5 lessons learned for Successful Migration to Conﬂuent Cloud Natan Silnitsky Backend Infra Developer, Wix.com natans@wix.c...
>200M Registered users (website builders) from 190 countries @NSilnitsky At Wix >2,000M Kafka messages produced / Day 2,00...
* easily manage
Data Center 2 Data Center 1 @NSilnitsky Confluent Cloud Kafka Cluster On premise Kafka Cluster I Kafka Cluster II Kafka Cl...
Automation, Automation, Automation 01
A Scala/Java high-level SDK for Apache Kafka. Greyhound @NSilnitsky
Site Apps Service Kafka Consumer Kafka Producer Greyhound wraps Kafka Ecom Catalog Service Kafka Broker Greyhound Producer...
Data Center 2 Data Center 1 Microservice @NSilnitsky Confluent Cloud Kafka Cluster On premise Kafka Cluster I Kafka Cluste...
Gradual over All at once 02
Data Center 2 Data Center 1 Kafka Cluster On premise Confluent Cloud Microservice HTTP HTTP Kafka Cluster I Kafka Cluster ...
Data Center 2 Data Center 1 @NSilnitsky Kafka Cluster On premise Confluent Cloud Microservice HTTP HTTP Kafka Cluster I Ka...
First migrate test topics with relayed real traﬃc 03
Data Center 2 @NSilnitsky Kafka Cluster On premise Confluent Cloud Test app Real Topic->Test Topic Test Topics Kafka Clust...
Only needed topics/partitions 04
Data Center 2 Data Center 1 Microservice @NSilnitsky 0 Bytes 100 MB 170 MB Confluent Cloud
Adapt to Conﬂuent Cloud APIs 05
Data Center 2 Data Center 1 Offset lag Monitoring @NSilnitsky Confluent Cloud Kafka Cluster On premise __consumer_offsets ...
So, We used Greyhound and dedicated orchestration services to have automatic, safe, and gradual migration to Conﬂuent Clou...
A Scala/Java high-level SDK for Apache Kafka. 0.1.5 is out! github.com/wix/greyhound
Thank You natans@wix.com twitter @NSilnitsky linkedin/natansilnitsky github.com/natansil
Slides & More slideshare.net/NatanSilnitsky medium.com/@natansil twitter.com/NSilnitsky natansil.com
5 lessons learned for Successful Migration to Confluent Cloud

Confluent Cloud makes Devops engineers lives a lot more easier.
Yet moving 1500 microservices, 10K topics and 100K partitions to a multi-cluster Confluent cloud can be a challenge.
In this talk you will hear about 5 lessons that Wix has learned in order to successfully meet this challenge.

These lessons include:
1. Automation, Automation, Automation - all the process has to be completely automated at such scale
2. Prefer a gradual approach - E.g. migrate topics in small chunks and not all at once. Reduces risks if things go bad
3. First migrate test topics with relayed real traffic - So data will be real but will not effect production.
4. Cleanup first - avoid migrating unused topics or topics with too many unnecessary partitions
5. Adapt to Confluent Cloud APIs - e.g. lag monitoring

5 lessons learned for Successful Migration to Confluent Cloud

  1. 1. 5 lessons learned for Successful Migration to Conﬂuent Cloud Natan Silnitsky Backend Infra Developer, Wix.com natans@wix.com twitter@NSilnitsky linkedin/natansilnitsky natansil.com
  2. 2. >200M Registered users (website builders) from 190 countries @NSilnitsky At Wix >2,000M Kafka messages produced / Day 2,000 Microservices
  3. 3. * easily manage
  4. 4. Data Center 2 Data Center 1 @NSilnitsky Confluent Cloud Kafka Cluster On premise Kafka Cluster I Kafka Cluster II Kafka Cluster III Kafka Cluster IV * AWS/GCP Microservice Microservice 2000
  5. 5. Automation, Automation, Automation 01
  6. 6. A Scala/Java high-level SDK for Apache Kafka. Greyhound @NSilnitsky
  7. 7. Site Apps Service Kafka Consumer Kafka Producer Greyhound wraps Kafka Ecom Catalog Service Kafka Broker Greyhound Producer Greyhound Consumer @NSilnitsky
  8. 8. Data Center 2 Data Center 1 Microservice @NSilnitsky Confluent Cloud Kafka Cluster On premise Kafka Cluster I Kafka Cluster II Kafka Cluster III Kafka Cluster IV * all at once?
  9. 9. Gradual over All at once 02
  10. 10. Data Center 2 Data Center 1 Kafka Cluster On premise Confluent Cloud Microservice HTTP HTTP Kafka Cluster I Kafka Cluster II Kafka Cluster III Kafka Cluster IV Option B Replicator Topic 5 Topic 4 Topic 3 Topic 2 Topic 1 Topic 6 Migration Orchestrator
  11. 11. Data Center 2 Data Center 1 @NSilnitsky Kafka Cluster On premise Confluent Cloud Microservice HTTP HTTP Kafka Cluster I Kafka Cluster II Kafka Cluster III Kafka Cluster IV Option B Replicator Topic 5 Topic 4 Topic 3 Topic 2 Topic 1 Topic 6 Migration Orchestrator * self service - no downtime
  12. 12. First migrate test topics with relayed real traﬃc 03
  13. 13. Data Center 2 @NSilnitsky Kafka Cluster On premise Confluent Cloud Test app Real Topic->Test Topic Test Topics Kafka Cluster I Kafka Cluster II Kafka Cluster III Kafka Cluster IV Migration Orchestrator Replicator
  14. 14. Only needed topics/partitions 04
  15. 15. Data Center 2 Data Center 1 Microservice @NSilnitsky 0 Bytes 100 MB 170 MB Confluent Cloud
  16. 16. Adapt to Conﬂuent Cloud APIs 05
  17. 17. Data Center 2 Data Center 1 Offset lag Monitoring @NSilnitsky Confluent Cloud Kafka Cluster On premise __consumer_offsets __consumer_offsets Kafka Admin SDK Kafka Admin SDK Unavailable Available
  18. 18. So, We used Greyhound and dedicated orchestration services to have automatic, safe, and gradual migration to Conﬂuent Cloud @NSilnitsky
  19. 19. A Scala/Java high-level SDK for Apache Kafka. 0.1.5 is out! github.com/wix/greyhound
  20. 20. Thank You natans@wix.com twitter @NSilnitsky linkedin/natansilnitsky github.com/natansil
  21. 21. Slides & More slideshare.net/NatanSilnitsky medium.com/@natansil twitter.com/NSilnitsky natansil.com

