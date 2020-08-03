Successfully reported this slideshow.
Danza Lando Alumna: Nataly Garcia Marin
Propósito de la sesión Explicar la danza Lando, describiendo aspectos importantes como su historia, origen, mensaje, vesti...
Origen Traído por los esclavos africanos que llegaron junto a Pizarro en su segundo viaje. El landó fue origen de otras da...
Historia y contexto El landó lo practicaron la gente de raza negra de Lima, hasta mediados del siglo XIX.Se podría decir q...
Mensaje Representa una pantomima de acto copular. Los esclavos al estar restringidos a su libertad se sostuvieron en la mú...
Vestimenta Hombre Mujer ● Una pantalón beige ● Camisa blanca de mangas ● Vestido algo amplió, hasta los tobillos y puede s...
Instrumentos musicales y música Toro Mata y Zamba malató, son tomadas como las músicas base para la elaboración o consolid...
Coreografia- pasos Algunos pasos de la descripción de la danza Ladon son descritos por Miguel Fuentes de la siguiente form...
  Danza Lando Alumna: Nataly Garcia Marin
  Propósito de la sesión Explicar la danza Lando, describiendo aspectos importantes como su historia, origen, mensaje, vestimenta, entre otros.
  Origen Traído por los esclavos africanos que llegaron junto a Pizarro en su segundo viaje. El landó fue origen de otras danzas afroamericanas en las distintas regiones de América del Sur y las Antillas. En el Perú, se derivó en la Zamacueca a finales del siglo XVIII.
  Historia y contexto El landó lo practicaron la gente de raza negra de Lima, hasta mediados del siglo XIX.Se podría decir que es el producto de la época colonial en el país, en donde los españoles les prohibieron el acceso a los instrumentos caseros, pero ellos siguieron con sus bailes y música. Ritmo perteneciente al folklore negro Danza procedente de Angola, donde en correcto kinbundó la llamaban lundú y en otros lugares se le llama landu, landú y lundun
  Mensaje Representa una pantomima de acto copular. Los esclavos al estar restringidos a su libertad se sostuvieron en la música y la danza. como una forma de protestar en contra los españoles
  Vestimenta Hombre Mujer ● Una pantalón beige ● Camisa blanca de mangas ● Vestido algo amplió, hasta los tobillos y puede ser unicolor,blanco, rojo o floreado
  Instrumentos musicales y música Toro Mata y Zamba malató, son tomadas como las músicas base para la elaboración o consolidación del género conocido actualmente como Lando, a través de logradas composiciones de autores como Chabuca Granda y Andrés Soto. El lando actual es un ritmo hecho a cajon de 12/8 que tiene la particularidad de acentuar solo la primera de las cuatro negras del compás. Los demás acentos vienen luego de cada restante. El ritmo viene acompañado principalmente por el cajón y los bordones de la guitarra criolla
  Coreografia- pasos Algunos pasos de la descripción de la danza Ladon son descritos por Miguel Fuentes de la siguiente forma: «Si bailan dos o cuatro a un tiempo, primero se paran los hombres frente a las mujeres, haciendo algunas contorsiones ridículas y cantando, luego se vuelven las espaldas y poco a poco se van separando, finalmente hacen una vuelta sobre la derecha todos a un tiempo y corren con ímpetu a encontrarse de cara los unos y los otros, el choque que resulta, parece indecente a quien cree que las acciones exteriores de los bozales tengan las mismas trascendencias que las nuestras».
  GRACIAS¡

