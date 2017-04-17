FUNDAMENTOS BÁSICOS DEL CONOCIMIENTO Y EPISTEMOLOGÍA PEDAGÓGICA Alumna: Nathaly O. Palacios Blas
Fundamentos Básicos Antropologicos Sociologico Filosofico Psicologico Pedagogico Habla sobre el hombre y como fue el trans...
Los aspectos o fundamentos serán principios de las cuales se desarrollará el conocimiento educativo, de las cuales hablare...
Los conocimientos que el hombre ha adquirido y logrado a través del aprendizaje. representan una visión particular del mun...
Estudia las formas de vida propias de cada sociedad humana, para determinar los elementos de cultura que cada hombre adqui...
•Medio sociocultural concreto y determinado/cada cultura determina modos o tipos de educación. •Herencia-significado-comun...
Fundamento filosófico: •¿Qué es el hombre? ¿Cuáles son los valores fundamentales de la sociedad humana? ¿Cuáles son los fi...
Fundamento filosófico- antropológico . • FIN Problema básico de todo planteamiento educativo, es lo que la educación persi...
Fundamento Psicológico Entre las corrientes que más se relacionan con la concepción filosófica son Psicología humanista de...
FUNDAMENTOS PSICOLÓGICOS * COGNITIVISTA : -Piaget (Etapas de Desarrollo cognitivo) - Havighurst (Áreas de Desarrollo Intel...
Fundamento psicológicoComociencia •. • Estudia el compor- tamien-to humano Currículum • Permite dar pistas: • Desarrollo h...
13 Fundamentos de la educación desde el punto de vista sociológico La educación es un proceso social y envuelve interacció...
Fundamento sociológico y político Currículu- m Reflejo de lo que la sociedad desea para sus miembros Gobierno/ Educació n ...
FUNDAMENTOS PEDAGOGICOS. El conocimiento que se construye con base en la práctica da cuenta de procesos de interacción: In...
Fundamento pedagógico Teoría y práctica educativa Quehacer pedagógico Objetivos generales Conceptos básicos Nivel educativ...
EPISTEMOLOGIA PEDAGÓGICA
FUNDAMENTO EPISTEMOLÓGICO • EPISTEME: CONOCIMIENTO • LOGIA: CIENCIA O DOCTRINA EPISTEMOLOGÍA • Fundamentos • Métodos Conce...
Es la rama de la Filosofía de la educación, llamada también analítica de la educación, que tiene por objeto: El análisis l...
ESTATUS EPISTÉMICO DE LAS TEORÍAS PEDAGÓGICAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN Al respecto existen tres alternativas epistemológ...
Sirve para analizar el hecho de un modo crítico y reflexivo. Para hacer un diagnóstico de sus avances y escollos Están con...
Aplicada la epistemología al ámbito educativo sirve para analizar el hecho de modo crítico y reflexivo para hacer un diagn...
1 2 33 44 5 6 7 8 39 La organización del currículum escolar. La conexión entre las disciplinas. Cómo se transmite el saber...
GRACIAS
FUNDAMENTOS BÁSICOS DEL CONOCIMIENTO Y EPISTEMOLOGÍA PEDAGÓGICA
FUNDAMENTOS BÁSICOS DEL CONOCIMIENTO Y EPISTEMOLOGÍA PEDAGÓGICA
FUNDAMENTOS BÁSICOS DEL CONOCIMIENTO Y EPISTEMOLOGÍA PEDAGÓGICA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FUNDAMENTOS BÁSICOS DEL CONOCIMIENTO Y EPISTEMOLOGÍA PEDAGÓGICA

