 and level 3 chargers and solar panel at the top. For level 3 chargers, the charging time is less than one hour but however it is costlier. For level 2 chargers, the charging time is around 6 hours but they are cheaper. We have different charger types therefore , we can get multiple vehicles charged at same time having different charging demands. Thus, solving the problem of less charging points. These features will help in fostering the sales exponentially because high charging time and less charging points were the main reasons of people not purchasing EV vehicles.  We have used the app to reach the customers as fast as possible. Customers can contact us with the help of app for the services of charging, battery swapping or any technical support. If any customer stuck at any place where charging is not available, they can contact us for help through our app. We can make contact with other service providers to provide the services to our customers in the places where we are not able to reach this will help us to expand our business and market share and it will increase our customer and it provide the satisfaction to them.
  6. 6. Goals and objectives 1. Increasing Revenue: At the initial stage increment in Revenue but in future by the increase in the E-vans or increase no of charging stations we will increase our Revenues. We also generate revenue by advertising on the charging stations. In future, we will establish our own brand which also help in increment in our revenue. 2. Manage cost: In the starting of vehicle only one vehicle is our own vehicle which will cost us Rs.12Lacs and after 2 Month we take another vehicle on lease. In this way we will manage cost for new business at initial stage. 3. Customer satisfaction: We provide the services through the app. If customer is got stuck we can provide the services at their place which help to develop the customer satisfaction. Providing services on time will help us. 4. Best Services: As our team is committed to each other and bound by trust. So they provide the best services with their performance excellence. 5. Growth of business. At initial we start the business at 4-5 cities but in future we will cover cities and other states with the increase in the customer of the electric vehicles. 6. Our vision to become the choice of the customers and respected company -- as measured by our customers, our employees, our shareholders, and the community we live in. Our values are critical to our success. These values include: • Performance excellence. We act like responsible owners, always seeking to meet or exceed expectations. • Teamwork. We act as a team, committed to each other, and bound by trust and loyalty. • Integrity. We treat one another, and all our stakeholders with dignity and respect. Honesty, ethical behaviour, and integrity are fundamental characteristics of our business conduct.
  7. 7. Procedures/Scope of Work  Our organisation shall tie up with other companies selling the electric vehicles to provide the services to their customer. We shall also make the contract with the companies who provide the services of peer-to-peer ridesharing, taxi or food deliveries. So that shall charge their vehicles from us.  We also make contract with the other companies for the advertising of their company in our charging stations.  We can make contact with other service providers to provide the services to our customers in the places where we are not able to reach this will help us to expand our business and market share and it will increase our customer and it provide the satisfaction to them. We shall hire the following for the business:  Telecalling staff The role of tele-calling staff is to ensure the entries are correct and complete, contact customers to clarify incomplete or unclear details, coordinate with customer services to collect data, cross refer data reports with customer logs, provide field support to customer if needed.  Automobile technician and their responsibilities are: An Automotive Technician is responsible for the repair and preventive maintenance of automotive equipment. Duties include performing emissions inspections, diagnostic testing of vehicles, and replacement of worn components. The Auto Mechanic work on brakes, engines, steering, and electrical systems. Automobile technician service and repair electric and hybrid-electric cars. This job involves diagnosing, maintaining, and repairing these vehicles. .
  8. 8. Budget/ Estimation by Disha joshi( Financial Planning) Startup Expenses EVS ( E-VECH SAVIOUR) Sources of Capital Owners' Investment (name and percent ownership) owners fund ₹ 46,00,000.00 Total Investment ₹ 46,00,000.00 Bank Loans Bank 1 ₹ 1,80,000.00 Total Bank Loans ₹ 1,80,000.00 Other Loans Source 1 ₹ 1,20,000.00 Source 2 ₹ 0.00 Total Other Loans ₹ 1,20,000.00 Startup Expenses Leasehold Improvements Item 1 ₹ 60,000.00 item 3 ₹ 60,000.00 Item 2 ₹ 60,000.00 Total Leasehold Improvements ₹ 1,80,000.00 Capital Equipment List Patents ₹ 2,00,000.00 Equipment ₹ 12,00,000.00 Fixtures & Furniture ₹ 25,500.00 software ₹ 5,00,000.00 initial batteries purchased ₹ 1,50,000.00 Other ₹ 2,81,100.00 Total Capital Equipment ₹ 23,56,600.00 Location and Admin Expenses Rent & Related Costs ₹ 36,000.00 Prepaid insurance ₹ 0.00 Pre-opening salaries ₹ 0.00 Other ₹ 0.00 Total Location and Admin Expenses ₹ 0.00 ₹ 36,000.00
  9. 9. Advertising and Promotional Expenses Advertising ₹ 5,00,000.00 Travel/entertainment ₹ 0.00 Other/additional categories ₹ 0.00 Total Advertising/Promotional Expenses ₹ 0.00 ₹ 0.00 ₹ 5,00,000.00 Other Expenses general expenses ₹ 27,400.00 Vehicle on Lease 1400000 Total Other Expenses ₹ 14,27,400.00 Reserve for Contingencies ₹ 0.00 Working Capital ₹ 0.00 Summary Statement Sources of Capital Owners' and other investments ₹ 46,00,000.00 Bank loans ₹ 1,80,000.00 Other loans ₹ 1,20,000.00 Total Source of Funds ₹ 49,00,000.00 Startup Expenses Leasehold improvements ₹ 1,80,000.00 Capital equipment ₹ 23,56,600.00 Location/administration expenses ₹ 36,000.00 Advertising/promotional expenses ₹ 5,00,000.00 Other expenses ₹ 14,27,400.00 Contingency fund ₹ 0.00 Working capital ₹ 4,00,000.00 Total Startup Expenses ₹ 49,00,000.00
  10. 10. Estimated Profit & Loss Account -10.00 0.00 10.00 20.00 30.00 40.00 50.00 60.00 70.00 80.00 90.00 for bengaluru only. 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
  11. 11. Expansion Estimations: The initial year of operation shows loss due to heavy start-up stand less marker exposure. Same is explained for 2022 as the entity enters new market, it incurs heavy cost but starts gaining results in subsequent years. Note- In 2022, it is assumed that 2 more cities are added in business. The amount estimated is on ground of reasonable estimates of growth and inflation. -20.00 0.00 20.00 40.00 60.00 80.00 100.00 120.00 2,020 2,021 2,022 2,023 2,024
  12. 12. Estimated Balance Sheet (with Expansion Plan) -20.00 0.00 20.00 40.00 60.00 80.00 100.00 120.00 cash and bank. Other Current Assets Long-term assets Total assets Liabilities Other liabilities Long-term debt Capital Total equity PROJECTED ( EXPANSION PLAN) (Rs inLacs) 2,024 PROJECTED ( EXPANSION PLAN) (Rs inLacs) 2,023 PROJECTED ( EXPANSION PLAN) (Rs inLacs) 2,022 PROJECTED ( EXPANSION PLAN) (Rs inLacs) 2,021 BEGINNING 2,020
  13. 13. Conclusion As the future of our country is the Electric Vehicle. So the start-up of charging services to the customers is the good opportunity. As the government has many schemes to promote the Electric vehicles. According to the market survey, 75% of people don't purchase Electric vehicles due to less charging points and 60% of people due to its high charging time despite its low running cost and huge benefits for the environment. We provide the services to the customer to overcome the above problems which help for the growth of our business in the future. If proper charging system is provided to the customers. The Electric vehicles will increase in the future.

