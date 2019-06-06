Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD DE CARTAGENA CENTRO TUTORIAL MOMPOX INGENIERIA DE SISTEMAS Vl SEMESTRE MODULO: MODELOS DE CALIDAD DE SOFTWARE ...
MODELO DE CALIDAD DE SOFTWARE La calidad del software requiere de mucho esfuerzo y preocupaci�n, las personas encargadas d...
flexibilidad, correcci�n, confiabilidad e integridad; para controlar la calidad del software es necesario, ante todo, defi...
comercializadores de software, los cuales han realizado gran cantidad de investigaciones al respecto. En conclusi�n puedo ...
WEB-GRAFIA: http://sima.unicartagena.edu.co/pluginfile.php?file=%2F466746%2Fmod_resource %2Fcontent%2F1%2Foa.pdf https://e...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Katherine unidad 4 modelo de calidad de software

15 views

Published on

modelos de calidad de software, katherine

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Katherine unidad 4 modelo de calidad de software

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE CARTAGENA CENTRO TUTORIAL MOMPOX INGENIERIA DE SISTEMAS Vl SEMESTRE MODULO: MODELOS DE CALIDAD DE SOFTWARE TUTOR ALEXANDER BENAVIDES PRESENTADO POR: KATHERINE CABRALES TORRES MOMPOX-BOLIVAR 2019
  2. 2. MODELO DE CALIDAD DE SOFTWARE La calidad del software requiere de mucho esfuerzo y preocupaci�n, las personas encargadas de llevar a cabo el trabajo deber�n ser aquellas que conozcan profundamente cada una de las partes del proyecto tanto te�ricas como pr�cticas. La calidad debe aplicarse a todos los niveles de la organizaci�n, sin embargo es necesario que sea adoptada una estructura organizacional, la cual ayudar� a evitar el desperdicio de esfuerzo y de recursos; el software puede tener errores, incidencias; ya que casi nunca es perfecto. La calidad del software no se puede medir de forma correcta debido a su naturaleza, la calidad del software depende de quien la juzgue o del correcto funcionamiento del mismo garantiza un buen software. Una de las caracter�sticas propias del software es aquella que quieres controlar y asegurar, el software es un producto inmaterial que no se fabrica, tampoco se degradan f�sicamente, sino que se desarrolla, el �xito en la producci�n de software es hacerlo con calidad y demostrar su buena calidad. La calidad del software es el conjunto de cualidades que lo caracterizan y que determinan su utilidad y existencia. La calidad es sin�nimo de eficiencia,
  3. 3. flexibilidad, correcci�n, confiabilidad e integridad; para controlar la calidad del software es necesario, ante todo, definir los par�metros, indicadores o criterios Normalmente, en la mejora de la calidad de los procesos participan dos tipos de modelos, el modelo de procesos y el modelo de evaluaci�n. El modelo de procesos define un cat�logo o colecci�n estructurada de buenas pr�cticas que describen las caracter�sticas de un proceso efectivo, mientras que el modelo de evaluaci�n proporciona los principios requeridos para realizar una evaluaci�n de la calidad, e implantaci�n, de dicho modelo de procesos en una organizaci�n. La obtenci�n de un software con calidad implica la utilizaci�n de metodolog�as o procedimientos est�ndares para el an�lisis, dise�o, programaci�n y prueba del software que permitan uniformar la filosof�a del trabajo, para as� lograr una mayor confiabilidad y a la vez que eleven la productividad, tanto para la labor de desarrollo como para el control de la calidad del software. Uno de los problemas que se afrontan actualmente en la computaci�n es la calidad del software que ha venido desarroll�ndose desde la d�cada del 70, este tema ha sido motivo de preocupaci�n para especialistas, ingenieros, investigadores y
  4. 4. comercializadores de software, los cuales han realizado gran cantidad de investigaciones al respecto. En conclusi�n puedo decir que para obtener una buena calidad del software debemos estar bien enfocados o tener bien definido el tema que vamos a realizar.
  5. 5. WEB-GRAFIA: http://sima.unicartagena.edu.co/pluginfile.php?file=%2F466746%2Fmod_resource %2Fcontent%2F1%2Foa.pdf https://es.slideshare.net/tegsistemas/modelo-de-calidad-del-software

×