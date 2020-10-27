Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TATA HARRIER DESIGN FEATURES
DIAMOND CUT ALLOYS • R17 Two-tone Diamond cut alloys provide an unmistakable road presence.
XENON HID PROJECTOR HEADLAMPS For a sense of dynamism and clear view, as you drive ahead.
LED TAIL LAMPS 3D LED Tail Lamps with Sporty Piano Black Finisher.
SIGNATURE OAK BROWN DASHBOARD Tata Harrier Features include Oak brown colour scheme seamlessly flows into the soft touch d...
LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL A dash of perfectly grained leather finish to the steering wheel.
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tata Harrier Design Features

11 views

Published on

Know more about Tata Harrier Design Features - https://cars.tatamotors.com/suv/harrier/features

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tata Harrier Design Features

  1. 1. TATA HARRIER DESIGN FEATURES
  2. 2. DIAMOND CUT ALLOYS • R17 Two-tone Diamond cut alloys provide an unmistakable road presence.
  3. 3. XENON HID PROJECTOR HEADLAMPS For a sense of dynamism and clear view, as you drive ahead.
  4. 4. LED TAIL LAMPS 3D LED Tail Lamps with Sporty Piano Black Finisher.
  5. 5. SIGNATURE OAK BROWN DASHBOARD Tata Harrier Features include Oak brown colour scheme seamlessly flows into the soft touch dashboard with anti reflective 'Nappa' grain top layer.
  6. 6. LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL A dash of perfectly grained leather finish to the steering wheel.
  7. 7. THANK YOU

×