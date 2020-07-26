Successfully reported this slideshow.
COBEÑA JAVIER - CONLAGO VALERIA - CULLCAY SEBASTIÁN - DIAZ MARIA JOSE - DOMINGUEZ ALISSON - DUQUE JAEL- ERAZO ANDREW - FARINANGO NATHALY
Dr. Andrés Benítez
Quinto Semestre "A"
ORDEN PÚBLICO Elemento nuclear y perdurable del orden social Conjunto de principios jurídicos que son absolutamente obliga...
Norma Procesal es generalmente de Orden Público Distinción entre orden público y Derecho Público Normas Procesales son Ins...
Normas De Orden Público Normas de Interés Privado Partes no pueden prescindir de sus prescripciones Violación supone nulid...
Instrumentalidad de la norma procesal Normas Materiales Consisten en juicios de valor sobre los conflictos de intereses. N...
Las normas materiales van a estar en la base de las alegaciones de las partes y de la motivación de la resolución que pong...
Comúnmente las Normas procesales son Normas absolutas e inderogables Son de orden público Ejemplo Competencia por la mater...
INTERPRETACIÓN DE LAS NORMAS PENALES INTERPRETAR Actividad que consiste en establecer el significado o alcance de las norm...
Método de interpretación constitucional También llamado teleológico. Atiende a los fines determinados en la Constitución y...
Numeral 2 del artículo 13 del COIP ¨Los tipos penales y las penas se interpretarán en forma estricta, esto es, respetando ...
PROHIBICIÓN DE LA ANALOGÍA  semejanzas a los supuestos que dicha norma comprende. Aplicación de una norma -> supuesto que...
Analogía a favor del reo La analogía in bonam partem no es contraria a la prohibición de analogía Busca garantizar los der...
Acción penal
Normas penales de orden público rigen a las acciones privadas. Querella: Requisitos establecidos en el Art, 647 numeral 2 ...
ACCIÓN PENAL PRIVADA. • Tomando en cuenta que los Delitos de Acción Privada al ser delitos los cuales son de una gravedad ...
PROCEDIMIENTO DE ACCIÓN PENAL PRIVADA. • Se deberá proponer la querella por parte del afectado o un apoderado ante el juez...
PROCEDIMIENTO DE ACCIÓN PENAL PRIVADA. • La forma de realizar la citación en materia penal, se encuentra establecida en el...
PROCEDIMIENTO DE ACCIÓN PENAL PRIVADA. • Si no se ha llegado a un acuerdo previo entre las partes, en la audiencia, se con...
Seguridad Jurídica
¿Qué es? La seguridad jurídica se refiere a la certeza • los gobernados: de que su persona, su familia, sus pertenecías y ...
Principios de la Seguridad Jurídica Normas generales Normas claras y comprensibles Redacción cuidadosa de las normas Reser...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA: • Muñoz Conde, F., & García Arán, M. (2015). Derecho Penal. Parte General. Valencia: Tirant lo Blanch. • Pac...
  1. 1. COBEÑA JAVIER - CONLAGO VALERIA - CULLCAY SEBASTIÁN - DIAZ MARIA JOSE - DOMINGUEZ ALISSON - DUQUE JAEL- ERAZO ANDREW - FARINANGO NATHALY Dr. Andrés Benítez Quinto Semestre “A”
  2. 2. ORDEN PÚBLICO Elemento nuclear y perdurable del orden social Conjunto de principios jurídicos que son absolutamente obligatorios Límite a la capacidad negociadora de los particulares
  3. 3. Norma Procesal es generalmente de Orden Público Distinción entre orden público y Derecho Público Normas Procesales son Instrumentales
  4. 4. Normas De Orden Público Normas de Interés Privado Partes no pueden prescindir de sus prescripciones Violación supone nulidad Normas pueden aplicarse con efecto retroactivo Las partes pueden apartarse de ella La prueba solo es de Orden Público
  5. 5. Instrumentalidad de la norma procesal Normas Materiales Consisten en juicios de valor sobre los conflictos de intereses. Normas Instrumentales Consisten en medios operativos para que se pueda emitir el juicio de valor. Materiales Componen un conflicto de intereses de forma inmediata Instrumentales Rigen el proceso (comienzo- fin) Establece la forma de hacer el proceso Según Carnelutti
  6. 6. Las normas materiales van a estar en la base de las alegaciones de las partes y de la motivación de la resolución que ponga fin al conflicto, mientras que las normas procesales regulan la actuación de los intervinientes en el proceso. Los ciudadanos se ven obligados a acudir al proceso para resolver sus conflictos, como consecuencia de ello el proceso se pondrá en marcha. De la prohibición de autotutela
