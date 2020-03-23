Financial Health of DND LLP

(i) Budget Budget is statement of future expenses and income. So from rising resources and proper allocation to various dept. is very important to operate successfully and smoothly. As at current we are making loss of 5,71,250 INR per month. But industry prospective is looking very good in upcoming years. So I plan to use debt fund as interest rate are low and govt. policy is supportive providing tax concession for start up. So we have taken 1 Cr loan under credit guarantee Scheme. Under this scheme central govt. provides collateral free loan upto 2 Cr. And with coordinate to other dept. and their requirements I have provide funds for their operation and also for capital expenditure is provide. We will incur 36,00,000 as capital expenditure in IT system, Quality.We have deficit of 63,52,875 in FY 2020-21. (ii) Financial Plan As in current FY(2019-20) we are making loss of 5,71,250 INR per month. But as per Estimated P&L Ac shows loss of 5,15,270 per Month. And in this we have taken huge expenditure of Training, Marketing as a revenue expenditure but these expense will benefit in long run. The reason for loss is training and development program expenditure, Marketing activities like free products, coupons, Gift etc for capturing market share. But by the ending of FY 2021-22 we will reach at brake even point or little profit. Then we will look to big investment in cold storage, warehouse, hiring more Human Power, increasing presence in more cities, increasing product portfolio etc. by rising funds from angel investor, Private players, or venture capital as per that market condition.