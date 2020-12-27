Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫ביסמארק‬ ‫פון‬ ‫אוטו‬
‫המצגת‬ ‫תוכן‬(‫חפירה‬ ‫מפת‬ ‫גם‬ ‫זו‬ ‫כן‬) •‫ביסמארק‬ ‫את‬ ‫לאהוב‬ ‫התחלתי‬ ‫איך‬ •‫מגדרי‬ ‫רב‬ ‫כאלטרואיסט‬ ‫אני‬ •‫שנ...
‫ביסמארק‬ ‫את‬ ‫לאהוב‬ ‫התחלתי‬ ‫איך‬ •‫גרמנופיל‬ ‫אני‬ ‫למה‬? •‫ביסמארק‬ ‫למה‬
‫רב‬ ‫כאלטרואיסט‬ ‫אני‬ ‫מגדרי‬ ‫אלטרואיסט‬ ‫אני‬ ‫למה‬? •‫בחנוניות‬ ‫משלם‬ ‫אני‬ •‫מרווחים‬ ‫הבנים‬ ‫מה‬? •‫מרוויחות‬ ‫הב...
‫לביסמארק‬ ‫נעבור‬
‫פון‬ ‫אוטו‬ ‫ביסמארק‬
‫ביסמארק‬ ‫הצעיר‬ •‫נולד‬1815‫אנהאלט‬ ‫בסקסוניה‬ ‫פרוסים‬ ‫יונקרים‬ ‫למשפחת‬(‫אני‬ ‫אסביר‬..) •‫גטינגן‬ ‫באוניבסיטת‬ ‫משפ...
‫המדינה‬ ‫שרות‬ ‫הפרוסי‬
‫הטרום‬ ‫השנים‬ ‫קאנצלריות‬ 1848 •‫העמים‬ ‫אביב‬–‫ניסיונות‬ ‫גרמניה‬ ‫מדינות‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫הפיכה‬ ‫הליברלים‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ •‫בצבא‬ ...
‫קאנצלריות‬ ‫הטרום‬ ‫השנים‬ 1851‫פרנקפורט‬ ‫של‬ ‫בפרלמנט‬ ‫שגריר‬Frankfurt Am Main •‫פרלמנט‬ ‫עוד‬?‫בחיאאת‬? •‫שם‬ ‫עשה‬ ‫...
‫ברוסיה‬ ‫שגריר‬ 1857‫ברוסיה‬ ‫שגריר‬ •1857‫ברוסיה‬ ‫שגריר‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫פרוסיה‬ ‫מלך‬ ‫מטעם‬ ‫נשלח‬ •‫הרוסי‬ ‫המלוכה‬ ‫בית‬ ‫...
‫קרה‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫מה‬ ‫היה‬ ‫כשביסמארק‬ ‫ברוסיה‬
‫שלישיה‬ ‫יש‬ ‫לפרוסיה‬ ‫בהתקפה‬ ‫רצינית‬
‫שגריר‬ ‫בצרפת‬ 1862‫בצרפת‬ ‫שגריר‬ •‫הרבה‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫בצרפת‬ ‫כשגריר‬ ‫עם‬ ‫קשרים‬ ‫ובנה‬ ‫התעלה‬ ‫לחצות‬ ‫דיזרעאלי‬ •‫עם‬ ‫ט...
‫הברזל‬ ‫קאנצלר‬
‫לקאנצלר‬ ‫מינויו‬ ‫אותו‬ ‫מינה‬ ‫המלך‬ ‫מדוע‬? •‫מוכשר‬ ‫דיפלומט‬ ‫של‬ ‫שם‬ ‫לו‬ ‫בנה‬ •‫למתחריו‬ ‫יחסית‬ ‫צעיר‬ •‫שציינו...
‫ההשבעה‬ ‫נאום‬ Eroffnungsrede
‫מה‬ ‫אז‬ ‫שם‬ ‫היה‬ •‫במושגים‬ ‫אפילו‬ ‫מילטריסטי‬ ‫נאום‬ ‫פרוסים‬ •"‫אל‬ ‫עיניה‬ ‫את‬ ‫נושאת‬ ‫אינה‬ ‫גרמניה‬ ‫על‬ ‫אלא‬...
