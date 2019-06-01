Successfully reported this slideshow.
Le menuwww.chezm.be
NOS FORMULES ENTRÉE + ENTRÉE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25,00 ENTRÉE + PLAT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ...
Les vins VINO ROSSO Montepulciano Molise – Borgo di Colloredo (DOP Molise-100% montepulciano)2013 . 26,00€ Nero d’Avola –...
VINS BLANCS FRANCAIS LOIRE Touraine Sauvignon – Domaine F. Chidaine . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 25,50...
le bar Marc de Gewurztraminer . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ...
LES APÉRITIFS L’apéritif maison . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ....
DESSERTS Le Colonel « sorbet citron, vodka » . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,00 Pa...
LES ALCOOLS Pècket Charlemagne . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ....
La carte été 2019 du restaurant Chez M à HERSTAL

La carte été 2019 du restaurant Chez M à HERSTAL (Liège)

La carte été 2019 du restaurant Chez M à HERSTAL

NOS FORMULES ENTRÉE + ENTRÉE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25,00 ENTRÉE + PLAT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29,00 Hors supplément - Tous les plats peuvent être pris individuellement ENTRÉES Tentacules de poulpes bien saisis à l’espagnole, chorizo, poivrons et coulis de piquillos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15,20 Strozzapreti alla Norma « aubergines, tomates, basilic et ricotta » . . . . . . . 14,70 Croquettes au coucou de Malines, tartare de courgettes et mayonnaise à la tartufata . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,90 Incontournable Croustillant de scampi au citron vert et à la coriandre . . . . . 15,60 Chiffonnade de veau mi-cuit, crème d’olives de Kalamata, gel Curtius, tomates Caviar, tuile croquante . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,90 Tartare de boeuf Charolais coupé au couteau « oignons rouges, avocat, huile épicée, crème légère au chèvre » . . . . . . . . 14,50 Saint-Jacques en chapelure d’herbes, salade de boulghour, émulsion à froid d’huile d’olive . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16,00 +4,00 Cannelloni verde aux crevettes grises et haddock fumé servi froid, méli-mélo d’herbes et huile de homard . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15,20 PLATS Filet de bar rôti sur peau, écrasé de grenailles au piment d’Espelette, baby carottes et pickles de miso . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22,40 Curry rouge de saumon d’Ecosse Label Rouge, gyoza de crevettes et poêlée de légumes verts . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21,70 Bavette de boeuf Irlandaise, pommes de terre Tex-Mex, sauce chimichurri et salade . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19,50 Côte de cochon légèrement saumurée en croûte de pistache, tatin de légumes provençaux, pommes de terre grillées, sauce Bravas . . . . 19,20 Coeur de ris de veau, oeil noir, chutney d’aubergines aux fruits secs, demi-glace au balsamique blanc . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28,00 +8,00 Filet de canette, couscous perlé aux poivrons et à la coriandre, réduction aux agrumes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19,80 M Burger 100% boeuf « classique », cheddar, oignons rings, mayonnaise bacon et cornichons, pain bio au sésame, frites, salade vinaigrette . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16,50 Tagliata d’entrecôte « selon provenance », roquette, tomates séchées, copeaux de parmesan, balsamique réduit et brochette de grenailles . . 24,00 +4,00 Boulets à la bière brune et au sirop de Liège servis en cocotte, frites, salade mayonnaise . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,50 Tartare de boeuf haché minute à la grosse grille, frites, salade vinaigrette . 14,50 Spare ribs marinés et rôtis au miel et au gingembre, frites . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,50 HORS FORMULE Entrecôte de boeuf « Blanc, Bleu, Belge » +/-300gr . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24,00 Brochette de boeuf garnie « Tache noire » +/-300gr . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .21,00 Sauces : béarnaise, poivre vert crème, beurre Maître d’hôtel Accompagnements : frites, salade vinaigrette et mayonnaise maison PÂTES Linguine aux artichauts grillés, pomodorina et jambon de Parme . . . . . . . . . 18,50 Penne au ragout blanc « haché porc et veau déglacé au vin blanc et légèrement crémé » . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,00 SALADES Mozzarella « Burrata », salade de tomates d’Antan et huile de basilic . . . . . 16,70 Salade de saumon fumé, pommes vertes, amandes, vinaigrette au balsamique et sirop d’érable . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18,50 Planche de jambon Toscan au poivre, gros gressins et tomates séchées . . . 16,00 DESSERTS Le Colonel « sorbet citron, vodka » . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,00 Panna cotta au poivre Timut, fraises en soupe et en morceaux, meringue croquante au citron vert . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Moelleux au chocolat et sa glace au lait d’amande « 15’ de cuisson » . . . . . . . 9,00 Crème brûlée à la framboise . