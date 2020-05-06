Garcia nataly 4 to a taller de danza

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TALLER DE DANZA
  2. 2. ¿Se podría crear una proyección folklorica a partir de lo vivido con la pandemia del Covid-19? Si ,realmente se puede ,porque la danza puede contar una historia transmitiendo lo que se sintió y pues esta pandemia formara parte de la historia y la danza seria una forma muy bonita de comunicar .
  3. 3. ¿Cuál seria tu propuesta? Lo conformaría por: .El virus . personas infectadas que luego mueren . doctores . 2 familias . Personas rebeldes
  4. 4. ¿Cuál seria tu propuesta? • Esta danza empezaría con el virus naciendo , se acercan 2 personas y bum los ataca jalándolos , esas personas se sienten mal y caen muertas, entra los doctores y hacen un circulo alrededor del virus evitando que escape, el virus escapa, los doctores avisan a las personas q se queden en sus casas, algunas personan van a sus casas (simulación de casas), las personas rebeldes salen a bailar sin importarles el virus , el virus se propaga apareciendo otros virus y esas personas caen otras que sobrevieven vas con sus familias , después que todos están en casa en familia el virus se aleja y empieza a morir y al final las familias salen expresnado felicidad y tristeza.