‫הצבאית‬ ‫הרפורמה‬
‫הפרוסית‬ ‫הצבאית‬ ‫הרפרומה‬ •‫מאז‬1806‫השתנה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הפרוסי‬ ‫הצבא‬: •‫חובה‬ ‫גיוס‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫שמגיעים‬ ‫פשוטים‬ ‫רובאים‬ ‫של‬...
‫הצבא‬ ‫את‬ ‫ריפרמנו‬,‫עושים‬ ‫מה‬ ‫זה‬ ‫עם‬? ‫השניה‬ ‫שלזויג‬ ‫מלחמת‬1864 •‫דנמרק‬ ‫את‬ ‫מפרקות‬ ‫ופרוסיה‬ ‫אוסטריה‬ •‫ני...
‫מלחמת‬ ‫אוסטריה‬-‫פרוסיה‬ 1866‫ואיטליה‬ ‫פרוסיה‬ ‫נגד‬ ‫אוסטריה‬ •‫הפרוסית‬ ‫לרפורמה‬ ‫כח‬ ‫מבחן‬ •‫באוסטריה‬ ‫נלחמות‬ ‫ג...
‫להציק‬ ‫מתחילים‬ ‫לצרפת‬ •‫חולה‬ ‫השלישי‬ ‫נפוליאון‬-‫הערמונית‬ ‫משהו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שלו‬ •‫על‬ ‫לוותר‬ ‫ולוקסמבורג‬ ‫מבלגיה‬ ‫דו...
‫ממשיכים‬ ‫להציק‬ ‫לצרפת‬ •‫בירושה‬ ‫תתערב‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שפרוסיה‬ ‫דורש‬ ‫נפוליאון‬ ‫הספרדית‬ •‫נימוקים‬ ‫מיני‬ ‫מכל‬ ‫מסרב‬ ‫ויל...
‫פרוסיה‬ ‫צרפת‬ ‫מלחמת‬1870-1871 •‫מלחמה‬ ‫הכריזה‬ ‫צרפת‬ •‫גדול‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫צבא‬ ‫יש‬ ‫לצרפת‬ •‫מודרנית‬ ‫רכבות‬ ‫רשת‬ ‫אין‬...
‫המלחמה‬ ‫על‬ ‫קצת‬
‫נוסדת‬ ‫הקיסרות‬ ‫הגרמנית‬
‫פרנפקורט‬ ‫הסכם‬1871 •‫פרנק‬ ‫מיליארד‬ ‫חמישה‬ ‫סך‬ ‫על‬ ‫פיצויים‬ ‫משלמת‬ ‫צרפת‬ •‫לגרמניה‬ ‫מועברים‬ ‫לוריין‬ ‫ושליש‬ ‫...
‫והסוף‬ ‫פיטורים‬ •1888‫השני‬ ‫וילהלם‬ ‫הקייזר‬ ‫לשלטון‬ ‫עולה‬ •1890‫ביסמארק‬ ‫את‬ ‫מפטר‬(‫אסביר‬ ‫אני‬) •‫בשלזיה‬ ‫שלו‬ ...
‫ואזכורים‬ ‫נבואות‬ •"‫בבלקן‬ ‫שטות‬ ‫בגלל‬ ‫תתחיל‬ ‫הבאה‬ ‫הארופית‬ ‫המלחמה‬" •‫ביסמארק‬ ‫היתה‬ ‫במלחהע‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫הגדולה‬...
  1. 1. ‫ביסמארק‬ ‫פון‬ ‫אוטו‬
  2. 2. ‫המצגת‬ ‫תוכן‬(‫חפירה‬ ‫מפת‬ ‫גם‬ ‫זו‬ ‫כן‬) •‫ביסמארק‬ ‫את‬ ‫לאהוב‬ ‫התחלתי‬ ‫איך‬ •‫מגדרי‬ ‫רב‬ ‫כאלטרואיסט‬ ‫אני‬ •‫שנהיה‬ ‫לפני‬ ‫ביסמארק‬"‫ביסמארק‬" •‫הפרוסי‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫שרות‬ •‫ההשבעה‬ ‫נאום‬ •‫כקאנצלר‬ ‫פועלו‬ •‫הסוף‬
  3. 3. ‫ביסמארק‬ ‫את‬ ‫לאהוב‬ ‫התחלתי‬ ‫איך‬ •‫גרמנופיל‬ ‫אני‬ ‫למה‬? •‫ביסמארק‬ ‫למה‬
  4. 4. ‫רב‬ ‫כאלטרואיסט‬ ‫אני‬ ‫מגדרי‬ ‫אלטרואיסט‬ ‫אני‬ ‫למה‬? •‫בחנוניות‬ ‫משלם‬ ‫אני‬ •‫מרווחים‬ ‫הבנים‬ ‫מה‬? •‫מרוויחות‬ ‫הבנות‬ ‫מה‬? •‫מסכימים‬/‫ות‬‫אלטרואיסט‬ ‫שאני‬ ‫מגדרי‬ ‫רב‬?
  5. 5. ‫לביסמארק‬ ‫נעבור‬
  6. 6. ‫פון‬ ‫אוטו‬ ‫ביסמארק‬
  7. 7. ‫ביסמארק‬ ‫הצעיר‬ •‫נולד‬1815‫אנהאלט‬ ‫בסקסוניה‬ ‫פרוסים‬ ‫יונקרים‬ ‫למשפחת‬(‫אני‬ ‫אסביר‬..) •‫גטינגן‬ ‫באוניבסיטת‬ ‫משפטים‬ ‫למד‬ •‫לצבא‬ ‫התגייס‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫נאמן‬ ‫יונקר‬ ‫כמו‬.
  8. 8. ‫המדינה‬ ‫שרות‬ ‫הפרוסי‬
  9. 9. ‫הטרום‬ ‫השנים‬ ‫קאנצלריות‬ 1848 •‫העמים‬ ‫אביב‬–‫ניסיונות‬ ‫גרמניה‬ ‫מדינות‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫הפיכה‬ ‫הליברלים‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ •‫בצבא‬ ‫קצין‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫ביסמארק‬ ‫רקע‬ ‫עם‬ ‫אחוזה‬ ‫בעל‬ ‫מתאים‬ ‫משפחתי‬ •‫פרוסיה‬ ‫לנציג‬ ‫ממונה‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫ארפורט‬ ‫של‬ ‫בפרלמנט‬ •‫חייו‬ ‫של‬ ‫זה‬ ‫בשלב‬, ‫איחוד‬ ‫נגד‬ ‫ביסמארק‬ ‫גרמניה‬.
  10. 10. ‫קאנצלריות‬ ‫הטרום‬ ‫השנים‬ 1851‫פרנקפורט‬ ‫של‬ ‫בפרלמנט‬ ‫שגריר‬Frankfurt Am Main •‫פרלמנט‬ ‫עוד‬?‫בחיאאת‬? •‫שם‬ ‫עשה‬ ‫ביסמארק‬ ‫מה‬? •‫אבל‬ ‫מדי‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫לא‬...‫המאוחדת‬ ‫גרמניה‬ ‫ברעיון‬ ‫לתמוך‬ ‫החל‬ •‫פרנקפורט‬ ‫על‬ ‫לדעת‬ ‫חשוב‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫מה‬? •‫הרוטשילדים‬ ‫של‬ ‫עירם‬ ‫זו‬,‫פרנק‬ ‫אנה‬,‫גתה‬,‫אומן‬ ‫ישראל‬‫פרנקפורט‬ ‫ואינטרכט‬ SGE ! Auf geht’s Adler !!!
