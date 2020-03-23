Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Current Financial Analysis Daily Consumption unit Cost price Sales price Profit% Milk(Cow) 2000 L 40 45 12.50% Milk(Buffal...
Cost sheet Cost Sheet( Monthly) 8718750 % 2400000 5400000 168750 750000 8718750 84.17% 1140000 640000 500000 1140000 11.01...
Monthly Sales Forecast feb mar apr may Jun july Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Total Daily Sales Sales price 9787500 9787...
Master Budget Amt Amt 157164750 140000000 10000000 4000000 6352875 15698000 5100000 3350000 100000 1000000 3600000 669625 ...
HR Dept. Budget Amt Amt By Master budget Allocation 3938000 14208000 11760000 11760000 2448000 240000 800000 350000 100000...
Finance/Accounts/Administratative Dept. Budget Amt Application Amt 5100000 1000000 2500000 800000 700000 100000 5100000 51...
Marketing Budget Amt Amt 4000000 1000000 1000000 500000 800000 500000 200000 4000000 4000000 Notes: I consult with Marketi...
IT Budget Amt Amt 3350000 1500000 150000 1000000 200000 500000 3350000 3350000 Notes: Maintainace of Hardware Software dev...
Amt Amt 157164750 140000000 14208000 240000 800000 350000 4000000 350000 1500000 1000000 6183250 100000 400000 400000 1633...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Financial Health of DND LLP

14 views

Published on

(i) Budget Budget is statement of future expenses and income. So from rising resources and proper allocation to various dept. is very important to operate successfully and smoothly. As at current we are making loss of 5,71,250 INR per month. But industry prospective is looking very good in upcoming years. So I plan to use debt fund as interest rate are low and govt. policy is supportive providing tax concession for start up. So we have taken 1 Cr loan under credit guarantee Scheme. Under this scheme central govt. provides collateral free loan upto 2 Cr. And with coordinate to other dept. and their requirements I have provide funds for their operation and also for capital expenditure is provide. We will incur 36,00,000 as capital expenditure in IT system, Quality.We have deficit of 63,52,875 in FY 2020-21. (ii) Financial Plan As in current FY(2019-20) we are making loss of 5,71,250 INR per month. But as per Estimated P&L Ac shows loss of 5,15,270 per Month. And in this we have taken huge expenditure of Training, Marketing as a revenue expenditure but these expense will benefit in long run. The reason for loss is training and development program expenditure, Marketing activities like free products, coupons, Gift etc for capturing market share. But by the ending of FY 2021-22 we will reach at brake even point or little profit. Then we will look to big investment in cold storage, warehouse, hiring more Human Power, increasing presence in more cities, increasing product portfolio etc. by rising funds from angel investor, Private players, or venture capital as per that market condition.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Financial Health of DND LLP