  7. 7. Comúnmente las Normas procesales son Normas absolutas e inderogables Son de orden público Ejemplo Competencia por la materia Normas relativas o derogables Se dan en interés de las partes Ejemplo Competencia por el territorio
  8. 8. INTERPRETACIÓN DE LAS NORMAS PENALES INTERPRETAR Actividad que consiste en establecer el significado o alcance de las normas jurídicas. Artículo 13 del Código Orgánico Integral Penal (COIP) 1. La interpretación en materia penal se realizará en el sentido que más se ajuste a la Constitución de la República de manera integral y a los instrumentos internacionales de derechos humanos. 2. Los tipos penales y las penas se interpretarán en forma estricta, esto es, respetando el sentido literal de la norma. 3. Queda prohibida la utilización de la analogía para crear infracciones penales, ampliar los límites de los presupuestos legales que permiten la aplicación de una sanción o medida cautelar o para establecer excepciones o restricciones de derechos. INTERPRETACIÓN
  9. 9. Método de interpretación constitucional También llamado teleológico. Atiende a los fines determinados en la Constitución y los Tratados Internacionales de derechos humanos Método conectado al lógico-sistemático. Se interpreta en razón de los derechos humanos, fundamentales y principios constitucionales. El fin del derecho procesal penal radica en el debido proceso y a su vez la Constitución garantista vela por los derechos humanos Los derechos y los principios constitucionales son el deber ser máximo del ordenamiento jurídico.
  10. 10. Numeral 2 del artículo 13 del COIP ¨Los tipos penales y las penas se interpretarán en forma estricta, esto es, respetando el sentido literal de la norma¨ Interpretación gramatical o literal Establecer el o los sentidos y alcances de la ley haciendo uso del tenor de las propias palabras de la ley. Artículo 76 numeral 3 3.-Nadie podrá ser juzgado ni sancionado por un acto u omisión que, al momento de cometerse, no esté tipificado en la ley como infracción penal, administrativa o de otra naturaleza; ni se le aplicará una sanción no prevista por la Constitución o la ley. Sólo se podrá juzgar a una persona ante un juez o autoridad competente y con observancia del trámite propio de cada procedimiento.
  11. 11. PROHIBICIÓN DE LA ANALOGÍA  semejanzas a los supuestos que dicha norma comprende. Aplicación de una norma -> supuesto que no está recogido en la ley.  Pero presenta ¿Por qué queda prohibida la analogía en nuestro ordenamiento jurídico ? Queda prohibida la utilización de la analogía para crear infracciones penales, ampliar los límites de los presupuestos legales que permiten la aplicación de una sanción o medida cautelar o para establecer excepciones o restricciones de derechos. ART.13 numeral 3 COIP Analogía IN MALAM PARTEM (Contraria al reo)  En perjuicio del imputado  Principio de legalidad prohíbe  Perjudica al reo
  12. 12. Analogía a favor del reo La analogía in bonam partem no es contraria a la prohibición de analogía Busca garantizar los derechos al extender el significado de las normas penales Siguen siendo limitantes el Ius Puniendi, se interpreta para beneficiar sin impedir el deber de impartir justicia La analogía no interpreta, es una regla de aplicación Existe la analogía por clausula de analogía en la norma penal, al usar términos como “similar” o “parecidos”.
  13. 13. Acción penal
  14. 14. Normas penales de orden público rigen a las acciones privadas. Querella: Requisitos establecidos en el Art, 647 numeral 2 del COIP. Citación: Solemnidad sustancial. (Art.76 numeral 7, literal a CRE) Conciliación: Acto entre particulares, pero necesita la legitimación de una autoridad pública. Art. 190 CRE. Sentencia: Requisitos del Art. 621 el COIP
  15. 15. ACCIÓN PENAL PRIVADA. • Tomando en cuenta que los Delitos de Acción Privada al ser delitos los cuales son de una gravedad la cual no causa una afectación en el Orden Público, no puede y no debe ser perseguido por los Poderes Públicos (policía nacional, fiscalía) estos delitos se encuentran tipificados en el artículo 415 del COIP (Calumnia, Usurpación, Estupro, Lesiones, Delitos contra animales). En estos casos no es posible la persecución de oficio sino que es necesaria la intervención y el impulso procesal de la víctima, así como lo estipula el COIP en su artículo .
