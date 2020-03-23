For effective management of the company:- Proper Leadership, coordination, communication & synchronization among departments. In response to the problem stated above the main focus is on â€œ Customer Satisfactionâ€. As we all know that â€œCustomer is the king in the marketâ€. I as a General Manager of DND , I will first focus on improving the quality of our product and will also focus on customer relationships, which is to retain customers, maintaining customers and by taking appropriate actions on customer feedback Our company aims to find new customers. Once their complaints and responses are accepted properly and timely, this will not only increase customer confidence in the company's product, but will also help the company to maintain goodwill in the market, which we are looking for in the smooth functioning of the departments. Be able to focus on proper coordination between. company . Finally, we will work on product expansion to focus on areas that are acceptable through advanced technologies by reducing the cost of production.

Source: https://www.managementolympiad.org/nmo-2020-bcs/NMO-2351-garima-bhargava.html