  1. 1. Current Financial Analysis Daily Consumption unit Cost price Sales price Profit% Milk(Cow) 2000 L 40 45 12.50% Milk(Buffalo) 4000 L 45 50 11.11% Paneer 25 kg 225 250 11.11% Curd 250 kg 100 120 20.00% purchase cost Revenue Profit 80000 90000 10000 180000 200000 20000 5625 6250 625 25000 30000 5000 Total 290625 326250 35625 1068750 640000 500000 200000 Monthly Profit excluding Human Power Salary,Ads,other overheds Monthly Delivery Boy salary Coporate Ads 200000 300000 1640000 (571250.00)Net Profit/(loss) Ads Other Cost Total
  2. 2. Cost sheet Cost Sheet( Monthly) 8718750 % 2400000 5400000 168750 750000 8718750 84.17% 1140000 640000 500000 1140000 11.01% 300000 2.90% 200000 200000 200000 1.93% 10358750 100.00% Advertisement Total Marketing Cost Total Business Operation Cost (ii)Salary Delivery Boys(80*8000) Coporate staff(10*50000) Total Salary Cost (iii)Others Overheads (iv)Marketing (i) Marterial Milk(Cow)(40*2000*30) Milk(Buffalo)(45*4000*30) Paneer(225*750) Curd(100*250*30) Total Prime Cost
  3. 3. Monthly Sales Forecast feb mar apr may Jun july Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Total Daily Sales Sales price 9787500 9787500 10842750 11098500 11524875 11938500 12381000 12750750 13242375 13710000 14255250 14670750 15133125 15616875 157164750 2000 45 2700000 2700000 2970000 3024000 3105000 3186000 3294000 3402000 3510000 3645000 3834000 3915000 4050000 4185000 42120000 4000 50 6000000 6000000 6720000 6900000 7200000 7500000 7800000 8040000 8400000 8700000 9000000 9300000 9600000 9900000 99060000 25 250 187500 187500 198750 202500 211875 217500 225000 228750 234375 240000 251250 258750 268125 271875 2808750 250 120 900000 900000 954000 972000 1008000 1035000 1062000 1080000 1098000 1125000 1170000 1197000 1215000 1260000 13176000 Days in Month 30 0.00% 10.00% 12.00% 15.00% 18.00% 22.00% 26.00% 30.00% 35.00% 42.00% 45.00% 50.00% 55.00% 0.00% 12.00% 15.00% 20.00% 25.00% 30.00% 34.00% 40.00% 45.00% 50.00% 55.00% 60.00% 65.00% 0.00% 6.00% 8.00% 13.00% 16.00% 20.00% 22.00% 25.00% 28.00% 34.00% 38.00% 43.00% 45.00% 0.00% 6.00% 8.00% 12.00% 15.00% 18.00% 20.00% 22.00% 25.00% 30.00% 33.00% 35.00% 40.00% Daily Purchase Purchase Price feb mar apr may Jun july Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan feb mar 8718750 8718750 9661875 9890250 10270688 10640250 11035500 11365875 11805938 12223500 12709125 13080375 13493813 13924688 140101875 2000 40 2400000 2400000 2640000 2688000 2760000 2832000 2928000 3024000 3120000 3240000 3408000 3480000 3600000 3720000 37440000 4000 45 5400000 5400000 6048000 6210000 6480000 6750000 7020000 7236000 7560000 7830000 8100000 8370000 8640000 8910000 89154000 25 225 168750 168750 178875 182250 190687.5 195750 202500 205875 210937.5 216000 226125 232875 241312.5 244687.5 2527875 250 100 750000 750000 795000 810000 840000 862500 885000 900000 915000 937500 975000 997500 1012500 1050000 10980000 1068750 1068750 1180875 1208250 1254187.5 1298250 1345500 1384875 1436437.5 1486500 1546125 1590375 1639312.5 1692187.5 17062875 2000 2000 2000 2200 2240 2300 2360 2440 2520 2600 2700 2840 2900 3000 3100 4000 4000 4000 4480 4600 4800 5000 5200 5360 5600 5800 6000 6200 6400 6600 25 25 25 26.5 27 28.25 29 30 30.5 31.25 32 33.5 34.5 35.75 36.25 250 250 250 265 270 280 287.5 295 300 305 312.5 325 332.5 337.5 350 Qunatity Growth(in %) Month on month basis 2000 0.00% 10.00% 1.82% 2.68% 2.61% 3.39% 3.28% 3.17% 3.85% 5.19% 2.11% 3.45% 3.33% 4000 0.00% 12.00% 2.68% 4.35% 4.17% 4.00% 3.08% 4.48% 3.57% 3.45% 3.33% 3.23% 3.13% 25 0.00% 6.00% 1.89% 4.63% 2.65% 3.45% 1.67% 2.46% 2.40% 4.69% 2.99% 3.62% 1.40% 250 0.00% 6.00% 1.89% 3.70% 2.68% 2.61% 1.69% 1.67% 2.46% 4.00% 2.31% 1.50% 3.70% Curd Milk (Cow) Milk (Buffalo) Paneer Curd Sales-Purchase cost Quantity Growth(in No.) Milk (Cow) Milk (Buffalo) Paneer Curd Purchase Cost Milk (Cow) Milk (Buffalo) Paneer Curd Curd Assumptions Growth in sales Milk (Cow) Milk (Buffalo) Paneer DND 2020-21 Particular's(in INR) Sales Milk (Cow) Milk (Buffalo) Paneer
