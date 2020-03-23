Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BUSINESS CASE STUDY 1.) TITLE: Preparationof an advisorynote onregarding‘organizational culture’. 2.) Case Understanding: ...
3.) BusinessCase Study Solution – a) Applicationshouldbe updatedwith the followingfeatures– i.) A trackingsystemshouldbe a...
4.) Guideline forthe betterOrganizational Culture givenby AdvisoryDepartment – 1.) Frame a adaptable rule toeveryemployees...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ADVISORY NOTE REGARDING ORGANISATIONAL CULTURE

12 views

Published on

we have to make the stable that the app should be updated solve the problem of bad taste and foul smell solve the problem in non - dense area

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ADVISORY NOTE REGARDING ORGANISATIONAL CULTURE

  1. 1. BUSINESS CASE STUDY 1.) TITLE: Preparationof an advisorynote onregarding‘organizational culture’. 2.) Case Understanding: a.)Overview–DailyNeedsDeliveryLLP[DND] isanIndiandailyneeddeliverystart – up whichwasstartedin 2017and currentlyhas itspresence in3 cities.DNDprovidesapp –based servicestoitscustomersforhassle free home deliveries. b.) Problemunderstoodfrom the entire case study – i.) Consumerare not gettingdeliveryproperly ii.) Weekfeedback iii.) Qualityof the foodisverybadwhenitsreach to the consumerit’sgotbad foul smell fromthe product iv.) Theycannot survival inthe non – dense areas. 1. Due to this,consumersare claimingtheirfundsanduninstallingthe app 2. Also,competitorshave startedtakingadvantages c.) Problemsof organizational culture by AdvisoryDepartment - i.) Theyare not havingthe standardizedrule tothe organization. ii.) Theyare not havingmutual cooperationbetweenthem.Theyare notgot enoughtrainingtheyare nothave good relationshipwiththe employeesandaswell asnot well responsible tothe consumerfeedback.
  2. 2. 3.) BusinessCase Study Solution – a) Applicationshouldbe updatedwith the followingfeatures– i.) A trackingsystemshouldbe accurate ii.) A robust feedbacksystemtogive the consumerratingandcommentstothe productto the bestsatisfaction iii.) Communicationdetailsmustbe updatedbyprovidinge-mail addressandphone number iv.) Refundedpolicymustbe included. b.) How to solve the problemofbad taste and foul smell of the product at the time of delivery– i.) The deliveryperson shouldknow aboutthe place correctlytoreduce the time. ii.) Ensuringthe productare deliveredonlyfromFSSAIcertifiedsuppliers Iii.) HiringQualityof the productandwe shouldhire the persontocontrol it. c.) Solvingthe problem regardingthe non – dense area – i.) Appmust be updatedandtheyhave giventhe bestservicestothe consumerin non– denselypopulatedareas. d.) To solve the problemregarding late reportingto the deliveryguys – i.) A robustattendance systemtogetthe validreasonfortheirlate. ii.) Give some rewardstotheirboysto getmotivatedtodo the workproperly.
  3. 3. 4.) Guideline forthe betterOrganizational Culture givenby AdvisoryDepartment – 1.) Frame a adaptable rule toeveryemployees 2.) Give themtrainingandorientationregardingthe job 3.) Give some rewards 4.) Try to understandandsatisfiedtheirneeds 5.) Followthe leadershipstylesaccordingtothe situation 6.) Make good contact withthe employee In this above mentionpoints are comes underthe followingmanagementprinciples 1. Co –ordination 2. Unityof command 3. Divisionof work 4. Discipline 5. Unityof direction 5.) Conclusion In above mention pointsthatare mainly coordinate with the entire employeewith the coordinationtorun the organizationinthe bestmanner.

×