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 Assortiment de glaces et sorbets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,00 Pain brioché perdu retrouvé par Jess, glace au praliné et crème anglaise . . . . 9,00 Café Liégeois au pecket Dè Houyeu « servi en carafe » . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 Mousse au chocolat, mangue et espuma à la noix de coco . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 La dame blanche, chocolat chaud maison et crème battue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 Assortiment de fromages affinés . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,00 Assortiment de fromages affinés accompagné d’un verre de vin rouge . . . . . 12,00 Café, déca gourmand . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,00 Thé gourmand . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Irish, Italian, French, Don Papa Coffee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00/10,00 Parlez de nous sur TripAdvisor et profitez de promotions en nous suivant sur Facebook :) Afin d’éviter tous désagréments, merci de nous faire savoir, au moment de votre commande, toutes allergies de la liste suivante auxquelles vous êtes sensible : céréales contenant du gluten, graines de sésame, fruits à coques, arachides, lupin, céleri, œufs, soja, poissons, crustacés, moutarde, mollusques, lait (y compris le lactose), anhydride sulfureux et sulfites. Certains plats peuvent changer de composition par rapport au marché. Samedi soir, uniquement la formule entrée+plat à 29,00 € ou entrée+entrée à 25,00 €. Au-delà de 8 convives, et ce dans un souci de confort et de qualité, nous vous demandons de limiter votre commande à 4 choix. Merci pour votre compréhension.
  3. 3. Les vins VINO ROSSO Montepulciano Molise – Borgo di Colloredo (DOP Molise-100% montepulciano)2013 . 26,00€ Nero d’Avola – Tenute Orestiadi (IGP Terre Siciliane-100% nero d’avola) . . . . . . . 2015 . . 26,00€ Orion – Li Veli – Puglia(IGP Salento-100% primitivo) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 28,00€ Passamente Salice Salentino Li Veli – Puglia (DOP Salice Salentino-100% Negroamaro) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 28,00€ Perricone – Tenute Orestiadi(IGP Terre Siciliane-100% perricone) . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 29,00€ Valpolicella Classico – Allegrini (DOP valpolicella-65% corvina veronese, 30%rondinella, 5%molinara) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 31,00€ Valpolicella Classico – Allegrini DEMI (DOP valpolicella- 65%corvina veronese, 30%rondinella, 5%molinara) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 21,00€ Valpolicella Ripasso – Corte Giara (DOP Valpolicella Ripasso-70%corvina veronese, 30%rondinella) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 35,00€ Montessu – Agri Punica – Sardegna (IGP Barbagia-60%carignano, 10%cabernet franc, 10%cabernet sauvignon, 10%merlot, 10%syrah) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 37,50€ Vino Nobile di Montepulciano – Avignonesi (DOCG Vino Nobile di Montelpuciano - 100%sangiovese) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2014 . . 47,50€ Guidalberto – Tenuta San Guido (IGP Toscana- 60%cabernet sauvignon, 40%merlot) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 69,00€ VINS FICELLE « COUP DE COEUR » Blanc, Rosé ou Rouge . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22,00€ VIN BLANC MOËLLEUX Vin blanc moëlleux du moment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25,50€ NOS BULLES Pommery Brut Royal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65,00€ Champagne Vranken « Diamant » . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70,00€ Pommery Brut Rosé . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70,00€ Prosecco Brut . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35,00€ Tous nos millésimes sont mis à titre indicatif
  4. 4. VINS BLANCS FRANCAIS LOIRE Touraine Sauvignon – Domaine F. Chidaine . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 25,50€ Vouvray demi-sec – Domaine Champion . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2014 . . 26,00€ Menetou Salon – Domaine Champault . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2017 . . 29,50€ Sancerre – Domaine La Grande Maison . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 29,50€ Sancerre – Domaine La Grande Maison DEMI . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 20,00€ Pouilly Fumé « Cuvée Bailly » Cave de Pouilly-sur-Loire . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 29,50€ Pouilly Fumé « Cuvée Bailly » Cave de Pouilly-sur-Loire DEMI . . . . . . 2016 . . 21,40€ LANGUEDOC Château Lascaux – Garrigue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 26,50€ Domaine de l’Hortus « Bergerie » . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 29,50€ Mas Champart – Saint Chinian . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 31,50€ Domaine de l’Hortus « Grande Cuvée » – VDP Val de Montferrand . . . 2016 . . 42,00€ ALSACE Pinot Gris Schwarzberg – Eric Rominger BIO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 29,50€ Pinot Gris Schwarzberg – Eric Rominger BIO DEMI . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 20,40€ Pinot Gris Meyer Fonné Réserve Particulière . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 32,50€ RHÔNE Domaine de la Janasse – Sabon – Côtes du Rhône . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 28,50€ Château Paul Blanc – Costières de Nîmes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 31,50€ Saint-Joseph « Les Méribets » – Domaine Vallet . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 34,90€ BOURGOGNE Chablis Les Pargues – Domaine Servin . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 34,50€ Macon Villages – Chaintré – Domaine Cornin BIO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 35,00€ Saint-Véran – Domaine Merlin . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 40,00€ Pouilly Fuissé – Château de Beauregard . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 41,00€ Pouilly Fuissé – Château de Beauregard DEMI . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 26,50€ Rully Premier Cru – Domaine Jaerger Defaix BIO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2014 . . 41,80€ Chablis Premier Cru « La Fôret » – Domaine Bessin . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 48,20€ Saint-Romain – Olivier Leflaive . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2013 . . 52,00€ VINO BIANCO Pecorino – VILLA MEDORO – Abruzzo (IGP Terre di Chieti-100% pecorino) . . . . . 2016 . . 26,00€ Collio – Roncùs – Friuli (DOP Collio-40% friulano, 40% pinot bianco, 20% sauvignon) .2015 . . 32,00€ Vernaccia di San Gimignano Santa Margherita – PANIZZI – Toscana (DOCG -100% vernaccia di san gimignano bianco) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 37,50€ VINS ROSES FRANÇAIS Côtes de Provence – Rosé by Oliver-Château du Grand Jas . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 24,90€ Côtes de Provence – Château du Galoupet . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 28,00€ Côtes de Provence – Château Roquefort BIO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 29,00€ Alsace Pinot Noir – Eric Rominger BIO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 28,50€ Alsace Pinot Noir – Eric Rominger BIO DEMI . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 19,50€ Côtes de Provence La Chapelle Gordonne . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 36,00€ VINO ROSATO Ciro Rosato – LIBRANDI – Calabria (DOP Ciro-100% gaglioppo) . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 24,00€ VINS ROUGES FRANÇAIS LOIRE Saumur Champigny – Château du Hureau BIO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 29,50€ Saint-Nicolas de Bourgueil – Domaine Y.Amirault BIO . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 31,00€ Menetou Salon – Domaine Champault . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 31,90€ Sancerre – Domaine La Grande Maison . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 34,00€ Sancerre – Domaine La Grande Maison DEMI . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 21,00€ BEAUJOLAIS Juliénas – Domaine du Maupas . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 27,00€ Juliénas – Domaine du Maupas DEMI . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 19,50€ Saint-Amour – Domaine Les Améthystes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 29,00€ Moulin à vent – Les Vignes du Tremblay . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 34,00€ Fleurie – Domaine Vissoux . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 35,30€ LANGUEDOC/ROUSSILLON Faugères Lou Cazalet – Domaine St Antonin BIO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 26,50€ Faugères « Le Rêve » – Domaine Les Fusionnels . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2014 . . 29,50€ Domaine de l’Hortus « Bergerie » . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 29,90€ Saint-Chinian – Mas Champart – Causse du Bousquet . . . . . . . . . . . 2014 . . 33,00€ Château de Lascaux – Carra – Pic Saint Loup BIO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 34,00€ Minervois – Domaine Anne Gros . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 34,30€ Domaine de l’Hortus « Grande Cuvée » VDP Val de Montferrand . . . . . 2015 . . 42,00€ RHÔNE Beaumes de Venise – Terres Blanches – Domaine du Fenouillet BIO . 2015 . . 27,50€ Rasteau-Les Cras – Domaine du Trapadis BIO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 28,50€ Côtes du Rhône – Le Cros de la Mûre . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . 30,00 € Château Paul Blanc – Costières de Nîmes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 31,50€ Vacqueyras « Les Aubes » Domaine Santa Duc BIO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 32,80€ Crozes Hermitage « La Chasselière » – Domaine M.St Jemms . . . . . . 2016 . . 36,20€ Saint Joseph Sainte Epine – Domaine M.St Jemms . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 41,00€ Châteauneuf-du-Pape – La Bégude des Papes – Domaine Albin Jacumin . . 2015 . . 48,80€ BOURGOGNE Saint Aubin 1er Cru en Creot – Domaine Gilles Bouton . . . . . . . . . . . . 2016 . . 39,00€ Rully – Domaine Dureil – Jantial . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 47,50€ Chorey Les Beaune – Domaine Rapet . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2014 . . 49,00€ BORDEAUX Blaye-Côtes de Bordeaux – Cuvée Methez-Château Haut Grelot . . . . . 2015 . . 27,90€ Médoc Cru Bourgeois – Château Patache d’Aux . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2012 . . 34,50€ Médoc Cru Bourgeois – Château Patache d’Aux DEMI . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2012 . . 22,00€ Château de l’Hospital – Graves . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2012 . . 35,50€ Margaux – Famille Sichel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2015 . . 40,00€ Saint Estèphe – Château Ladouys . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2013 . . 41,00€ Saint Emilion Grand Cru – Château Franc la Rose . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2014 . . 45,40€ Saint Emilion Grand Cru – Château Franc la Rose DEMI . . . . . . . . . . . 2014 . . 28,80€ Tous nos millésimes sont mis à titre indicatif