  4. 4. Master Budget Amt Amt 157164750 140000000 10000000 4000000 6352875 15698000 5100000 3350000 100000 1000000 3600000 669625 173517625 173517625 Other Activities TotalTotal Sources of Fund Finance/admin/Acc Dept. IT Dept. Advisory fee Quality Management Capital Expenditure Deficit Master Annual Budget for 2020-21 Application of fund Purchase of Material Marketing Dept. HR Dept. Revenue from operation Loan from Bank for 4 years
  5. 5. HR Dept. Budget Amt Amt By Master budget Allocation 3938000 14208000 11760000 11760000 2448000 240000 800000 350000 100000 15698000 15698000 Notes: (i)Fixed cost no. of delivery boys no. of staff fixed salary of delivery boys fixed salary of staff Month 80 10 6000 50000 12 11760000 (ii) Incentive scheme no. of delivery boys Incentive Rs per day(Max) Total Days in month Total month 80 85 30 12 2448000 Rating incentive( RS)Per day Per month 3 star 65 1950 4 star 70 2100 5 star 75 2250 (2) Bonus Amt to delivery boys no. of delivery boys Amt to staff no. to staff no. of staff 2500 80 4000 10 240000 If a delivery boy get continuous 5 star for 3 month and achieve target will get 85 Rs in the next month. if a delivery boy get continuous 4 star for 6 month and achieve target will get 80 Rs in the next month. if a delivery boy get continuous 3 star for 9 month and achieve target will get 75 Rs in the next month. Other allocation I consult with HR dept. then I allocate this for above mention purpose. Total Total Application (1) Cost of Empolyee I just take maximum incentive(i.e 85 Rs per day {(80*6000)+(10*50000)}*12= (ii) Incentive scheme Bonus Training and Devolpement Recreational, Annual function Other Activities HR Department Resource By Revenue from operation Cost of employee (i) Fixed cost
  6. 6. Finance/Accounts/Administratative Dept. Budget Amt Application Amt 5100000 1000000 2500000 800000 700000 100000 5100000 5100000 Note: 1000000 2500000 For other activities fund allocated as per looking at size of bussiness Total Loan at 10% from Schedule Commercial Bank of 10000000(1Cr) will taken on 1 Apr 2020 under scheme of Credit guarantee Scheme Interest will be paid at the end of Year and 25% of Principal amt will paid in 4 years Principal amount payment 1/4 of Initial Loan amt = So interest Cost is 10% of 1Cr = Principal amount payment Maintaining of Books of A/c Documentation & Paper work by Admin Other activities Total Finance/Accounts/Administratative Dept. Resource By Master budget Allocation Finance Cost (i)Interest payment of loan
  7. 7. Marketing Budget Amt Amt 4000000 1000000 1000000 500000 800000 500000 200000 4000000 4000000 Notes: I consult with Marketing dept. then I allocate this for above mention purpose. TotalTotal Advertise Customers Coupons/Gift etc Offers at festival Occasion Promo code Other Activities Marketing Dept. Resource By Master budget Allocation Application Digital Marketing
  8. 8. IT Budget Amt Amt 3350000 1500000 150000 1000000 200000 500000 3350000 3350000 Notes: Maintainace of Hardware Software devolpement Maintainace of Software Datebase management System I consult with IT dept. then I allocate this for above mention purpose. Total Total IT dept. Resource By Master budget Allocation Application Hardware investment
  9. 9. Amt Amt 157164750 140000000 14208000 240000 800000 350000 4000000 350000 1500000 1000000 6183250 100000 400000 400000 163348000 163348000 Amt 1500000 1000000 500000 600000 3600000Total Capltal Expenditure IT Hardware Software development Database management system Quality Management System Total Expense Marterial Empolyee Cost Bouns Training Recreational, Annual function Marketing IT expense Admin Finance Cost Advisory Quality others expense Total Estimated Profit and loss a/c for FY 2020-21 Income Revenue from operation Loss

×