  16. 16. PROCEDIMIENTO DE ACCIÓN PENAL PRIVADA. • Se deberá proponer la querella por parte del afectado o un apoderado ante el juez de garantías penales. • La querella deberá presentarse de manera escrita y constar con los requisitos estipulados dentro del numeral 2 del artículo del artículo 647. • El juez previo a la calificación de la querella, deberá ordenar que el ofendido, comparezca a reconocer su querella. • El Juez, calificará la acusación, siempre y cuando, ésta, cumpla con los requisitos formales antes indicados. Si no cumple dichos requisitos, el Juez debe inadmitirla sin más dilaciones.
  17. 17. PROCEDIMIENTO DE ACCIÓN PENAL PRIVADA. • La forma de realizar la citación en materia penal, se encuentra establecida en el Art. 648 del Código Orgánico Integral Penal (COIP), ya sea: a) en persona si se conoce el domicilio del querellado; y; b) por la prensa, si se desconoce el domicilio. En las boletas de citación, se hará constar el texto de la querella y el auto de aceptación y la prevención de designar un defensor público o privado, para su defensa. • Una vez calificada la querella y citado el querellado, el juez, aplicando la disposición del Art. 649 inciso primero del (COIP), señalará día y hora, a fin de que las partes procesales, comparezcan ante el juez a la audiencia, en donde se puede llegar a una conciliación.
  18. 18. PROCEDIMIENTO DE ACCIÓN PENAL PRIVADA. • Si no se ha llegado a un acuerdo previo entre las partes, en la audiencia, se continuará con la misma, como si se tratará de un juicio ordinario. • JUZGAMIENTO EN AUSENCIA: en este caso dentro del artículo 649 numeral 5, nos indica que en el caso de que el querellado no asista a la audiencia esta continuara en su ausencia. • Luego del debate, la o el juzgador dará a conocer su sentencia siguiendo las reglas de este Código. (ART 649 numeral 6)
  19. 19. Seguridad Jurídica
  20. 20. ¿Qué es? La seguridad jurídica se refiere a la certeza • los gobernados: de que su persona, su familia, sus pertenecías y derechos estén protegidos por las diferentes leyes y sus autoridades. El procedimiento legal • Sea realizado según lo establecido en el marco jurídico El conocimiento • Determina la ley como permitido o prohibido
  21. 21. Principios de la Seguridad Jurídica Normas generales Normas claras y comprensibles Redacción cuidadosa de las normas Reserva de ley Irretroactividad Normas Jurídicas Estables •erga omnes •Publicación oficial •Difundir el contenido • Buena redacción-Legisladores • Comprensibles para la persona promedio • Evitar lagunas • Principio de libertad y legalidad • Ciertas materias que deben ser reguladas solamente por la ley. • Materia Penal y Tributaria o Fiscal • Regla general en relación a los derechos de las personas. Aplicación. • Materia penal es la excepción a la regla. • No constantes reformas. • Afectan las conductas medulares de las personas
  22. 22. BIBLIOGRAFÍA: • Muñoz Conde, F., & García Arán, M. (2015). Derecho Penal. Parte General. Valencia: Tirant lo Blanch. • Pacheco, M. E. (2015). Fundamentos del Derecho Penal en el Ecuador. Quito: EL FORUM. • Estrada,H.(2013).Métodos de interpretación jurídica. Recuperado de https://tareasjuridicas.com/2013/05/01/metodos-de-interpretacion- juridica/#:~:text=Lo%20cual%20genera%20dos%20tipos,y%20la%20din%C3%A1 mica%20o%20evolutiva%3A&text=La%20segunda%20de%20ellas%20que,acorde %20con%20la%20sociedad%20actual. Prunotto,A.(s.f.).Recepción de la Analogía en el Derecho Penal. Recuperado de file:///C:/Users/user/Downloads/Dialnet- RecepcionDeLaAnalogiaEnElDerechoPenal-5028463.pdf Cortes, J. (2016). Teoria Gneral del Proceso. Argentina: Panamericana. Jordi, N. (08 de 03 de 2014). DERECHO PROCESAL I. Obtenido de https://www.marcialpons.es/media/pdf/9788415948971.pdf Olmedo, C. (08 de 09 de 2017). EL DERECHO PROCESAL: CONCEPTO Y CARACTERES . Obtenido de https://rua.ua.es/dspace/bitstream/10045/9765/3/Material%20complementari o%20para%20Derecho%20Procesal%20Penal%20I.pdf Couture, E. (1998). Fundamentos del Derecho Procesal . Buenos Aires : Editorial B de F.

×