34 views

Published on

FUNDAMENTOS BÁSICOS DEL CONOCIMIENTO Y EPISTEMOLOGÍA PEDAGÓGICA

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

FUNDAMENTOS BÁSICOS DEL CONOCIMIENTO Y EPISTEMOLOGÍA PEDAGÓGICA

  1. 1. FUNDAMENTOS BÁSICOS DEL CONOCIMIENTO Y EPISTEMOLOGÍA PEDAGÓGICA Alumna: Nathaly O. Palacios Blas
  2. 2. Fundamentos Básicos Antropologicos Sociologico Filosofico Psicologico Pedagogico Habla sobre el hombre y como fue el transcurso del conocimient o en la educación En como la sociedad influye en la educación desde que esta se encuentra activa Se hacen preguntas a cerca de como es la educación, por que y para que . Estudia el comportam iento humano La teoría y practica educativa
  3. 3. Los aspectos o fundamentos serán principios de las cuales se desarrollará el conocimiento educativo, de las cuales hablaremos son: • Aspecto Antropológico • Aspecto Sociológico • Aspecto Filosófico • Aspecto Psicológico • Aspecto Pedagógico
  4. 4. Los conocimientos que el hombre ha adquirido y logrado a través del aprendizaje. representan una visión particular del mundo, de quiénes producen conocimiento, de quiénes lo reordenan y lo plasman en los libros y programas. FUNDAMENTO ANTROPOLOGICO:
  5. 5. Estudia las formas de vida propias de cada sociedad humana, para determinar los elementos de cultura que cada hombre adquiere en la convivencia con los integrantes de su grupo social. Todos los comportamientos del individuo deben comprenderse y valorarse de acuerdo con el grupo cultural a que este pertenece.
  6. 6. •Medio sociocultural concreto y determinado/cada cultura determina modos o tipos de educación. •Herencia-significado-comunicación= OBJETO DE LA EDUCACIÓN •F. ANTROPOLOGICO .
  7. 7. Fundamento filosófico: •¿Qué es el hombre? ¿Cuáles son los valores fundamentales de la sociedad humana? ¿Cuáles son los fines de la educación? •EXISTENCIA-ESENCIA-ORIGEN Y FIN F. FILOSÓFICO
  8. 8. Fundamento filosófico- antropológico . • FIN Problema básico de todo planteamiento educativo, es lo que la educación persigue es el principio del proceso educativo. • Responde a. ¿Por qué valores? ¿Cuáles son los valores que debe se debe transmitir? ¿Para qué fines orientamos la acción? • Esta intrínsecamente relacionado con el contexto histórico en el que se desarrolla e incide fuertemente la educación.
  9. 9. Fundamento Psicológico Entre las corrientes que más se relacionan con la concepción filosófica son Psicología humanista de Abraham Maslow, la psicología personalista de Carl Rogers, la psicología de diferencias individuales de L. Tyler, la psicología culturista de Serpell En cuanto al desarrollo evolutivo del niño todas la corrientes que consideren al niño como el constructor de su aprendizaje son tomadas en cuenta.
  10. 10. FUNDAMENTOS PSICOLÓGICOS * COGNITIVISTA : -Piaget (Etapas de Desarrollo cognitivo) - Havighurst (Áreas de Desarrollo Intelectual) *CONDUCTISTA: -Pavlov (Condicionamiento Clásico) -Skinner (Condicionamiento Operante) *CONTRUCTIVISTA: -Kurt Lewin (Teoría del Campo) y Proshanky * GodwinWatson (UNIFICA LOS ENFOQUES)
  11. 11. Fundamento psicológicoComociencia •. • Estudia el compor- tamien-to humano Currículum • Permite dar pistas: • Desarrollo humano y los factores que interviene en él. •Características de las etapas evolutivas. • Aprendizaje y sus leyes. • Proceso de enseñanza. PROCESOEDUCATIVO • EXPLICACIÓN Y CONTROL =PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA • TEORÍAS DEL APRENDIZAJE • CÓMO El SUJETO: Aprende Capta Comprende Significa y Asimila
  12. 12. 13 Fundamentos de la educación desde el punto de vista sociológico La educación es un proceso social y envuelve interacción con diferentes personas en situaciones diversas. La educación persigue un objetivo social, la socialización del niño, que es el proceso de enseñarle la cultura y las pautas de conducta que se esperan de él. El estudiante y la escuela no pueden verse independientemente del contexto sociocultural. Lo que ocurre fuera de la escuela afecta lo que ocurre dentro de ella.