  11. 11. ‫ברוסיה‬ ‫שגריר‬ 1857‫ברוסיה‬ ‫שגריר‬ •1857‫ברוסיה‬ ‫שגריר‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫פרוסיה‬ ‫מלך‬ ‫מטעם‬ ‫נשלח‬ •‫הרוסי‬ ‫המלוכה‬ ‫בית‬ ‫עם‬ ‫אישיים‬ ‫יחסים‬ ‫בונה‬(‫רומנוב‬ ‫בית‬)–‫פרות‬ ‫שתניב‬ ‫השקעה‬ •‫אצלו‬ ‫לשרת‬ ‫לו‬ ‫ומציע‬ ‫עמוקות‬ ‫ממנו‬ ‫מתרשם‬ ‫השלישי‬ ‫אלכסנדר‬ ‫הצאר‬.‫ביסמארק‬ ‫בנימוס‬ ‫מסרב‬ ‫ראשון‬ ‫בדייט‬ ‫עושים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫פרוסים‬ ‫שיונקרים‬ ‫דברים‬ ‫יש‬,‫חמישי‬ ‫לא‬ ‫גם‬..‫יונקרים‬ ‫הם‬
  12. 12. ‫קרה‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫מה‬ ‫היה‬ ‫כשביסמארק‬ ‫ברוסיה‬
  13. 13. ‫שלישיה‬ ‫יש‬ ‫לפרוסיה‬ ‫בהתקפה‬ ‫רצינית‬
  14. 14. ‫שגריר‬ ‫בצרפת‬ 1862‫בצרפת‬ ‫שגריר‬ •‫הרבה‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫בצרפת‬ ‫כשגריר‬ ‫עם‬ ‫קשרים‬ ‫ובנה‬ ‫התעלה‬ ‫לחצות‬ ‫דיזרעאלי‬ •‫עם‬ ‫טובים‬ ‫עבודה‬ ‫יחסים‬ ‫בונה‬ ‫אחיינו‬ ‫שהוא‬ ‫השלישי‬ ‫נפוליאון‬ ‫הגדול‬ ‫נפוליאון‬ ‫של‬
  15. 15. ‫הברזל‬ ‫קאנצלר‬
  16. 16. ‫לקאנצלר‬ ‫מינויו‬ ‫אותו‬ ‫מינה‬ ‫המלך‬ ‫מדוע‬? •‫מוכשר‬ ‫דיפלומט‬ ‫של‬ ‫שם‬ ‫לו‬ ‫בנה‬ •‫למתחריו‬ ‫יחסית‬ ‫צעיר‬ •‫שציינו‬ ‫כפי‬..‫ומולטקה‬ ‫רון‬ ‫פון‬ ‫של‬ ‫חבר‬ ‫הענינים‬ ‫ברמכז‬ ‫היה‬ ‫שהצבא‬ ‫בתקופה‬ ‫בפרוסיה‬ (‫אחר‬ ‫זמן‬ ‫לכל‬ ‫בדומה‬)
  17. 17. ‫ההשבעה‬ ‫נאום‬ Eroffnungsrede
  18. 18. ‫מה‬ ‫אז‬ ‫שם‬ ‫היה‬ •‫במושגים‬ ‫אפילו‬ ‫מילטריסטי‬ ‫נאום‬ ‫פרוסים‬ •"‫אל‬ ‫עיניה‬ ‫את‬ ‫נושאת‬ ‫אינה‬ ‫גרמניה‬ ‫על‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫פרוסיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫הליברליזם‬ ‫שלה‬ ‫העוצמה‬" •‫הבא‬ ‫המשפט‬ ‫להכל‬ ‫ומעל‬ "‫לא‬ ‫גרמניה‬ ‫של‬ ‫הגדולות‬ ‫הבעיות‬ ‫בדם‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫והפגנות‬ ‫בנאומים‬ ‫ייפתרו‬ ‫וברזל‬"
  19. 19. ‫הצבאית‬ ‫הרפורמה‬
