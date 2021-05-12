5 lessons learned for Successful Migration to Confluent Cloud

Confluent Cloud makes Devops engineers lives a lot more easier.

Yet moving 1500 microservices, 10K topics and 100K partitions to a multi-cluster Confluent cloud can be a challenge.

In this talk you will hear about 5 lessons that Wix has learned in order to successfully meet this challenge.



These lessons include:

1. Automation, Automation, Automation - all the process has to be completely automated at such scale

2. Prefer a gradual approach - E.g. migrate topics in small chunks and not all at once. Reduces risks if things go bad

3. First migrate test topics with relayed real traffic - So data will be real but will not effect production.

4. Cleanup first - avoid migrating unused topics or topics with too many unnecessary partitions

5. Adapt to Confluent Cloud APIs - e.g. lag monitoring