  13. 13. Fundamento sociológico y político Currículu- m Reflejo de lo que la sociedad desea para sus miembros Gobierno/ Educació n Presupues tos Educativos Matriz de las políticas educaciona -les
  14. 14. FUNDAMENTOS PEDAGOGICOS. El conocimiento que se construye con base en la práctica da cuenta de procesos de interacción: Individuo-sociedad-cultura. Determinando la mirada sobre sí mismo como sujeto y sobre el mundo. Los estudiantes identifican desde la Epistemología cómo conocen, y cómo las predicciones e interpretaciones que hacen, influyen en sus construcciones conceptuales. Las experiencias generadas en la práctica determinan impactos de carácter ideológico y cultural, que permiten proponer acciones transformadoras para los contextos donde interactúan.
  15. 15. Fundamento pedagógico Teoría y práctica educativa Quehacer pedagógico Objetivos generales Conceptos básicos Nivel educativo Proceso educativo
  16. 16. EPISTEMOLOGIA PEDAGÓGICA
  17. 17. FUNDAMENTO EPISTEMOLÓGICO • EPISTEME: CONOCIMIENTO • LOGIA: CIENCIA O DOCTRINA EPISTEMOLOGÍA • Fundamentos • Métodos Concepción del conocimiento • ¿Es posible conocer? • ¿Cómo se explica el conocimiento humano? APRENDIZAJE
  18. 18. Es la rama de la Filosofía de la educación, llamada también analítica de la educación, que tiene por objeto: El análisis lógico del lenguaje educativo La elucidación del estatus epistémico de las teorías educativas y ciencias de la educación Establecer criterios de validez de las teorías pedagógicas y la metódica de la investigación educacional.
  19. 19. ESTATUS EPISTÉMICO DE LAS TEORÍAS PEDAGÓGICAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN Al respecto existen tres alternativas epistemológicas: La alternativa hermenéutica- fenomenológica de la educación La alternativa tecnicista de la educación La alternativa analítica de la educación La epistemología en general es una rama filosófica que estudia el conocimiento científico, en cuanto a los conceptos y métodos que usa, y las leyes que formula. La palabra proviene del griego “episteme” que significa conocimiento riguroso o sujeto a reflexión crítica, y de “logos” que es teoría. El objetivo de la epistemología de la educación es estudiar críticamente la educación en todos sus aspectos, con el fin de perfeccionarla.
  20. 20. Sirve para analizar el hecho de un modo crítico y reflexivo. Para hacer un diagnóstico de sus avances y escollos Están constantemente el la búsqueda de los cierto o lo verdadero. Se estudian los factores intra y extraescolares que influyen en los procesos para aportar soluciones Se evalúan desde la epistemología las diferentes ciencias de la educación. En cuanto a su autonomía y su aporte y el fundamento científico de los métodos utilizados en la educación formal.
  21. 21. Aplicada la epistemología al ámbito educativo sirve para analizar el hecho de modo crítico y reflexivo para hacer un diagnóstico de sus avances y escollos, en vistas a profundizar los primeros y superar los segundos, buscando constantemente lo cierto o verdadero. Se estudia todos los factores intra y extraescolares que influyen en el proceso, no con el objetivo de un análisis estéril sino para aportar soluciones. Se evalúan desde la epistemología las diferentes ciencias de la educación, en cuanto a su autonomía y su aporte, y el fundamento científico de los métodos utilizados en la educación formal.
  22. 22. 1 2 33 44 5 6 7 8 39 La organización del currículum escolar. La conexión entre las disciplinas. Cómo se transmite el saber. La relación entre el sujeto cognoscente y el objeto a conocer. La formación del docente. Del contexto escolar. Del sentido social del hecho educativo. De la calidad educativa. Está en constante evolución, al ser su objeto de estudio un fenómeno social, y por lo tanto, cambiante y susceptible de ser afectado por múltiples factores individuales y comunitarios. Entre otros.
  23. 23. GRACIAS

×