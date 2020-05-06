Danza proyecto 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Ritmo, acento y pulso en la Danza INTEGRANTES: - Nataly García - Miluska Alvarez - Anderson Terrones - Leandro Velasquez
  2. 2. Índice Ritmo………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….3 Acento…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………4 Pulso……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………5 Bibliografía…………………………………………………………………………………………………………..6
  3. 3. Ritmo A nivel general, se puede definir como la combinación de sonidos, silencios, pausas, patrones, palabras y/o voces en una expresión artística. Cuando se trata del baile el ritmo se puede definir como la organización en el tiempo de sus movimientos, pasos, gestos y expresiones.
  4. 4. Acento Los acentos son movimientos rápidos y fuertes que se hacen durante la ejecución de una secuencia dancística, sirven para dar dinámicas y calidades de movimiento a dicha secuencia para darle versatilidad y no hacerla plana o aburrida.
  5. 5. Pulso Es una unidad básica para medir el tiempo en la música. Se trata de una sucesión constante de pulsaciones que se repiten dividiendo el tiempo en partes iguales.
  6. 6. Bibliografía: https://www.ayp.org.ar/project/pulso-acento-y-compas/ https://www.aboutespanol.com/el-ritmo-un-elemento-esencial-del-baile-297914 https://brainly.lat/tarea/2192884 https://www.aboutespanol.com/el-ritmo-un-elemento-esencial-del-baile-297914