  20. 20. ‫הפרוסית‬ ‫הצבאית‬ ‫הרפרומה‬ •‫מאז‬1806‫השתנה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הפרוסי‬ ‫הצבא‬: •‫חובה‬ ‫גיוס‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫שמגיעים‬ ‫פשוטים‬ ‫רובאים‬ ‫של‬ ‫מקורפוסים‬ ‫מורכב‬ ‫הצבא‬ •‫דרגת‬ ‫עוברים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫חיילים‬gefreiter(‫רב‬"‫ט‬) •‫אינסופי‬ ‫כח‬ ‫יש‬ ‫לרמטכל‬ •‫ביסמארק‬ ‫עשה‬ ‫מה‬? •‫לארמיות‬ ‫הקורפוסים‬ ‫מאגד‬ •‫מקצועי‬ ‫צבא‬ ‫ובונה‬ ‫חובה‬ ‫גיוס‬ ‫מבטל‬(‫בא‬ ‫מיעשהו‬ ‫אם‬ ‫שואלים‬ ‫בטח‬ ‫אתם‬?) •‫מולטקה‬ ‫בתמיכת‬ ‫הרמטכל‬ ‫בסמכויות‬ ‫מקצץ‬ (‫תותח‬ ‫דיפלומט‬ ‫שביסמארק‬ ‫כבר‬ ‫אמרתי‬?) •‫הצבא‬ ‫לשימוש‬ ‫מודרנית‬ ‫רכבות‬ ‫רשת‬ ‫בונה‬
  21. 21. ‫הצבא‬ ‫את‬ ‫ריפרמנו‬,‫עושים‬ ‫מה‬ ‫זה‬ ‫עם‬? ‫השניה‬ ‫שלזויג‬ ‫מלחמת‬1864 •‫דנמרק‬ ‫את‬ ‫מפרקות‬ ‫ופרוסיה‬ ‫אוסטריה‬ •‫ניצול‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫אהבה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫זו‬ ‫יחד‬ ‫פרוסיה‬ ‫אוסטריה‬ ‫הדדי‬
  22. 22. ‫מלחמת‬ ‫אוסטריה‬-‫פרוסיה‬ 1866‫ואיטליה‬ ‫פרוסיה‬ ‫נגד‬ ‫אוסטריה‬ •‫הפרוסית‬ ‫לרפורמה‬ ‫כח‬ ‫מבחן‬ •‫באוסטריה‬ ‫נלחמות‬ ‫גרמניה‬ ‫צפון‬ ‫ומדינות‬ ‫פרוסיה‬ ‫הולשטיין‬ ‫שלויג‬ ‫בגלל‬ •‫כולל‬ ‫למיין‬ ‫שמצפון‬ ‫השטח‬ ‫כל‬ ‫את‬ ‫כובשת‬ ‫פרוסיה‬ ‫מהסה‬ ‫וחלק‬ ‫פרנקפורט‬ ‫את‬ •‫גרמנית‬ ‫הצפון‬ ‫הקונפדרציה‬ ‫מוקמת‬–‫ממש‬ ‫מדינה‬ ‫המנהיג‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫פרוסיה‬ ‫מלך‬ ‫כשוילהלם‬ •‫גרמניה‬ ‫דרום‬ ‫עם‬ ‫סודית‬ ‫ברית‬(‫הסה‬,‫בוואריה‬ ‫וויטנברג‬ ‫באדן‬) •‫הבטחות‬ ‫מיני‬ ‫כל‬ ‫עם‬ ‫הצרפתים‬ ‫מרדים‬ ‫ביסמארק‬ ‫בריין‬ ‫לפיצויים‬
  23. 23. ‫להציק‬ ‫מתחילים‬ ‫לצרפת‬ •‫חולה‬ ‫השלישי‬ ‫נפוליאון‬-‫הערמונית‬ ‫משהו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שלו‬ •‫על‬ ‫לוותר‬ ‫ולוקסמבורג‬ ‫מבלגיה‬ ‫דורש‬ ‫עם‬ ‫יחסים‬ ‫לפתח‬ ‫ומתחיל‬ ‫עצמאותן‬ ‫הפולנים‬(‫מרוסיה‬ ‫חלק‬) •‫מהרעיון‬ ‫מתלהבים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הרוסים‬. •‫הצרפתית‬ ‫הדרישה‬ ‫את‬ ‫מציג‬ ‫ביסמארק‬ ‫לבריטים‬-‫שלו‬ ‫החוץ‬ ‫יחסי‬ ‫על‬ ‫דיברנו‬?