  5. 5. le bar Marc de Gewurztraminer . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,00 Grappa Poli blanche . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,50 Grappa Poli au miel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,50 Grappa Poli barrique . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,00 Grappa Stravecchia San Leonardo . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,00 Grappa di Sassicaia . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16,00 LES WHISKIES J&B . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,50 Johnnie Walker Black (Blend) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,50 Jack Daniel’s (Tenessee) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,50 Talisker, 10 ans (Single Malt) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,00 Belgian Owl (Single Malt) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,50 Lagavulin, 16 ans (Single Malt) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Nikka From the Barrel (Blend) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Signatory Vintage Teaninich 2008 (single malt) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 LES RHUMS Liqueur de rhum Diplomatico . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,00 Bacardi CARTA BLANCA/CARTAORO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,00/5,50 Rhum Gold of Mauritius . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,50 Rhum DAMOISEAU XO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 Plantation Barbados XO 20 ans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Diplomatico Réserva Exclusiva . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,00 Don Papa 10 ans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 Millonario 15 ans Solera centenario . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 Zacapa 23 ans Solera . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,50 Matusalem 23 ans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,00 LES GINS Bombay Sapphire . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,00 The Botanist . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 Tanqueray Ten . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Buss N°509 Rapberry . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Double You . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Hendrick’s . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Ki No Bi . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,50 Monkey 47 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,00 Accompagnement soda, limonade et jus de fruit . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,50 Accompagnement schweppes Premium . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,00
LES APÉRITIFS L’apéritif maison . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,00 L’apéritif maison sans alcool . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,00 Kirr . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,00 Kirr Royal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,00 Verre de vin Blanc / rosé / rouge . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,00 Martini Blanc / rouge . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,50 Campari . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,50 Picon . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,50 Picon vin blanc (grenadine) / Bière . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,00 Vin blanc moelleux . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,50 Pisang . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,50 Gancia . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,50 Pineau de charentes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,50 Porto blanc / rouge . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,50 Ricard . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,00 Pastis de Provence - Henri Bardouin . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,50 Get 27 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,00 Cynar . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,50 Apérol Spritz . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,50 Sanbitter (sans alcool) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,00 Funny Pisang (sans alcool) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,00 Accompagnement (soda,limonade, jus..) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,50 Accompagnement Schweppes Premium . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,00 LES BIÈRES PRESSION Jupiler 25cl . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,50 Jupiler 33cl . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,70 Panaché, tango,.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,90 Curtius 25cl . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,20 LES BIÈRES SPÉCIALES BOUTEILLE Jupiler 0% . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,50 Blanche de Hoegaarden . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,00 Kriek Belle-Vue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,00 Carlsberg . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,00 Leffe 33cl Blonde / Brune . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,00 Pècheresse Lindemans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,00 Duvel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,20 Val-Dieu Triple 33cl . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,20 Chimay Bleue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,20 Redoutable . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,20 LES BULLES Coupe de Prosecco . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,50 Coupe de champagne Pommery . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,00 Proscecco One & Only, domaine Fantinel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35,00 Bouteille de champagne Pommery . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65,00 Champagne Vranken « DIAMANT » . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70,00 Bouteille de champagne Pommery rosé . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 70,00 LES EAUX Eau plate Vittel 20cl . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,50 Eau pétillante Perrier nature / Citron 20cl . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,50 Eau plate Vittel 50cl . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,00 Eau pétillante San pellegrino 50cl . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,00 Eau pétillante Perrier 75cl . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,00 Eau plate Vittel 1Lt . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,00 Eau pétillante San pellegrino 1Lt . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,00 LES SOFTS Coca-Cola / Coca cola Light / Coca cola Zero . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,50 San pellegrino orange / citron . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,50 Ice tea pétillant / pêche . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,50 Schweppes tonic / agrum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,60 Schweppes premium hibiscus, pink pepper, orange blossom & lavender, ginger ale, ginger & cardamom . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,20 Gini . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,50 Canada Dry . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,50 LES JUS DE FRUITS Looza orange, pomme cerise, tomate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,00 Jus de fruits frais pressés (orange, citron) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,00 LES BOISSONS CHAUDES Expresso . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,50 Double expresso . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,00 Décafeiné . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,90 Capuccino - Décapuccino crème fraiche / mousse de lait . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,50 Lait russe . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,00 Thés Vitao « Organic Tea » . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,80 Irish Coffee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 French Coffee ( Cognac) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Italian Coffee (Amaretto) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Sévillan Coffee (Liqueur 43) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Cuban Coffee (Rhum Don Papa) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,00 LES ALCOOLS Pècket Charlemagne . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,00 Limoncello . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,50 Bailey’s . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,50 Amaretto Disaronno . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,50 Cointreau . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,50 Cointreau Noir . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,00 Grand Marnier . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,50 Sambucca . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,50 Armagnac Clés des Ducs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,50 Calvados Père Magloire . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,00 Cognac Otard . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,00 Eau de Vie Framboise / Prune / Poire / Mirabelle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,00 Eau de Villée . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,00
  7. 7. DESSERTS Le Colonel « sorbet citron, vodka » . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,00 Panna cotta au poivre Timut, fraises en soupe et en morceaux, meringue croquante au citron vert . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Moelleux au chocolat et sa glace au lait d’amande « 15’ de cuisson » . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Crème brûlée à la framboise . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 Assortiment de glaces et sorbets . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,00 Pain brioché perdu retrouvé par Jess, glace au praliné et crème anglaise . . . . . . 9,00 Café Liégeois au pecket Dè Houyeu « servi en carafe » . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 Mousse au chocolat, mangue et espuma à la noix de coco . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 La dame blanche, chocolat chaud maison et crème battue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 Assortiment de fromages affinés . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,00 Assortiment de fromages affinés accompagné d’un verre de vin rouge . . . . . . . . 12,00 Café, déca gourmand . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,00 Thé gourmand . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Irish, Italian, French, Don Papa Coffee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00/10,00 LES BOISSONS CHAUDES Expresso . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,50 Double expresso . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,00 Décafeiné . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,90 Capuccino - Décapuccino crème fraiche / mousse de lait . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,50 Lait russe . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,00 Thés Vitao « Organic Tea » . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,80 Thé vert (une excellente source d’antioxydants) Thé noir (un mélange de thé noir aromatisé à la bergamote) Organic Spearmint (Mélange d’infusions de plantes avec rooiboos et menthe verte) Organic Rooibos Vanilla (Thé aromatisé au rooibos avec de la vanille) Organic Oriental Apple (Mélange de fruits aromatisés à la pomme et à la cannelle) Organic Forest Fruit (Thé aromatisé aux fruits des bois) Irish Coffee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 French Coffee (Cognac) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Italian Coffee (Amaretto) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Sévillan Coffee (Liqueur 43) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Cuban Coffee (Rhum Don Papa) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,00 DESSERTS LES ALCOOLS >>
LES ALCOOLS Pècket Charlemagne . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,00 Limoncello . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,50 Bailey’s . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,50 Amaretto Disaronno . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,50 Cointreau . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,50 Cointreau Noir . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,00 Grand Marnier . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,50 Sambucca . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,50 Armagnac Clés des Ducs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,50 Calvados Père Magloire . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,00 Cognac Otard . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,00 Eau de Vie Framboise / Prune / Poire / Mirabelle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,00 Eau de Villée . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,00 Marc de Gewurztraminer . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,00 Grappa Poli blanche . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,50 Grappa Poli au miel . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,50 Grappa Poli barrique . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,00 Grappa Stravecchia San Leonardo . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,00 Grappa di Sassicaia . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16,00 LES WHISKIES J&B . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,50 Johnnie Walker Black (Blend) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,50 Jack Daniel’s (Tenessee) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,50 Talisker, 10 ans (Single Malt) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,00 Belgian Owl (Single Malt) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,50 Lagavulin, 16 ans (Single Malt) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Nikka From the Barrel (Blend) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Signatory Vintage Teaninich 2008 (single malt) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 LES RHUMS Liqueur de rhum Diplomatico . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,00 Bacardi CARTA BLANCA/CARTAORO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,00/5,50 Rhum Gold of Mauritius . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,50 Rhum DAMOISEAU XO . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 Plantation Barbados XO 20 ans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Diplomatico Réserva Exclusiva . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,00 Don Papa 10 ans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 Millonario 15 ans Solera centenario . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 Zacapa 23 ans Solera . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,50 Matusalem 23 ans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,00 LES GINS Bombay Sapphire . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,00 The Botanist . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,50 Tanqueray Ten . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Buss N°509 Rapberry . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Double You . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Hendrick’s . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,00 Ki No Bi . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,50 Monkey 47 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,00 Accompagnement soda, limonade et jus de fruit . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,50 Accompagnement schweppes Premium . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2,00

