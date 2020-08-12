Teclado ergonómico y pantallas táctiles.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRA Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA: PEDAGOGÍA DE LAS CIENCIAS EXPERI...
Ergonomía del teclado El objetivo de un diseño correcto del teclado es lograr que el usuario pueda localizar y accionar la...
¿Qué es un teclado ergonómico? Por definición, un teclado ergonómico es un teclado de ordenador diseñado bajo criterios er...
Características del teclado ergonómico •Permite mayor apertura de las partes acomodándolo al mejor ángulo de trabajo. •Las...
Tipos de Teclados ergonómicos •Parcialmente divididos – De una sola pieza. •Divididos – De dos piezas separadas, permiten ...
TECLADOS ERGONÓMICO Matías Ergo Pro •Matías - Interruptores de línea silenciosa con fuerza de accionamiento de 1.23 oz, co...
MICROSOFT NATURAL ERGONOMIC KEYBOARD 4000 BUSINESS •Con teclas personalizables para un acceso rápido •Teclas multimedia qu...
Kanex K166-1128 •El teclado es el perfecto de viaje plegable kanex Fold and-go solución cuando se necesita para hacer algu...
Origen de las pantallas táctiles. La primera interfaz de tecnología táctil fue inventada en 1971 por el Dr. Samuel C. Hurs...
¿Qué es una pantalla táctil? Una pantalla táctil, es un periférico de entrada y salida de datos para el dispositivo en el ...
Tipos de pantallas táctiles •Resistivas: Son más baratas y no les afectan el polvo ni el agua, y además de ser más precisa...
VENTAJAS • Es muy resistiva. • Es controlada por el movimiento del dedo. • Su imagen es óptica. • Es mas fácil de usar par...
MODELOS DE PANTALLAS TÁCTILES. PN- 70SC3 • BIG PAD para entornos corporativos y de educación superior. • Tamaño diagonal d...
HP Spectre x360 13 La pantalla táctil es HD brillante que viene con un práctico modo de ahorro de energía. Como es de espe...
Samsung Family Hub El refrigerador Samsung Family Hub incluye una pantalla de 21.5 pulgadas táctil conectada a Internet. T...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRA Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA: PEDAGOGÍA DE LAS CIENCIAS EXPERIMENTALES DE LA QUÍMICA Y BIOLOGÍA TEMA: Teclado ergonómico y pantallas táctiles. Autor: Tomala Mancilla Nathaly. Tutor: Msc Digna Mejía Caguana.
  2. 2. Ergonomía del teclado El objetivo de un diseño correcto del teclado es lograr que el usuario pueda localizar y accionar las teclas con rapidez y precisión sin que ello le ocasione molestias.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es un teclado ergonómico? Por definición, un teclado ergonómico es un teclado de ordenador diseñado bajo criterios ergonómicos para minimizar la tensión muscular y sus problemas relacionados. Normalmente se fabrican en forma de V para que las manos trabajen con un ángulo más natural.
  4. 4. Características del teclado ergonómico •Permite mayor apertura de las partes acomodándolo al mejor ángulo de trabajo. •Las teclas están situadas donde los dedos tienen una posición de descanso. Ventajas • Mejoran el posicionamiento de la muñeca, la mano y el antebrazo. • Facilitan el acceso a las teclas gracias a su forma. • Consiguen ajustarse a la posición de nuestras muñecas, previniendo el síndrome del túnel carpiano.
  5. 5. Tipos de Teclados ergonómicos •Parcialmente divididos – De una sola pieza. •Divididos – De dos piezas separadas, permiten al usuario adaptar la posición que desea.
  6. 6. TECLADOS ERGONÓMICO Matías Ergo Pro •Matías - Interruptores de línea silenciosa con fuerza de accionamiento de 1.23 oz, con llave de 0.138 in •Dos cables de puente y conexión diferentes conectan las dos mitades del teclado, para dar a los usuarios la opción entre una distancia corta o larga. •Se proporcionan dos cables diferentes para conectar este teclado USB a tu ordenador, de modo que tengas una opción entre una distancia corta o larga. •Dimensiones: 14.5 x 9.1 x 1.4 in con soporte de palma. PERIBOARD Perixx, Negro Diseño de llave de doble punta y 3D que se adapta a tus posiciones naturales de brazo y mano. El diseño integrado del reposamuñecas ayuda a tus muñecas a una posición cómoda.
  7. 7. MICROSOFT NATURAL ERGONOMIC KEYBOARD 4000 BUSINESS •Con teclas personalizables para un acceso rápido •Teclas multimedia que permiten un acceso rápido a todos los medios de comunicación desde el teclado •Reposa manos integrado •Diseño QWERTY, interfaz USB, 104 teclas MICROSOFT SCULPT COMFORT •Curvado para mayor comodidad •Reposa manos extraíble •Desplazamiento en cuatro direcciones •Barra espaciadora dividida con funcionalidad de retroceso •Microsoft BlueTrack Technology: proporciona un control preciso en prácticamente cualquier superficie.
