Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
For effective management of the company:- Proper Leadership, coordination, communication & Synchronization among departmen...
Case Understanding Launched in 2017 DND-daily need delivery is one of its kind a largest daily micro delivery service. Bas...
Once their complaints and responses are accepted properly and timely, this will not only increase customer confidence in t...
Here IT Department communicate buifergate the data in following ways:-  Whom to deliver ( address)  How much to deliver ...
Conclusion:- Marketing department :- This department is responsible to create awareness of the brand among the people so a...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

For effective management of the company:- Proper Leadership, coordination, communication & synchronization among departments.

40 views

Published on

For effective management of the company:- Proper Leadership, coordination, communication & synchronization among departments. In response to the problem stated above the main focus is on â€œ Customer Satisfactionâ€. As we all know that â€œCustomer is the king in the marketâ€. I as a General Manager of DND , I will first focus on improving the quality of our product and will also focus on customer relationships, which is to retain customers, maintaining customers and by taking appropriate actions on customer feedback Our company aims to find new customers. Once their complaints and responses are accepted properly and timely, this will not only increase customer confidence in the company's product, but will also help the company to maintain goodwill in the market, which we are looking for in the smooth functioning of the departments. Be able to focus on proper coordination between. company . Finally, we will work on product expansion to focus on areas that are acceptable through advanced technologies by reducing the cost of production.
Source: https://www.managementolympiad.org/nmo-2020-bcs/NMO-2351-garima-bhargava.html

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

For effective management of the company:- Proper Leadership, coordination, communication & synchronization among departments.

  1. 1. For effective management of the company:- Proper Leadership, coordination, communication & Synchronization among departments. Plan essential for the frictionless working of the organization. Customersatisfactionisthe keyof everybusinesstosurviveinthe longrunbut it can onlybe achievedwhencompanyishavingsoundcoordinationand synchronizationamongthe departments. 2020 Garima Bhargava- Team Earth DND- Spreadinggoodnessfromourfarmto your home. 1/1/2020
  2. 2. Case Understanding Launched in 2017 DND-daily need delivery is one of its kind a largest daily micro delivery service. Based on the habit of getting fresh milk delivered at home every morning It fulfilling the entire grocery needs of a household every day before 8 AM. The start-up was launched by two college friends. The start-up mainly deals with 3 products – Milk, Curd & Paneer. This start-up can be accessible on any of the devices. It’s currently presence in 3 cities only – i.e. Delhi, Mumbai & Bangalore. All though the organisation is showing a good growth as it’s total sales have increase from Rs.67211000/- in financial year 2017-2018 to Rs.117450000/- in financial in 2018-2019. Keeping in mind that it is still in it’s initial phase but currently it’s is running under operating loss of Rs.6855000/- approx. Like all other start-up DND is also facing certain challenges :- 1) DND is not having a strong customer service network as customer as facing difficulty in complaing or giving feed back through website / App. Some time they might end up with getting wrong product or have not received the product what they supposed to get. 2) Co-ordination is missing between the delivery boys and delivery executive due to which delivery effected. 3) Company is unable to cope with the traditional competitors and new entries. Thus, these competitors taking as advantage of non availability of service in those areas where company likely to expend. 4) Company unable to make expansion plan as how to expend it’s business in other cities and will they able to recover their incurred cost or not. Summary of the Solution :- For effective management of the company:- Proper Leadership, coordination, communication & synchronization among departments. In response to the problem stated above the main focus is on “ Customer Satisfaction”. As we all know that “Customer is the king in the market”. I as a General Manager of DND , I will first focus on improving the quality of our product and will also focus on customer relationships, which is to retain customers, maintaining customers and by taking appropriate actions on customer feedback Our company aims to find new customers.
  3. 3. Once their complaints and responses are accepted properly and timely, this will not only increase customer confidence in the company's product, but will also help the company to maintain goodwill in the market, which we are looking for in the smooth functioning of the departments. Be able to focus on proper coordination between. company . Finally, we will work on product expansion to focus on areas that are acceptable through advanced technologies by reducing the cost of production. Solution By taking the current situation of the company in mind & analyzing all the challenges it is facing, I am proposing following solution in my coordination plan .  Proper customer service centre should be introduced for handling customer grievance and feedback. A chat box can also be introduce who will work on customer problem and it will directly report to admin team of the company. A team of 3-5 people every city will also be there and proper help line no should be there. In this way customer will not face any language issue.  Synchronization among department is essential. Each department should insure that it efforts are aligned with the overall objective of the company – Amul which is the market leader, provide milk and other daily product at a very affordable price. Here we can say that ” coordination and synchronization is the essence of the management”.  Close Quality measure should be taken before the product is in reach with the customer this will not only reduce the customer grievances but also increases the efficiency of the organization and increases goodwill in the market.  Maintaining good and healthy relationships with the local vendors including wholesale suppliers, merchants etc in those cities where DND is operating & majorly those delivery boys should be hired whom having good knowledge of city routes and traffic . Here the principal of “ promote of harmony “ is used .  A proper vision plan should be made where proper SWORT analysis already done regarding our business.  Before expanding the business in those areas which are not approachable proper area research should be conducted make sure that in these areas are having proper infrastructure facility.  The management of the company should come up with the sound financial plan so that company will survive in future . Company should strive towards proper break even analysis before any expansion in future.
  4. 4. Here IT Department communicate buifergate the data in following ways:-  Whom to deliver ( address)  How much to deliver (quantity)  What to deliver(product)  When to deliver(time, date, schedule) Operation people or warehouse people – Will communicate with the daily distributor and distributor executive and give orders accordingly. Distribution executive: Establish connection with delivery boys and operating team . Admin team:- They will handle all the customer grievances and feedback and report it to the CEO of the company . Admin Hr people Consumer Redressal System It people Marketing People Daily Distributor Warehouse People / Operation People Distributor Executive Delivery Executive Consumer
  5. 5. Conclusion:- Marketing department :- This department is responsible to create awareness of the brand among the people so as to reach untapped audience. Financial Department :- Financial department should make plan for expansion and should also look for the free flow of funds. Funds can be generated by endorsing the brand and by sponsorship. Company should maintain friendly relationship with bank and also opt loan option. HR Department :- HR is responsible to hire skilled key personal because HR is responsible for recruitment and training. IT Department :- it department should communicate the data to all the associated department regarding response from the market and customer. Leadership :- A leader act as a bridge between the vision plan and department of other organization. He has the ability to convert the blue print into action by using optimum resources of the organization guiding to all the department and to know their progress which help them to achieve their organization goal in the limited period of the time. General Manager:- He is responsible for the entire management and suggest the actions if and when needed.

×