  24. 24. ‫ממשיכים‬ ‫להציק‬ ‫לצרפת‬ •‫בירושה‬ ‫תתערב‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שפרוסיה‬ ‫דורש‬ ‫נפוליאון‬ ‫הספרדית‬ •‫נימוקים‬ ‫מיני‬ ‫מכל‬ ‫מסרב‬ ‫וילהלם‬ •‫הסרוב‬ ‫מברק‬ ‫רואה‬ ‫ביסמארק‬.‫ומוחק‬ ‫הנימוקים‬ •‫מלחמה‬ ‫ומכריזים‬ ‫נעלבים‬ ‫הצרפתים‬
  25. 25. ‫פרוסיה‬ ‫צרפת‬ ‫מלחמת‬1870-1871 •‫מלחמה‬ ‫הכריזה‬ ‫צרפת‬ •‫גדול‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫צבא‬ ‫יש‬ ‫לצרפת‬ •‫מודרנית‬ ‫רכבות‬ ‫רשת‬ ‫אין‬ ‫לצרפת‬ •‫לפרוסיה‬...‫יש‬.‫אין‬ ‫שלצרפת‬ ‫כמו‬ ‫גיוס‬ ‫מערך‬ ‫גם‬ ‫יש‬ •‫בלאגן‬ ‫יאללה‬Deutschland vor!
  26. 26. ‫המלחמה‬ ‫על‬ ‫קצת‬
  27. 27. ‫נוסדת‬ ‫הקיסרות‬ ‫הגרמנית‬
  28. 28. ‫פרנפקורט‬ ‫הסכם‬1871 •‫פרנק‬ ‫מיליארד‬ ‫חמישה‬ ‫סך‬ ‫על‬ ‫פיצויים‬ ‫משלמת‬ ‫צרפת‬ •‫לגרמניה‬ ‫מועברים‬ ‫לוריין‬ ‫ושליש‬ ‫אלזס‬ •‫לקיסרות‬ ‫מצטרפתו‬ ‫גרמניה‬ ‫דרום‬ ‫מדינות‬ •‫צרפת‬ ‫של‬ ‫הכרה‬ ‫מקבלת‬ ‫הגרמנית‬ ‫האימפריה‬
  29. 29. ‫והסוף‬ ‫פיטורים‬ •1888‫השני‬ ‫וילהלם‬ ‫הקייזר‬ ‫לשלטון‬ ‫עולה‬ •1890‫ביסמארק‬ ‫את‬ ‫מפטר‬(‫אסביר‬ ‫אני‬) •‫בשלזיה‬ ‫שלו‬ ‫לאחוזה‬ ‫הולך‬ ‫ביסמארק‬ •‫מבחוץ‬ ‫המדיניות‬ ‫לנהל‬ ‫ממשיך‬ •1898‫בגיל‬ ‫נפטר‬83
  30. 30. ‫ואזכורים‬ ‫נבואות‬ •"‫בבלקן‬ ‫שטות‬ ‫בגלל‬ ‫תתחיל‬ ‫הבאה‬ ‫הארופית‬ ‫המלחמה‬" •‫ביסמארק‬ ‫היתה‬ ‫במלחהע‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫הגדולה‬ ‫הגרמנית‬ ‫המלחמה‬ ‫ספינת‬ •‫איכותית‬ ‫לדיפלומטיות‬ ‫לתקן‬ ‫היום‬ ‫עד‬ ‫להחשב‬ ‫ממשיך‬ •‫ריאל‬‫פוליטיק‬ •‫בצבא‬ ‫פרוסיות‬ ‫שושלות‬(‫מאנשטיין‬,‫הנאצי‬ ‫בצבא‬ ‫והיהודים‬)