  8. 8. Kanex K166-1128 •El teclado es el perfecto de viaje plegable kanex Fold and-go solución cuando se necesita para hacer algunas serias escribir en su iPad o iPhone •Fácil conmutación entre dispositivos presionando simplemente manteniendo pulsado el botón "FN" y botón a través de múltiples dispositivos por Z, x, C o v •Este teclado universal es compatible con iOS, Android y Windows dispositivos Bluetooth 3.0 y utiliza para conectar de forma inalámbrica a su dispositivo •La batería de ion de litio recargable incorporada le ofrece horas de tiempo de tecleo. simplemente enchufe en el cable microUSB incluido para la carga rápida y fácil
  9. 9. Origen de las pantallas táctiles. La primera interfaz de tecnología táctil fue inventada en 1971 por el Dr. Samuel C. Hurst, y se hicieron muy populares en TPV, (Terminales Punto de Venta), Cajeros automáticos y en PDAs, estas ultimas tenían la necesidad de usar un Stylus o lápiz de plástico para su correcto funcionamiento. En la actualidad, se han hecho tan populares y reclamadas por los usuarios, que nos las podemos encontrar en casi cualquier producto tecnológico que se precie, televisores, reproductores de música, navegadores Gps portátiles, etc
  10. 10. ¿Qué es una pantalla táctil? Una pantalla táctil, es un periférico de entrada y salida de datos para el dispositivo en el que esté instalada, actuando así como intermediario directo entre nuestras órdenes y lo que debe hacer el dispositivo en cuestión. Las órdenes en cuestión pueden ser dadas como su propio nombre indica, de manera táctil, o también mediante un lápiz o Stylus, que según sea la pantalla, deberá ser de tecnología óptica.
  11. 11. Tipos de pantallas táctiles •Resistivas: Son más baratas y no les afectan el polvo ni el agua, y además de ser más precisas pueden ser usadas con un puntero o con el dedo. Sin embargo, pierden hasta un 25% del brillo y son más gruesas, por lo que están siendo sustituidas por otras en los dispositivos móviles que precisan un tamaño y un peso ajustados y mayor brillo en la pantalla por la posibilidad de estar expuestos a la luz directa del sol. •Capacitivas: La calidad de imagen es mejor, tienen mejor respuesta y algunas permiten el uso de varios dedos a la vez (multitouch). Sin embargo, son más caras y no se pueden usar con puntero normal, sino con uno especial para las pantallas capacitivas. •Infrarrojas: Basa su funcionamiento en el uso de emisores y receptores de infrarrojos instalados a lo largo de los ejes X e Y. Esto genera una matriz de luz infrarroja en toda la superficie de la pantalla táctil, de manera que cuando un punto es tocado, el haz infrarrojo se interrumpe en ambos ejes detectando el controlador la coordenada donde se produce el toque. Entre las ventajas está que se puede tocar además de con el dedo, con cualquier otro objeto o con guantes. También son multitouch aunque son más caras. Lo último son las pantallas LED infrarrojas.
  12. 12. VENTAJAS • Es muy resistiva. • Es controlada por el movimiento del dedo. • Su imagen es óptica. • Es mas fácil de usar para personas con discapacidad. • No se mancha aunque se toque con el dedo. DESVENTAJAS • El precio es muy elevado. • Los cambios de temperatura afectan la calidad de esta. • Es susceptible a falsos toques. • Sus sensores de presión pueden ser sensibles a las vibraciones.
  13. 13. MODELOS DE PANTALLAS TÁCTILES. PN- 70SC3 • BIG PAD para entornos corporativos y de educación superior. • Tamaño diagonal de la pantalla 70 “(176,6 cm). • Función táctil por infrarrojos en 6 puntos para hasta 2 usuarios. PN- 85TH1 • BIG PAD para reuniones de sala, sala de juntas y sala de formaciones. • Tamaño de la pantalla: 85 “(214cm) con 3840 x 2160 pixeles. • La experiencia “Pen- On- Paper” con sensible InGlass de 20 puntos.
  14. 14. HP Spectre x360 13 La pantalla táctil es HD brillante que viene con un práctico modo de ahorro de energía. Como es de esperar con las computadoras portátiles HP, hay muchas características de seguridad incorporadas, como una cámara de reconocimiento facial y un escáner de huellas digitales. Los puertos incluyen dos USB-C con soporte Thunderbolt 3, USB-A 3.1 y microSD. HTC Touch HD Su pantalla es de 3.8 pulgadas y ofrece una resolución de 800 × 480 píxeles, ideal para ver vídeos y para navegar mediante Opera 9.5, el navegador preinstalado. Dispone de conectividad HSDPA y Wi-Fi, receptor de GPS y una cámara de 5 megapíxeles.
  15. 15. Samsung Family Hub El refrigerador Samsung Family Hub incluye una pantalla de 21.5 pulgadas táctil conectada a Internet. Tiene una pantalla enorme en la puerta, además de un app con el cual puedes hacer el súper en línea.
  16. 16. GRACIAS. Nuestra mayor debilidad reside en rendirnos. La forma más segura de tener éxito es intentarlo una vez más. -Thomas A. Edison.

